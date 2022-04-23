Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Falls Below $40K Amid Rising Inflation Concerns

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Regains $40K Level Amid Recent Plummet
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Editors News
  • The tech-heavy Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is down a stunning 17.3 percent YTD.
  • According to Google Trends, retail interest in Bitcoin has been down since mid-2021.

It seems that investors are pricing in an even more aggressive route for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which is hurting the value of many big cryptos. Bitcoin, the world’s most valuable digital currency, has fallen over 6% intraday to $39.7K, wiping out all of this week’s gains.

At $2.96K, Ethereum, the most widely used altcoin in the crypto community, is down 4%. The Dow Jones (DJI) is down 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 (SP500) is down 1.1 percent, and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is down 0.7 percent, the three main U.S. stock market indexes.

Selling Pressure Across Sectors

The tech-heavy Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is down a stunning 17.3 percent YTD as investors shift away from growth-risk assets in favor of yield-safe ones like bonds. The Fed’s Jerome Powell has suggested that it is reasonable to remove monetary policy accommodation more quickly, citing a likely 50 basis-point raise at the forthcoming May meeting, which has sparked selling pressure across a wide variety of risk assets.

Popular crypto analyst warns about further decline if Bitcoin prices are not able to hold the critical support level but is optimistic that the prices will rebound in a detailed video shared over his Twitter handle.

According to Google Trends, retail interest in Bitcoin has been down since mid-2021. According to Tastyworks chief market analyst JJ Kinahan, Bitcoin might be a decent barometer of consumer mood, but it’s not the greatest. Recent declines in retail mood may have caused several popular meme stocks to fall behind Bitcoin, according to Kinahan. While the Federal Reserve’s response to growing inflation and market expectations on Bitcoin will be critical to future economic prospects.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Bitcoin Under Pressure Near $40K, Two Reasons Why That Could Change

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 22, 2022

By

Bitcoin
google news

Bitcoin remains rangebound in the high $30,000 to low $40,000 areas. The first crypto by market cap has seen its volatility reduce as several factors contribute to the slowdown across the sector.

Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Trims Gains, Support Turned Resistance At $41K

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $40,500 with a 6% loss in the last 24-hours and a 1% profit over the past week.

BTC moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

Trading firm QCP Capital believes Bitcoin has been trading in a larger range as it reclaimed the area around its current levels. The firm claims that there are 2 main reasons behind BTC’s recent price action.

In addition to the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) hinting at an aggressive monetary policy, there are expectations of Bitcoin and Ethereum revisiting critical support at $30,000 and $2,500, respectively. These expectations were generated by former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes’s latest post, “The Q Trap”.

In the options markets, traders are preparing for a potential drop as QCP Capital records a “massive selling of May and June calls, causing BTC and ETH risk reversal”. These levels dropped from negative 6% to negative 10%.

Conversely, the demand for BTC and ETH puts has increased. In other words, traders seem to be hedging for the upcoming crash by buying put (sell) options. If the price crashes, they will be able to benefit.

Ethereum has seen the biggest uptick in demand for put calls. QCP Capital attributed it to the delay of “The Merge”. The event is set to combine Ethereum’s execution layer with its consensus layer and make ETH 2.0 fully operational.

Bitcoin Finds Bottom With Stablecoin Craze

Bitcoin’s recent price action characterized by low volatility could also be the result of the popularization of algorithmic stablecoins, QCP Capital believes. These digital assets have been in the crypto space for many years, but Terra’s UST managed to give them new life.

The demand for UST has increased as users want to leverage the 19% annual percentage yield (APY) offered by Anchor Protocol. Other projects have begun imitating this model creating what the trading firm called a “soft floor in the market”. QCP Capital added:

We mentioned in a previous post that the precedent set by Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) would spread and that has happened quickly with a wave of announcements from FRAX, NEAR and TRON (…). Similar to how LFG bought BTC and AVAX, these algo stables will build their treasuries in the major coins and provide material support in the market from their buying.

The short-term relief in the market could be translated into long-term pressure. The trading firm claims that these digital assets could become a systematic risk for the sector.

If the entities managing these stablecoins buy BTC or ETH to maintain the pegged of their assets, there is a chance that a de-pegged scenario could increase the selling pressure in the market. If the stablecoins are at risk of becoming volatile, the entities will sell their assets to try to keep the pegged.

In any case, QCP Capital and others wonder about the long-term sustainability of the algorithmic stablecoins. UST, Terra’s native stablecoins, has been battle-tested, but many wonder if it will be able to keep its users with the rising competition.

Related Reading | Why A “Boring” Bitcoin Could Be A Good Thing

In the meantime, as expectations of a May/June crash increase and algo stablecoins proliferate, Bitcoin seems poised to remain rangebound with short-term price action to the downside. According to Material Indicators, BTC’s price will seek to take the liquidity of around $37,000.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 23

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 22, 2022

By

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 23
google news
  • On April 23, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $19.51.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 23, 2022, is $17.09.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 23, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on April 23 2022 is explained below within a two-hour time frame.

DOT/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. 

Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. When the price hits the top of the channel, sell your existing long position or take a short position. The difference between the other two is that a horizontal channel is characterized as having equal highs and lows.

Currently, the price of DOT is $18.22. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $19.51 and the buy level of DOT is $18.75. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $17.09 and the sell level of DOT is $18.04.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (long-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

What Sell Pressure? Bitcoin Exchange Reserves Hit 4-Year Low

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 22, 2022

By

Bitcoin
google news

Bitcoin has started a recent downtrend that is threatening its position above the coveted $40,000 level. This is presumed to be caused by major sell-offs in the market. However, exchange metrics continue to show that this is not entirely the case. Exchange balances have been plummeting for the past year pointing towards massive accumulation trends and this has come to a head after bitcoin exchange balances have touched a new 4-year low.

Exchange Balances Plummet

It is no secret that the bitcoin being left on centralized exchanges has been declining. However, the margin by which this has been on the decline is more important. Even during times when the price of bitcoin had been on a recovery trend and headed into a bull market, exchange balances continued to plummet. The result of this has been exchange balances hitting a new low, currently sitting at a four-year low.

Related Reading | Why A “Boring” Bitcoin Could Be A Good Thing

This comes from months of consistent outflows that have been the order of the day. Even when bitcoin had reclaimed its position above $40,000 on several occasions, exchange outflows continued to surpass inflows, leading to the decline in the balances.

BTC trading south of $40,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

One of the most prominent outflows was recorded on April 14th when more than 25K bitcoin valued at $1.9 billion left centralized exchanges in a single day. The decline to 4-year lows was made public by on-chain data aggregation firm CryptoQuant in a tweet on Thursday. 

Bitcoin Outflows Not Slowing Down

Despite hitting a new low, bitcoin investors are not letting up in their outflow activities. Wednesday, April 20th saw bitcoin outflows touch as high as $1.3 billion, continuing the same trend as that recorded on April 15th. 

Related Reading | Bitcoin Falls Back To $40,000 As Fed Mulls Faster Rate Bumps

This carried on into Friday with a total of $1.7 billion in outflow already recorded for the digital asset in the last 24 hours. As the weekend draws close, a time when volatility can be quite low, the market may see the pioneer digital asset recover above $42,000 once more. 

The rate at which BTC is leaving exchanges suggests one thing and that is that investors are accumulating their cryptocurrencies. This has already been the case among whales but it seems like smaller investors are beginning to follow the same path.

Featured image from IG, chart from TradingView.com

google news
Continue Reading

Trending