Blockchain

Ethereum Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 23

Published

1 min ago

on

Ethereum Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 23
  • On April 23, the bullish ETH price analysis is at  $3150.95.
  • ETH’s bearish market price analysis for April 23, 2022, is $2820.20.
  • Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on April 23, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures that have no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.

Ethereum (ETH)

A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.

Ethereum is used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm. 

Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers are calling it the merge and it’s expected to happen over the next few months. It will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes. 

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

ETH price analysis on April 23, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

ETH/USDT Perpetual Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

Horizontal channels are trendlines that connect variable pivot highs and lows to show the price contained between the upper line of resistance and lower line of support. A horizontal channel is also known as a price range or sideways trend. In a horizontal channel, buying and selling pressure is equal and the prevailing price direction is sideways. A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. 

Currently, the price of ETH is $2966.91. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $3150.95 and the buy level of ETH is $3038.70. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $2820.20.

Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average

The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. However, ETH lies below 50 MA (short-term). Possibly, ETH can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

As Wall Street opened today, resuming April 21 market losses, Bitcoin faced selling pressure. 

Bitcoin prices fell following the stock market plunge. As a result, many experts predict that the Bitcoin price will take a hit and can dive to $37,500 per coin.

Related Reading | Is Bitcoin Gonna See Another Big Drop Soon? Historical Trend May Say Yes

According to TradingView data, on April 22, the price of Bitcoin hit $39,197.

Bitcoin trading below the significant support level of $40,000 | Source: BTC/USD chart from Tradingview.com

The crypto market significantly increased yesterday, with Bitcoin reaching above $42,700. Unfortunately, the day had cost bulls $40,000 support, which had not yet become meaningful at the time of writing.

The Material Indicators team observed that the bids were filling at lower prices for analytics resources’ order books.

According to a chart, there were about $100 million in bids waiting on Binance between spot and $37,500.

In a tweet, Material Indicators said’

#FireCharts is showing ~$100M in #bitcoin bid liquidity between here and the $37.5k range. Expecting it to get filled, but watching to see if #BTCUSDT liquidity moves to the active buy zone or the buy zone moves to the orders resting on the @binance order book.

Stock Market Today

The U.S. stock market continued to go down today. The S&P 500 was down 1.75%, and the Nasdaq 100 was down 1.43% in the first 90 minutes of trading. 

The bond market sell-off worsened and reached “historic proportions”  in Europe. In a tweet, markets commentator Holger Zschaepitz said;

The European corporate bond market’s ongoing selloff has reached historic proportions, w/high-grade bonds losing a record 8.6% in total return terms since their Aug peak. This is now worse downturn than lows reached during early coronavirus turmoil & the GFC, BBG has calculated.

Bitcoin Price Predictions

Many traders were waiting before making any decisions about Bitcoin. As a result, the BTC/USD exchange rate was now in a critical area.

Related Reading | Time Vs Price: Why This Bitcoin Correction Was The Most Painful Yet

Michaël van de Poppe, CEO & Founder Eight Golbal, said;

The level has hit. Let’s see how the market will respond from this area on #Bitcoin

Cheds, a crypto funding analyst, looked at the price performance over the past few weeks and took a more ominous line.

Bitcoin may now be in more trouble than people thought because it failed to stay above its range earlier this month, he warned on April 22.

In his tweet today, Cheds said;

$BTC my belief is most market participants are underestimating the impact of this failed breakout.

Bitcoin has been experiencing a lot of pessimistic predictions about its price in the mid-term. One example is former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes, who believes that the price will reach $30,000 by June.

 

                    Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com

