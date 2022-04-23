Car Insurance Lead Script

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you need to generate leads of people interested in getting updated car insurance rates, here is a script that works great. All of the verification questions are asked first to build trust with the prospect before asking for new information. Don’t over think your lead generation campaign, often the simplest processes yield the best results. Start off with a short greeting and explain the reason for the call within the first 30 seconds or risk losing the prospect’s attention. Verify first, ask for new information second. Use verification questions to build report with prospects before asking for new information. For example, “I show your address as…”, versus, “how much is your monthly auto insurance policy at the moment?”

Write out rebuttals that the telemarketer might need to handle common objections. Think of these as opportunities to give more information as well as steer the conversation back to generating a lead. Generating interest and doing some simple verification work should be the primary goal of each call. Don’t make the mistake of trying to pack too much into each call.

“Hi, may I speak with __________? Hi _________, this is AGENT NAME, I’m calling from XXX car insurance, I’m just calling to verify your information so we can provide you with updated auto insurance quotes, I show your name as NAME and your address as ADDRESS in CITY, STATE, and the zipcode is ZIPCODE I also have your email as EMAIL ADDRESS, is this correct?

Thank you, and what is your marital status? (single or married).

Are there any additional drivers we should include? (if yes get name, date of birth).

We understand people’s vehicles often change, so what vehicle do you currently insure? I just need the year, make and model.

Are there any additional vehicles? (if so need the year, make and model).

Are you currently a homeowner? (own/rent)

And who is your current car insurance company?

Thank you, and finally I have your date of birth listed as/what is your date of birth? (if not listed in contact info)

To make sure we can save you the most money we will have a local insurance agent contact you so that you receive the best rate and coverage possible. Thank you for your time and have a great day.”

Side Note: This script works great with a web-based lead form, you can quickly create a form that follows this format in Google Docs and will deliver results to an online spreadsheet that updates in real time.