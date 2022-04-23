Finance
An Umbrella Policy – How It Will Help You Pay Less For Superior Auto Insurance
Buy an umbrella policy and reduce your bodily injury liability coverage to the barest minimum stipulated by law. The more substantial your asset, they more this recommendation is true in your case.
What do you buy bodily injury liability coverage for? It’s to take care of passengers involved in an accident along with the other driver. If you don’t have coverage like this, your assets could be used to compensate victims in accidents.
You are, however, urged to opt for an umbrella policy because even the most extensive liability coverage within an auto insurance policy wouldn’t be adequate if you’re at fault in a fatal accident. This means that your personal assets will be liable if your liability coverage cannot handle the result bills and damages incurred.
But if you have an umbrella policy, you’re almost certain that it can handle the most extreme case. Furthermore, you not only save on auto insurance but you also have coverage that takes care of every other kind of liability issue that may arise in your life.
Price-wise, you get much more coverage per premium dollar with an umbrella policy…
If a 35-year old man who lives in New York City wants to raise his bodily injury to $100K/$300K from $25K/$50K, his rate will increase by $300! However, with an umbrella policy, he’ll spend less than that to get $1 million worth of coverage.
And if he chooses to raise the coverage amount of his umbrella policy to $2 million dollars, he’ll only have to pay only $75 more. After the $2 million mark, he’ll only need to add $50 to his rate per $1 million extra coverage amount. If you want more for less then an umbrella policy will do you more good.
Now, go ahead and drop your liability coverage to the minimum. But make sure your umbrella policy is in force before you do that.
Finance
Natural Asthma Remedies – Raw Food Diet
Raw food diet is a natural asthma remedy that addresses asthma problems at the root. Many people with long term asthma do not realize that the root cause of their asthma could be simply due to their diet. In today’s modern, fast-paced world, the daily diet of most people consist mainly of processed foods. Instead of wholesome foods, we eat processed carbohydrates in our diets. And that, unknowingly to our society, is the root cause of many illnesses and diseases, which are the manifestation of a poor diet, including asthma.
Medical treatment can only help to provide you with short term relief from asthma. Medical drugs can help to treat the symptoms of your asthma and perhaps, in emergency cases, to provide instant relief that may help to save your life through artificial means of stimulating and opening your breathing airways to allow in oxygen into your lungs. However, it is not a long term and holistic cure. Knowing this fact, one of the things that we can do instantly for the sake of our health, is to change our daily diet.
Raw food diet is a diet that primarily consists of uncooked fruits and vegetables. Occasionally, you may have some nuts and seeds added to the meal. Many people who tried this diet consistently after some time found that their asthma attacks had reduced in frequency and that the intensity of it had lessened.
They also found that they felt stronger and healthier in general, whether it is asthma due to allergies or work related asthma. They no longer succumbed to chronic fatigue and suffer those terrible coughs and wheezing that used to keep them up all night.
There are some myths that forms a barrier to starting a raw food diet. First of all, you do not have to be eating 100% raw foods in order to receive the benefits of it. There are plenty of people who receive relief from their problems by going to a diet that is 70% raw or even 50% raw. It still may be a little bit of a transition, however, so here’s one way for you to be able to handle it.
Instead of switching over suddenly to raw food entirely, allow your body to get accustomed to the diet change slowly by adding in raw food into your meals. The extra raw food added will automatically make you eat less of the unhealthy processed foods portion. Try adding a salad, some fruits or vegetables into every meal.
Finance
The Benefits of Safe Driving
Some of the benefits of driving safely are obvious (you are less likely to die). But some are a little less evident. Have you ever thought about the gas that you save by driving the speed limit? Or the incredible amount of money you will save on your car insurance? These things will save you a ton of money over your lifetime. Being a good driver is much more than just staying out of accidents.
Speed limits have a couple of functions. They limit the speed on a freeway to a safe amount (theoretically), and they are optimized to improve fuel efficiency in cars. Driving the speed limit, which is slower than most people drive, will lower the amount of drag that is put on your car by the air. This allows your car to move freer through the air and get better gas mileage through better aerodynamics. If you couple this with properly inflating your tires to the recommended PSI and not running the air conditioner you are going to squeeze every MPG you can out of your car.
Safe driving can help prevent accidents. Obviously, not all accidents can be prevented, but you are going to reduce the chance that you are the cause of the accident. This is going to keep your insurance premiums dramatically lower. If you have already been in a car accident that you were at fault for you have seen what happens to your monthly payment. Safe driving also lowers the risk that you are doing something dumb and getting a ticket. Tickets will also increase your insurance premiums.
Drive smart, drive safe, and save a ton of money!
Finance
Why Do You Need Flood Insurance?
A flood is defined as an overflow of inland or tidal waters, rapid accumulation or runoff of surface water from any source, and a collapse of a land because of excessive erosion due to flood, mudslides caused by accumulations of water on the ground or underground. Any homeowner or renter should protect their property and purchase flood insurance.
Depending on your request, a flood policy can cover the dwelling with the content or just the contents. If you own a home, you should purchase both. If you rent the apartment or a house, you can purchase only the personal property flood coverage. A flood policy covers the property in the policy description against direct loss by or from flood.
Flood insurance is one of those additional insurance policies that nobody wants to waste money on, especially if the property is not located in the flood zone. Unfortunately, many homeowners are left with unpaid claims by their homeowner’s insurance, just to find out that flooding is not covered under their homeowner’s policy.
Purchasing flood insurance gives you peace of mind like any other insurance and needs to be purchased ahead of time. It is hard to imagine a street flooding in your neighborhood when it has not flooded in the last twenty years. It is hard to imagine flood damaging your personal property while in a drought.
Floods are very common in the areas prone to tropical rains and hurricanes and in areas where rivers absorb melting snow during spring. Flash rains after the drought cause floods mostly because dry land takes more time to absorb the rain. Old subdivisions with clogged storm drains are more prone to flooding. New subdivisions also can have clogged water drainage due to the construction debris in the street. A new subdivision in the area will increase possibility of a flood. A meadow or a forest absorbs the water very well. If we built a town covered in cement with buildings and streets, rainwater has nowhere to go and floods the streets.
We all think about purchasing this type of insurance when the tropical storm is pouring down or when the local river is swollen near our house, but that is not a time to purchase it, and no insurance company will sell you a policy when a hurricane is in the Gulf of Mexico or when you are evacuating. That is why flood policy becomes effective only 30 days after purchasing. Insurance provides coverage for unpredicted happenings. Knowing that a big storm is on the way which will cause losses and that is predictable.
