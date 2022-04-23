News
Abercrombie & Fitch was America’s hottest brand. It became ‘what discrimination looks like.’
If you came of age sometime between the two Bush presidencies, chances are you’ve had — or still have — strong feelings about Abercrombie & Fitch, the retailer whose logo T-shirts were once ubiquitous in high-school cafeterias.
Perhaps you aspired to the brand’s narrow definition of cool. Perhaps you resented the company’s exclusionary identity. Perhaps both. But you simply couldn’t be a young person in the late 1990s and early 2000s and avoid Abercrombie.
Now, a new Netflix documentary examines the brand and its legacy, arguing that Abercrombie’s corporate culture was even more noxious than the cologne its employees dispensed with zeal at malls across the country.
“White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie” explains how the company, founded in the 1800s as a purveyor of sporting goods for elite adventurers, became the hottest label of the “TRL” era under the leadership of Chief Executive Michael Jeffries, who made billions in profits by aggressively going after the cool kids — and who once proudly declared, “A lot of people don’t belong [in our clothes], and they can’t belong.”
The strategy worked for a time, but it was unsustainable: nothing that burns white hot can last forever. Especially when the brand is built on exclusion.
“This is a story that everyone can locate themselves in,” said director Alison Klayman. “People immediately start talking about their personal experiences with the brand. It cuts quickly into something about identity, about childhood, about fitting in.”
The film recounts the innovations that propelled the company’s ascendance in the ’90s, including A&F Quarterly, a racy catalog/magazine shot by famed fashion photographer Bruce Weber, and store employees who were hired because of their looks rather than their customer service skills. The Abercrombie vision flowed directly from Jeffries, who dictated every aspect of the company’s image, down to the jewelry and hairstyles worn by employees. (Dreadlocks and gold chains were forbidden.)
The company’s popularity was crystalized in the 1999 hit “Summer Girls” by the second-tier boy band LFO, which played in heavy rotation on MTV: “I like girls that wear Abercrombie & Fitch,” went the chorus.
But “White Hot” also traces the controversies that ultimately turned the tide of opinion against Abercrombie and contributed to Jeffries’ ouster in 2014, including racist merchandise, allegations of discriminatory hiring practices that resulted in a landmark Supreme Court case and allegedly predatory behavior by Weber toward the company’s young male models.
Klayman said she was drawn to make a film about Abercrombie because she thought it was “the perfect story to make seemingly abstract forces really concrete. It shows you how bias in society is actually formally enforced in a top-down way. How do you explain systemic racism? Well, how about people from corporate headquarters coming to your store and telling a 20-year-old who they should hire and fire?”
The filmmaker grew up in suburban Philadelphia during the retailer’s heyday. She preferred thrift-store finds to Abercrombie’s casual preppy styles and felt intimidated by the store at the local King of Prussia Mall. “I wasn’t skinny or blond, so I knew it wasn’t for me,” she said. “I received the message that this is what was cool. And I also received the message that it wasn’t for me.” (The documentary, while comprehensive, doesn’t have time to rehash all of Abercrombie’s controversial moves, like the thongs marketed to preteen girls with the words “eye candy” on them or the decision for many years not to make women’s clothes over a size 10.)
“White Hot” is likely to conjure complicated emotions in the millennials who grew up under the Abercrombie influence — nostalgia for mall culture, the pre-social media era and the brands we yearned for as adolescents, tinged with disgust over the pervasive racism, misogyny and homophobia that seemed perfectly acceptable in the not-so-distant past. (Some viewers will also feel very old when malls are explained as “an online catalog that’s an actual place.”)
The documentary arrives at a moment when pop culture is caught in a Y2K time warp. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged, Britney Spears is pregnant and low-rise jeans are back in style. TV has offered sympathetic portrayals of women once treated as media punching bags like Spears, Janet Jackson, Monica Lewinsky, Brittany Murphy and Pamela Anderson. “America’s Next Top Model,” a show that debuted nearly 20 years ago, has been the subject of journalistic exposes and countless outraged Twitter threads.
And the recent Hulu docuseries “The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For,” told the wild story behind another clothing company strongly identified with the early aughts. Much as yuppies endlessly relived the 1960s throughout the 1980s and 1990s, millennials and younger Gen X are looking back at their youth and wondering: Why did we ever put up with this?
“Pop culture was so much more hegemonic in that era — it was more of a monoculture. There were plenty of people who thought [Abercombie] was ridiculous from the beginning, but it was the dominant culture and they weren’t going to drown that out,” said Klayman, who has spent several years thinking about this time period: Her previous film, “Jagged,” focused on 1990s pop star Alanis Morissette, and she’s also working on a documentary about the WNBA, which was founded in 1996.
“White Hot” features interviews with journalists who covered the retailer at the height of its influence, as well as former models and employees disillusioned by the company’s exclusionary policies. (A model named Bobby Blanski jokingly describes himself as “armpit guy” because of a famous ad featuring his likeness.)
As an undergraduate at Cal State Bakersfield 20 years ago, Carla Barrientos applied for a job at an Abercrombie store at the nearby Value Plaza Mall. She loved their clothes, and was devoted to a pair of low-rise jeans with tiny pockets on the front. “I am not sure what they were supposed to hold,” said Barrientos, laughing during a recent video chat. “At the time, everything I wore was low rise, everything was tight. If I could show my belly button, it was a great day.”
Though Barrientos, who is Black, noticed the lack of diversity at the store, she figured, “They’re looking for all-American, and I’m all-American.” She worked at Abercrombie for a few months but was soon phased out with little explanation. When she learned another friend, who was white, was still working 20 hours a week, she began to piece it together. But she didn’t immediately take action. “I looked at it like, racism has to be blatant — almost like the KKK, right? I wasn’t called a racial slur, I wasn’t run out of the store.” she said.
“I think part of me didn’t want it to be about race,” she continued, “because there’s nothing I can do about that. I’m very proud of being a Black woman. How can I fix that?”
Barrientos, now 38, ultimately joined a class-action lawsuit against the retailer in 2003, alleging that the company’s hiring practices excluded people of color and women. The case resulted in a 2005 consent decree that required the company to promote diversity in its workforce but was largely nonbinding. After the settlement, Abercrombie found a cynical workaround: If it reclassified the employees who worked in the front of the store as “models,” it could continue to hire them based on looks. In a separate case a decade later, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a young Muslim woman, Samantha Elauf, who was refused a job at Abercrombie because of her headscarf.
The experience at Abercrombie “opened my eyes to what discrimination looks like” and how quietly insidious it can be, said Barrientos, who appears in “White Hot.” She is heartened to see the changes at Abercrombie, whose website now features models with an array of body shapes and skin tones. A banner on the home page reads, “Today — and every day — we’re leading with purpose, championing inclusivity and creating a sense of belonging.”
“It’s so refreshing and beautiful to see how inclusive the world is these days, and how people want to know you because you’re not like them, not because you fit this box of what’s cool,” Barrientos said. “I’m so glad that we are where we are, but I think you’ve still got a long way to go.”
Though she credits social media and the rise of a new generation “that wasn’t willing to be spoon-fed” with accelerating Abercrombie’s fall from its turn-of-the-millennium heights, Klayman also sees less inspiring forces at work: falling profits and changing consumer habits. “It’s really hard to be on top of the youth market for many, many decades. Abercrombie had a formula that worked, but it didn’t change.”
In other words, the brand suffered the fate of every fad. The cool kids grew bored with it.
Aaron Boone raves about his ‘cocky’ long reliever Michael King
Michael King is on the opposite end of the spectrum as struggling slugger Joey Gallo right now.
The Yankees’ long relief man finished his outing on Friday with seven straight strikeouts, falling one short of the franchise record. When informed of this after the game, King said he didn’t even realize he had K’d seven in a row, and also took a playful jab at his manager for taking him out before had a chance at history.
“Oh, Boonie, come on!” he laughed. “I had no idea. I’ll take my three innings and bounce.”
The Northeast native (King was born in Rochester, went to high school in Warwick, R.I., and played collegiately at Boston College) is in the midst of a serious ascension, not unlike what Chad Green went through while filling a similar role for the 2017 Yankees. According to the king himself, a great deal of his success can be attributed to mindset.
“You have to have that confidence on the mound,” King said. “If you don’t, a lot of hitters can sense the lack of confidence.”
“He’s a little bit cocky out there, in a good way,” Aaron Boone added, while saying that King’s three-inning star turn on Friday will keep him out for the rest of the Cleveland series.
King has pitched to a 0.84 ERA over 10.2 innings pitched with 18 strikeouts and just two walks in five appearances.
CHAPMAN SAVES THE DAY
Another member of the Yankees bullpen, one with nearly 600 more MLB games under his belt than King, has also started the year on a phenomenal foot.
Aroldis Chapman’s drama-free save on Friday night gave him 18 converted save opportunities in a row. The streak dates back to July 20, 2021 and is his longest streak since rattling off 22 in a row in the middle of the 2018 campaign.
In his first eight appearances of this season — four of which ended in a save — the Cuban closer allowed only two hits and zero earned runs. Chapman does not have the same type of velocity he used to. His fastball has averaged 97.5 mph dating back to 2019, still blink-and-you’ll-miss-it stuff, but not quite the triple digits that made him famous. Without that same type of juice, the lefty has had to rely on some new tricks.
“It comes down to strike throwing for him,” Boone said. “If it’s not a night where he’s throwing 100 or 101, the split [finger] is a real pitch for him. It’s become a pitch that he can land for a strike, too, not only get chases. And then, he’s got a lot of confidence in the slider. He’s got three pitches now that he can lean on when he’s not just overwhelming you with power.”
Joey Gallo is in a deep slump but Aaron Boone still believes he has a ‘really productive player’
Not many people in the Big Apple are having a worse month than Joey Gallo.
The Yankee outfielder started the season on a 5-for-41 (.122) skid. The home runs and walks, his main saving grace, also have not shown up yet. In fact, Gallo came into Saturday’s game without a single extra-base hit on the season. Everyone knows that Gallo is in the dumps right now, leading his manager to shift his evaluation away from the raw numbers.
“The work is there, the work is right,” Aaron Boone said. “He’s a different kind of player, even when it’s going well. It’s human nature to want to chase results a little bit. Focus on the at-bat. Focus on winning pitches. If he does that consistently over time, he’s going to get on and he’s going to hit the ball hard. If he does that, we’re going to get a really productive player.”
That player has not arrived yet. When the Yankees traded for Gallo at last year’s deadline, he was a middle-of-the-order staple. Gallo’s two main positions in the Yankee batting order last season were fourth and fifth. This year, he finds himself slowly moving down. Gallo hit seventh for Saturday’s game against Cleveland, a game he rode into on a 1-for-17 (.059) arctic spell.
“If you play this game long enough — and frankly, if you play it successfully — you’re going to go through times of that,” Boone said. “You gotta deal with that. It’s part of navigating being a really good big-league player. It can be heavy. It’s pressure packed. For me, it’s about getting to a point, again, of not obsessing over the results.”
Boone told a story of a game that he estimated was either 1998 or 1999. His Reds were playing in Cleveland, who had a young Manny Ramirez. As Boone remembers it, Ramirez grounded into a double play in a big spot and came off the field laughing and shrugging his shoulders.
“There’s a level of, ‘Oh well,’” Boone said of America’s pastime and its tendency to be cruel. “Sometimes even the best of players are going to not get the job done. You’ve gotta be OK living with that.”
Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odesa
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday while attempting to crush the last corner of resistance in a location of high symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.
The reported assault on the eve of Orthodox Easter came after the Kremlin claimed its military had seized all of Mariupol except for the Azovstal plant and as Russia’s military pounded other cities and towns in southern and eastern Ukraine. Officials reported that Russia fired at least six cruise missiles at the Black Sea port city of Odesa, killing five people.
The fate of the Ukrainians holed up in the sprawling seaside steel mill wasn’t immediately clear; earlier Saturday, a Ukrainian military unit released a video reportedly taken two days earlier in which women and children holed up underground, some for as long as two months, said they longed to see the sun.
“We want to see peaceful skies, we want to breathe in fresh air,” one woman in the video said. “You have simply no idea what it means for us to simply eat, drink some sweetened tea. For us, it is already happiness.”
As the battle for shattered Mariupol ground on, Russia claimed it had taken control of several villages elsewhere in the eastern Donbas region and destroyed 11 military Ukrainian military targets overnight, including three artillery warehouses.
Associated Press journalists also observed shelling in residential areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and in Sloviansk, a town in northern Donbas. The AP witnessed two soldiers arriving at the town’s hospital, one of them fatally wounded. , while a small group of people gathered outside a church where a priest prayed and sprinkled them with water on Holy Saturday.
While British officials said the Russians hadn’t gained significant new ground, Ukrainian officials announced a nationwide curfew ahead of Easter Sunday, a sign of the war’s disruption and threat to the entire country.
Mariupol, a part of the industrial region in eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas, has been a key Russian objective since the Feb. 24 invasion began and has taken on outsize importance in the war. Completing its capture would give Russia its biggest victory yet, after a nearly two-month siege reduced much of the city to a smoking ruin and killed an estimated 20,000 people there.
Occupying Mariupol would deprive the Ukrainians of a vital port, free up Russian troops to fight elsewhere and allow Russia to create a land corridor with the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.
An advisor to Ukraine’s presidential office, Oleksiy Arestovich, said during a Saturday briefing that Russian forces had resumed air strikes on the Azovstal plant and were trying to storm it. A direct attempt to take the plant would represent a reversal from an order Russian President Vladimir Putin gave two days earlier.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin on Thursday that the whole of Mariupol, with the exception of Azovstal, had been “liberated” by the Russians. At the time, Putin ordered him not to send Russian troops into the plant but instead to block off the facility, an apparent attempt to starve out the Ukrainians and force them to surrender.
Ukrainian officials have estimated that about 2,000 of their troops are inside the plant along with the civilians sheltering in the facility’s underground tunnels. Arestovic said the Ukrainian forces were trying to counter the new attacks.
Earlier Saturday, the Azov Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard, which has members holed up in the plant, released the footage of around two dozen women and children. If authentic, it would be the first video testimony of what life has been like for civilians still trapped in Mariupol’s underground bunkers.
The regiment’s deputy commander, Sviatoslav Palamar, told The AP the video was shot Thursday, the same day Russia declared victory over the rest of Mariupol. The contents could not be independently verified. The Azov Regiment has its roots in the Azov Battalion, which was formed in 2014 by far-right activists at the start of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine and elicited criticism for some of its tactics.
The footage of Azovstal showed soldiers giving sweets to children who respond with fist-bumps. One young girl says she and her relatives “haven’t seen neither the sky, nor the sun” since they left home on Feb. 27.
More than 100,000 people — down from a prewar population of about 430,000 — are believed trapped in Mariupol with little food, water or heat, according to Ukrainian authorities, who estimate that over 20,000 civilians have been killed in city during the nearly two-month siege.
Satellite images released this week showed what appeared to be a second mass grave near Mariupol, and local officials accused Russia of burying thousands of civilians to conceal the slaughter taking place there.
The Kremlin hasn’t responded to the satellite images.
In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced all the war’s casualties, noting that the Easter holiday commemorates Christ’s resurrection after his death by crucifixion.
“We believe in the victory, of life over death,” he said. “No matter how fierce the battles are, there is no chance for death to defeat life. Everyone knows that. Every Christian knows that.”
Ukrainian officials had said they were trying again Saturday to evacuate women, children and older adults from Mariupol after many previous attempts failed. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on the messaging app Telegram that the effort was to get underway at midday, but it wasn’t clear how the new assault on the plant would affect any possible evacuation.
Russian state TV showed the flag of the pro-Moscow Donetsk separatists raised on what it said was the city’s highest point, its TV tower. It also showed what it said was the main building at in flames.
On Saturday, Russian forces also fired at least six cruise missiles at Odesa, said Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine’s interior minister. At least one landed and exploded, he said.
“Residents of the city heard explosions in different areas,” Gerashchenko wrote in a Telegram post. “Residential buildings were hit. It is already known about one victim. He burned in his car in a courtyard of one of the buildings.”
The Ukraine presidential chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, later reported that a 3-month-old baby was among the five people killed in the missile attack.
In the Donbas, Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Saturday that two people were killed by Russian shelling in the city of Popasna. Separately, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov reported that two people were killed and 19 more wounded by the Russian shelling.
Synehubov said that over the past day, the Russian forces fired at the region’s civilian infrastructure 56 times. Fierce Ukrainian counterattacks nonetheless slowed the Russian offensive in the east, Ukrainian and British officials said Saturday.
Russia still has not established air or sea control due to Ukrainian resistance, and despite Putin’s declaration of victory in Mariupol, “heavy fighting continues to take place, frustrating Russian attempts to capture the city, thus further slowing their desired progress in the Donbas,” the U.K. Ministry of Defense said.
Fisch reported from Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Felipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Inna Varenytsia in Kviv and Associated Press staff members around the world contributed to this story.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
