Finance
Falling Standard Of Education In Nigeria: Who Is To Be Blame?
INTRODUCTION
The concept ” falling standard of Education” is a relative term because there is no well defined instruments to measure it with utmost reliability and validity. That is why scholars’ views on the concept varies. These scholars view it at different perspectives, depending on the angle each of them is looking at it.
Babalola, A (2006) sees the concept from admission of Nigerian University products in developed countries universities. That the first six Nigerian Universities (University of Ibadan, Ile Ife, Lagos, Benin, Nsukka and Zaria) had their products competing favourably with any other University in the world as their products were sought for by University of Harvard, Cambridge, Oxford and London for admission into their post-graduate courses. That these students record breaking performances and when they graduate are employed by the best multi-national companies and corporate bodies globally unlike today where no Nigerian University is among the top 6,000 Universities of the world (Adeniyi, Bello (2008) in Why no worry about rankings). He sees standard from how universities contribute to knowledge and solving problems besetting mankind.
According to Gateway to the Nation (2010), University of Ibadan is ranked 6,340th University in the world. In Africa, University of Ibadan is ranked 57th, OAU 69th and South African Universities are leading the way in Africa.
He also use written and spoken English as a yardstick for measuring standard of education which University of London conducted a research in West Africa and the result showed that teachers trained by colonial masters were better of than those trained by indigenous teachers.
He also used staffing, funding, foundation, origin and students as standard of education.
Standard of education to Dike, V. (2003) is how education contribute to the public health (or sociopolitical and economic development of a Nation).
Standard of education to either passing or failing of external examinations like WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, JAMB,(NOW UTME) among others.
Teachers without Boarders (2006) looks at educational standard from how the products of schools can be measured in terms of outcome. That is how school leavers contribute to the society in terms of cognitive affective and psychomotor. I will be using students to refer to both students and pupils, I will use head teacher to refer to both principal and headmaster.
Which ever way you may view standard of education, for you to conclude whether the standard is falling or not, you must take into consideration all the aforementioned variables including achieving educational goals.
Equally, for justice to be done while measuring these standards one has to look at reliability where all the schools to be measured must have the same infrastructure, teaching materials, quality of teachers, level and degree of learners, condition within which learning takes place, some methods of assessment and some types of contribution to the society among others.
CAUSES OF FALLING STANDARDS
Haven discussed what makes up standard in education, may I crave your indulgence to some of the established facts that constitute falling standard of education in Nigeria.
(1) Discipline: This is one of the outstanding attributes of education when it is rightly observed.
a. Repeating: school no longer observe repeating as every student is promoted to the next class whether they understand or not gives room for falling standard.
b. Attendance: The 75% of attendance universally accepted as the bases for someone to sit for examination is no longer observed.
c. Late coming: Student that come late are no longer punished, which leads to their losing morning classes.
d. Misbehaviour: Students are no longer punished for misbehavior because of their parental influences (lost of jobs or unnecessary transfer).
e. Cultism: This could refer to rituals, usually under oath binding the members to a common course. They operate covertly in fulfillment of their objectives to the detriment of other people. Thus, planning secondary needs above primary needs.
These cults exist because of over population of students in schools, wrong admissions not based on merits, hence fear of examination failures and selfish worldly gains.
(2) Quest for paper qualification: Nigerians respect paper qualification above performance in the fields. Hence, cognitive, affective and psychomotor domains are supposed to be measured on the field.
(3) Politicizing education: Merit is no longer regarded as it is now ” who you know” and not “what you can deliver” Technocrats (educationists are not appointed Commissioner of education and education board).
(4) Policy problem: Sometimes the type of policies government make on education adversely affects output. For instance, in College of Education, we have National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), competing with JAMB for admission as the two guidelines vary.
Equally, WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, JAMB ( now UTME) compete with qualifying pre-requisites and regulation of entries into tertiary institutions.
(5) Teachers not being part of the examination bodies. One wonders whether the continuous Assessment submitted by these teachers are used or not.
(6) Accessibility of Schools: The Nigerian population boom has outnumbered the existing schools as the existing schools have to over admit.
This point can be practically seen in the following areas:
(i) Teacher / Student ratio of 1:25 is no longer there as in my class, it is 1:3900.
(ii) Students / books / Journals ratio of 1:10 is no longer feasible.
(iii) Politics of admission: Schools can no longer set targets for admission to conform with their facilities as powerful notes from above will force the school authorities to either over admit or find themselves in the labour market again. Yet it is those that are giving these notes are suppose to build more schools or provide needed infrastructure etc. to accommodate those collecting these notes.
(7) Over-dependent on cognitive domain: Schools do not give regards to affective domain that will mould characters of our young ones. Little attention is given to psychomotor while no attention is given to affective domain.
(8) Shortage of qualified teachers: Some schools in the rural areas only have the headmaster as government employee while the rest that may be secondary school drop outs are PTA staff. What miracle can these staff perform? Dike, V. (2006) observed that only 23% out of the then 400,000 primary schools in Nigeria have grade II even when NCE is now the minimum qualification for teachers at primary and Junior Secondary schools.
(9) Teachers welfare: It is no longer news that
(a) Politicians do not have negotiation council to negotiate their salary increase.
(b) There is no disparity among political office holders from the federal, state and local governments.
(c) Their salaries are increased at astronomical manner.
(d) Their salaries are increased any time without recourse to whether the nation’s economy can bear it or not.
(e) But for teachers, they must negotiate the 10 to 20% of an attempt to increase their salary with consideration of the economy of the nation. How can these teachers contribute and perform miracle when their family members are in the hospitals and the O.S. syndrome is written on their cards by pharmacists while they do not have money to treat.
(10) Constant Strikes: This is an impediment to smooth covering of syllabus. Oefule (2009) explained that one Nigerian guest asked a question on strike at Oxford University community but the vice chancellor could not even remember about strike, only the registrar remembered it for 17 years back. This is what governance means to the people.
(11) Long rule of the military; Education was not properly funded by the military regimes as according to Babalola, A(2006) Obasanjos administration inherited many left over problems of the military such as non- payment of pensions and gratuities of retired University staff, poor remuneration of university staff, dilapidating buildings of schools, libraries with outdated books, obsolete laboratory equipments, bad campus roads, inadequate water and power supply among others.
(12) In the secondary and primary schools levels, schools do not even have buildings talk less` of furniture’s, equipments and reading materials. This is the level where the foundation of education should be laid. Any faulty foundation will lead to faulty structures. What do you expect from the tertiary level?
(13) Lack of training of teachers: Teachers are not trained to update their knowledge with latest discoveries based on research, then how can they give what they don’t have?
(14) Poor state of Educational teaching facilities: Dike V. (2006) reported that research result shows that over 2015 primary schools in Nigeria do not have building but study under trees, talk less of teaching materials.
(15) Corruption: leaders of the schools and some Government officials either connive to buy equipments with loan money that cannot be of any use to the school or take such loans and do not even do anything with it.
(16) Poor budgetary allocation to education: A research work of 2001 shows that Nigeria only, allocate less than 20% to education it further reveals that Nigeria spends 0.76% to education as against Uganda 2.6%, Tanzania3.4%, Mozambique 4.1%, Angola 4.9%, Coted Ivore 5% Kenya 6.5% and South Africa 7.9% among others.
WHO IS TO BE BLAMED?
We have seen the causes of falling standards and from these causes we can deduce that the following are to be blamed:
1. Government suppose to carry the lion share of the blame because all the other variables are dependent variables to it.
2. Teachers also have their shares of the blame with regards to their diligent duties.
3. Parents: feeding has to be provided by parents. This is because parents do not leave schools to operate without interference.
4. Students: students who do not abide by school rules and regulations nor pay attention to their studies also contribute to falling standards. Students also seek for paper qualification and disregards to performance they also participate in cult activities that derail the progress of the academy.
5. The society is not left out as it is the way it sees and respects the products of these schools that recycles back again.
SOLUTION
Based on the problems or causes identified above, the following solutions are proffered: Schools should respect and restore back discipline to bring back the lost glory of our educational standards.
Performance should be regarded and respected more than just paper qualification. Equally, education should not be politicized for whatever reason.
Policy makers should be mindful of policies that affect education .eg JAMB(UTME) regulation in admissions.
Teachers should be involved in examination activities and examination bodies should always publish examination reports and distribute it to various schools for them to hold school workshop for training of subject teachers on their areas of weaknesses observed in the students’ scripts with regards to following the marking scheme.
More schools should be built to increase accessibility by all. Cognitive, affective and psychomotor domain should be used for assessment of students.
Teachers’ welfare should be given priority by government to avoid unnecessary strikes in our educational sector while more qualified teachers should be employed to curb the present shortage of teachers in our schools.
Our civilian government should prove to the people that they are better than military government.
Teachers should be trained so that they can meet up with any new challenges Educational facilities should be upgraded to modern standards while teaching facilities should be adequately provided.
Corruption should be eliminated to the barest minimum by all stakeholders while government should increase its budgetary allocations to education to improve the standard of education in Nigeria.
Finance
Is There A Negative Side To Affiliate Marketing?
Fortunately or unfortunately, there is no single way to do affiliate marketing. If you have a website and want to make money as an affiliate marketer, you could do this based on revenue-share, CPA (cost per action), or CPL (cost per lead).
Revenue share
Revenue share is just a fancy way of saying that you sell a merchant’s products and receive a commission. For example, you could become an Amazon Associate and promote any of its thousands of products for which you would earn a 4% commission.
CPA offers
These are offers you put on your website and when someone does the required action, you make money. One of the best paying of these offers is eHarmony, which is currently paying $4.75 for every person who visits your website and fills out its form.
Cost per lead
As you might imagine, this is where you create leads for a merchant. This usually takes the form of an application on your website that the visitor must fill out for you to earn revenue. The most common of these is probably a credit card application or those requests for auto insurance quotes.
Of course, you could always do a mix of these three.
The negatives
There are a lot of people making a lot of money with affiliate marketing. However, there are some negatives you need to be aware of before you dive in. First, you have no control over the programs or the products offered by your merchants. You could learn that a competitor has a much better offer but there’s nothing you can do to get your merchant to change its offer. For that matter, you may be making the same offer as thousands of other affiliate marketers making it very difficult to stand out from the crowd.
Intense competition
While one of the best things about affiliate marketing is how easy it is to sign up for a program, it’s just as easy for other marketers. In fact, no matter which products or program you select you can count on the fact that there will be thousands of other affiliates across the world offering the same program or products. The level of competition will be very high. And you’ll be competing against highly skilled people who are experts at generating traffic.
Not paid until the sale has been made
Another problem with affiliate marketing is that you get paid only when a sale is made and you ultimately have no control over that sale. You take all the marketing risk. You can send a lot of traffic to a merchant but if it loses the sale because of a bad offer, you earn nothing. In other words, you end up paying for the merchant’s faults.
The middleman
If you do affiliate marketing through an affiliate network, the network becomes a middleman. It will provide lots of good reporting and tracking tools but takes a share of the revenue you generated. Plus, working through a network reduces the level of contact you have with your merchants.
A direct partnership
These are the reasons why many affiliate marketers choose to have a direct partnership with their merchant or merchants instead of going through an affiliate network. Marketers who can generate a good level of traffic, which turns into sales for a merchant, can often negotiate better terms and conditions. Plus, they earn more revenue from each sale as they don’t’ have to share it with an affiliate network.
Finance
How To Market With CPA Offers
CPA stands for cost per action and is merely an alternative way that marketers are able to generate income. It is a form of affiliate marketing that can generate a steady profit provided that you choose the right offer. This type of program makes it possible for you to earn money in a number of different ways.
You can generate this income either through pay per lead, pay per click, cost per lead, cost per sale, cost per click, or pay per sale. Although you may on occasion see the above terms used interchangeably the fact is that they do not mean the same thing.
When it comes to Pay Per Lead affiliate or Pay Per Sale affiliate programs you are going to earn on a set value or on a portion of the sale in percentage form. If you earn based upon PPL you will make money whenever a customer signs up for the mailing list or provides their email address whether they choose to purchase from the merchant or not.
The majority of new marketers choose the PPS method because they prefer the idea of bigger payments that are available with this option. But PPS earners only receive money when a sale has been made and not otherwise.
There may be a lot of clicks but few or no conversions and this is reflected in your earnings. When choosing CPA offers make sure that they align with your target audience. You do not want to choose offers that are simply not ideal for the visitors to your website.
Choosing PPC to promote means that you will receive payment simply because the site visitor chose to follow the link that you made available. Depending upon which program you sign up with the revenue can vary from a few cents to many hundreds of dollars however this is based upon what is on promotion and the amount of percentage that you are set up to receive.
You might be wondering why a marketer should involve themselves with CPA offers. Well, it is a relatively simple way of making some extra cash and it is generated with little effort on the part of the marketer. A good example of a CPA offer is if you have a website selling health and beauty info or products.
Let us say that you come across a program that offers vitamins that you think will benefit the visitors to your site. You set up a link on your site that leads the visitors to the product and whenever it is clicked on you will make revenue. You will not only have assisted your customers but you will have profited in the process.
In deciding which CPA offer you are interested in promoting be sure to remember that there are numerous products that appear on the Internet every hour of every day. Try to steer clear of anything that seems to be too good to be true or products that don’t have a proven track record. Rather avoid any merchant that is going to cause your site to be viewed in negative light.
Finance
8 Ways to Expand Your Home Business Without Leaving the House
1. Double down on your online presence.
More than half of consumers — 59 percent to be exact — use Google in the hopes of finding a reliable, local business. Even if you’re running a one-person business, using a 5-year-old website and your personal network isn’t good enough anymore. Update your website so your landing page is up-to-date, and make sure that your website functions well on mobile devices too. If you don’t have the skills necessary to revamp your own website and lack the funds to hire someone to do it for you, you could start with do-it-yourself tools like Wix or Squarespace. While these tools won’t provide as original a result as a totally custom site would, drag-and-drop design tools will let you create an attractive website that relates the information your customers need to know.
2. Measure your online success.
If you truly want to grow your business, you need to find out what works and what doesn’t when it comes to your website. Luckily, there are many analytics tools out there that can tell you how consumers interact with your website. A good place to start is with Google Analytics, a free, easy-to-use tool that offers robust functions. Google Analytics lets you track traffic, see how users behave and pinpoint any problems in your conversion funnel.
3. Take advantage of the freelance economy.
As you’re expanding your home business, there are many tasks that need to be done but might not justify a whole new hire. Thankfully, in today’s world, the freelance economy is growing, and hiring someone on a project basis is easier than ever. Even if you want to do something complicated like create an app or convert your old business website into one that is mobile-responsive, platforms like Toptal can connect you with freelancers for that task. Once the job is done, you don’t have to keep them on the payroll, ensuring that your business isn’t paying for idle hands.
4. Automate your marketing campaign.
Email is a powerful tool for converting new customers and keeping previous customers loyal to your business, but sending emails to your entire client or consumer list is a time-consuming process. MailChimp is a service that automates your entire email campaign system, offering easy-to-use drag and drop design tools and helpful analytics to boot. Using an automation tool for your email marketing needs will save you time and make your campaigns more efficient.
5. Ramp up your customer service.
In today’s world, consumers expect great products with great service. In fact, 66 percent of customers will take their business to a competitor if they experience poor customer service at a company. To build brand loyalty and a great reputation, start using cloud-based based customer support tools like Freshdesk, which provides a single place to track all customer queries as well as automation for many steps of customer interaction. This will help you quickly respond to all customer questions while again saving you time.
6. Grow your presence on social media.
The average internet user spends 1.72 hours every day on social media, making social media platforms valuable places for your business to attract new customers. Services like Hootsuite allow you to manage all of your social media accounts on a single dashboard, automate posts, and track the success of all of your engagements. Not only does Hootsuite reduce the amount of time you need to spend on handling social media, it will also help you develop stronger insight on your audience’s behaviors.
7. Track your time.
When you’re running a business by yourself or with just one or two coworkers, time management is paramount to success. With so many different roles to fill within your business, juggling multiple responsibilities is difficult. Time trackers like Toggl help you structure your day and make sure you don’t spend too much time on one task. If you want to track time for an entire time, Harvest is a great option to coordinate everyone at your business and delegate time and responsibilities properly.
8. Streamline your payroll.
If your business has reached the point where you are expanding your team, congratulations. It’s a big step forward, but handling payroll can be a time consuming pain when you’re too small to have an HR employee to handle it for your business. Tools like Zenefits and Gusto provide software to take care of payroll, employee benefits, and taxes. With these services, you’ll find software that provides a neat and organized solution to onboarding and documentation, and you won’t need to hire anyone in HR until your business gets significantly larger.
