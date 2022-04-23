Avalanche Foundation Makes Strategic Investment in Yeti Finance

- Yeti Finance offers Cross-margining across all collaterals and auto-compounding returns.
Yeti Finance, a cutting-edge, Avalanche native decentralized borrowing mechanism, has received a strategic investment from the Avalanche Foundation. As a result, Yeti Finance provides cross-margining across all collateral and auto-compounding agricultural returns on its customers’ deposits. In addition, Yeti Finance’s borrowers create YUSD, a stablecoin that is hard-pegged and completely decentralized.
Foundation for Yeti Finance
Trader Joe, BENQI, Curve, and Colony Lab are just a few of the Avalanche protocols with which Yeti Finance has previously partnered and integrated. GMX, Aave, Anchor, and Platypus are just a few of the key DeFi protocols that Yeti Finance will support in the future. In addition, DeFi’s leading lending protocol Yeti Finance has received the full backing of the Avalanche Foundation thanks to this funding.
Avalanche serves as the foundation for Yeti Finance, a decentralized lending mechanism. Using this cutting-edge technique, users may borrow up to 21 times their portfolio’s value at 0% interest while still earning farming incentives for the deposited assets they’ve already made.
The Yeti Finance team has a diverse range of expertise, both in and outside the crypto industry. The Yeti Finance crypto team members have worked at top Ethereum DeFi protocols, operated their own MEV businesses, and audited smart contracts and NFT entertainment.