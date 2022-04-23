Finance
Contraception Guide
There are many different contraception methods available, and different methods suit different people at different times of their lives. You can also ask your GP, practice nurse or family planning clinic for more information about what methods of contraception are available to you (this counts for the boys as well as the girls) and what method would be best for you to use.
Most contraceptives need to be prescribed (with the exception of condoms that are available in most shops and can be brought over the counter). Not all contraceptives will be available to you at your local doctors, however he should be able to direct you to the nearest doctors or family planning clinic that have the methods of contraception that they don’t.
You can buy male or female condoms and spermicides without going to a doctor or clinic. Condoms can be brought in almost any shop (like supermarkets, boots & superdrugs are the most likely to sell them), some places also offer vending machines that sell condoms (not recommended). You can also buy diaphragms and caps at a pharmacy, if you know your size.
When you are ordering contraception, you should also research the possible side-effects that each methods carry. Ask your GP, practice nurse or family planning clinic if you need help.
Using Contraception
No contraceptive is 100% effective, and only condoms will help protect you against STI’s & STD’s. How effective the contraceptive is depends on how carefully and consistently you use the method.
If you don’t use contraception you have an 80-90% chance of becoming pregnant.
The methods of contraception available are split into 2 main groups;
* No user failure: do not depend on you remembering to take or use contraception. These are long acting methods.
* User failure: methods you have to use and think about regularly or each time you have sex. For these methods to be effective you must use them according to the instructions given.
Some facts about pregnancy
A women can still get pregnant if;
* If it the first time she has had sex.
* If she does not have an orgasm.
* If a man pulls out of her vagina before he comes.
* If she has sex when she is on her period.
* If she not fully breastfeeding.
* If she douches (squirts fluid into the vagina). This can be harmful to women.
* Whatever position the couple sex in.
More On Contraception
Contraception and the menopause
Contraception needs to be used until the menopause. Contraception should continue to be used until a women has not had a period or any bleeding for two years if aged under 50 and for one year if over 50.
Contraception and breastfeeding
Breastfeeding can act as a very effective contraceptive when you are fully breastfeeding a baby under six months. This means you must;
* Be breastfeeding at regular intervals, day and night.
* Be giving your baby no other food or drink, so no breastfeeds are missed.
* Have no periods.
Emergency Contraception
If you have had sex without using contraception or think your method might have failed there are two emergency methods you can use.
* Emergency hormonal pills – Must be taken up to three days (72 hours) after sex. They are more effective the earlier you take them.
* An IUD – must be fitted up to five days after sex, or up to five days after the earliest you could have released an egg (ovulation).
Sexually transmitted infections
Most methods of contraception do not protect you from sexually transmitted infections.
Male and female condoms, when used correctly and consistently, can help protect against sexually transmitted infections. Diaphragms and caps may also protect against some sexually transmitted infections. Condoms that contain Nonoxynol 9 (spermicidally lubricated) do not protect against HIV.
For further reading, help or information visit http://www.fpa.org.uk or call 0845 310 1334.
Dos and Don’ts of Marine Insurance
If your business involves the shipment of goods locally or abroad, whether inland or across the ocean, you need to realize that the moment those goods leave the door, they change hands many, many times, and there’s no knowing what may happen.
To protect your goods and your business, you need to have marine insurance. But how do you choose the right one? Here are a few dos and don’ts:
DON’Ts
1. Don’t confuse marine insurance with boat insurance. Boat insurance protects water vessels and its passengers. It’s like car insurance, except the car floats on water.
Marine insurance is an altogether different banana. Despite its name, it is not limited to protecting waterbornecargo. It protects cargo transported on dry land as well, on top of protecting the vessel that carries the cargo.
This is why there is such a thing as “dry” marine, for land-transported cargo, as well as “wet” marine, for cargo shipped via actual ships.
2. Don’t lie on your application form. Don’t conceal relevant information either. There is a fine line between the two: lying on your form means you deliberately put in wrong information. Concealing information means that it was not mandatory for you to divulge the information but you know that divulging it would have affected your policy in an adverse way.
Either way, should it be discovered that you lied or concealed relevant information, it would most likely void your policy, defeating the purpose for which you got the insurance in the first place.
3. Don’t break your warranty. In insurance law, a warranty is fundamental to the performance of the contract. If it is breached, the non-breaching party may terminate the contract in addition to claiming damages.
One common implied warranty in marine insurance is the seaworthiness (or road worthiness) of the vessel.
Be aware if a warranty is breached, it will not help the insured to remedy the warranty; the policy will be rendered null and void regardless.
So before you take out a policy, make sure you are aware of all the warranties included, and ensure that you breach none of them. Which brings us to our first do…
DOs
1. Do read the fine print. While the fine print can be tedious to read, we all know – some through painful experience -ignoring it is like parking under a construction site: It’s just a matter of time before something hard and heavy hits you on the head, and you may not live to regret it.
The fact is, unless you’re a first grader just learning to read, it won’t take you five minutes to read the details of the contract you’re entering into. (Nevermind if it feels like an hour – it’s really not.)
The fine print will tell you the details of what you’re paying for, what rights you may have that you may not have been told about, and what conditions are not covered by your policy, and what actions will render your policy null and void. For instance, inadequately packed cargo is usually not covered. Neither are dangerous items such as combustibles, firearms, and chemicals. Others may not cover food, timber, and animals. There may also be navigational limits that, if exceeded, will void your policy.
2. Do compare policy offers. And don’t rely on price alone.
Perhaps the reason why that policy is so cheap is because it only covers actual value, which is the value of your insured item at the time it was lost – and this includes depreciation, so you’ll probably end up getting much less than what you expected.
On the other hand, that other policy may cost more, but it insures your item for the amount you had agreed on (agreed value), on paper, so when the item is lost, you get compensated for the exact amount you’re expecting, which will allow you to immediately replace the lost item with a brand new one.
What about the causes of loss covered by the policy? Non-filed policies only cover for specific types of loss and may not cover acts of god. Then again, maybe they do.
Read the fine print to know exactly what you’re paying for. Just because it’s the cheapest marine insurance policy doesn’t mean it’s the best. And if you’re in business, you should know you should only invest in the best, or suffer loss later.
Have You Filled Your Mutual Fund Form Yet?
Before making any mutual fund investment, the investor has to fill a form which clearly indicates his personal details such as name, address, number of units applied for and any other form of information which is required. Other details such as bank account number are also required so that there is no fraudulent encashment of any cheque/draft which has been issued by the MF at a future date. Investors can either give physical forms (paper forms) for their financial and non-financial transactions directly to CAMS; for those MFs which are serviced by CAMS.
There are numerous forms for MF transactions such as redemption forms, nomination form, STP form, SIP application form, declaration form, KYC form, etc.
An investor needs to firstly be compliant with the KYC (know your customer) norms before investing in MFs. After that he can then shortlist the MFs in which he/she would like to invest in. Once, this is done; the investor has to fill in a MF form with a supporting cheque. This particular form will be submitted to the respective Mutual fund house or at CAMS/Karvy centres. Once the form is processed and the cheque encashed, a statement will be sent to your email address or posted to your house.
Investors have the option to do this investment option, either by themselves and depositing the forms to the respective MF houses (DIRECT), or making use of the services of a financial advisor/distributor.
Mutual funds can be purchased either offline or online. Online purchases have three options where the investor can purchases MFs from online stock brokerage websites, online mutual fund distributors and a MF’s website.
To redeem means to buy back. It refers to the purchasing back of something that was previously sold. In order to redeem your MFs or buy them back, there is an easy method by which you can do so. All you have to do is fill an online or paper mutual fund redemption form which may be used for all MFs. CAMS acts as the Registrar and Transfer Agent. The form is easily available from the MFs AMC office. The mutual fund redemption form is very easy to fill; you only need to fill in details such as your name, folio number and the number of units you want to redeem. After this is given to the CAMS processing assistant your form will be put up for request.
SIP or Systematic Investment Plan is an investment mode (i.e. a means to invest in a MF) by which you can invest in MFs through period and small installments. It enables investors to save their money regularly. Part of applying for SIP is filling in a SIP Enrolment Form as well as an application form. This form usually requires details such as folio number, frequency of SIP (monthly or quarterly), enrolment period (how long you want to remain invested) and mode of payment (cheque or auto debit facility).
3 Tips To Help You Choose A Good Tax Advisor
If you want to create the best well strategy for tax savings, we suggest that you consult the best tax advisor. These professionals can help you come up with the best strategies. If you are looking for a way to save on your tax dollars, you have no choice but to consult an expert in this field. Since you have not read thousands of pages of tax codes and related regulations, you may not be able to make the best decision. So, if you are looking for a good tax advisor, you may follow the steps given in this article. Read on to find out more.
1. Look For A High-Caliber Advisor
You can choose from a pool of tax advisors. There is a lot of certified public accountants and enrolled agents. They have specific Preparer Tax Identification Numbers. Therefore, they can help you with your federal tax returns in a professional manner.
It is essential to keep in mind that not all of these professionals have the same experience or skill level. Therefore, we suggest that you don’t work with inexperienced professionals. Instead, you may want to work with a licensed tax advisor in your state.
Although you can easily look for basic qualifications, looking for the best professional is a challenge for everyone. So, you may want to do your research.
2. Choose Wisely
When looking for an expert, experts suggest that you consider some primary characteristics. For example, you should look for a tax advisor who is passionate and experienced. They should come up with creative ideas to help you save money. On the other hand, a general accountant may not be able to help you save money without breaking any rules or regulations.
Make sure that you look for the best fit. Since these professionals will make an assessment of your personal information, make sure that you are comfortable working with them. In other words, you may want to work with a professional with who you are comfortable communicating.
You should ask them how they are going to approach IRS audits. Make sure that you look for an advisor who will be able to communicate with the IRS in a professional manner. Finally, you may not want to ignore their qualifications. Your best bet is to go with a certified public accountant.
3. Come Up With A Long-Term Strategy
After you have chosen an advisor, make sure you work with them closely to come up with a long-term tax strategy. Generally, you may have to go through this process over several months. During this period, they will help you define your goals and check out several opportunities so you can create a plan to save money.
In the case of specific activities, governments offer incentives for commodity providers, real estate investors, and business owners. Since they are the drivers of the economy, governments give them tax incentives from time to time. With the help of your tax advisor, you can evaluate these opportunities as part of your wealth-building strategy.
Long story short, choosing the best tax advisor can help you save plenty of money over your lifetime. So, you may want to take you time to look for the best expert who can understand your vision and help you create a solid strategy. Hopefully, these three tips will help you hire the services of the best tax advisor to cover your needs.
