Blockchain

Cardano (ADA) Is One Of The Worst Performing Crypto In Terms Of Profit

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Cardano
Cardano (ADA) has made it on the list as one of the worst-performing assets when it comes to profitability. The ability to make a profit from a digital asset is what drives the majority of investments when putting money in the asset. However, for some, this has not been the case given that their assets have been performing badly in the market. Cardano is one of those that have put the majority of its investors in the red after consistent dips.

82% In Loss

Data shows that Cardano investors are having some of the worst luck in the space. The digital asset which had hit a peak of $3 last year has had a hard time maintaining its value. It has since crumbled back below $1 numerous times, touching yearly lows. In turn, this has caused investors to watch the value of their investments plummet putting the majority of holders in the loss territory.

While the entire market has had a bad run of it following the bull rallies of last year, Cardano seems to have taken the hit harder than any other digital asset. The price of the cryptocurrency is down more than 60% from its all-time high. What this has meant is that 82% of all investors are losing money at current prices.

82% of ADA holders in loss | Source: IntoTheBlock

Now, the investors who have held the tokens for longer are having a better run of it but they only make up a small percentage of the holder base. The majority of these holders have only been in the digital asset for 1-12 months, putting most of the midterm holders at loss. 

Cardano price chart from TradingView.com

ADA price trading below $1 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com

The percentage of Cardano investors who are making profits at current prices is only 13%. The other 5% are sitting in the neutral territory, meaning that they invested in the cryptocurrency at the current prices. Given that 12% of investors are those who have held their tokens for a year or more, it is safe to say that longer-term holders are winning. Giving more proof to the fact that holding for the long term seems to be the best course of action with cryptocurrencies.

Cardano Vs Top Coins

Compared to the other top assets though, ADA holders are doing far worse when looking at the percentage of holders in profit. However, taking a look at the holder composition by time held shows a similar trend for profit.

For bitcoin, holders in profit are 53% but when you take a look at the time held, 58% of all BTC holders have held for more than 1 year, putting them in profit. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum, slightly deviates from this but still shows a larger holder composition by time held. 59% of all investors have held for more than 1 year while 72% of investors are in profit.

What this shows for Cardano is that the asset still has a relatively young base of investors. Given that majority of these investors had come in when the digital asset was in a bull market, it stands to reason that it would see the largest portion of investors in loss now that the market is headed into what looks like another bear market. 

Featured image from Forbes, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

Why This Bitcoin Correction Was The Most Painful Yet

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 23, 2022

By

bitcoin time price
Bitcoin price continues to move sideways in an increasingly tightening trading range to the dismay of cryptocurrency investors. The bearish sentiment across the space is among the most prominent in years — potentially more bearish than the 2018 bear market.

Here is why the recent correction has felt far more painful than even Black Thursday, despite BTCUSD trading at roughly the same price as one year ago.

Bearish Bitcoin Sentiment Could Be Blind To Bull Market

You might not know it by the current price action, sentiment, or even economic backdrop, but there is a strong chance that Bitcoin is still in a bull market.

The ongoing sideways consolidation phase could ultimately result in another, unexpected thrust upward, according to Bitcoin market structure mimicking an Elliott Wave Theory motive wave.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Bear Market Comparison Says It Is Almost Time For Bull Season

A motive wave is five waves in total, with three of those waves moving in the direction of the primary trend. Two waves move in the opposite direction of the primary trend — the same direction as the bear market.

Up and down waves alternate, and the characteristics of each wave also alternate between sharp and sideways. Up-waves are called impulses and also move in the same five-wave pattern. Corrective phases are typically in an ABC pattern.

The final wave of wave V of wave 5 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Bitcoin price very clearly follows this structure on a variety of scales. And all of these structures indicate that there there could be a grand finale still left to complete a motive wave with a powerful wave five.

Why Ongoing Sideways Is More Painful Than Black Thursday

If this is what could still be ahead, then why exactly is sentiment so bearish? For one, bearish sentiment is often the driver of a wave five. At this point in the trend, fundamentals are no longer improving at the same pace that pulled in market participants. Profit taking is increasing.

Wave fives are FOMO-driven. And how does that FOMO develop? By having a market on the wrong side of the trade, due to overly bearish sentiment. Such a situation leads to participants chasing entries as prices soar higher.

Bearish sentiment is a result of positioning. Bears have either sold, are short, or expect more downside. Sentiment is so bearish not because Bitcoin has seen horrific new lows like Black Thursday. Sentiment is so bearish because it has taken almost twice as long to go exactly nowhere.

BTCUSD_2022-04-22_09-54-23

Sideways stabs more painfully than a sharp correction | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

If Black Thursday, put in the “sharp” wave two bottom, then the market could be painfully moving “sideways” in wave four per Elliott Wave’s law of alternation. Although the March 2020 correction took BTCUSD down more than 70% from wave one high to wave two low, it only took around 250 days. The intra-cycle peaks on the RSI as the wave three top puts in a potential wave four bottom at roughly the same exact price as it was 14 months ago.

Even though investors haven’t lost anything in value since then, there is the cost of their time. This correction has gone sideways but taken more than 460 days to mostly go nowhere. Even the bear market itself took only 370 days to reach a capitulation bottom. In a world where instant gratification is commonplace, Bitcoin was expected to already be more than $100K, a war is waging, an economic crisis is looming, and more — no wonder why the masses are so bearish on Bitcoin.

Related Reading | Now Or Never: Bitcoin Builds Base At Decade-Long Parabolic Curve

But what if they’re wrong, and wave five remains? This theory is shared by contrarian David Hunter, who reminds us that a “bull market climbs a wall of worry.” Hunter has made chilling calls in the past, and is expecting a “once-in-a-generation melt up” to ensue any day now, based on little more then the bearish sentiment.

The idea is that after all this time of sideways, the market has overpriced in any downside, and instead the market corrects to the upside in a dramatic bang. When wave five completes, the market will be blinded by greed and the bearish price movement causing all this negative sentiment will catch everyone off guard.

“Bear markets slide down a slope of hope.”

Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.

Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Top 3 Most Searched P2E Tokens as per CryptoRank in the Last 7 Days

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 23, 2022

By

MoonPay Secures 16% of $87M Raised Investment From High Profile Celebrities
13 mins ago |