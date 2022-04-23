News
David Brooks: Some people turn suffering into wisdom
Barbara Lazear Ascher’s husband gave her the news in the most straightforward way. “Looks like pancreatic cancer,” he told her matter-of-factly after the test results came back.
She and their friends gave him a wonderful death. They had theme parties with matching drinks. “Dying was intimate, and I drew close,” Ascher writes in her moving memoir, “Ghosting,” “We were single-minded, welded together in the process of this long leave-taking.”
The grieving right after he died was anarchic. “You’ll think you’re sane, but you’re not,” a widowed neighbor told her. Before long, she was begging CVS workers to turn off the sound system that was playing “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” She began to fear bathing. She started giving her stuff away — later regretting it. She had visions of him on the street.
This kind of disorientation is brutal … and normal. Grief and suffering often shatter our assumptions about who we are and how life works. Social psychologist Ronnie Janoff-Bulman notes that many people assume that the world is benevolent, that life is controllable and that we are basically good people who deserve good things. Suffering and loss can blast that to smithereens.
“Trauma challenges our global meaning system,” psychologist Stephen Joseph writes in “What Doesn’t Kill Us.” “It confronts us with existential truths about life that clash with this system. The more we try to hold on to our assumptive world, the more mired we are in denial of such truths.”
This process of post-traumatic growth is more like rewriting a novel than like solving a problem or healing a wound. It’s a process of reconsidering and reorganizing — crafting a different story. This is one of those tasks, which most of us have to perform a few times over a life, that nobody teaches you about in school.
The first phase is often slow and physical. The body is still in the savage grip of raw pain. It takes time for the body to experience enough new feelings of safety and connection — with other people — to contradict the shock of loss. When experts try to do grief counseling while people are still overwhelmed, they often only further implant the trauma.
Gradually the process of re-storying begins. This is taking a now fragmented life and slowly cohering it into a new narrative. Social psychologist James Pennebaker has people do free expressive writing, sometimes for just 20 minutes a day for four days. Don’t worry about spelling and grammar, he advises; just let it flow — for yourself. In the beginning, people who take part in expressive writing exercises sometimes have different voices and handwriting styles. Their stories are raw and disjointed. But their narratives grow more coherent and self-aware as the days go by. They try on different perspectives. Some studies show that people who go through this process emerge with lower blood pressure and healthier immune systems.
In “The Body Keeps the Score,” Bessel van der Kolk says getting people to move their eyes rapidly, by giving them something dynamic to look at, loosens their memories. They become more aware of connections among dispersed events.
Then there is the process of regaining control over your beliefs. The mind is a relentless meaning-making machine. After loss, the mind, often unconsciously, leaps to wildly inaccurate and unhelpful conclusions: I’m to blame for what happened. The whole world is unsafe. The pain hurts, so it’s best to avoid it. At moments like these, we don’t always have thoughts. Our thoughts are having us.
A lot of therapy involves hovering over beliefs and emotions, recognizing them one by one and putting the thoughts on trial by stepping back and interrogating them. Will my life really crash forever, or am I just catastrophizing again? We have to struggle to regain control.
People rewrite the story of their lives not only with words but also with new actions. Suffering is evil, but it can serve as a bridge to others in pain. After loss, many people make a moral leap: I may never understand what happened, but I can be more understanding toward others. When people see themselves behaving more compassionately, orienting their lives toward goodness instead of happiness, they revise their self-image and regain a sense of meaning.
Gradually, for some people, a new core narrative emerges answering the question, “What am I to do with this unexpected life?” It’s not that the facts are different, but a person can step back and see them differently. New frameworks are imposed, which reorganize the relationship between the events of a life. Spatial metaphors are helpful here: I was in a dark wood. This train is not turning around. I’m climbing a second mountain.
Scholars differ over how common post-traumatic growth is. But I’m often around people who have this unwanted wisdom, that attitude of “tragic optimism” that Viktor Frankl describes, who see their lives as redemption stories.
I just wish our society did a much better job of preparing people for these difficult tasks and accompanying them through them when the time comes.
ASK IRA: Was Jimmy Butler’s final shot Friday in Heat loss acceptable?
We’re going to do this in reverse order today.
This time I’ll offer a thought and turn over the floor to those who need to vent (and there were plenty) about the Heat’s final play in Friday night’s loss in Atlanta.
The view here: How off an inbounds play with 4.4 seconds left down one do you not get something toward the basket, some type of pick-and-roll, something that involves multiple defenders and perhaps produces a foul during an NBA postseason that has gone whistle-happy? And that’s against a team lacking their defensive backstop.
Of course Erik Spoelstra has to stand by his player. But I find it very, very, very hard to believe that is what he drew up or what any coach would draw up: going east-west for almost the entire balance of the clock.
And here’s what you said:
* * *
Q: With 4.4 seconds left in the game and down by one, why would you go for a 3-point shot, when the probability of making a two-pointer or drawing a foul on a drive to the paint is so much more lucrative? I swear we have lost several games this season the same way. The Heat need to refine their clutch gene or we are in for a disappointing playoff run. — Wilson, Miami.
* * *
Q: The Heat may have lost this series. What kind of play call is that at the end? — Jeffrey.
* * *
Q: Having 4.4 seconds remaining coming out of a timeout is enough time for four passes. Oh, what the heck, no real play, just toss to Jimmy Butler who was basically being guarded by all five Hawks players — and everybody this side of Timbuktu knew that was going to happen. I hate that kind of coaching and I see it over and over in the NBA, especially the Heat. Bah. — Rolando, Borrego Springs, Calif.
* * *
Q: Obviously Erik Spoelstra is one of the best in the game, but our late-game execution is second-worst the league. Those last possessions were atrocious. No ball movement. And letting Jimmy Butler flail up 3s isn’t going to beat Atlanta, let alone whoever lays ahead when we advance. — Cooper, Key Largo.
* * *
Q: That can’t be the last-shot selection. I had this exchange with you during the regular season Ira and you said you doubted that would be the case come playoff time. Jimmy Butler iso play does not work as a final play. How many times do we have to watch that improvised ridiculousness Jimmy always does? P.J. Tucker was wide open under the basket and Tyre Herro was open on the wing as Jimmy drew three defenders. Everyone on the defense knew what was coming. Spo needs to tell him to pass the ball. If it was good enough and successful for LeBron James, it’s good enough for Jimmy. — C.J., Dubai, UAE.
* * *
Q: Hi, Ira. Last two possessions are on Jimmy Butler. The ball should have gone to Tyler Herro. Now it’s a series. — Juan, Miami.
* * *
Q: I’m tired of seeing every last-second shot to win the game being an off-balance 3 by Jimmy Butler. That’s absurd. I expect more from him at the end of games and definitely more from Erik Spoelstra. Very amateur last two possessions to lose by one. — Marc, Arlington, Texas.
* * *
Q: Jimmy triple-covered taking the final shot with both Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro wide open on the other side of the court? Jimmy had just turned it over. The same issue we had throughout the season. — Scotty, Delray Beach.
* * *
Q: Too often at the end of close games, or at the end of quarters, instead of the Heat running a play, everyone just stands around watching Jimmy Butler dribble. and then he throws up a 3-point shot. — Joel.
()
Labeled with a ‘weird’ swing, Orioles prospect Hudson Haskin learned to be himself. Production at Double-A Bowie has followed.
With each run batted in, Hudson Haskin’s stock rose. Scouts wanted to see the Tulane freshman with the unique swing, the one who hit .372 with 52 RBIs and 10 home runs in 2019. They wanted to see the blossoming center fielder with a mix of each tool, from speed to power.
But the attention was a double-edged sword — a sign he’d be able to compete at the next level yet an invitation to criticism he was unaccustomed to receiving. As scouts descended on New Orleans, Hudson began hearing the negative comments, describing his swing as “unorthodox.” Others said it was “weird.” Haskin heard “ugly” thrown around from time to time.
The last-second crouch, the leg kick — some paid attention to that more so than the result.
“Those are things I’ve never heard before about my swing,” Haskin said. “I always had a vision that it was normal and nothing was ever wrong with it.”
The sudden exposure to the criticism rattled Haskin, sending him into an experimental mode that altered the swing he’d known all his life. In a shortened sophomore season, his slugging percentage dipped .147 points. And as he struggled in his first instructional league with the Orioles after they made him the 39th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 MLB draft, there came a realization.
As Hudson worried about the external opinions of his swing, he underperformed, continually changing his swing to find a solution that looked more pleasing to the general observer. It was exhausting.
So, in the 2020 offseason, Haskin made a resolution. He watched videos of his swings from his freshman year at Tulane. He wanted to revert to that version of himself — the version that got him to that point, before the tinkering took over. When Haskin relented and allowed himself to go back to his original swing, he began feeling looser. And the production soon followed.
“I think it was just the battle of trying to be somebody I wasn’t and realizing that your window of opportunity in this game is very small,” Haskin said. “And that, whatever happens, I want to go out my way. I don’t want to have any regrets. And I’ve had success throughout my amateur career being who I am as a player, so why am I going to change that?”
It doesn’t mean Haskin hasn’t made adjustments. Since arriving with the Orioles, his freshman year swing has gone through a series of changes as he aims to make it more repeatable.
Haskin credited a tight inner circle for helping him have the confidence to be himself and the Orioles for opting against a swing overhaul, focusing instead on his approach at the plate. Some of the movements — such as his crouch — are less defined. And his leg kick is more of a hover now, a timing mechanism that helps him against arms he faces for the Double-A Bowie Baysox.
“The biggest thing was mentally accepting that it was different and letting my body hit the way I know,” Haskin. “What really matters is: Does it work? Am I helping the team win? And am I being consistent? And if I’m doing those three things, then at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter what someone else’s opinion of how my swing looks is.”
But even when he looks back at the previous iteration of his swing as a freshman, Haskin, the 22nd-ranked prospect in the Orioles’ farm system according to Baseball America, doesn’t understand the ever-present label that’s been thrust on him since.
Calling it unorthodox? Haskin points to his hands — the most important part of his swing — and how they are quick to the ball and stay through the zone. That’s a foundational approach for every great hitter. His lower half movement doesn’t change that.
“What he has works,” said Branden Becker, the hitting coach at Double-A Bowie. “And obviously, if there’s an adjustment we need to make, he’s an elite mover, an elite athlete able to make that adjustment.”
Haskin credits much of the unorthodox label to a video from the Prospect Pipeline, which posted a batting practice session of Haskin’s from 2020.
That was when he was undergoing a “swing overhaul,” and that particular session featured a high leg kick, with his foot leaving the ground at the beginning of his load. He’d go from upright to crouched, drawing comparisons to Hunter Pence in the process.
“A lot of people use that video as a baseline,” Haskin said. “But I don’t think that’s necessarily my swing. I was in an experimental phase, and I was in a bad round of [batting practice]. Because of that, people just kind of label me as, ‘Oh he has a super unorthodox swing.’”
At one point, that label bothered him. It forced him into all sorts of adjustments, getting away from what gave him success throughout his amateur career and at Tulane. But once he got over that hump, the label has become something more motivational, a way to drive him forward when others while others share doubt.
Entering Friday, Haskin holds a .483 batting average with four home runs for Double-A Bowie, the kind of production that validates his choice to revert to the swing style he’s known all his life. He’s not naïve enough to think there won’t be changes on the path to the majors. To be on that path as long as possible, though, Haskin will trust his own swing over any outside influences.
“I don’t have it figured out and I know I’m going to have to continue to make adjustments,” Haskin said. “But having people say I’m not going to be able to hit motivates me. I want to prove myself right rather than prove them wrong.”
Saturday, 9:07 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
New prices of petrol and diesel released, know what is the latest rate of oil in your city?.
New prices of petrol and diesel released, know what is the latest rate of oil in your city?.
On the one hand, the price of Brent crude has crossed $ 114 per barrel, while on the other hand, state-owned oil companies have not made any change in petrol and diesel prices for almost two weeks. If crude oil does not become cheap soon, then the process of increasing the prices in the domestic market may start again.
New Delhi. Amidst the rising prices of crude oil in the global market, state-owned oil companies have released new rates of petrol and diesel on Wednesday morning. Even today, there has been no change in oil prices in all four metros and major cities of the country including Delhi-Mumbai.
In the global market, the price of Brent crude has once again crossed $ 114 per barrel, due to which there is pressure on the companies to increase the prices of petrol and diesel again. However, for almost two weeks, the companies have not made any change in oil prices. Petrol in Delhi is still being sold for Rs 105.41 a liter, but dealers estimate that if the price of crude oil does not come down soon, then petrol and diesel may become expensive again.
Prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros
– Delhi petrol Rs 105.41 and diesel Rs 96.67 per liter
– Mumbai petrol Rs 120.51 and diesel Rs 104.77 per liter
– Chennai petrol Rs 110.85 and diesel Rs 100.94 per liter
– Kolkata petrol Rs 115.12 and diesel Rs 99.83 per liter
New prices continue in these cities too
Petrol in Noida has become Rs 105.47 and diesel Rs 97.03 per liter.
Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 105.25 and diesel Rs 96.83 per liter.
Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 91.45 and diesel Rs 85.83 per liter.
Petrol in Patna has become Rs 116.23 and diesel Rs 101.06 per liter.
New rates are released every morning at 6 o’clock
Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.
You can know today’s latest price like this
You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.
The post New prices of petrol and diesel released, know what is the latest rate of oil in your city?. appeared first on JK Breaking News.
