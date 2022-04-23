News
Ben Simmons hopeful for long-awaited return next week, but will it be too late?
Ben Simmons is on the brink of returning but it won’t matter if his teammates don’t handle business in Game 3.
Simmons’ recovery plan includes one more pain-free workout Saturday before he’s cleared from his back injury, leaving Monday’s Game 4 as a strong possibility for the 25-year-old’s Nets debut.
However, the Nets also need to win Saturday to avoid going down 3-0 to the Celtics, a deficit never conquered in the NBA. Simmons’ impending return, in other words, adds another wrinkle and even higher stakes to Game 3 at Barclays Center, where Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will attempt to avenge their miserable performances in Game 2.
“I’m going to have another scrimmage (Saturday) and see how I feel,” Simmons explained.
Despite Brooklyn’s desperate predicament, coach Steve Nash scoffed at a question about Simmons’ possibly playing in Game 3. It was one of the more definitive statements from the coach during this lengthy back injury saga, with Nash often pleading ignorance to any updates or timelines. Now a return date is in focus and Nash made it clear the ramp-up won’t be hurried at the very end.
“It’s tough. I want to be on the floor playing,” Simmons said, “but the bigger thing when you have an injury like this you need to be cautious and not push yourself when you know you’ve had two good days, you don’t want to push yourself too much and have a setback or whatever it is. I’m aware of that. I’ve had this injury before. I’ve been aware of what I need to do and stay on top of that.”
So what happens if the Nets lose Saturday and fall in a 3-0 hole? Would the xx-time All-Star still play in Game 4? Simmons wouldn’t answer.
“You are talking about ifs,” he said.
There are balancing acts at work. On one hand, there’s the allure of adding a versatile 6-foot-10 defender and transition threat, providing the Nets with the type of skillsets they’ve missed all season and during this Boston series. On the other hand, Simmons is recovering from a chronic back injury and required an epidural injection to heal. He said a new-found passion for Pilates should help alleviate the pain his back for the long run, but he’d also be jumping into the middle of an intense and physical playoff series after an 11-month layoff.
“Body-wise, once my body is ready, I want to be able to help this team win,” Simmons said. “That’s what I’m here for. It is what it is, I have to get on the floor and help this team win. I got traded to the Brooklyn Nets and that’s what they need me to do.”
There aren’t many precedents to Simmons’ circumstances and, as Nash noted, his impact is impossible to predict. Simmons hasn’t played since struggling with his game and confidence as a member of the Sixers last year’s playoffs. He left the impression of being scared to shoot, which triggered intense criticism around the league. Simmons then declined to play for Philadelphia while citing mental health issues, sparking a standoff that ended with the trade to the Nets.
The back pain quickly delayed his Brooklyn debut. Simmons was prohibited from contact practice until recently, saying Friday he only completed “two or three” scrimmages.
“I don’t know (what to expect from Simmons). I can’t answer that,” Nash said. “Does anyone here have the answer?
“We would be happy to have Ben play and try to play, but only when he’s ready. If he’s not, he’s not. We’re not in here just counting down the minutes until Ben is back. We want Ben to play when he’s ready to play and he wants to make an impact.”
Despite Nash trying to downplay the situation, this is all very significant for the Nets. GM Sean Marks traded an All-Star (James Harden) for Simmons and history tells us championship windows in the NBA can be slammed shut in an instant.
If the Nets don’t win Saturday, their great Wild Card in Simmons just becomes a meaningless 2 of Clubs.
For ‘The Northman’ Costume Designer Linda Muir Undertook Epic Research
For The Northman, director Robert Eggers had no desire to maike just another historical epic featuring Viking warriors pillaging, fighting, and dismembering one another. What he wanted was the most historically accurate Viking revenge saga ever put on film.
Eggers’ previous films—2015’s The Witch, set in a 1630 New England Puritan colony, and 2019’s The Lighthouse, set in the 1890s—thrive on their attention to detail, and a big part of that is the meticulous historical accuracy of costume designer Linda Muir. The Northman marks their third collaboration, but while the first two were art-house favorites, The Northman super-sizes both the budget and scale: 120 original designs were made for the major players and close to 1200 crowd costumes. Each outfit—from the shaggy cloak worn by Claes Bang’s character, Fljönir the Brotherless, seemingly stitched together from the hair of his fallen enemies, to the marvelous and mystical costume of Björk’s Seeress—are all carefully studied and designed.
Observer talked to Muir about the extensive research process she undertook for this historical epic, what went into designing the film’s most mesmerizing looks, and the costume that made her heart skip a beat once she saw it in action.
You’re known for doing a lot of research before you even begin designing. When did Robert Eggers approach you and when did you start prepping for what would become a massive undertaking?
Oh months and months and months before. There was a lot of reading and getting information under one’s belt before designing. There was just so much to absorb and consider when it came to how to depict these characters in a culture that is very specific. As the script developed and became fuller over time I had conversations with Robert about the characters’ backstories, and he would draw in information from the [Icelandic] Sagas, which I was also reading, but definitely not as much as he read. Then I would glean from the Sagas very specific and fabulous pieces of information that Robert was also aware of such as that characters, as a sort of foretelling, would wear dark cloaks before there was a murder. The beliefs that people had were so different and they lived with them every day, so I wanted to depict their sense of economy, ability, ingenuity, and their desire for beauty.
Since there aren’t many surviving examples of clothing made during the time period the film is set in, how did you figure out how to go about designing costumes?
There are ideas around pleating and depictions of clothing on tapestries and carvings. If you start to read what archaeologists believe and combine that with how you would practically make something, you can start to figure out how a piece of wool needs to be in particular dimensions in order to create that image I see in those tapestries. Neil Price [professor in the Department of Archaeology and Ancient History at Uppsala University, Sweden, an expert on Viking Age Scandinavia] was an incredible asset in terms of helping me understand the Viking mindset and was very surprised by the questions we asked. There are also passionate people who are contemporary Viking men and women who create jewelry and clothing who are very aware of all of the archaeological finds, so when you talk with them, they give you pieces of information that you can plug in here and there and then suddenly, it starts to make more sense. There are big differences in opinion within those communities about certain things, so we would ask questions and then make decisions about what to include.
This film has over 120 original costume designs and almost 1200 crowd costumes. You’ve been a working costume designer for over 45 years—is this the biggest project you’ve ever been a part of?
Design-wise, definitely. When Robert and I talked about what the desired aesthetic would be for the film, I was pretty sure that we weren’t going to be able to rent very much, and when I traveled to the various rental houses at the beginning of prep my suspicions were correct. So we were really in a situation of figuring out how to make this massive amount of clothing. Our costume coordinator Louise Cassettari was constantly shifting to figure things out and finding a supply of plain woven wool for the massive number of characters we had to dress. Then there was dyeing and over dyeing, and then distressing and distressing. Our costume crew in Northern Ireland was astonishing and I think the Slavic village really benefited from the amount of mud that everybody was wading through.
I want to get into the look of specific characters and I have to start with Bjork’s character, the Seeress.
Her costume is very intricate. In the research for the Slavic village, I read that the word for embroidery is the word we use for writer. It was very important for women to embroider the garments for themselves and their families, which can be seen on their chests, sleeves, wrists, and hands. It’s a call to the gods for health or prosperity or fertility. We did hand embroidery for Olga and Amleth’s costumes [the characters played by Anna Taylor-Joy and Alexander Skarsgård], as well as for a group of villagers that surrounded them, and then we did machine embroidery for the crowds. We then took photographs of that embroidery and then screened it so that the Seeress is completely covered in embroidery because she had to be considered the über writer.
I played around with what colors to use for her because in the daylight you see the Slav villagers wearing garments with red and black embroidery, and with cinematographer Jarin [Blaschke]’s lighting—which was this beautiful moonlight effect from above—it just would have gone to black and it wouldn’t have any detail at all. So we ended up with pinks, grays, and peachy colors, which all read beautifully in that light. If you see her in a colored photograph, it’s not the colors at all that she appears on the screen.
Her necklaces are these incredible chunks of indigo blue and amber and coral, and she has these fantastically huge temporal rings, which hang from her headband. Women in Salvic villages had different temporal rings that identified what village a woman came from, so the notion I went for the character was that wealthy villagers might give her something for private readings. The cowrie shells and bells in front of her missing eyes were used to ward off evil spirits, as was her skirt, which is made of a massive number of tablet woven Slavic belts that are stitched together.
I read that initially Eggers wanted to go with wheat for the headdress she wears but you went with barley instead. Why barley? And why did you go with a Ukrainian inspired design for it?
As I recall wheat wasn’t a crop that was local—I remember that as part of the research process—and also barley had a better look: it has a more oval seed head, and is the same color dried. It was also because of the area that we landed on. When I came back to Robert with the research I told him, “We really need to decide on a very specific area in order for me to be able to create clothing that would be authentic.” Also [production designer] Craig [Lathrop] needed a certain area in order for icons to exist, and Robert needed a certain area for river access, so the area that we all landed on is some part of Ukraine. Headdresses are still used in celebrations, they’re much more attuned with flowers and are more festive, we wanted ours to look more connected to the earth and the culture that she was so much a part of.
Another one of my favorite costumes is the cloak Claes Bang’s character, Fjölnir the Brotherless, wears when he assassinates Ethan Hawke’s King Aurvandil early in the film. What went into designing that piece?
That’s called a vararfeldr and that is perhaps the most authentic piece of Viking clothing in the film. I came across this image, that was just gnarly and crazy and thought to myself, “What is this? This is just too amazing.” The varafeldr’s were woven on a vertical loom and they used the long and the short tog and floss of Icelandic sheep, they were used in the Viking age as a commodity, so like metal and even slaves, varafeldr’s would be sold or traded because they were incredibly warm, water just shakes right off them as opposed to hides, which even when treated get stiff. Ours was made in Norway and because of Covid and the furlough, we had enough time to actually make an authentic one.
When I was trying to figure out where in the film there would be a great use for it, I thought, “Oh, in the disguise he dons for the ambush.” Robert and I thought: he’s stolen a helmet from one of his raids and on top of all of that he’s wearing this crazy wookie-like shimmying and shaking cloak. He just looks ferocious when he rides in. I had a notion that we would use the varafeldr at the end, when Gunnar [Elliot Rose] jumps out of the bed box and stabs Amleth, but the blocking in the room just wouldn’t accommodate that, there just wasn’t enough time, the idea was for it to be a complete circle, that the varafeldr was what Flöjnir was wearing when he killed Amleth’s father and that’s what Gunnar would be wrapped in when he’s killed, but you can’t do everything.
What can you tell me about the Valkyrie, who appears very late in the film but has this striking look?
In the Sagas, female characters are often depicted as being equally gory as the men, the Norns [supernatural creatures who determine the course of humans destiny] are particularly ferocious, so when Robert and I were talking about the Valkyrie, I was encouraging him to make her ferocious, and that’s when he came back with the notion of the filed teeth.
For her armor, I found a tiny piece of metal in a drawer in Rome during one of our expeditions, and rather than having it heavy like male armor, we tried to make it more ethereal—not like jewelry, but more delicate, that’s why her chainmail has gold banding. Her cloak is this glorious red wool lined with goose feathers in three sizes and it gave it this incredible weight and movement. When I saw it on the rider double, my heart just leapt. It’s a very special costume that one.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Smile, you’re on calcium camera: Milk drinkers shamed on social media
There’s contention in your morning cup of milk.
Or at least, there is for university students who follow the Instagram account @umn.milk, an account with over 600 followers that posts photos of University of Minnesota students drinking milk in the dining halls, purchasing gallons at the local grocery store or enjoying a swig in the comfort of their dorm room.
The account, which publicly shares user-submitted photos of students drinking milk, joins the swath of Instagram accounts made by college students across the country publicizing their peers’ dairy habits. The University of St. Thomas has one (with a bio that reads: “Exposing the ‘people’ of UST that drink milk”). Northfield’s St. Olaf College also has one, with a more cordial Instagram bio that proclaims to their followers they are “lactose tolerant.”
Dartmouth, UCLA, University of Wisconsin Madison, Texas A&M University. East to west, north to south, college students are finding comradery and comedy in their repulsion or reverence for dairy milk.
Milk haters unite
Sky Dube, a first-year student at the University of Minnesota and a follower of @umn.milk, was a self-declared “avid milk drinker” when she was younger. “I used to drink glasses of milk on their own. Like, I wouldn’t need anything else,” Dube said.
That all changed two years ago after Dube watched a Netflix documentary called “The Milk System.” The documentary, which exposes the malpractices and environmental impacts caused by the dairy industry, was enough to make her quit dairy milk. “Ever since that day,” Dube said, “I have not drunk a glass of milk—I’ve definitely had foods with milk in them.” She prefers oat milk in her lattes, but still eats cream cheese on her bagels and doesn’t actively avoid dairy products at large. She isn’t a vegetarian. So why milk?
“The act of pouring yourself a glass of milk — just straight up milk — is just horrendous,” she said.
Dube’s repugnance for dairy milk fits in with her generation’s attitudes towards the beverage itself and a growing interest in dairy-free alternatives. According to the Good Food Institute, young and diverse groups are increasingly consuming plant-based products.
Plant-based milks are carving out a substantial spot in the milk market. They accounted for 15 percent of total retail milk sales in 2020, totaling $2.5 billion, per the Good Food Institute. Experts predict that alternative milk sales are projected to account for 30 percent of all milk sales by 2026, the New York Times recently reported. Since 1975, milk consumption in the United States has declined by 40 percent causing over 2,700 dairy farms to close between 2018 and 2020, according to World Population Review.
“(Plant milk) is one of the fastest-growing areas in the modern food industry,” said David Julian McClements, a professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a food scientist of 20-plus years.
McClements has recently dedicated research to plant-based foods, and believes there are three driving factors of the plant-based milk boom: consumer ethics, environmental sustainability and health. Underlying these is a burgeoning improvement in food technology that has allowed companies to replicate the taste and texture of milk into plant-based alternatives. “Now you’ve got these really good alternatives that you don’t have to sacrifice taste in order to meet your ethical or environmental needs,” McClements said.
The milk industry at large has switched messaging in the past few years to highlight the health benefits of dairy, focus more on the stories of both how milk is made and of the farmers behind the beverage to appeal to younger consumers, as well as sharing farmers’ missions and plans towards “being a part of the environmental solution,” according to Anne Warden, who runs Dairy Management Inc.’s marketing program.
As more dairy drinkers convert to plant-based alternatives or ditch the beverage altogether, cow’s milk’s cultural standing in the United States as the everyman’s beverage is on the brink of an alternative milk-induced collapse.
The advent of the milk Instagram
“The account is genius,” says first-year University of Minnesota student Wyatt Halvorson, a follower of the @umn.milk account. “It got a lot of warranted attention because it’s funny, close to home and is a controversial, non-harmful topic,” he said. Halvorson is pro-dairy milk, though not a religious milk drinker himself. “I am for supporting the dairy industry, but I am also for supporting personal choice. I think it’s more so funny to watch people make a fuss about how they do or don’t like milk when it is really not that big of a deal,” he said.
Not all milk varieties are scrutinized equally by these accounts. Chocolate milk, according to many commenters, is kosher. So is a dash of cream in your morning cup of coffee. But whole milk? “God forbid you bring whole milk to the table. You’re going to get made fun of,” said Henry Dissell, the creator of the @stolafmilkdrinkers Instagram account.
Dissell found out about the existence of college milk accounts through TikTok. A friend of his showed him a TikTok of a University milk account, and “thought it was kind of interesting slash funny slash whatever,” so they created their own account for St. Olaf milk drinkers.
Dissell is a milk advocate himself, unabashedly drinking, to his math, around 20 cups a week. One per meal. He detested milk as a kid, but picked up the beverage in his late teens to put on some extra pounds. “There is a stigma around drinking milk, for sure. I don’t know exactly what the reason is, but it happens all the time. And it always happens to me and my friends so we decided to embrace it,” Dissell said.
The St. Olaf milk account is more reverential than it is shameful, Dissell told me. “There’s a lot of shame around milk drinking. It’s kind of a joke,” he explained, “but the milk account is us mocking the fact that it’s shamed.”
Most milk accounts I’ve come across aren’t as meta-ironic. Where St. Olaf’s milk account mocks the mocking of milk drinking with photos of students flashing their cups of calcium with thumbs up or silly faces, other accounts post photos of students in the dining hall sipping on milk without any awareness that they’re being photographed. Since these accounts rely on user-submitted photos, rarely does it seem to matter who the user submitting the photo is — or how they captured the photo.
More than just milk
The milk account isn’t its own anomaly. Local social media accounts dedicated to publicly sharing photos of people hunching over in bad posture (@eagan_bad_posture), wearing beanies that improperly fit their head (@umn_hats), falling asleep in class (@sleeping_tworivers) or passed out drunk on the side of the road (@comopassouts) exist with substantial followings on Instagram. These accounts’ follower size ranges from 200-600, which is fairly big considering the sizes of these schools and the amount of eyes on these accounts.
“I feel like you could make an account about literally anything and people would get behind it just because it’s comedic — and college freshmen can find anything to bond over,” said Dube, the avid-milk-drinker-turned-milk-hater.
Dube spends her and her friends’ time at the University of Minnesota dining halls snapping photos of unaware milk drinkers. “Some of those pictures are a little embarrassing, I’m not gonna lie,” Dube said. The day we had spoken, Dube sent 20 photos of milk drinkers to @umn.milk. It’s become a game among Dube’s friends to see how many photos they can take of milk drinkers while they’re at the dining halls. To avoid the awkward confrontation of someone realizing they’re being photographed, she’s become quite stealthy with her milk-drinking photography, she told me.
“It’s not meant to hurt people. It’s more just to get a quick laugh, look at it for five seconds and then keep scrolling,” she said. Dube brought up how other, more insidious social media posts have gotten traction on accounts like @barstoolgophers and @barstoolsuperblock. In September, a photo of two students having sex in a residential hall’s laundry room surfaced and spread among students. These accounts share school-related memes and document students’ debauched behavior, and a lot of the accounts run on user-submitted photos, videos and edits.
These accounts don’t exist in a vacuum. Followers of such accounts justify posting something innocuous, like a student drinking milk, because other damaging photos and videos run rampant on social media platforms. Some students’ worst moments, like being caught drunk, wrapped in cling wrap and lying on the floor of a shower, are captured on camera and exposed to hundreds of eyes. What harm will a picture of someone drinking milk do? “I would never find it OK to post a picture of someone that’s gonna hurt them in the future, whereas the milk account, like if an employer were to see that you were posted on the @umn.milk account, they would not [care],” Dube said.
The owner of the @umn.milk account did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
“We don’t really think about [sharing photos taken of others] as a bad thing. But if you really think about it a little harder, we, like, probably should be asking these people if it’s okay to post pictures like this,” Dube said. “That’s one of the problems of our generation is that we don’t have enough media literacy, and that is something that should be practiced a lot more — putting ourselves in other people’s shoes. Like asking ourselves, ‘If I were to get that picture taken of me and it was posted, like, how would I feel?’ I think a lot of people need to think about that first.”
Jace Frederick: Timeout or not, it’s hard to pin Timberwolves’ Game 3 collapse on coaching
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch’s game management left something to be desired in Thursday’s Game 3 loss to the Grizzles. First, there was the wasted challenge on D’Angelo Russell’s offensive foul, when the guard led with his knees on a drive to the rim.
People may not like or agree with the rule, but the Timberwolves have seen that call made on Karl-Anthony Towns enough this season to know that when the knee cap meets the opponent’s groin, an offensive foul will be called.
Minnesota could’ve used that challenge for calls with a significantly higher chance of being overturned later in the game. You know, like when Memphis was in the midst of a 21-0 run to eviscerate the Timberwolves’ once-large advantage.
Speaking of that run, Finch surely would have been wise to call a timeout somewhere in the midst of the Grizzlies’ onslaught to stem the tide and get his team back on the tracks after clearly flying off. But that never came, nor did a Timberwolves response to the Grizzlies’ fourth-quarter push.
“Burned a lot (of timeouts) early, so I was hoping we’d just be able to get through to the fourth a little bit deeper beforehand (prior to using one),” Finch said.
Finch was, understandably, crucified locally and nationally for the error in judgement. For a coach who so liberally used timeouts during the regular season as run-stoppers — sometimes calling them when the opponent had only scored maybe four straight points with the Wolves still up 20-plus — he changed tactics in the season’s most important moment.
Sometimes calling the timeout is the proper play. Other times, it’s best to let guys play through it. But one consistent stands: Whatever a coach does will be critiqued if it doesn’t work.
The shame for Finch and his coaching staff was those decisions overshadowed an otherwise brilliant performance. The Timberwolves’ game plan through three quarters was flawless, from exposing Ja Morant as a horrendous 1 on 1 defender — something Patrick Beverley claimed most of the credit for — to sagging off Memphis’ off-ball players to defend Morant’s drives and make non-shooting wings try to burn Minnesota from deep.
The Grizzies struggled to find any form of offense through three quarters while the Wolves generated good looks on the majority of their possessions. As has been the case for most of the season, Minnesota’s players were put in the best possible position to succeed for most of the night.
Then they lost their heads in the fourth quarter, stopped making use of their many advantages and completely fell apart. That’s partly on Finch for not correcting the course, but it also falls on veterans such as Patrick Beverley, D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Taurean Prince for not diagnosing the issues and doing something about it themselves.
And even in the moments when things were at their worst, the Wolves were clanking open shots while the Grizzlies were scoring on a number of second-chance opportunities. There isn’t much coaching can do about either of those things.
Oftentimes this season, the plan has been for the players to look at Finch and Co. and wait for the solution, even to problems that didn’t always have an answer.
Perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the moment the coach slipped, his team tumbled. He’s been propping it up all season.
