Finance
Avoid Long Queues in Your Pharma Shop With Billing Automation
Pharmaceutical shops! The name automatically flashes an image on our head where a huge crowd is hustling on one side to get their medicines and a few chemists struggling on the other side to find their things from huge piles of medicines stacked up in the racks. Forget about finding the right medicines! Manually billing items for each customer make tasks more difficult for them. Further, they have a lot of things to take care of, like setting boundaries for stocks that are close to expiry, set indications for different categories, incorporating discounts on bills, providing wholesale deliveries for hospitals and clinics. All these propel the need for computerised systems in the chemist shops to help the pharmacists at least in the billing part. With fast and automated billing, they could get ample of time and feel relaxed while handling all the other vital tasks.
Here, take a look at the features included in an ERP software specific for chemists shops and know how it can help in easy and fast handling of billing and payments.
#1 Billing
The first feature included in an ERP for pharmacists is its comprehensive billing module that helps staff to keep quickly generate bills or receipts with automated entries of names, prices, discounts. This eventually reduces the time taken at the billing counter for each customer and help to get rid of long queues. Some of the billing features are:
- Price list, Discounts & Multi-rate
- Cash or Credit or Split Invoices & Challans
- Sales returns/refunds & replacements on Bills
- Party-wise/Category-wise prices, discount rates & schemes
- Negative stock billing
- Auto-calculation of taxes, and other levies
#2 Document Printing
No doubt, a compact ERP for medical shops comes with quick document printing feature to help pharmacists as well as customers to keep records of their transactions. Some of the features included in document printing are:
- Accounts vouchers and Cheque printing
- Sales & purchase orders
- Sales & purchase invoices/estimate challans
- Bank pays in Slip or TDS
- Stock Transfer Memo
- Notes for deliveries, goods receipt and dispatch summary
#3 Advanced accounting
With an ERP, chemists get easy on your accounting system with accurate and all-inclusive financial reports. Further, they get easy access to bank summary, cash summary, Credit/debit card & voucher receipts, amounts supplier outstanding etc. Features included in accounting are:
- Filing of VAT, e-returns
- Balance Sheet & Configurable A/C statement
- Depreciation Chart
- Interest Calculation & Bank reconciliation
- Multi-ledger/ Voucher and Debit/Credit note printing
- IT/ST Auditor reports
#4 Taxation reports and Tax registers
Chemists can maintain elaborative tax reports and registers with ERP. It helps them to keep track of the exact amount of Sales tax levies, taxes withholding payment, etc. and thus prevent any miscalculation/manipulation in billing the total amount. Features included under this are:
- Sales Tax & Purchase Tax summary
- Tax account registers
- Sales Tax forms for Receivables or Issuable & Reminders
- Checklist
No doubt, chemist shops these days can have easy billing and transactions with these inherent features of ERP with customers not having to wait for longer. Moreover, owners of the medical shops or pharmacists get other facilities with a complete ERP solution that aid in the seamless management of sales, like Stocks, Accounts & 1000’s MIS, Expiry reminders, SMS/Email/Excel, prescription management, cashier and home delivery, touch and barcode scanner.
Finance
Short Sales Explained: 6 Major Differences Between a Short Sale and Foreclosure
A Short Sale is when the mortgage lender agrees to settle with a discounted payoff that is less than the balance owed on the loan to consummate a sale of the property and stop foreclosure. By taking this avenue, it will help the lender receive more of the loan balance and less hefty fees compared to a foreclosure process. The homeowner will also maintain a better level of credit. Certain criteria must be met to qualify for a short sale. Provision of economic hardship & evidence of zero equity in the property must be submitted by the homeowner to the mortgage lender. It is an extremely complex transaction, so be sure to select an experienced professional who is very knowledgeable in this field.
6 Differences Between a Short Sale and a Foreclosure
1. Credit Score
A short sale lowers your credit as little as 50 points for 12 to 18 months. While Foreclosure lowers it at a minimum of 250 points for three years or longer. Without the ability to repair your credit after a foreclosure, it may affect your ability to be gainfully employed or find housing.
2. Credit History
A short sale is reported paid in full and does not show on a credit report. A foreclosure will be on your credit history for 10 years or more as public records.
3. Waiting period to buy another home
If you can stop your foreclosure, you can get loans with reasonable interest rates within two years. With a foreclosure, you may wait 24-72 months.
4. Cost & Length of Time
Short sales are typically faster and less costly than foreclosure and it saves you a lot of embarrassment and shame that is associated with foreclosure. Foreclosure puts you at risk of being sued by your lender, dragging out this painful experience longer. Foreclosure also causes the homes of your neighbors to go down in value.
5. Future loans
With most lenders, a short sale does not need to be declared on a standard loan application, while a foreclosure will, therefore, skyrocketing your interest rates. Know that you may experience this reminder every time you need a loan for the rest of your life.
6. Sale of property
A short sale is a consent agreement between seller and lender while a foreclosure is a forced action upon the seller by the lender.
Many unfortunate homeowners find themselves caught up in a dilemma due to a poor local and nationwide real estate market or financial hardship. Homeowners are unable to refinance or modify their mortgage loan. Restore your dignity and peace of mind. Enjoy not only forgiveness, but some banks offer cash or other compensation to the homeowners who cooperate in this short sale process. Real estate firms that specialize in these types of transactions have the necessary experience and solution to eliminate your mortgage debt problems and provide you with the free lifestyle you long for. Time is of the essence so call an agency right away to have your questions answered. Make the best decision of your life and stop your foreclosure proceedings.
Finance
Zero Down Loans – 2 Money Saving Tips
This days things are a bit different, most lenders expect to see your cash “show me the money” before offering a loan.
Once you wish to buy a house, you should have cash which you have preserved for a home mortgage upfront payment in addition to closing fees. The sum of your mortgage loan upfront payment may range widely, however typically you ought to produce a deposit which equals a minimum of 3 % from the purchase value. Additionally, you will require funds for mortgage closing costs. Of course for most first time buyers such expenses could be very expensive and out of reach.
The loan provider will require evidence that you’ve preserved the resources you will apply for an advance payment as well as part or perhaps all of the closing costs. In the event the money is in a personal savings account, the lending firm will probably ask the banks to validate the balance and the length of period which the capital have been around in your account. The lending company wants to be positive that you will not be borrowing the whole set of funds you will make use of for your home loan deposit as well as closing costs.
There are several non-profit plans out there that permit for some type of assistance to the buyer. Nehemiah is one of the largest non-profit organizations that allow the seller to give money for the down payment and closing costs.
This program is approved by FHA which is part of HUD. Nehemiah can basically get a consumer into their dream home with no money out of pocket. FHA states that you must have 3% of your own money into the deal. And FHA typically asks for 2.25% as your down payment, which is integrated in the 3% total. This indicates that you will require paying an extra 3/4%. However FHA also permits you to be given a 100% gift which may be used for both your down payment as well as closing costs. This present could come through possibly a family member and or a non-profit institution.
It is well worth to check whether you are qualified for such grants.
One other option for people to succeed to buy a house with no money down is in case they are military or veterans of the armed forces.
VA loans are one type of that programs. All active and retired members of the army and Coast Guard and their unmarried widows are qualified for this benefit. Some members of the Reserves and National Guard whom have finished at the very least six years of service could also be eligible for no money down home loans. Whereas there used to be restrictions which enabled an eligible individual from using this benefit only once in their life, this stipulation has now been raised. The only limitations on VA no money down home loans are that a person may use this benefit on only one home at a time and this house must be the primary residence, not a rental or second residence.
Don’t give up on your dream to be a homeowner in the USA.
Finance
California Mortgage Loans – Are California Mortgage Loans Affordable?
Deciding on what kind of loan to get is confusing enough – Unfortunately, getting a mortgage loan in California adds its own spin. There are several important differences between getting a loan in California versus anywhere else in the country. This article will explore some of those differences, as well as give you a few valuable tips for choosing the right mortgage loans.
One big difference between California mortgage loans and other loans is that they must be insured against flood and earthquake. Lenders that will originate a loan without insurance in California are few and far between. Because insurance is generally based on the price of the property, which tends to be high in California, insurance prices are a real concern lenders and borrowers alike.
Another difference between California mortgage loans and loans from other areas is the terms of loans. Because of differences in interest rates and home prices, home loans can stretch up to 50 years – As opposed to the usual 30 years over the rest of the country.
When you’re getting a loan in California, it’s important to both educate yourself and to shop around for the best terms and rates. Whatever your financial situation, whether you’re looking to put zero down or 30% down, finding the right lender will make a huge difference.
Working with a mortgage broker can be another great way to help find the perfect loan. Mortgage brokers have dozens, if not hundreds of lenders they work with to provide you with the perfect loan. Better yet, working with a mortgage broker doesn’t cost you an extra dime: They usually split the closing costs that the banks would have charged you anyway.
Once you find a loan you’re interested in, be sure you know what all the costs involved are, including mortgage insurance, property taxes, legal, and closing costs.
