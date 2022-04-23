Finance
Cost Effective Small Business Marketing Strategies and Tips – Part Two
In my previous article (part 1), I discussed Marketing Keys, Marketing Plan Components and Creative Marketing. Now I will get into specific, cost effective marketing methods and strategies you can use today to increase your company’s exposure and profits.
MARKETING METHODS
Internet
-Highly targeted and extremely economical
-Extremely Interactive
Magazines
-Targets your niche
-Creates credibility
-Establishes Identity & Brand
TV
-Can be very cost effective
-Great for demonstrations
Direct Mail
-Highly targeted
-Medium that allows you to go through the entire sales process.
-Augmented with Follow-up Mailing and Telemarketing is very effective
Canvassing
-Provides personal contact, which can be the most effective
-Backed by targeted mailings and TV advertising increases its conversion ratio
Outdoor Billboards
-Constant Reminder
-Especially good for “Next Exit” Location traffic targeting
Indoor Signs
-Capitalizing on your marketing’s momentum
-Can be the most important sign – even more crucial than outdoor signage
-Signs don’t have to be static: i.e. Video Message, Slide Show, etc.
Online Marketing
-Absolutely the best medium which economically blends high interactivity with action
-Examples: Email, video & audio postcards, forums, blogs, websites, texting
-Very effective when content based
-Prospective customers are not constrained by time
-Good, targeted, updated content means repeat customer visits
-Great Follow up, Resale, Cross-sale and Up sell medium
-Exponential results when augmented by offline marketing
Classified Ads
-Very cost effective for a broad customer base
-Targets the very hottest prospects
-Confronts your competition head on
Brochures
-Only effective if combined with online and offline marketing
-Always a good after sale piece to keep the customer thinking of you
-Code the brochure, ask the customer to pass it out and provide discounts or referral fees back
Phone
-Telemarketing only effective if part of an Opt In Marketing Campaign, whether online or offline or both.
Reminder Tools
-Refrigerator magnet is the most effective
-Double sided or folded business card which provides mini-brochure capabilities
Trade Shows
-Targeted and motivated prospects
-Consider online versions
Publicity
-Public Relations driven marketing can be cost effective. Establish reputation and credibility
Community Relations & Sponsorship
-Establish powerful contacts and connections
-Great for image
-Great constant reminder
-Create an edge over the competition
-Needs to be sincere
COMBINE MARKETING TOOLS & METHODS
Creative Strategic Marketing is based on developing multiple Marketing Tools in concert to achieve an out-of-the box, competitively advantaged Creative Strategy. Marketing Methods should be integrated together for each cohesive Marketing Strategy, and then adjusted as the campaign proceeds and develops. Personally, I believe one of the most lethal combinations of Marketing Platforms are:
–Developing a Content Rich Internet Presence
–Online Marketing through Opt In
–Advertise free Articles, Newsletter, Guides, Webinar, etc. in a targeted Magazine Ad
This combination of print and online marketing is very cost effective, yet lucrative. Explore the possibilities.
The important thing to keep in mind when executing multiple Marketing Tools, Forums and Methods in a synergetic strategy is to carefully track and monitor the results, making Key changes as the initiative develops. This is where an online / internet marketing platform is so valuable because it can adeptly track results (i.e. conversion rate, response rate) in real time.
ONLINE MARKETING CALENDAR
A good Marketing Calendar is based on a 52 week year and helps considerably in planning and budgeting a Marketing Strategy. At any point in time, you can determine the best ads to run, what needs to be in inventory for the anticipated sales, the project costs and projected sales. The calendar should be an online platform for maximum interactivity, utility, access, flexibility and integration. The Marketing Calendar should be fully integrated with the Marketing Strategy, Strategic Plan and Budgeting Process for maximum utility. The calendar should be in an expandable spreadsheet format to reveal all necessary details for each marketing method within an overall strategy.
COST EFFECTIVE MARKETING STRATEGIES
Profitable Marketing does not have to be expensive! Some cost saving tips:
Cooperative Advertising
-Can save upwards of 50%. Partner up with a larger company, mention their name and get paid for the promotion. Spread the ad cost among fellow advertisers.
Per Order or Inquiry Payment Method
-Advertising costs subtracted after a sale or defined event.
Survey your Current Customers
-Costs pennies to do, yet gives you the most up to the minute market trends. Plus gives you an opportunity to Cross or Up Sell the customer at the same time.
Backend Products & Services
-Bundle your offerings to minimize your marketing cost per sale.
Code your Ads
-Codes allow you to track and measure your marketing strategy’s results. By keeping ahead of the campaign roll out you can adjust for maximum cost effectiveness.
-Online tracking is the most beneficial and cost effective means of keeping your marketing costs in line with your budget, while providing you where the most profits can be made per marketing dollar spent.
Don’t Use a Rate Card
-Make an offer for all your advertising – rates are always negotiable.
-A 30 second TV spot can be as effective as the more expensive 60 second one.
-Tap into Remnant Magazine Space
-Extra, unused ad space sells at substantial discounts.
TV Ad Tips
-Tight scripts and excellent prior planning cuts down the time costs.
-Do your Ad in 3-4 renditions move session.
-Use a production studio during off-peak times.
Concentrate Efforts on Established Customers
-Customers are 85% cheaper to market; Keep a good balance between Customer and Prospect marketing efforts.
-Exponentially expand your sales, cost effectively, through a Customer Referral Program.
-Up sell, Cross Sell, Cross Promote
Combination Marketing
A very cost-effective and successful combination is pairing a Magazine Ad with a Website. Offer a FREE Newsletter, Guide, E-book, etc and set yourself up as an Expert; mine the prospects data in a permission based, Opt In; Follow up free offering with product and service offerings. All your marketing efforts, mediums, tools and campaigns should be done in concert and combination as the results are exponential and the means cost-effective.
Website Design
-Web Design, Development and Optimization is very important, crucial in fact, but can be very expensive. –To cut Web design costs:
–Create your own content
–Write articles on areas you have Expert status or Knowledge
–Look at the web and decide what you want your site to look like and sketch it out, as well as, organize the link structure. Then have a designer lay out the website in a user friendly Content Management System, and you input all the content. Have the designer / developer review the site after your inputs for Search Engine Optimization tips.
Tip: Consider hiring a Web Designer / Developer overseas, such as from China or India, etc. They charge about $30 per hour (or less) verses $75 – 100 per hour. Make sure to carefully review a Designer / Developer’s credentials, referrals and past projects, to ensure credibility and reliability.
In the next article on Cost Effective Small Business Marketing, I will discuss Marketing Research and Targeted Marketing. Stay tuned!
Finance
Paid-Per-Click (PPC) Advertising
Pay-per-click advertising (PPC) has become a vastly popular way for online businesses to generate traffic to their website. PPC are ads that show up as sponsored links in the top three to four spots and along the right-hand side of the search engine page. An advertiser pays the search engine company every time a searcher clicks on their ad.
There are approximately 3,600 different search engines listed, with three main high-traffic search engines making up 75% of the searches worldwide; Google (47.4%), Yahoo (16%), MSN (11.5%). With these three main search engines there are many affiliate search engines that reproduce the same search results.
Googles Affiliates
- AOL
- CompuServe
- Netscape
- Ask.com
- AT&T Worldnet
- Earthlink
- Excite
Yahoo Affiliates
- Infospace
- AltaVista
- CNN.com
- Disney.com
MSN Affiliates
- MSN Only
Ranking high with PPC in a given keyword is based on how much you are willing to pay per click versus your competing advertisers. The more competitive the keyword the higher the cost per click to rank high.
Setting up an Account – To set up an advertising account with the three top search engines, go to the following addresses:
Google: http://www.google.com/intl/en/ads/
Yahoo: http://searchmarketing.yahoo.com/
MSN: http://advertising.microsoft.com/microsoft-adcenter?s_int=277
Tips for a successful PPC Campaign
- Your Ad – For your ad copy, you are allowed a title line and two lines of advertising text under the title. Put a lot of thought into your word selection and positioning. Remember, you are competing with other advertisers doing the same thing. You should experiment with a lot of different ads, determining which ones bring you more converting traffic. Your ad should include the keyword or phrase that people are searching on. The search engine bolds those keywords in your ad, thus drawing more attention.
- Landing Page – This is the page that people will land on when they click your ad. This page could be your home page. The page needs to be very sales oriented and allow the visitor to find what they are looking for and contact you.
- Keywords – It is important to use as many relevant keywords and phrases which relate to your product or service. Try not to use keywords that are not relevant. It will just end up costing you money with no results.
-
Types of Keywords – There are three different ways of listing your keywords:
- Broad Match Keywords. That means that anytime that keyword or phrase is typed into a search phrase in any order, it will pull up your ad.
- Phrase Match Keywords – By putting quotation marks around your keyword phrase it will only pull up your ad if the phrase is typed in exactly as it is within the quotation marks.
- Exact Match Keywords – If you surround your keywords in brackets [], your ads will appear when a searcher types in the exact bracketed phrase.
- Negative Keywords – You can list negative keywords that you do not want your ad to appear under.
For more information on Keyword tips you can go to: https://adwords.google.com/support/bin/answer.py?answer=6100&topic=78
- Ad Positioning – You’ll want to experiment with the ranking of your ads with various keywords. You might think that being in the 1st position is what you would want every time. That can be an expensive assumption. The 1st position will almost always get the “auto clickers.” That means that people will automatically click on it, even if it is not what they are looking for. So you’ll end up paying for a lot of irrelevant clicks. Positions 3 and 4 are usually good places, and sometimes even 5 through 8 is good. Keep in mind that if you are in the top 4 places, your ad will also show with the search engine’s extended network of search engines, so you’ll get more exposure. It is important to play around with different rankings for different keywords to determine the optimum rank for conversions.
- Keyword Clean Up – You’ll want to review the performance of your keywords and delete those keywords that are not producing results over time.
Finance
Everything As A Service – Infusing Significant Pace In The Functioning Of The US Government
In the digital era of the modern times, almost everything is available online. You could shop for your dresses, order a smartphone, or even your furniture. Likewise, as you might be aware, the internet also helps you speed up your business, and this is where the world ‘cloud’ comes into the fray. At present, cloud computing is responsible for an enhanced number of services being delivered over the web instead of local or on-site platforms. Notably, Everything As A Service or XAAS is a collective term used to address all such types of cloud-based services. Primarily, it comprises:
- Software As A Service or SaaS: It assigns the task of software management and deployment to third-party service providers. Examples of SaaS applications include Salesforce, Google Apps, Dropbox, and more.
- Platform As A Service or PaaS: Built on top of virtualization technology, it provides a platform for the development and deployment of software. Common examples include Google App Engine, Heroku, and Red Hat’s OpenShift
- Infrastructure As A Service or IaaS: It allows for automated development and deployment of PaaS, SaaS, and web-scale applications. Prominent IAAS providers include Softlayer, Navisite, Exoscale, CompuNext, etc.
Besides, it also includes a whole lot of other services like:
- Infrastructure-as-a-service
- Platform-As-A-Service
- Desktop-As-A-Service
- Disaster Recovery-As-A-Service
- Healthcare-As-A-Service
- Storage-As-A-Service
- Marketing-As-A-Service
How could XaaS transform businesses?
The ‘Everything As A Concept’ is not only a business plan or a revenue generation method, it is in fact the operational and strategic blueprint of core modernization. It has helped big corporate houses of the likes of General Electric and Amazon to go for bold and fresh opportunities beyond their traditional models of doing business.
Not just the individuals or corporate people, the governments worldwide are also benefiting from this recent technological disruption. As obvious, the US government is no different. While Amazon has extended its internal services to customers, GE, is slowly transforming from a manufacturer to the retailer of goods. In fact, GE’s transformation plan emphasizes largely on software-defined everything’ and ‘data as a revenue generator’. Hence, both have monetized their strategies to make way for enhanced business outcomes with the help of XaaS.
How could it help US government?
The United States is among the foremost nations to embrace technological innovations with open arms. It has welcomed XaaS as well, which is evident by its collaboration with various IT organizations to accentuate the functioning of its departments. For instance, the AWS cloud is eager to provide cost-efficient and scalable solutions to the US Federal Government. This would help the latter to enable Department of Defense and various Civilian agencies to reduce costs, ensure efficient processes, and enhance innovations.
Multiple cloud services
The company also provides the services of AWS GovCloud (US) Region (AWS Region) to meet the specific regulatory requirements of US government agencies along with education entities, and several other partners as well as customers.
The XaaS cloud infrastructure is also helpful for the government to store criminal justice information. Currently AWS has also been participating in the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), which provides a standard approach to authorization, security assessment and persistent monitoring of cloud services and products.
Instead of buying licensed software the government could utilize various components of XaaS, such as SaaS to maintain time attendance records, enhance payroll system, improve human resource management, etc.
ALEN
American Law Enforcement Network is already a 100% cloud-based software provider. It allows the officers and court personnel to utilize “in hand” technologies like internet web browsers, to access its robust, upscale and secure solutions from any location. This is a welcome respite over the traditional methods where the law enforcement agencies had to buy, build and maintain their own IT solutions. The law firms are prompt to switch over to this affordable, secure and flexible alternative to the traditional software.
Healthcare.gov
Yet again, AWS has been instrumental in providing its cloud services to the US government, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to be precise. The cloud service providing company helped the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to come up with highly scalable and stable set of features for its websites. These cloud computation features are capable of handling thousands of users simultaneously during the peak periods of insurance signup
Concisely, Everything As A Service model deals with the providers that possess the ability to bring rich services to the end user. It deviates from the earlier models that deal with products. Its contribution in the sophistication of US government has also been immense, with the help of notable IT companies. There is however still a lot of scope for the government to transform to XaaS in entirety. Hope it leverages the best of technological innovations.
Finance
An Extra 2Ps to Add to the Original 4Ps
In a previous article, (Four Little Words that Smacks a Marketing Punch), I spoke about the importance of the 4Ps. Just to refresh you, the 4Ps are:
They are:
- Product
- Price
- Promotion
- Placement (or Distribution – they needed a P)
I would like to add in two of my own P’s which I’ve learned through my experience as a marketer. They are:
- Position
- People
I believe that these six Ps follow a staggered approach. It goes from Position right down to People.
This article introduces you to my 6Ps (other marketers have their own versions) and how they can have a profound effect on your business. If you work on them individually in a sequence, you will see the results for yourself. Most businesses work primarily on promotion and price and depending on the type of business, placement. The others, if truth be told, are not necessarily considered.
Position
I like to think that this is at the core of the marketing mix. Entrepreneurs are market-driven, they see a gap in the market and they seek to fill it. At this stage, it’s important to have the ‘T’s crossed and the ‘I’s dotted. By this I mean, you should know where it is you’re going, who you are marketing to, who your competitors are, what makes you different and what market entry strategy will/do you employ.
Simply put, you need to set marketing objectives and goals and create a marketing action plan. It need not be a 55 page report, it can be simply a two page document that you revise on a weekly or monthly basis. It’s a living document so is open to change when market opportunities present themselves.
Product
Once you’ve decided where you’re going, you need to focus on your product or service offering. From the Position P above, you should know what your Unique Selling Point is. What makes you different?
Pricing
Pricing concerns itself with setting a price for your product or service. It’s really that simple.
Placement
Placement or distribution refers to how your product or service reaches your customer.
Promotion
This ‘P’ is the ‘P’ that is used by most businesses. It refers to how you promote your business, product or service to customers and prospects. The mediums to consider are far ranging and really are only limited by your own imagination. Some known methods are PR, advertising, personal selling, telephone selling, website and referral marketing.
People
People do business with people, not businesses. It’s often a forgotten P in literature but the customer is your business. The renowned Brian Tracey will always say that the purpose of being in business is to get and keep customers. Out of them come your profit, your growth, your margins.
The cornerstone to understanding people and your customers is customer data. This helps you to understand the lifetime value of a customer, their loyalty levels, their buying patterns, their expectation levels and much more.
Within this ‘P’ is how to communicate best with your customers. Some businesses take for granted their customers. Not you I understand but when was the last time (other than Christmas) you made contact with a customer or a past customer just to say hello or ask how their business is going (depending on the service).
Most businesses spent 80% of their time chasing new business and 20% on existing customers. It costs a lot less to sell to an existing customer (or existing customers’ contact) than a new customer.
What is your customer relationship strategy (CRM) and have all your staff been trained on giving great customer service?
Summary
The 4Ps are fantastic way to look at how your business approaches marketing. These additional 2Ps help you focus a bit more on what’s important – going on the right track and your customers.
