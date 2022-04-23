News
Cass DiMicco is using Instagram to power her line of jewelry
This story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy.
Cass DiMicco is a fashion blogger turned influencer with her own jewelry company and more than 300,000 Instagram followers.
After attending Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, DiMicco, 31, worked as an assistant buyer for Lord & Taylor. But she had aspirations to work at a “trendy, fashion-forward” company like Intermix, which is what inspired her to start her blog. In 2017, she quit her job to pursue being an influencer full-time and in 2019 she launched Aureum Collective, her jewelry brand which she runs with her husband in Miami.
“I basically was pretty strategic about knowing that if I built up a following for my personal brand, then I could eventually down the line launch my own brand as well,” DiMicco said.
DiMicco’s target audience are 28-34 year olds in major cities who like to see a combination of designer brands and more affordable looks. DiMicco splits her efforts evenly between running her social media presence and her work with Aureum.
“I don’t ever want to be going full in on Aureum because my personal brand really helps to connect with my audience and helps sell Aureum on a more personal level,” she said. “And so that’s why I’m constantly balancing between the two.”
How DiMicco makes money
DiMicco said her main revenue streams as an influencer come from the work she does with companies. She forms what she calls partnerships, which involve her promoting a brand. DiMicco also makes some money through affiliate work, though, where she gets paid a percentage of the sales she generates from links she promotes.
“I get a little bit of revenue from affiliate, but that’s definitely not my focus, especially because I’ve been working more with luxury brands,” she said.”
“A lot of times when you’re working with partnerships, it’s really a lot about brand awareness, and maybe gaining followers for their account or maybe you’re creating content that the brands can then use,” she said.
Fashion and Beauty Influencing
DiMicco said fashion and beauty influencing is more transactional than other niches because it is focused on buying merchandise. For example, influencers will shop at stores in bulk and collect a “haul” of merchandise to display on social media.
“A lot of times people follow people because they’re funny or you just enjoy their lifestyle,” she said. “Whereas fashion and beauty are a little bit more tangible. You’re following someone for very tangible advice on, ‘Okay, she did a haul, I can watch her Zara haul and now easily decide what I want from Zara and I don’t need to scroll through the whole Zara website.’”
DiMicco believes she has attracted a strong base of followers partially because of her experience working as an assistant buyer: “My number one skillset is knowing what trends are going to be next, knowing which brands are going to be the next ‘it’ brands,” she said. “My followers really trust my opinion and judgment on filtering out all the fashion that there is and sharing what I think are the best investments and the best way to put things together and just having an eye for what I think is the best pieces to have in your wardrobe.”
Advice for Aspiring Influencers
DiMicco stressed the importance of trial and error and being resilient in the influencing space, including experimenting with different platforms to see what works.
“It’s important to have a really unique perspective,” she said. “Because I think if you’re trying to replicate someone else’s formula, you might not get as far as if you just make up your own rules and have your own individual perspective of how you do your content.”
This interview was originally published in The Creators, a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy.
Govt hikes wages of daily wagers, casual labourers
Govt hikes wages of daily wagers, casual labourers
Jammu, Apr 23 (KNO): The government Saturday approved hike in minimum wages of the daily wagers including the casual labourers, in all government departments from existing Rs. 225 per day to Rs. 300 per day as an interim measure till the minimum wage rates are revised by the Labour and Employment department.
The Labour and Employment department has intimated that the process shall be completed within 3 months. According to the order issued by the Finance Department, a copy of which lies with news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), it said daily wagers are playing significant role in the development of UT with exemplary commitment and dedication to work. “The interim measure has been taken to benefit a sizable portion of the workforce.
We are firmly committed to ensure the welfare and well-being of all Daily wagers and the government will leave no stone unturned to establish principles of equality, welfare, and social justice in the governance,” reads the order.
It is pertinent to mention that Labour and Employment Department has prepared a comparative statement of Minimum Wages prevalent in other States/UTs of the country. As the process of notifying the minimum wages by the Labour and Employment department will take at least three months, a decision for interim measures was taken to benefit daily wagers in all government departments and those of municipalities and local bodies.
“While we are fast-tracking the process on minimum wages, the interim measure reflects the UT administration’s concern to make growth and progress inclusive.
Together we can confront the challenges of future and there is no doubt Daily Wagers & Casual Labourers will also carry forward the process of Social & Economic change”—(KNO)
Govt hikes wages of daily wagers, casual labourers
Paul Newberry: Amid increasing abuse, officials flee youth sports
By PAUL NEWBERRY
ATLANTA (AP) — When one looks at the ugly bruise encircling Kristi Moore’s left eye, it’s not surprising so many refs and umps are hanging up their stripes.
Why put up with incessant taunts and threats from out-of-control parents?
Why fret over potential violence — even the chance of losing your life — because someone thinks you blew a call at a 12-year-olds’ softball game?
America is facing a crisis in prep and youth sports, where fewer and fewer people are willing to take on the thankless job of officiating games.
“The veterans are quitting by the droves. They’re sick of it,” said Moore, who oversees fast-pitch softball umpires for the state of Mississippi as well as the city of Laurel. “When we work to recruit new people, get ‘em trained, get ’em out there on the field, they’re three or four games in when someone gives them a good cussing out or an invitation to get their tail beat. They’re like: ‘You know what? I’ll go cut grass on the weekend.’”
Moore can certainly understand that sentiment.
A couple of weeks ago, she was umpiring a girls’ softball game. She rarely works on the field anymore but stepped in to the $40-a-game gig because another umpire was ill.
On a play at second base, Moore called the runner safe. A parent watching the game thought the runner was out. She began screaming profanities, according to Moore, “accused me of cheating these kids.”
Moore ordered the woman to leave, which she only agreed to after the ump threatened to forfeit the game — but not before vowing to settle things later.
Moore didn’t think any more of it, having endured similar threats during her 10 years as a youth umpire. But as soon as the game ended, the enraged mother was waiting.
“I was maybe three steps off the field and she was there,” Moore recalled. “And that’s when she punched me.”
The woman was arrested and charged with simple assault.
In addition to the black eye, Moore said her injuries include nerve damage and a bruise inside her ear. All of that will heal with time.
The mental wounds will be more of a challenge. Moore has not been back on the field since the attack. She’s not sure if she ever will.
“In the back of my mind I’m like, ‘What if she had a knife in her bag and stabbed me? What if she went to her car and got a gun, then came back and shot me?” Moore said. “It’s just scary.”
Barry Mano was appalled at what happened to Moore but not surprised.
As president of the National Association of Sports Officials, a group that advocates for referees and umpires in a wide range of sports at all levels, Mano hears similar stories pretty much every week.
That abuse is a big reason so many states are having trouble finding enough qualified officials to call the games that children play.
“And without us,” Mano pointed out, “it’s just recess.”
There are almost daily reports around the country about how dire the situation has become:
— At Fishers High School in suburban Indianapolis, the junior varsity baseball team already called off a pair of games. “This is second time this spring we have canceled high school level game on sunny, dry day because we did not have umpires available!” the school tweeted.
— A couple of years ago, just before the pandemic started, the state of Michigan had roughly 13,000 registered high school officials, Mano said. That number is 8,900 today.
— Tennessee’s high school association has requested all members play at least one football game on Thursday night next season to help alleviate a shortage of referees. That way, a single crew can call games on back-to-back nights.
“All we can do is ask teams if they can play on Thursday night,” said Bill Marbet, a longtime high school ref who is now an assigning officer for the Central Tennessee Football Officials Association. “If so, we can cover you. If not, sorry, we may not have enough officials.”
The Michigan decrease mirrors a nationwide trend, according to Mano, who puts the reduction of registered officials at somewhere between 25-30% since the start of the pandemic.
COVID-19 accelerated the problem, without question. It was not the root cause, however.
Many officials quit before the pandemic because of the abuse they were enduring from overzealous parents and fans. Then the games stopped, forcing others to consider their options. When play resumed, a significant number of those officials did not come back.
Major League Baseball umpires Lance Barksdale and Ted Barrett were outraged when they heard of the assault of Moore. They wanted to show their support, so through UMPS CARE Charities they invited her to the game they called Friday night in Atlanta between the World Series champion Braves and the Miami Marlins.
Barksdale, a Mississippi native, said the assault on Moore is just another example of why officials in all sports are increasingly in short supply.
“I’m definitely concerned about it,” he said. “Until people are held accountable and we stop allowing them to act any way want to, we’re going to continue to have shortages. People are getting tired of it.”
Barrett theorized that the rise of travel teams in baseball — not to mention AAU teams in basketball and specialized camps for young football players — has caused parents to feel much more invested in their kids’ athletic careers, both financially and emotionally.
“Parents have this sense of entitlement,” Barrett said. “They’re paying so much money, they think they should have better umpires.”
Mano’s organization is pushing for laws that would make the assault of an official a felony. Already, 23 states have passed those statutes, but Mississippi isn’t one of them.
Even more importantly, there needs to be a change in attitude. Coaches should make it clear they won’t tolerate such behavior from parents or their kids are off the team. And in the stands, fellow parents can’t sit by idly when one of their own is hurling insults at the officials.
“We can always take the bad actors into court and hammer the crap out of them,” Mano said. “But more than that is the culture here. Parents and fans and administrators and league directors have to understand that we’re not going to permit this type of behavior.
“Even if a call is egregiously wrong, that’s exactly the point. That shows the world who we are. We can’t have a world that turns on the rightness and wrongness of calls.”
While Moore hasn’t decided if she’ll ever call another game, she has been encouraged by the support she’s received from referees and umpires all over the world.
If anything, maybe this will be a turning point in the war on officials — a war that will eventually make losers of us all.
“I didn’t ask to be the poster child for officials’ abuse, but here I am,” Moore said. “My prayer is that moving forward, something good will come from this and we begin to change across all sports in how we treat our officials.”
___
Paul Newberry is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press.
___
More AP sports:
Orioles ace John Means to have Tommy John surgery, miss remainder of 2022 season
Orioles left-hander John Means will undergo season-ending Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery, the 28-year-old announced Saturday on Twitter.
Recovery time for Tommy John surgery typically exceeds a year, meaning Baltimore will be without its ace for the rest of 2022 and possibly a portion of 2023.
An All-Star in 2019 who made his second straight season-opening start just more than two weeks ago, Means unexpectedly exited his April 13 start against the Milwaukee Brewers after four innings with what was then called left forearm tightness, an ailment that is often a precursor to elbow injuries.
Means was eventually put on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow sprain, suggesting a tear in his elbow, though the Orioles sought additional tests and medical opinions in hopes of avoiding surgery.
“After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” Means tweeted Saturday. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back, Go O’s.”
Means, who won’t be a free agent until after the 2024 season, has a career 3.81 ERA, serving as the Orioles’ top pitcher for most of the previous three seasons. Last May, he pitched the organization’s first complete-game no-hitter in more than 50 years, striking out 12 Seattle Mariners and coming a dropped third strike shy of a perfect game.
This story will be updated.
()
