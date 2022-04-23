Finance
Cash On Cash Return, The Formula And Calculation
Cash on cash (CoC) provides an easy way for real estate investors to compare the profitability of similar income-producing properties or gauge it against another investment opportunity quickly.
CoC, however, is not a particularly powerful tool for measuring the profitability of rental income property and currently gets less attention in real estate investment analysis than it used to receive some years ago.
One shortcoming lies in the fact that cash on cash return does not take into account time value of money. Cash-on-cash return must be restricted to simply measuring a residential income property’s first year cash flow and not its future year’s cash flows.
Nonetheless, cash on cash is not without validity and still offers seasoned and beginning real estate investors a benefit that has always attributed to its popularity.
CoC return measures the ratio between anticipated first-year cash flow to the amount of initial cash investment made by the real estate investor to purchase the rental property. Hence, CoC is always expressed as a percentage.
The “first-year cash flow” (or annual cash flow) is the amount of money the property is expected to generate during the first year of operation. The “initial investment” (cash invested; sometimes called cost of acquisition) is the total amount of cash invested including down payment, loan points, escrow and title fees, appraisal, and inspection costs.
Okay, let’s start with an example and then make the calculation.
Suppose you are interested in purchasing a property with six units that each pays $1,000 per month rent. You estimate the first year’s operating expenses to be $28,800. You are planning on a new mortgage with $126,000 down payment, loan points of $2,940, and a monthly payment of $1,956. You estimate that your closing costs (escrow, title, inspections, and appraisal fees) will be $2,100.
Formula: Annual CashFlow / Cash Investment = Cash on Cash Return
In this case, you would need to make five calculations (to determine Annual CashFlow and Cash Investment) before you can compute for cash on cash.
- Annual Rental Income: (6 units x $1,000) x 12 = $72,000
- Net Operating Income (NOI; income less expenses): $72,000 – 28,800 = $43,200
- Annual Debt Service (mortgage payment): $1,956 x 12 = $23,472
- Annual CashFlow (net operating income less payment): $43,200 – 23,472 = $19,728
- Cash Investment (down payment + points+ closing costs): $126,000 + 2,940 + 2,100 = $131,040
Calculation: (Annual CashFlow / Cash Investment = Cash on Cash Return) $19,728 / $131,040 = 15.06%
Now that you know this specific investment opportunity yields a 15.06% CoC return, you can compare it to similar properties, or alternative investments such as a T-Bill rate, and decide whether or not to proceed with a purchase.
Benefits of Tax Preparation Services
The process of preparing for tax filing and clearance is very cumbersome, which is one reason a lot of business owners consider tax preparation services. There are a number of service providers accessible these days. Conventional methods are no longer being used to prepare for tax, as the protocol is now redundant and takes up a lot of time. With sophisticated software and easier methods of calculations, it is now easy to get your taxation procedures completed within a very short span of time. Earlier it was a practice to get the work done in-house itself, but now taxation work is being outsourced, which means that another company does the job of preparing documentation and verifying figures for your tax payments and rebates, instead of you.
If as a business owner, you are looking towards maximizing profits of the company and want to maintain efficiency, then the best thing to do is to outsource services for tax preparation. Operation costs can be minimized by outsourcing these services. The best software for preparing tax is used by most of the offshore companies, and they guarantee accurate calculations arrived at efficiently and quick. The methodologies deployed are the finest in the industry, with no room for miscalculation. These companies meet the deadlines specified, which is why they are banked upon heavily. They are reliable and efficient and offer the services of well experienced staff. The services are accessible 24×7, for you to scrutinize and be a part of when and as you wish.
A good taxation service company provides proper feedback and reports erroneous entries so that you get an opportunity make necessary changes and developments for the future progress of the organization. Many organizations make an effort to train their staff on the job, but a whole new department and recruits take up precious business time and money in the bargain. The employees already present may not be able to handle all the complexities of such a job hence it is best if necessary steps are taken or to hire taxation preparation services in time. Experts, who are well-trained in the field of taxation, are on the job to help the company come through the taxation process effortlessly, year after year. Though, this may cost the company some amount, every dollar is worth it, especially when you have hired the best professional services available. All it takes is scouting the market and identifying the right offshore outsourcing service provider.
Expensive Homes and Mortgage Short Sales – What To Do If You Owe More Than Your House Is Worth
In my role of helping people with short sales and as the developer of the Mortgage Relief Formula home study course, I talk to people who owe more than their house is worth and can’t afford the mortgage payment.
A lot of the houses that people discuss with me are in the $200K range but many are upwards of one million dollars.
I have clients with $1 million or $1.5 million homes who are in the tough position of figuring out what they should do.
The other night we had a conference call with one of my colleagues who has done hundreds of nine day house sales which let you sell your house from start to finish in nine days even when there are seemingly “no buyers” around. We had a few people on the call who have homes of upwards of $1 million. Many have nothing except the house, which is a liability. But some folks have assets such as paid-for homes and equity in businesses.
The problems with those folks is that often they have a second mortgage and they have assets. As I have explained, folks with high end homes and some assets to protect have special issues.
If you have assets then the lenders may pursue judicial foreclosure even in states such as California that generally follow the deed-of-trust non-judicial foreclosure route. In judicial foreclosure, lenders can get a judgment that they can execute against your other assets. Although trustee sales are most common, more and more we will see lenders going to court against borrowers, even years later.
Second mortgages present a particular problem for the higher priced homeowner.
Many times the short sale proceeds will be insufficient to pay your first mortgage off, let alone the second.
The second mortgage lender may accept partial payment as a short sale but they may refuse to release you from the possibility that they will pursue your assets in the future. The statute of limitations for this sort of thing can be as long as four or five years, depending upon your state.
The best way to protect yourself is to do a short sale through a capable intermediary, or learn what you are doing before you start engaging your lender in a discussion. Then you can negotiate a release so the lender will not come after you later.
Avoiding foreclosure and negotiating a short sale for the more expensive home is more and more critical. It can affect your financial future for years to come.
Mortgage Rate Quote – Do You Need A Fixed Or Interest Only Loan
The mortgage industry is very competitive. There are so many different products available and coming on line that it makes sense for the consumer to shop around before making any decisions. The most popular general mortgage products available are the fixed rate mortgage and the interest only mortgage. This article will explain how the different mortgages work and point out some of the benefits and disadvantages of each type of loan.
A fixed rate mortgage is the traditional mortgage that most people are familiar with. The rate is fixed over the period of the loan so that the monthly repayments are predictable. This brings a great deal of security to the home owner. They can fit in the mortgage repayments into their monthly budget and then forget about changes in the economy, current account deficits, inflation and all the other paraphernalia that may be factored into the monthly deliberation on whether to move the base interest rates. The base interest rates are set by the reserve bank. They are the rate that mortgage companies and banks base their lending rates at plus a few percentage points.
The disadvantages of a mortgage rate quote for a fixed rate mortgage are that the criteria for qualifying for this type of mortgage are stiffer. You will need a higher income and probably around 20-25% lump sum as a deposit. Generally, because the rate is fixed it will be higher than any other type of mortgage rate and there will be no payment flexibility.
By contrast, an interest only loan is a mortgage where the home owner can choose to pay only the interest on the loan rather than principal plus interest. With some of these types of mortgages the interest only period can last for the term of the loan or for the first few years of the loan and then reverts back to capital and interest repayments. Both adjustable and fixed rates are available for this loan type, and mortgage rate quotes can be obtained for an interest only loan.
The main advantages of mortgage rate quote for an interest only mortgage is that it offers greater purchasing power, flexibility, and reduced qualifying income. Interest only loan mortgage rate quotes have the disadvantage of a possible payment shock after the pre-defined interest only payments. There can also be negative amortization and short-term security.
Interest only mortgage rate quotes are aimed at making it easier to afford a mortgage. They are aimed at young people, first homeowners or an expensive housing market. They are aimed at attracting business for the lenders because of this. It has to be remembered that, even though, the monthly repayment is low the capital isn’t being paid off. This means if there is no appreciation in the house price then no equity is being built on the house. Unless there is significant appreciation in the house price over the term of the mortgage or significant inflation that can erode the value of the original loan then you will have to come up with this original sum at the end of the term.
Fixed rate mortgages are better over the long term, but harder to get into. These are a more traditional option, with less inherent risk. Many homeowners would only consider a fixed interest mortgage rate quote when shopping for a lender because they need security when providing a home for the family.
