Chapter 7 Bankruptcy – What Debts Are Non-Dischargeable?
As you all may know, filing for chapter 7 bankruptcy protection is often a pretty efficient way to rid yourself of burdensome debt. Don’t get me wrong, there are serious ramifications associated with filing bankruptcy – these must be adequately understood and considered prior to filing.
However, as long as you are realistic about your debts and understand which debts may or may not discharged, you will likely obtain the results you were looking for. In the end, bankruptcy almost always provides my clients with the fresh start they so desired. And for me? Happy clients = happy lawyer in my book.
However, in order to achieve these favorable results, it is absolutely necessary to understand which debts cannot be discharged under chapter 7 bankruptcy protection.
Criminal Fines and Associated Debts: Fees and non-fee court ordered judgments pertaining to criminal activity cannot be discharged. This includes judgements involving death or personal injury of another and stemming from your own negligence or criminal activity, including those stemming from DUI.
Student Loans: This is a common point of frustration, but in 99.99% of cases I see (disclaimer: I made up that number, but it is in the ball park according to my own experience) student loans cannot be discharged. The technical jargon is that they may only be discharged when payment causes undue hardship to debtor or their dependents.
Fraudulent Debts or Dishonest Activity: This is basically an umbrella category that applies to all cases of fraud or deceit, but is most often seen in cases of bankruptcy fraud. An example is the debtor that maxes out their remaining credit cards in the days before filing their petition. I should note that this includes attempts to pay off secured debts with non-secured, and thus dischargeable, funds. This means no taking out cash advances on credit cards, to pay down your alimony and child support.
Alimony & Child Support: Speaking of alimony and child support, it is not dischargeable. This includes provisions made for future division of assets, including QDROs. Stay tuned for an article in the coming weeks regarding filing bankruptcy to discharge debts obtained from property settlements in a divorce proceeding.
Tax Debt: This one is a little tricky, but generally applies to that debt incurred within the last 3 years.
Any Debt Not Reported On Petition: This is a biggie. I will generally access your credit report, and use the provided information to report your debts on the bankruptcy petition. However, not all debts appear on your credit report and not all lawyers chose to use this method and. As such, I tell all consultations about this point. I would hate to see you emerge from a bankruptcy, only to realize that you were still on the hook for one or more large debts.
That’s it for now, however I will update this list as I go along. As always, bankruptcy is easier (and the results are generally a heck of a lot more favorable) when left to the professionals. If you are in the Phoenix area and are in need of a qualified Arizona bankruptcy attorney, feel free to contact me to arrange a free bankruptcy consultation.
Budget Planning – It’s Elementary My Dear Watson
Does it feel like you have to be Sherlock Holmes to solve the mystery behind balancing your personal budget? Are you living a mysterious thriller where your realization of “financial independence and security” is a vicious repeating cycle of debt? Don’t be afraid……Somehow you’ve ended up lost in the “plastic zone”.
‘
The “plastic zone” is a scary place. But you’re not alone. There are millions of people today living the same mysterious life in the plastic zone. Remember green money? You know, that green paper with presidents proudly displayed on them. They have virtually disappeared from the “plastic zone.” Is real Money a foreign object to you? Is the balance of your checking account mysteriously stuck at Zero? It’s time to solve the mystery.
You don’t have to be a financial wizard to solve this mystery. And you certainly don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes. You see it really is an elementary concept. If you ask any elementary school student they’ll tell you that you can’t take 10 from 5.
There can be no negative integers in this equation. Simply put, you can’t spend more than you have! You have to fit your “living” within your “means.”
For most of us living in the plastic zone, this means making some serious changes in our spending habits. It seems an impossible feat to reduce debt while still building a foundation for your financial security and independence. It Can Be Done! And it is “elementary my dear Watson!”
KNOW WHERE YOUR MONEY GOES!
~The first step is to realize where your money goes. How are you spending it? This requires a little recording keeping but is not difficult. Simply write down every purchase you make, that is not a monthly bill, for at least a week. This includes every check, debit, credit card, and cash transaction made (if married, your spouse must do this also). When finished sort these into appropriate categories to plug into your budget later. For example; dining out, lunch at work, groceries, coffee, gasoline, snacks, well you get the idea.
~Second lets tackle that debt. The monkey on your back will always insist on being fed until you take control of your money and say NO MORE! Make a commitment to stop using the credit. You must make a decision to invest in yourself from now on. Not the credit card companies. Take control by knowing what you owe , what you’re paying, and how much it is costing you. Make a list. Include Creditors Name, Amount Owed, Interest Rate, Current Minimum Monthly Payment.
Add up all of your current minimum monthly payments. This is your monthly debt reduction payment for the life of the debt. You will pay this consistent amount each month until the debt is paid in full. Roll down freed up monies from one creditor to the next as accounts are paid. For example: your list of payments include a visa you must currently pay $80 per month. You will make that $80 payment regardless of the minimum due (unless for some reason the payment goes up) until the debt is paid. When it is paid you will take that $80 and apply to another creditors monthly payment. This is the secret to paying them off before you die! And, still have time to enjoy a debt free lifestyle.
~Next, you have to write down regular monthly expenses. Things like the mortgage, cable, phone, electric, car payment,. Any expense that you pay every month. Insurance payments can be included if you pay monthly payments instead of a lump sum. Some of these expenses may not be the same each month ( like the electric bill). You should figure an average monthly amount for these. If your provider offers a budget plan where your payment can be a consistent amount each month, this makes budgeting these bills much easier. So do it!
~Now figure in the variable expenses. These are things like car maintenance, home maintenance, property taxes, income taxes, insurance’s that are not paid monthly, pet care (vet bills, and medicines), your family’s medical expenses (physician co-pays, deductibles, prescriptions (or prescription co-pays). Go through your financial records and write down every expense you can find that did not occur on a regular monthly basis. When you’re done, add the total amounts for the year, divide by twelve, and this will give you an estimate of what you should be setting aside each month to budget these expenses. This is a variable expense monthly allowance to be included in your budget as a monthly expense. You set aside this amount each month (maybe in a savings or second checking account).
This is one of the most important steps in the budgeting process. The one step that most of us forget to do. The biggest budget busters are these “unexpected expenses”. They’re not really unexpected. Most of us just have a tendency to treat them as if they are unexpected. You don’t plan for them. Consequently you will not be financially prepared when they need to be taken care of. You know that the car and home require some level of maintenance, but do you actually have a plan to pay for that expense? Or, when the hot water heater goes up, will you be forced to resort to the help of the credit card companies. This is what they hope you will do. Of course the property taxes have to be paid. Will you have the payment when it is due?
To reduce debt and maintain a successful budget you have to plan for these “variables”. If not, you will inevitably use the credit cards to bail out and you’ll be defeating yourself. The variable expense allowance in your monthly budget will allow you save for these expenses and will be your defense against creating more debt. This is an essential step in building financial security, investing in yourself, and remaining debt free.
~ Set a reasonable amount for your monthly savings allowance. This will be an emergency fund that can bail you out in case of tragic circumstances such as a serious illness or unemployment. Start with 10-15 % of your income and cut back to as little as 5% if you need to balance the budget. But, do save something! Anything is better than nothing. If you have to start small, as your finances improve, you should increase your savings allowance to reach at least 10% of your income.
Of course, once you have all of these figures in place you may find that you don’t have enough money to cover all the expenses. You not alone. I was amazed at how much more I was spending than I was earning. It finally made sense to me why I couldn’t get ahead. Why my debt kept increasing no matter how hard I tried to budget. This is when you have to start eliminating unnecessary spending, trimming down expenses by using some money saving strategies, or possibly considering an extra income.
It isn’t always an easy process. It depends on how much of your spending is “unnecessary”, how much you’re paying out for debt, and how much you want to be free from debt and financially independent.
One things certain, if you take control of your money, and are committed to living debt free, you will find success. If you just keep doing what you’re doing, things will not change, but will inevitably get worse. You will continue to invest in credit card companies, spending money that you don’t actually have, and don’t have a plan to pay back.
So start with a good spending plan that cuts out unnecessary spending, reduces monthly bills and expenses to the bare minimum, and eliminates credit card use. Save money in every area of your budget. Remember, $10 a month doesn’t sound like a lot. But, a savings of $10 per month is $120 per year that you can apply somewhere else in the budget.
Every dollar you free up helps bring the budget into balance. Helps you live within your means. Don’t spend more than you have. It doesn’t get any more elementary than that!
Good Luck and Success! Live Debt Free to Be Free. You Deserve It!
The Advantages of Venture Capital Vs Bank Loans
Venture Capital isn’t the only answer. But it’s one of very few answers if you want to take your business to a materially different level. Many other financial routes are closed off in the current climate and non financial adjustments, whilst potentially positive, will not have the same impact.
Recruitment attracts entrepreneurs. The UK is without doubt one of the global hubs for recruitment. There are more agencies in London than there are in the whole of the US, but that does make it difficult to stand out from the crowd.
Venture Capital vs Bank Loans
Taking a significant step forward with a business usually requires some sort of investment and in general there are 2 recognised financial routes. The first is a bank loan and the other is venture capital (or private equity).
If you pursue the bank loan route bear in mind, as a recruitment company is not an asset backed company (apart from its debtors which normally attract finance for working capital) it’s never been easy to borrow money against a recruitment companies future profits, given that the assets leave the office at 6pm every night and hopefully return the next day.
Traditional banking has never been more difficult than it is now. There are many reported cases in the last few years where companies have borrowed from a bank, have been able to repay the interest but have been in breach of the long list of banking covenants. These covenants are scrutinized intensely by super-keen analysts, who seem all too ready to press the alarm bell, sending in the bank’s friendly business support team. In turn, this often leads to them calling in the administrators… and the rest is history… in many cases.
Undoubtedly the dangers of obtaining bank loans have never been greater, peppered with high charges, conditions, key ratios and draconian penalties, if you can get past the hurdle of getting one in the first place.
The alternative method of raising finance is by attracting an investor such as a venture capitalist, whereby you sell a piece of your equity in return for long term investment. However, this is hardly a piece of cake either. Nevertheless, it’s generally regarded as the best credible alternative to a bank loan.
Benefits of Venture Capital Specialist;
Knowledge; If you choose a venture capitalist with experience, or preferable a focus, in your chosen market you will gain a partner with considerable insights and practical experience.
Advice & Mentoring; Their expertise will be extremely useful in terms of acquisition or strategic advice, management infrastructure, succession planning and of course exit. If you haven’t been part of an exit before, an experienced partner will be invaluable, both with practical advice, business preparation and contacts in the market. They’ll then not only add value in general but will unlock the value of the equity, a specific skill which many owners don’t yet have, because they haven’t needed to.
Understanding; The right VC partner will take the time to understand your business. If they have experience of the recruitment industry, they will understand the cause and effect of recruitment specific issues such as seasonality, payment cycles and drop-outs. Therefore, they will make more informed decisions and will understand that the assets in the business are the people.
Additional Financing; If additional financing is required in the future, then a VC will provide important support either via increasing bank lending or through investing further themselves.
Contacts and Networks An investor, especially one well connected to the recruitment industry, should be able to utilise their wide range of contacts through their business networks, from PR agencies to banks, from accountants to marketeers. Everyone who can help take your business to a new level and beyond.
Summary
Attracting investment can accelerate your company’s growth exponentially. If chosen wisely, it can help support your plans and take some of the strain from the senior management.
Traditional bank loans are difficult to obtain now and are inflexible. I would also argue that they are light on additional benefits. VC’s can add real value from their experience and contacts, especially if they are industry experienced professionals who have held executive management roles and have practical experience of adding value. In addition, where a VC is investing it’s own money you can be sure that their commitment to wealth creation for all equity stakeholders will be 100%.
Top 8 Online Side Hustle Ideas To Generate Extra Cash Every Month
Generating an extra $500 to $1000 a month may seem impossible right now. But in this article, I’m going to show you different online side hustle ideas that have the potential to be highly profitable. Let’s begin!
1. Blogging
You may not see an immediate ROI or return on investment on blogging, but the good thing is it’s pretty much passive income when you start getting some traction. The sky’s pretty much the limit when you think of the income you’ll get when your blog gets a good amount of traffic from search engines and social media!
2. Affiliate marketing
You can promote your affiliate links on your blog or your social media accounts. Just make sure you promote something that’s going to actually add value to your followers.
3. Video marketing
You can promote sponsored products via video marketing. You can do video reviews and tutorials on YouTube and monetize it with ads and affiliate links!
4. Social media influencer
When you’ve got a considerable following on social media, and you get pretty good engagement rates on your content, then you’re technically a influencer. You can easily command premium rates from brands who want to do business with you.
5. Social media manager
Not all businesses know what to do with their social media accounts.You will have the opportunity to make a significant impact on businesses. The great thing is you can have many different clients at the same time because it’s relatively easy to automate social media activity!
6. Sell information products
Selling eCourses and eBooks are very popular nowadays. It’s relatively easy to create content like these, and it’s easier to just outsource it to freelancers who can write faster and better than you.
7. Freelance work
If you’re interested in freelancing online – like writing, designing, building apps and websites, etc. – then you should check out sites like Upwork ( https://www.upwork.com ) and Freelancer ( https://www.freelancer.com ). Note, however, that these are global marketplaces. So, you’ll have people from all over the world competing on price and skill. If you want to set yourself apart from the competition and you’re extremely confident in your skills, then don’t be afraid to bid rates you know you deserve!
8. eBay business
eBay is actually a fantastic tool for making money and which presents a ton of different options. If you’re looking for a more traditional way to make money by selling products, then eBay is the perfect choice.
