Finance
Angel Investing As a Taxi Ride
In the convoluted microcosmos of Silicon Valley, it is more common to find a person who is an ‘angel investor’ than a person who owns a bike. Angel investors by definition allocate a small amount of their own investment funds to support companies that give companies a financial taxi lift. One thing few people realize is that to get into that taxi you need to be ready, and you need to know where you are going, and when do you think you will get out.
So, in financial terms to access angel investments you need to:
1. Get yourself to the taxi: you need to be able to walk on your two feet, or with the help of a device. We don’t invest unless you have an established company, a tax id, a defined product or service, a prototype or a defined set of promises, some form of market validation (sorry your friends do not count). We don’t take crawling babies without parents – but we take babies with parents and we call that pivoting. And yes, both babies and parents get out on the next stop.
2. Carry a wallet. Have some skin in the game. The best way to put this in perspective is this: if you are not going to take a risk, I’m not taking it for you.
3. Speak the language. To understand each other we need to speak the same language, and in many many cases that means that the financial language needs to be clear to you. Oh yes, and the business language, and the execution language. You don’t need these languages to apply for some jobs, but if you want the title of entrepreneur, you need the language to get hired.
4. Have direction. Knowing where you are going and how to measure you are on the right track is critical. Yes, there might be accidents but you can do a plan B on the spot if you know where you are going. It also helps if you know the route, if you’ve taken a similar route before or if you have advisors along the way that can check in. Or you can take a ride with others and everyone benefits.
5. Accept some guidance. You might know the route, the goal, and the starting point, but we are in the business of transportation. We are in this day in and day out, and know when and where there is traffic, bottlenecks, stop signs, and landing spots. We also know the best time to take off, run, and go. And we know what has changed or not since the last time you took a ride.
6. Plan your exit. Taxis need your space to carry more passengers. You will need to get out at some point. I once said that the best description of the angel investor- entrepreneur relationship was this: how can we part ways and be happy about our time together? This is one of the most exciting opportunities to create something in such a lose structure. Angel investors invite entrepreneurs to their taxis at the expense of other rides, they spend time and resources together, and they expect financial and emotional rewards. We want to feel good about taking you from here to there. Entrepreneurs must also choose who they take the ride with. You can’t go to the moon in a bike, but you can enjoy the ride in a different way, and you will NEED that taxi to take you to the shuttle’s landing, or the airport, the train station, the port.
Thinking about Angel Investing as a time-defined transportation helps you manage this funding mechanism, but if you want to fund your company, whether it is a small company or a young one, there are many other ways to do it. Don’t limit yourself thinking that angels are the only ways to fund a company. Sometimes there not, and sometimes there are not even the best way.
Having an angel invest in your company does not define your success.
Stopping a Foreclosure in Massachusetts by Filing a Complaint or Motion for Preliminary Injunction
Efforts by Massachusetts homeowners to stop foreclosure sales gained valuable traction from the Massachusetts Attorney General’s recent request that lenders and loan servicers suspend foreclosures in light of recent disclosures of widespread abuse among financial institutions. The widespread publicity in the media regarding misconduct by financial institutions offers ammunition for homeowners who wish to stop a foreclosure sale by filing a complaint and motion for preliminary injunction in court.
Because Massachusetts is a “non-judicial” foreclosure state, the foreclosure process proceeds extremely quickly (often, in as little as 90 days) and with essentially no judicial oversight unless a homeowner files a legal action in court to stop the foreclosure process. This may be done by the filing of a complaint and motion for a preliminary injunction. Sample Massachusetts foreclosure defense forms, including complaints and preliminary injunction motions, are available for download.
The announcements by the Office of the Attorney General, together with the considerable protections offered by the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act, provide powerful ammunition for stopping a foreclosure sale in Massachusetts. A Massachusetts homeowner trying to stop a foreclosure sale may raise a number of powerful arguments and causes of action, including:
- Fraud/duress as a result of misrepresentations made to the homeowner by the initial lender at the time of the loan;
- Illegality of the underlying loan due to its egregiously high costs that were deceptively withheld and/or concealed at the time of the loan;
- Failure of the loan servicer to provide foreclosure notices required under Massachusetts law; and
- Lack of standing (i.e., the financial institution does not possess the initial note and/or cannot produce a complete chain of assignments).
Complaints to stop foreclosure and motions for preliminary injunctions should be filed in the Superior Court for the county in which the property is located.
Understanding Property Curbs
‘Property curbs’ is nowadays a very frequently heard term in wealth management space. Nations across Asia, such as China, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Singapore have implemented property curbs in the recent years. Property curbs can be defined as property policies set by the governments to curb excessive increase in property prices. Property curbs are also called as property tightening or cooling measures. The policies generally target the residential sector. An excessive increase in home prices can lead to property bubble and make housing unaffordable and out of reach for a wide section of population. When property bubble bursts, it generally has far reaching consequences on the economy. This is because the linkages between banking sector and property sector are usually strong, in the form of mortgage lending to home buyers and project lending or construction loans to developers.
Property tightening measures can be demand side measures or supply side measures. Demand side measures are targeted at decreasing speculative/investment demand, in order to soften the prices. Some of the measures include i) decreasing the availability of funding, ii) increasing the cost of loans, iii) increasing the down payment on loans, iv) rising taxes such as property tax or capital gains tax, and iv) tightening eligibility criteria for home purchase. Funding availability can be tightened by not providing loans/mortgages for second or third home purchases. Further, even if loans are sanctioned, the initial down payment can be higher and interest rates can be higher. For example, the minimum down payment on first home mortgage is 30% in China, while that on second home mortgage is 60% (70% in tier-1 cities such as Beijing). Capital gain tax hike impacts second-hand/secondary home market and controls speculative demand. An extreme form of curbs is to prevent a whole section of population from purchasing property. Non-locals (within a particular city or country) may be barred from buying property. Hong Kong in October 2012 levied a 15% tax on property purchases made by foreigners. Supply side measures aim to increase the supply of homes in order to control price gains. Some of these measures are i) increasing land supply/availability for property development, ii) government developing affordable homes for lower income population, and iii) imposing hefty fine/penalty on land hoarding (keeping land idle for long time).
Whether property curbs are effective is the question. China introduced property curbs in 2010 and has been able to avoid a property market crash till now. Hong Kong implemented curbs in 2012, while Singapore and Indonesia imposed them in 2013. When price rise is due to shortage of land and housing, like in the case of Hong Kong, demand side policies may not be effective, unless they are stricter policies such as banning certain population from purchasing home. Compared to demand side measures, supply side measures take longer time to have any impact on the property markets. Property acts as an investment or storage of wealth, when household savings rate is high, deposit rates are low and there is a lack of investment channels. In such a scenario, measures tightening the mortgage market may not have a significant impact, as home buyers fund purchases out of their savings and do not depend on mortgages. Other measures such as allowing alternative investment options may divert investment away from property and contain investment demand.
Real estate asset class provides investment opportunities to investors. However, investors should consult financial advisors in order to better understand the regulatory environment in different markets, assess the various risks associated with them and invest accordingly.
Contraception Guide
There are many different contraception methods available, and different methods suit different people at different times of their lives. You can also ask your GP, practice nurse or family planning clinic for more information about what methods of contraception are available to you (this counts for the boys as well as the girls) and what method would be best for you to use.
Most contraceptives need to be prescribed (with the exception of condoms that are available in most shops and can be brought over the counter). Not all contraceptives will be available to you at your local doctors, however he should be able to direct you to the nearest doctors or family planning clinic that have the methods of contraception that they don’t.
You can buy male or female condoms and spermicides without going to a doctor or clinic. Condoms can be brought in almost any shop (like supermarkets, boots & superdrugs are the most likely to sell them), some places also offer vending machines that sell condoms (not recommended). You can also buy diaphragms and caps at a pharmacy, if you know your size.
When you are ordering contraception, you should also research the possible side-effects that each methods carry. Ask your GP, practice nurse or family planning clinic if you need help.
Using Contraception
No contraceptive is 100% effective, and only condoms will help protect you against STI’s & STD’s. How effective the contraceptive is depends on how carefully and consistently you use the method.
If you don’t use contraception you have an 80-90% chance of becoming pregnant.
The methods of contraception available are split into 2 main groups;
* No user failure: do not depend on you remembering to take or use contraception. These are long acting methods.
* User failure: methods you have to use and think about regularly or each time you have sex. For these methods to be effective you must use them according to the instructions given.
Some facts about pregnancy
A women can still get pregnant if;
* If it the first time she has had sex.
* If she does not have an orgasm.
* If a man pulls out of her vagina before he comes.
* If she has sex when she is on her period.
* If she not fully breastfeeding.
* If she douches (squirts fluid into the vagina). This can be harmful to women.
* Whatever position the couple sex in.
More On Contraception
Contraception and the menopause
Contraception needs to be used until the menopause. Contraception should continue to be used until a women has not had a period or any bleeding for two years if aged under 50 and for one year if over 50.
Contraception and breastfeeding
Breastfeeding can act as a very effective contraceptive when you are fully breastfeeding a baby under six months. This means you must;
* Be breastfeeding at regular intervals, day and night.
* Be giving your baby no other food or drink, so no breastfeeds are missed.
* Have no periods.
Emergency Contraception
If you have had sex without using contraception or think your method might have failed there are two emergency methods you can use.
* Emergency hormonal pills – Must be taken up to three days (72 hours) after sex. They are more effective the earlier you take them.
* An IUD – must be fitted up to five days after sex, or up to five days after the earliest you could have released an egg (ovulation).
Sexually transmitted infections
Most methods of contraception do not protect you from sexually transmitted infections.
Male and female condoms, when used correctly and consistently, can help protect against sexually transmitted infections. Diaphragms and caps may also protect against some sexually transmitted infections. Condoms that contain Nonoxynol 9 (spermicidally lubricated) do not protect against HIV.
For further reading, help or information visit http://www.fpa.org.uk or call 0845 310 1334.
