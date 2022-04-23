Finance
Expensive Homes and Mortgage Short Sales – What To Do If You Owe More Than Your House Is Worth
In my role of helping people with short sales and as the developer of the Mortgage Relief Formula home study course, I talk to people who owe more than their house is worth and can’t afford the mortgage payment.
A lot of the houses that people discuss with me are in the $200K range but many are upwards of one million dollars.
I have clients with $1 million or $1.5 million homes who are in the tough position of figuring out what they should do.
The other night we had a conference call with one of my colleagues who has done hundreds of nine day house sales which let you sell your house from start to finish in nine days even when there are seemingly “no buyers” around. We had a few people on the call who have homes of upwards of $1 million. Many have nothing except the house, which is a liability. But some folks have assets such as paid-for homes and equity in businesses.
The problems with those folks is that often they have a second mortgage and they have assets. As I have explained, folks with high end homes and some assets to protect have special issues.
If you have assets then the lenders may pursue judicial foreclosure even in states such as California that generally follow the deed-of-trust non-judicial foreclosure route. In judicial foreclosure, lenders can get a judgment that they can execute against your other assets. Although trustee sales are most common, more and more we will see lenders going to court against borrowers, even years later.
Second mortgages present a particular problem for the higher priced homeowner.
Many times the short sale proceeds will be insufficient to pay your first mortgage off, let alone the second.
The second mortgage lender may accept partial payment as a short sale but they may refuse to release you from the possibility that they will pursue your assets in the future. The statute of limitations for this sort of thing can be as long as four or five years, depending upon your state.
The best way to protect yourself is to do a short sale through a capable intermediary, or learn what you are doing before you start engaging your lender in a discussion. Then you can negotiate a release so the lender will not come after you later.
Avoiding foreclosure and negotiating a short sale for the more expensive home is more and more critical. It can affect your financial future for years to come.
Mortgage Rate Quote – Do You Need A Fixed Or Interest Only Loan
The mortgage industry is very competitive. There are so many different products available and coming on line that it makes sense for the consumer to shop around before making any decisions. The most popular general mortgage products available are the fixed rate mortgage and the interest only mortgage. This article will explain how the different mortgages work and point out some of the benefits and disadvantages of each type of loan.
A fixed rate mortgage is the traditional mortgage that most people are familiar with. The rate is fixed over the period of the loan so that the monthly repayments are predictable. This brings a great deal of security to the home owner. They can fit in the mortgage repayments into their monthly budget and then forget about changes in the economy, current account deficits, inflation and all the other paraphernalia that may be factored into the monthly deliberation on whether to move the base interest rates. The base interest rates are set by the reserve bank. They are the rate that mortgage companies and banks base their lending rates at plus a few percentage points.
The disadvantages of a mortgage rate quote for a fixed rate mortgage are that the criteria for qualifying for this type of mortgage are stiffer. You will need a higher income and probably around 20-25% lump sum as a deposit. Generally, because the rate is fixed it will be higher than any other type of mortgage rate and there will be no payment flexibility.
By contrast, an interest only loan is a mortgage where the home owner can choose to pay only the interest on the loan rather than principal plus interest. With some of these types of mortgages the interest only period can last for the term of the loan or for the first few years of the loan and then reverts back to capital and interest repayments. Both adjustable and fixed rates are available for this loan type, and mortgage rate quotes can be obtained for an interest only loan.
The main advantages of mortgage rate quote for an interest only mortgage is that it offers greater purchasing power, flexibility, and reduced qualifying income. Interest only loan mortgage rate quotes have the disadvantage of a possible payment shock after the pre-defined interest only payments. There can also be negative amortization and short-term security.
Interest only mortgage rate quotes are aimed at making it easier to afford a mortgage. They are aimed at young people, first homeowners or an expensive housing market. They are aimed at attracting business for the lenders because of this. It has to be remembered that, even though, the monthly repayment is low the capital isn’t being paid off. This means if there is no appreciation in the house price then no equity is being built on the house. Unless there is significant appreciation in the house price over the term of the mortgage or significant inflation that can erode the value of the original loan then you will have to come up with this original sum at the end of the term.
Fixed rate mortgages are better over the long term, but harder to get into. These are a more traditional option, with less inherent risk. Many homeowners would only consider a fixed interest mortgage rate quote when shopping for a lender because they need security when providing a home for the family.
Top 7 Things to Consider Before You Start Investing
Be it investors, potential investors or general public who is looking to start investing, everyone gets excited the minute they have extra cash on their hands and one of the usual plans is to invest it for quick profits. People want to start making their money work for them and that’s a very understandable and rational thought but sure enough one needs to be practical about their finances as well. There is a lot of due diligence and groundwork that goes into understanding the financial markets before one must start investing and it’s for their best as well!
An investment making company will generally help you get started with your investment and offer you end-to-end insights into how to make more money and how to invest money to achieve your financial goals. However, there are a few things you as an investor must consider before approaching any Asset Management Company or getting started on your investment journey.
Here are the top 7 things one should consider before they start investing to make more money:
1. Pay Off Prior Dues
No investment can start without you actually being done paying off your dues and clearing your credit. A clean slate for all your debts is very essential to begin investing stress free and focusing on returns.
2. Create Cash Emergency Fund
Before you start investing it is very important for you to have a separate cash fund prepared just in case of emergencies. There is no questioning the volatility of the market and you can’t really depend on redeeming from market when in dire need. Having an emergency fund lets you start your investment journey with a bit more ease.
3. Create Financial Goals
One of the most important questions often asked is how to invest money and earn quick profits! However, there is much more to investing than just expecting returns. It is equally important to have your financial goals set it place and invest accordingly. Be it buying a dream home, car or saving for retirement, an investment making company will know exactly how to help you get started.
4. Understand Financial Instruments
There are tons of financial instruments in the market which offer numerous benefits. The bigger question often is what you as an investor wish to achieve, quick profit, long term stability, lesser risk or just saving for the future? It’s not tough to make more money with your investments as long as your priorities are already quite clear.
5. Due Diligence on Investment Options
Asset Management Companies have a variety of financial instruments that an investor can pick from and ensure that they make more money. If you want to know how to invest money wisely on the other hand then it is best if you do your due diligence on all the financial products in the market and then make an informed decision to earn quick profits.
6. Research on market trends
How to invest money wisely is indeed a question every investor should be asking themselves or the investment making company who is helping them build a portfolio. Keeping updated about the market, staying on top of news in the world markets and knowing the current business trends makes it easier for the investors to pick their financial instruments for investment.
7. Evaluate your risk bearing capacity
Every individual has their own risk bearing capacities. An investment making company will often ask you the risk level your profile fits in as an investor as it helps them decide where and how to invest money and earn quick profits. How to invest money is often a question answered at the expense of how much risk are you willing to take for the same,
As simple and lucrative investing and making quick profit sounds, the truth is that unless you have a foundation in place and thorough research to build up, your investment portfolio won’t be solid.
Asset Management Companies are there to help investors with their portfolio, right from researching and investing to managing and reinvesting investors’ wealth. If you are new to the world of investing then these pointers will make sure that it doesn’t seem intimidating anymore!
Can Car Insurance Be Affected By Your Bad Credit History?
If you have bad credit you can be denied car insurance! The protections afforded to the consumer since the Depression of 1929 no longer exist. The Financial Laws passed through Congress in 1992 allowed banks, insurance companies, investment firms to handle banking, insurance and investment operations. Laws passed after 1929 had prevented banks from insurance and direct stock exchange trading, likewise insurance companies could not pursue banking operations or stock exchange nor could stock exchange companies pursue insurance or banking operations.
This freedom was granted without the subsequent protections of the consumer included in these new laws. There currently exists no single body of consumer law covering the privacy of consumers. The private citizen must fight the triumvirate of bank,insurance and stock exchange through the court system for his own right to privacy.
Some states have allowed the use of individual credit to be a determining factor in the issuance of car insurance. However, two such states, Texas and Michigan have institutionalized state agencies to meticulously govern and manage those insurance bodies. These states have a socialized automobile security plan where individuals having bad credit or low income jobs can obtain economical coverage or liability car insurance.
True, each has rather strict guidelines by which a motorist can qualify for low cost insurance. However, this is a two edged sword! The performance characteristics of every insurance agency and company are meticulously maintained. These involve the speed with which legitimate claims are processed by the insurance company, customer satisfaction (both client and claimant), conformity to state and federal laws. A performance index is issued for each firm and their respective insurance costs are compared with both a state and federal cost per coverage. The state has created its own actuarial data base to evaluate insurance coverage. The motorist can freely view these to determine the best coverage for his situation. The consumer is given power that the insurance vendor can appreciate and respect.
This fact may give some satisfaction to the average motorist but some of us still want to know how good or bad credit make a motorist a good risk or a bad one. Perhaps it is an honesty issue! If I have good credit then I will always obey the rules of the road and none of life’s bad things will touch me. Does good credit mean that you can avoid being hit by a drunken driver, avoid having your car pushed off the highway into the nearby lake or have hail storms miss you? I can understand where the honesty of making constant insurance payments would be reflected in your credit but how does it establish insurance rates?
Reviewing the Report to the 79th State of Texas Legislature, 2004 I discovered that insurance was not denied because of a bad credit score but that it could be a higher premium because of poor credit. Statistics showed that people in the 30 year age group has the worst credit and the greatest vehicle damages reported. My conclusion would not be that bad credit makes you careless. Rather my summation is that youth and proneness to erratic behavior was the cause. The point here is that there is no direct causal relationship but at the strongest an inferential connection.
