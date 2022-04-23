News
Eyewitness helps mom burned in fiery 3-car crash after police chase
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Eyewitnesses are describing the moment a police chase ended in a fiery three-car crash, in which a mother and her toddler were ejected from one of the vehicles Friday morning in north St. Louis County.
Police said the incident began when officers spotted a stolen red Dodge Charger traveling northbound on Riverview at Interstate 70 at about 8:45 a.m. Friday.
Officers started chasing the vehicle and deployed stop strips to slow the car. They did not puncture the tires, and the car kept speeding away.
The Dodge Charger eventually hit a black Hyundai sedan near the intersection of West Florissant at Dargail Court in the Dellwood area. A woman and her 2-year-old child were ejected from the Hyundai.
Grant Ware, who lives nearby, said he witnessed the aftermath.
“I was actually cooking breakfast, and I heard a loud boom,” said Ware. “I saw a car on fire…and I saw what I thought was a small body on the right-hand side of the street. And there was a woman where policemen and somebody else was trying to put this fire out.”
Carlos Johnson, another eyewitness, said he used his shirt to help police put out the flames engulfing the woman’s body.
“I seen her get out of the car, and I seen the fire was still on her,” said Johnson. “And I ran over there to help. She was asking for her child. That’s all she was worried about at the time was her child.”
Police said the driver of the stolen Dodge Charger also hit a white Oldsmobile across the street before coming to a stop.
The mother and her son were rushed to a hospital to be treated for their life-threatening injuries. Police did not elaborate on the extent of their injuries.
Images from our Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter show images of her car after it caught on fire. The driver of the Oldsmobile was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
“We are praying for the mom and the baby. We are hoping they come through. I am from this area and we see too many of these cars driving recklessly. In this case, we had some serious offenders,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Those individuals involved in this carjacking will be held responsible.”
The driver of the Dodge Charger was arrested at the scene. Police said the vehicle was stolen during a carjacking Thursday night. A gun was found in the vehicle.
Winderman’s view: Heat needed more, don’t get it, plus other Heat-Hawks thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Friday night’s 111-110 NBA playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks:
— Sometimes there has to be more.
— More than a 21-0 third-quarter surge.
— More than Jimmy Butler setting for late jumpers.
— More than a mere 13 points from Bam Adebayo.
— And now there might have to be more for another reason, with Kyle Lowry dealing with a hamstring issue.
— All with the Heat’s lead down to 2-1 and the teams back at it Sunday.
— This should have been the night when the Heat broke the Hawks’ spirit.
— Instead, Trae Young found a way.
— And the Heat didn’t.
— Bad loss.
— Knowing that the Hawks will continue to relentlessly attack the defense of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson.
— Creating debate about where Robinson stands in this series.
— Again the same for the Heat at the outset, with the now-familiar lineup of Bam Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Max Strus, Lowry.
— Friday was the 100th career playoff game for Lowry, pushing him past Rick Mahorn for 83rd on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— But now the concern, in light of his leg injury, is his status for Sunday’s Game 4.
— The appearance moved Butler past Chris Webber for 93rd on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Herro entered as sixth man with 5:36 left in the opening period, after Lowry was called for his second foul.
— With Gabe Vincent then also moving into the mix.
— Robinson was next.
— And then Dewayne Dedmon.
— As Martin watched.
— Until he entered late in the third period, briefly in place of Robinson in the rotation, in an offense-defense substitution.
— Butler’s second free throw moved him past Cliff Hagan for 65th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Butler’s third defensive rebound moved him past Jamal Mashburn for 14th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
— Butler’s fifth assist moved him past Mookie Blaylock and Reggie Miller for 98th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Butler later passed Chris Andersen for 12th on the Heat all-time playoffs rebounds list.
— Butler’s second 3-point attempt moved him past Jeff Hornacek for 91st on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Adebayo’s second steal moved him past P.J. Brown and Ray Allen for 16th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
— Adebayo’s 11th point moved him past Eddie Jones and into 11th on the Heat all-time playoff scoring list.
— Herro’s second 3-pointer moved him past Dan Majerle and Antoine Walker for 11th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
— Tucker’s first 3-point attempt moved him past Clifford Robinson for 86th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked pregame about the Hawks’ Young discussing the chess match between the two in the series.
— “Look,” Spoelstra said, “he’s a great player. And he has our full respect, the coaching staff and players, alike. Because you know what he’s capable of. Even as we’re preparing to play in this building, in going through some of their moments that they’ve had, he’s had some spectacular highlights and moments in front of their home crowd.”
— Spoelstra added, “So there’s just deep respect in terms of game planning and all that. I don’t know, I’m a horrible chess player.”
— Spoelstra said taking a series on the road invariably changes the dynamic.
— “Certainly you talk about how the momentum and the urgency, the energy can shift when you go from one building to another,” be said. “And as competitors, you have to really embrace that and enjoy it. That’s part of it.”
— He added, “It’s awesome playing in front of your home crowd. It’s equally stimulating and challenging when playing in a road venue.”
— Of the aforementioned Spoelstra-Young chess match, Hawks coach Nate McMillan said of the Heat, “They’re playing their game. There’s not anything that we’ve seen that has surprised us.”
— McMillan added, “They’ve done a good job of just being aggressive and establishing their defense from the start.”
— McMillan said moments such as Friday first required an exhale.
— “It’s basically, as I told out guys, ‘Take a deep breath. Take a deep breath,’ ” he said. “What we have to do when you face pressure like that, you have to be able to get yourself back to calm.”
Heat come up short in 111-110 loss in Atlanta, series lead down to 2-1
That a 21-0 third-quarter run wasn’t enough to decide it spoke to the Miami Heat’s uneven play Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks.
Instead, it was a fight to the finish in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference opening-round NBA playoff series, in what turned into a 111-110 Heat loss and that reduced their lead to 2-1 in the matchup.
And even that result might ultimately prove secondary, with the Heat losing point guard Kyle Lowry for the night in the third quarter with a leg injury.
It was decided when Hawks guard Trae Young drove for the winning basket with 4.4 seconds left to close out the scoring, with the Heat’s Jimmy Butler then off on a 3-point attempt just before the final buzzer.
Tyler Herro led the Heat with 24 points, with Butler and Bam Adebayo each going for double-doubles, Butler with 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Bam Adebayo with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Max Strus added 20 points.
Young led the Hawks with 24 points, with Bogdan Bogdanovic adding 18 for Atlanta.
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led 24-22 at the end of the first period, fell behind by 11 in the second quarter, and then trailed 61-54 at halftime.
But then, the Heat let loose with a 21-0 third-quarter run to move to an 84-68 lead, with an 85-77 lead going into the fourth.
The Heat then went up 14, before the Hawks’ Young tied it 101-101 with a 3-point play.
It went back and forth until Heat power forward P.J. Tucker converted a 3-pointer for a 110-109 Heat lead with 53.9 seconds left.
But after empty possessions for both teams, Young scored on his floater with 4.4 seconds left, for a 111-110 Atlanta lead.
2. Kyle concern: Lowry was lost for the night in the third quarter, with an unspecified injury in his left leg.
He closed with six points on 4-of-7 shooting, five assists and four rebounds in 23 minutes.
Earlier, Lowry was forced to the bench with his second foul with 5:56 left in the opening period and then shortly after returning was called for his third foul, with 8:05 left in the second quarter. He closed the game with those three fouls.
3. Getting his: Unable to find a rhythm in the series’ first two games. Herro did just that in the second period, with 12 points in the quarter.
His offense was needed, as the Heat otherwise struggled after Butler’s early burst.
Herro had been limited to 21 total points in the series’ first two games.
He was tied for game high with Strus with his 17 points going into the fourth quarter.
4. Early scare: Butler went down heard after absorbing contact to his chest and hip from John Collins after he was fouled by De’Andre Hunter while scoring 2:13 into the game.
The Heat then called time, with Butler able to make it to the bench and then shoot the free throw for the 3-point play. By rule, Butler had to shoot the free throw in order to remain in the game.
He made the free throw and continued on, closing the first quarter with 11 points and five rebounds.
5. Timing element: Listed as a 7 p.m. start but actually scheduled for a 7:17 p.m. to accommodate the national-television pregame, the game was delayed until 7:55 due to a suspicious package near the arena being investigated.
The investigation prevented some fans from moving to their assigned seating sections, with the arena three-quarters empty at 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Game 4 in Atlanta also is listed for 7 p.m., with that opening tip schedule for shortly thereafter.
The Hawks entered having won 20 of their previous 23 home games.
()
Aaron Judge hits 2 home runs, Jameson Taillon sharp as Yankees beat Guardians, 4-1
If the Yankees are going to continue relying on home runs as their main run producer, it’s a sound strategy to get two of them from their best player in one game.
Aaron Judge went the opposite way for both of his home runs in Friday night’s 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. While both of Judge’s launch jobs were absolutely smoked — each one traveled at 112 miles per hour — the second of the pair was a classic Yankee Stadium homer. With a 19-degree launch angle, the line drive over the right-field short porch is probably a double in every other stadium. But for a team that’s already feeling the pressure of an underwhelming start, they’ll take any good fortune they can get.
That extends to the pitching rubber as well, where the Yankees got Jameson Taillon’s best start of the young season. Taillon threw the most pitches of any of his three starts thus far, getting pulled after 84. That likely signals that he’s all the way ramped up after the short spring training limited pitchers’ workloads across the league’s first few games.
Judge’s homers brought in three of the four runs, and for a nice change of pace, the fourth came from some contact hitting with two outs and runners in scoring position. The bottom of the fourth inning, which the Yankees began with a one-run lead, initially unfolded in a familiar fashion: strike out, walk, strike out. But Gleyber Torres kept the line moving with a single to center field, and Josh Donaldson’s heads up baserunning moved him from first to third. From there, he could waltz home on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s subsequent single.
Those kinds of productive at-bats from the bottom of the order, particularly with two outs, are sometimes the things that separate bad teams from good ones and the pretty good from the legitimately great. It’s too early to tell which bucket these Yankees fall into, though everyone on the inside will tell you they’re firmly in the great one. The formula the Yankees used to beat Cleveland — a middling team with too much talent to stink — can absolutely work in the future, though.
Three hits and three RBI from Judge, solid, gutsy starting pitching, and enough well-timed contributions from the fringe guys will translate into wins against most teams. There’s still the 235-pound problem wearing Joey Gallo’s jersey, but we’ll get to that another day.
For Taillon — a man whose primary job is to keep the Yankees in the game rather than try to single-handedly win it for them — five quality innings ahead of what might be the league’s best bullpen is an ideal night. His start wasn’t without some traffic jams on the bases (the second was his only 1-2-3 inning), but Taillon hunkered down for big outs when he needed them.
None were more vital than his last of the evening. Nursing a 3-1 lead with two outs, top of the fifth inning, pitching coach Matt Blake went out to the mound for a chat. Standing between Taillon and the end of his day was Jose Ramirez. There has perhaps been no greater chore in Major League Baseball this month than getting Ramirez out. Ramirez, who for some reason never gets the full appreciation he deserves, came into the game with the most hits and RBI in the entire league. He also possessed its best batting average, a meteoric .426, making a hit almost as statistically likely as an out.
Taillon got ahead of him with two quick strikes, one on a changeup he feathered to the outside corner, the other on a foul ball. After Ramirez watched two curveballs below the knees and fouled two more off, Taillon reached back for a fastball and found his best one. Ramirez could only turn the 96.8 mph offering — Taillon’s highest velocity of the night — into a lazy fly ball to center field.
Michael King was his usual self, oppressing hitters from the sixth through eighth inning, and Aroldis Chapman supplied the finishing touches. Following an uninspiring trip through Baltimore and Detroit, the Yankees got a much-needed win to begin their six-game homestand.
