Dos and Don’ts of Marine Insurance
If your business involves the shipment of goods locally or abroad, whether inland or across the ocean, you need to realize that the moment those goods leave the door, they change hands many, many times, and there’s no knowing what may happen.
To protect your goods and your business, you need to have marine insurance. But how do you choose the right one? Here are a few dos and don’ts:
DON’Ts
1. Don’t confuse marine insurance with boat insurance. Boat insurance protects water vessels and its passengers. It’s like car insurance, except the car floats on water.
Marine insurance is an altogether different banana. Despite its name, it is not limited to protecting waterbornecargo. It protects cargo transported on dry land as well, on top of protecting the vessel that carries the cargo.
This is why there is such a thing as “dry” marine, for land-transported cargo, as well as “wet” marine, for cargo shipped via actual ships.
2. Don’t lie on your application form. Don’t conceal relevant information either. There is a fine line between the two: lying on your form means you deliberately put in wrong information. Concealing information means that it was not mandatory for you to divulge the information but you know that divulging it would have affected your policy in an adverse way.
Either way, should it be discovered that you lied or concealed relevant information, it would most likely void your policy, defeating the purpose for which you got the insurance in the first place.
3. Don’t break your warranty. In insurance law, a warranty is fundamental to the performance of the contract. If it is breached, the non-breaching party may terminate the contract in addition to claiming damages.
One common implied warranty in marine insurance is the seaworthiness (or road worthiness) of the vessel.
Be aware if a warranty is breached, it will not help the insured to remedy the warranty; the policy will be rendered null and void regardless.
So before you take out a policy, make sure you are aware of all the warranties included, and ensure that you breach none of them. Which brings us to our first do…
DOs
1. Do read the fine print. While the fine print can be tedious to read, we all know – some through painful experience -ignoring it is like parking under a construction site: It’s just a matter of time before something hard and heavy hits you on the head, and you may not live to regret it.
The fact is, unless you’re a first grader just learning to read, it won’t take you five minutes to read the details of the contract you’re entering into. (Nevermind if it feels like an hour – it’s really not.)
The fine print will tell you the details of what you’re paying for, what rights you may have that you may not have been told about, and what conditions are not covered by your policy, and what actions will render your policy null and void. For instance, inadequately packed cargo is usually not covered. Neither are dangerous items such as combustibles, firearms, and chemicals. Others may not cover food, timber, and animals. There may also be navigational limits that, if exceeded, will void your policy.
2. Do compare policy offers. And don’t rely on price alone.
Perhaps the reason why that policy is so cheap is because it only covers actual value, which is the value of your insured item at the time it was lost – and this includes depreciation, so you’ll probably end up getting much less than what you expected.
On the other hand, that other policy may cost more, but it insures your item for the amount you had agreed on (agreed value), on paper, so when the item is lost, you get compensated for the exact amount you’re expecting, which will allow you to immediately replace the lost item with a brand new one.
What about the causes of loss covered by the policy? Non-filed policies only cover for specific types of loss and may not cover acts of god. Then again, maybe they do.
Read the fine print to know exactly what you’re paying for. Just because it’s the cheapest marine insurance policy doesn’t mean it’s the best. And if you’re in business, you should know you should only invest in the best, or suffer loss later.
Have You Filled Your Mutual Fund Form Yet?
Before making any mutual fund investment, the investor has to fill a form which clearly indicates his personal details such as name, address, number of units applied for and any other form of information which is required. Other details such as bank account number are also required so that there is no fraudulent encashment of any cheque/draft which has been issued by the MF at a future date. Investors can either give physical forms (paper forms) for their financial and non-financial transactions directly to CAMS; for those MFs which are serviced by CAMS.
There are numerous forms for MF transactions such as redemption forms, nomination form, STP form, SIP application form, declaration form, KYC form, etc.
An investor needs to firstly be compliant with the KYC (know your customer) norms before investing in MFs. After that he can then shortlist the MFs in which he/she would like to invest in. Once, this is done; the investor has to fill in a MF form with a supporting cheque. This particular form will be submitted to the respective Mutual fund house or at CAMS/Karvy centres. Once the form is processed and the cheque encashed, a statement will be sent to your email address or posted to your house.
Investors have the option to do this investment option, either by themselves and depositing the forms to the respective MF houses (DIRECT), or making use of the services of a financial advisor/distributor.
Mutual funds can be purchased either offline or online. Online purchases have three options where the investor can purchases MFs from online stock brokerage websites, online mutual fund distributors and a MF’s website.
To redeem means to buy back. It refers to the purchasing back of something that was previously sold. In order to redeem your MFs or buy them back, there is an easy method by which you can do so. All you have to do is fill an online or paper mutual fund redemption form which may be used for all MFs. CAMS acts as the Registrar and Transfer Agent. The form is easily available from the MFs AMC office. The mutual fund redemption form is very easy to fill; you only need to fill in details such as your name, folio number and the number of units you want to redeem. After this is given to the CAMS processing assistant your form will be put up for request.
SIP or Systematic Investment Plan is an investment mode (i.e. a means to invest in a MF) by which you can invest in MFs through period and small installments. It enables investors to save their money regularly. Part of applying for SIP is filling in a SIP Enrolment Form as well as an application form. This form usually requires details such as folio number, frequency of SIP (monthly or quarterly), enrolment period (how long you want to remain invested) and mode of payment (cheque or auto debit facility).
3 Tips To Help You Choose A Good Tax Advisor
If you want to create the best well strategy for tax savings, we suggest that you consult the best tax advisor. These professionals can help you come up with the best strategies. If you are looking for a way to save on your tax dollars, you have no choice but to consult an expert in this field. Since you have not read thousands of pages of tax codes and related regulations, you may not be able to make the best decision. So, if you are looking for a good tax advisor, you may follow the steps given in this article. Read on to find out more.
1. Look For A High-Caliber Advisor
You can choose from a pool of tax advisors. There is a lot of certified public accountants and enrolled agents. They have specific Preparer Tax Identification Numbers. Therefore, they can help you with your federal tax returns in a professional manner.
It is essential to keep in mind that not all of these professionals have the same experience or skill level. Therefore, we suggest that you don’t work with inexperienced professionals. Instead, you may want to work with a licensed tax advisor in your state.
Although you can easily look for basic qualifications, looking for the best professional is a challenge for everyone. So, you may want to do your research.
2. Choose Wisely
When looking for an expert, experts suggest that you consider some primary characteristics. For example, you should look for a tax advisor who is passionate and experienced. They should come up with creative ideas to help you save money. On the other hand, a general accountant may not be able to help you save money without breaking any rules or regulations.
Make sure that you look for the best fit. Since these professionals will make an assessment of your personal information, make sure that you are comfortable working with them. In other words, you may want to work with a professional with who you are comfortable communicating.
You should ask them how they are going to approach IRS audits. Make sure that you look for an advisor who will be able to communicate with the IRS in a professional manner. Finally, you may not want to ignore their qualifications. Your best bet is to go with a certified public accountant.
3. Come Up With A Long-Term Strategy
After you have chosen an advisor, make sure you work with them closely to come up with a long-term tax strategy. Generally, you may have to go through this process over several months. During this period, they will help you define your goals and check out several opportunities so you can create a plan to save money.
In the case of specific activities, governments offer incentives for commodity providers, real estate investors, and business owners. Since they are the drivers of the economy, governments give them tax incentives from time to time. With the help of your tax advisor, you can evaluate these opportunities as part of your wealth-building strategy.
Long story short, choosing the best tax advisor can help you save plenty of money over your lifetime. So, you may want to take you time to look for the best expert who can understand your vision and help you create a solid strategy. Hopefully, these three tips will help you hire the services of the best tax advisor to cover your needs.
Forex Trading Signal Software – The Features That Every Trader Should Know About
Forex trading signal software is an important part of any trader’s toolkit, purely and simply because it can make the difference between being a success and a failure in the forex market. Trading is about far more than buying the currency that you think will do well and selling that in demand.
In essence, the buy/sell process is all about timing to ensure that you have the best possible deal and make as much of a profit as you can! As a result, forex trading signal software can really help you to get to grips with the changing market and enable you to make informed decisions. Every feature of the forex trading signal software is geared towards making a trader’s life easier. The main features are explained below and should help you to have more successes than failures!
1. Buy/Sell Alerts – All forex trading signal software should have alerts that notify you of any market changes as well as opportunities to buy and sell your favored currencies. This incorporates any currency pairs that you may want to trade or simply watch. Various forex trade signal software packages may also inform you about entry and exit values as well as stop loss points. As its fundamental feature, this allows forex trading signal software to help you to stay abreast of market developments
2. Real Time Market Analysis – This is the feature of forex trading signal software that allows an individual to get up to the minute news about fluctuations in the market. It can identify trends and possible investment opportunities as well as producing graphs and statistics that can really enlighten an individual looking to invest on a regular basis.
3. Various Alerts Methods – Forex trading signal software can be programmed to keep you up to date with alerts wherever you are so that you do not miss out on any opportunity to make money. Forex trading signal software can provide desktop alerts, SMS alerts and also via many of the messenger services including Yahoo, MSN and AIM. You will never lose touch of the forex market if you set your preferences correctly!
4. Adaptable To Method Of Trading – Whether you choose to be a day trader or a swing trader, the majority of forex trading signal software systems on the market can be set to cater for your preferences. They are very adaptable and can really enhance your chances of success. When you combine the forex trading signal software’s adaptability with its fundamental function, you have a tool that can seriously enhance your investment potential.
