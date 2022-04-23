News
Aaron Judge hits 2 home runs, Jameson Taillon sharp as Yankees beat Guardians, 4-1
If the Yankees are going to continue relying on home runs as their main run producer, it’s a sound strategy to get two of them from their best player in one game.
Aaron Judge went the opposite way for both of his home runs in Friday night’s 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. While both of Judge’s launch jobs were absolutely smoked — each one traveled at 112 miles per hour — the second of the pair was a classic Yankee Stadium homer. With a 19-degree launch angle, the line drive over the right-field short porch is probably a double in every other stadium. But for a team that’s already feeling the pressure of an underwhelming start, they’ll take any good fortune they can get.
That extends to the pitching rubber as well, where the Yankees got Jameson Taillon’s best start of the young season. Taillon threw the most pitches of any of his three starts thus far, getting pulled after 84. That likely signals that he’s all the way ramped up after the short spring training limited pitchers’ workloads across the league’s first few games.
Judge’s homers brought in three of the four runs, and for a nice change of pace, the fourth came from some contact hitting with two outs and runners in scoring position. The bottom of the fourth inning, which the Yankees began with a one-run lead, initially unfolded in a familiar fashion: strike out, walk, strike out. But Gleyber Torres kept the line moving with a single to center field, and Josh Donaldson’s heads up baserunning moved him from first to third. From there, he could waltz home on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s subsequent single.
Those kinds of productive at-bats from the bottom of the order, particularly with two outs, are sometimes the things that separate bad teams from good ones and the pretty good from the legitimately great. It’s too early to tell which bucket these Yankees fall into, though everyone on the inside will tell you they’re firmly in the great one. The formula the Yankees used to beat Cleveland — a middling team with too much talent to stink — can absolutely work in the future, though.
Three hits and three RBI from Judge, solid, gutsy starting pitching, and enough well-timed contributions from the fringe guys will translate into wins against most teams. There’s still the 235-pound problem wearing Joey Gallo’s jersey, but we’ll get to that another day.
For Taillon — a man whose primary job is to keep the Yankees in the game rather than try to single-handedly win it for them — five quality innings ahead of what might be the league’s best bullpen is an ideal night. His start wasn’t without some traffic jams on the bases (the second was his only 1-2-3 inning), but Taillon hunkered down for big outs when he needed them.
None were more vital than his last of the evening. Nursing a 3-1 lead with two outs, top of the fifth inning, pitching coach Matt Blake went out to the mound for a chat. Standing between Taillon and the end of his day was Jose Ramirez. There has perhaps been no greater chore in Major League Baseball this month than getting Ramirez out. Ramirez, who for some reason never gets the full appreciation he deserves, came into the game with the most hits and RBI in the entire league. He also possessed its best batting average, a meteoric .426, making a hit almost as statistically likely as an out.
Taillon got ahead of him with two quick strikes, one on a changeup he feathered to the outside corner, the other on a foul ball. After Ramirez watched two curveballs below the knees and fouled two more off, Taillon reached back for a fastball and found his best one. Ramirez could only turn the 96.8 mph offering — Taillon’s highest velocity of the night — into a lazy fly ball to center field.
Michael King was his usual self, oppressing hitters from the sixth through eighth inning, and Aroldis Chapman supplied the finishing touches. Following an uninspiring trip through Baltimore and Detroit, the Yankees got a much-needed win to begin their six-game homestand.
Twins’ Miguel Sanó honors teammate Nick Gordon in unique way
When Nick Gordon started recording music with his friends as a hobby in eighth grade, there’s no way he could have ever known that one day his music would be played in front of stadiums full of people.
Well, in short snippets at least.
Gordon, who spends his offseasons making music with his friends back home in Florida by the name “G Cinco,” never really had plans of putting his music out there. His friends took the rein with that. And it has caught on among his teammates.
Days into the season, Miguel Sanó proudly changed his walk-up song at Target Field to “Goat,” one of Gordon’s most popular singles.
“I tried to put Nick so that people can hear his song,” Sanó said. “He sings pretty good, and I think everybody can hear that.”
Sanó is not the first player to use one of Gordon’s songs as his walk-up music. That would be Dee Strange-Gordon, his older brother, who used one of his songs before he had even released it.
Dee used to play Nick’s music in the Seattle clubhouse when he played for the Mariners, and it caught on. Shed Long and J.P. Crawford followed suit, and at this point, Gordon said about six or seven players have walked up to his music. All have chosen a different song.
“It’s dope. I appreciate it,” he said. “Just the fact that they like it and want to walk up to it is awesome.”
As for whether he’d ever do it himself, Gordon’s thought about it. For now, he uses Came and Saw by Young Stoner Life & Young Thug featuring Rowdy Rebel. If he ever opts to go that route, he’s not even sure which song he’d use. Sanó, he said, got a good one with “Goat.”
But more likely, he’d probably have to come up with something new for the occasion, he said, as the last song he has made is always his favorite song.
“(My teammates) told me I should do that, that the only music I should walk out to is my own,” Gordon said. “It’s just tough. I feel like I can’t be that guy. I don’t know. So we’ll see. Maybe one day.”
BUXTON OFF
Byron Buxton was out of the lineup on Friday, a day after playing in his first game since tweaking his knee last Friday — but not to fear. Manager Rocco Baldelli said it was a planned day off for Buxton, who went 1 for 4 while serving as the team’s designated hitter on Thursday in Kansas City.
Buxton left last Friday’s game against the Boston Red Sox on the very first play of the game, sliding into second, slapping the ground and immediately getting up to leave the game. He has yet to appear in the outfield since then, but it sounds as if Saturday could be the day for that.
“Give him today with the hopes that maybe tomorrow we see him out there for some full-time duty,” Baldelli said.
BRIEFLY
Baldelli said starter Sonny Gray (hamstring) is scheduled to throw a light bullpen in the near future. After that, he’ll throw a heavier bullpen and then will start a game “soon after.” Baldelli said they had some loose dates in mind but did not get into specifics.
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson receives a 1-game suspension for ‘inappropriate actions toward fans’
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for “his inappropriate actions toward fans” during Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Major League Baseball announced Friday.
Anderson is appealing and was in the lineup for Friday’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
Cameras caught Anderson making a middle-finger gesture after something was said from the crowd before the bottom of the eighth inning. Anderson declined to discuss the topic before Thursday’s game in Cleveland.
He addressed a tough day in the field Wednesday, which included three errors in the 11-1 Game 1 loss, saying: “It’s something that you can learn and grow from, and it’s a sign that you’ve got to keep working.”
Anderson missed the first two games of the season after his appeal of a three-game suspension handed down in the final week of 2021 was reduced by one game.
How Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel’s experience at catcher helps him defensively: ‘He’s hungry’
Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel can’t help but reminisce sometimes when watching catcher Willson Contreras deftly unleash throws to nab would-be base stealers.
Schwindel was once known for his arm behind the plate, then a minor-leaguer in the Kansas City Royals organization. The Cubs don’t want to dwell on a scenario that would require them to use an emergency catcher. But should that occur, Schwindel would be the unexpected yet obvious choice.
Schwindel started 67 games at catcher over three minor-league seasons in the Royals’ farm system, most recently in 2015. He even caught Cubs teammate Alec Mills in 2014 when they played for Low A Lexington. Schwindel featured a great arm behind the plate, posting an elite 39% caught-stealing rate in 2013 rookie ball and 40% in 2014.
“I used to get excited when I see somebody take off and throw it down, it was a lot of fun,” Schwindel told the Tribune. “But I didn’t like doing much anything else. I picked everything I could, blocking stuff, especially in A-ball when the pitcher doesn’t know where it’s going, how am I supposed to know where it’s going?”
The Cubs’ emphasis in finding a quality backup catcher after last season unknowingly created more lineup flexibility.
When the Cubs signed veteran Yan Gomes before the lockout, the designated hitter had not officially been added to the National League. Although it was an expected change in the collective bargaining agreement, now that the DH is in place, manager David Ross has made sure to give Contreras enough rest early in the season to pay off in the summer.
At times, though, the catchers’ offensive profiles make it worth playing them together. Friday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates marks the third time in the last week Ross put Contreras and Gomes in the same lineup thanks to the DH spot. The offensive boost outweighs any potential risk the Cubs face in potentially being down to catcher if an in-game injury occurs.
If the Cubs need Schwindel to catch in an emergency, he would be happy to fill in. Schwindel even has a catcher’s mitt at his apartment that he’s doing work on, “but hopefully I won’t need that.” His experience at catcher has paid off at first base. He believes he possesses good hands because he used to pick so many balls in the dirt behind the plate, forcing him to keep his body and hands well-positioned.
“If I’m catching 100-mph heaters, standing in front of a ground ball is not as bad,” Schwindel said.
Schwindel’s bat-to-ball skills and hot hitting earned him playing time last season. While his offensive production understandably garners more attention, he takes the defensive side of his game seriously too. After getting called up after the trade deadline, Schwindel often could be seen working with bench coach Andy Green before games at first base.
“He’s hungry to be known as one of the elite defensive first basemen, and he didn’t show up with that reputation, so he’s growing,” Green said this week. “He’s put a lot of work into what he does, before the pitch reading pitches, reading swings, and he’s doing a really nice job.”
Schwindel turned his fourth 3-6-3 double play of the season to end the first inning Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the most among big-league first basemen. The Miami Marlins’ Jesus Aguilar has recorded two, the only other first baseman to have tallied more than one such double play. Schwindel has made those plays look easy with proper positioning, footwork and making sure he has a clear angle to throw to avoid hitting the base runner heading to second.
“Those are some of the toughest double plays to turn,” Green said.
Schwindel’s improved prepitch routine and readiness as the ball is entering the zone has stood out to Ross through the first 13 games.
For a rotation that features pitchers such as Kyle Hendricks and Marcus Stroman — who rely on ground balls for success — solid infield defense is a must. While the middle infield in particular gets a lot of defensive attention, especially with the Cubs’ frequent shifting, a steady and improved Schwindel would go a long way toward helping their defense.
“I always thought he had nice hands and glove, it’s just about getting his feet to react when the ball was hit,” Ross said. “I thought he’s done a much better job of doing that from now and then at the back end of last season than when he first got here.”
