Can Car Insurance Be Affected By Your Bad Credit History?
If you have bad credit you can be denied car insurance! The protections afforded to the consumer since the Depression of 1929 no longer exist. The Financial Laws passed through Congress in 1992 allowed banks, insurance companies, investment firms to handle banking, insurance and investment operations. Laws passed after 1929 had prevented banks from insurance and direct stock exchange trading, likewise insurance companies could not pursue banking operations or stock exchange nor could stock exchange companies pursue insurance or banking operations.
This freedom was granted without the subsequent protections of the consumer included in these new laws. There currently exists no single body of consumer law covering the privacy of consumers. The private citizen must fight the triumvirate of bank,insurance and stock exchange through the court system for his own right to privacy.
Some states have allowed the use of individual credit to be a determining factor in the issuance of car insurance. However, two such states, Texas and Michigan have institutionalized state agencies to meticulously govern and manage those insurance bodies. These states have a socialized automobile security plan where individuals having bad credit or low income jobs can obtain economical coverage or liability car insurance.
True, each has rather strict guidelines by which a motorist can qualify for low cost insurance. However, this is a two edged sword! The performance characteristics of every insurance agency and company are meticulously maintained. These involve the speed with which legitimate claims are processed by the insurance company, customer satisfaction (both client and claimant), conformity to state and federal laws. A performance index is issued for each firm and their respective insurance costs are compared with both a state and federal cost per coverage. The state has created its own actuarial data base to evaluate insurance coverage. The motorist can freely view these to determine the best coverage for his situation. The consumer is given power that the insurance vendor can appreciate and respect.
This fact may give some satisfaction to the average motorist but some of us still want to know how good or bad credit make a motorist a good risk or a bad one. Perhaps it is an honesty issue! If I have good credit then I will always obey the rules of the road and none of life’s bad things will touch me. Does good credit mean that you can avoid being hit by a drunken driver, avoid having your car pushed off the highway into the nearby lake or have hail storms miss you? I can understand where the honesty of making constant insurance payments would be reflected in your credit but how does it establish insurance rates?
Reviewing the Report to the 79th State of Texas Legislature, 2004 I discovered that insurance was not denied because of a bad credit score but that it could be a higher premium because of poor credit. Statistics showed that people in the 30 year age group has the worst credit and the greatest vehicle damages reported. My conclusion would not be that bad credit makes you careless. Rather my summation is that youth and proneness to erratic behavior was the cause. The point here is that there is no direct causal relationship but at the strongest an inferential connection.
Collector Car Insurance – Top 6 Benefits of Specialty Collector Car Insurance Companies
People who own and drive collector cars have different needs for their collector car insurance than they have for their cars that are driven every day. A collectible car is by definition “special”, and so it has special considerations to take into account when it comes to insurance. Your everyday insurance provider that insures the vehicle you drive to work is accustomed to dealing with claims on modern cars that depreciate in value as they age, and the average owner doesn’t notice the difference between a $2000 paint job and a $10,000 paint job. A company that specializes in collector auto insurance has several key benefits to offer the collectible car owner.
Benefit # 1: Lower Premiums – A collector car is normally only driven on a limited basis, stored indoors, not driven in bad weather, and generally leads a “babied” life. Most classic car insurance companies are also somewhat selective in who they will insure. These two factors allow the classic car insurance company to charge much lower premiums than conventional insurance companies, because they know that the collector’s car is less likely to be in an accident.
Benefit # 2: Agreed Value Coverage – Most classic car insurance companies offer an Agreed Value policy, which means that you come to an agreement with the insurance company on what your vehicle is worth before the policy is written. If you have a total loss accident or theft, an Agreed Value policy will reimburse the total amount that was agreed upon when the policy was initiated. Very few conventional insurance companies offer a true “Agreed Value” policy. They offer a “Stated Value” or “Stated Amount” policy has a clause that allows them to only pay what they “think” the car was worth, and it makes the assumption that your collector car is depreciating like a typical used car!
Benefit # 3: They Understand Your Needs – Specialty collector car insurance companies understand your needs better than a typical insurance provider does because in many cases the insurance agents and possibly even the owners of the company are car enthusiasts or collectors themselves. They realize how much your collector car means to you, and they understand the importance of the car being repaired correctly so that it retains its value. When presented with a claim they will give you much less argument and more leeway to get your car repaired the right way the first time.
Benefit # 4: Repair Shop Of Choice – Many everyday insurance companies will only pay a set rate for collision repair at a high-volume body shop that does average-quality work on modern cars. If you take your car to a shop that specializes in restoration work, you may be left footing the bill for the difference in cost. Many antique car insurance companies will allow you to take your car to a specialty repair shop, and they will pay what it costs to have the car repaired the right way by a craftsman that is skilled in restoration work.
Benefit # 5: OE Parts – On a similar note, many everyday insurance companies will only pay for less expensive aftermarket repair parts. Using non-original parts can reduce the value of your vintage car considerably, as they may not fit as well as original equipment parts and an all-original car is always worth more. Many specialty insurance providers allow for the higher cost of using original equipment parts.
Benefit # 6: Perks and Special Situations – Some collector car insurance companies offer many other types of benefits, such as coverage for spare parts, memorabilia, tools, car trailers, coverage for overseas transport, etc. Some even offer medical coverage for personal injuries that occur at car shows, and “event disruption” insurance that reimburse car show entry fees and non-refundable hotel deposits if you miss an event due to a mechanical breakdown on the way there!
All in all, specialty collector car insurance companies have a lot of advantages for the classic car owner. If you own and drive a collector vehicle, you will find that an everyday insurance policy from an everyday insurance company is severely lacking in comparison.
How to Compare Low Cost Automobile Insurance in Colorado
Colorado has some of the highest auto insurance rates in the nation so it is vital for most Colorado drivers to comparison shop for the lowest cost auto insurance they can find.
Unfortunately no one low cost automobile insurance policy is right for all Colorado drivers; however, there are a few things to look for when comparing rates.
Your age is a factor in determining your auto insurance rates. Obviously there’s nothing you can do to alter your age, but if you are a young driver and still in school getting good grades translates into lower insurance premiums from several companies. And – obviously – keeping a good, clean driving record also helps keep your rates down.
Tickets, especially for speeding or other moving violations count against you and can significantly increase your rates. Making frequent claims will also impact your rates in a negative manner.
If you are an older driver your rates may also be increased simply due to the fact that older drivers – as a group – are considered a greater insurance risk than middle-aged drivers. Taking an approved refresher driver’s training course can help bring those rates back down. Senior organizations, such as AARP may have additional ideas for ways to keep your rates from skyrocketing.
If you drive a sports or muscle car, or an extremely pricey automobile you can count on paying higher rates. Consider trading in for a more sedate model if you’re having trouble affording your current premiums.
For many people the easiest change to make in their auto policy is the deductible they are willing to pay. A deductible is the amount that you agree to pay out of your own pocket for the repair of your car whenever there is a claim. In this way the insurance company pays less for the repair and the insured has an incentive not to make small or frivolous claims.
In virtually all cases, the larger your deductible the lower your monthly premium payments.
If your car is being financed then the company financing your car will require that you carry full insurance coverage on your car. However, if you own an older car that is paid for, you can also cancel what is called the Comprehensive portion of your insurance and merely keep the Collision portion of your policy, which is required by state law in Colorado.
Comprehensive insurance pays for the repair of your vehicle in case of an accident. If your car is old or has little remaining value you can save money by canceling the comprehensive portion of your policy and paying for your own repairs out of your own pocket if you are in an accident.
There are several sites online which allow you to enter all or most of the above information into a simple form which will then print out an easy-to-read side-by-side comparison of the rates currently being offered by different insurance companies here in Colorado. If you have access to the internet getting such a comparison can save you hundreds – in extreme cases even a thousand dollars or more – each and every year in auto insurance premiums.
Military Separation – How to Reduce Your Health Insurance Premiums by Half
As a military member separating from your respective service you have many people you need to see; papers that need to be signed; interviews that need to be scheduled, and somehow you have to remember everything that needs to be done and not jeopardize your family’s future.
Of the utmost importance is how you and your family will be able to effectively transition from military health insurance benefits to civilian health insurance plans. In this article I’ll give you an overview about the top 5 things you need to know and how to plan accordingly so you don’t make a bad decision.
1) Military members are eligible to participate in Continued Health Care Benefit Program (CHCBP) when they separate from the military, which allows you to continue to insure yourself prior to the start of any group coverage from starting at a new job or an individual/family plan if you will become self-employed.
2) CHCBP mirrors Tricare Standard benefits, but some benefits are excluded. Additional information can be found here http://www.humana-military.com/chcbp/main.htm
3) The plan will cost an individual $311 per month or a family $663 a month. The first 3 months are due upon application for benefits.
4) Military members must enroll within 60 days following the loss of their Military health insurance benefits and they can keep their new coverage for 18-36 months.
5) Depending upon the nature of any pre-existing conditions you have, CHCBP may provide you with insurance coverage and insure any conditions that you might be experiencing.
As you can clearly see it’s a pretty simple process, but you might (should) be asking yourself what other options do I have? I’m glad you asked.
CHCBP is a great program that helps military members feel one less thing to worry about prior to obtaining group coverage. Having said that, if you’re healthy and can obtain a short term or standard insurance plan, the CHCBP premiums are up to 500% more expensive than similar plans you could find on the market depending upon your age, family size and health status.
For example, a family of 4 living in Maryland, Virginia or Connecticut, might expect to pay $300-$500 a month for a plan that is similar to Tricare Standard. Do you think that you could find a way to spend the extra $4300 a year you’d be saving? If not, I’m sure the insurance company would love the extra money, but I don’t make a living recommending that approach.
Stay tuned for future articles that illustrate other methods that will enable you to save money on your health care costs.
