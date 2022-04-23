News
Forest Park named nation’s #1 ‘City Park’ for 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – USA TODAY’s Readers’ Choice Awards has named Forest Park the nation’s top city park. The former home of the 1904 World’s Fair beat out 20 nominees from across the country. The park came in second place in the poll for 2021.
Forest Park is no stranger to getting a little love from national and international outlets. It topped the Men’s Journal list of “Best Urban Parks” in 2022. MSN listed it among America’s most beautiful parks in 2021.
The park did not always rank among the nation’s finest places. Over the past 35 years, Forest Park has been restored through a public and private partnership. Now, the non-profit Forest Park Forever maintains it with the City of St. Louis.
“Forest Park’s renewal and rebirth has been a great success story – to the point that many visitors today are in awe and assume that it has always been this iconic. But the continued support of donors, volunteers, staff, partner organizations and visitors is what makes it possible to maintain this wonderful place. We share our region’s pride in the Park as a St. Louis treasure and a national destination,” states Lesley S. Hoffarth, P.E., President and Executive Director of Forest Park Forever.
There are now over 13 million people who visit the park annually. They can walk, run or hike 30 miles of paths, play on the golf courses, playgrounds or visit the zoo and museums.
Loons playmaker Emanuel Reynoso comforted by family’s arrival in Minnesota
Minnesota United scored a season-high three goals in its win over Colorado Rapids last weekend, but more importantly Loons central attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso was involved in the build-up to each finish.
In the seventh game of the year, the contributions were Reynoso’s first primary or secondary assists of the season and constituted encouraging signs for a club which knows it needs its Argentine No. 10 to be at his best to reach the heights they seek in 2022.
For Reynoso, he has been boosted by the arrival of his wife and toddler daughter in Minnesota before last week’s game. Reynoso was wed during a preseason break in Argentina in February, and they were able to reunite after the pandemic kept them away.
“You get home from training and your daughter is there, your wife is there,” Reynoso said Friday through club translator Gabriela Lozada. “(It’s) a big motivation and I’m happy. I come home to another environment.”
That familial support will be there again when MNUFC (3-2-2) play host to the Chicago Fire (2-1-4) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Allianz Field.
“They might be athletes and professional footballers but they are also human beings and they have the same frailties as everybody else does,” manager Adrian Heath said Friday. “I think we’ve seen a marked difference in his demeanor and the way he has been about the place. … Hopefully this will be the kickstart to his season.”
It’s an even further departure from the turbulent offseason Reynoso experienced in his hometown of Cordoba, Argentina. The 26-year-old was detained for a week in December when facing assault accusations. It’s a matter he said in February has been resolved.
RELATED: Loons star Emanuel Reynoso speaks publicly for first time since assault accusation
“I haven’t had very good games,” Reynoso acknowledged about the start of his 2022 season. “But I keep training at 100 percent for each match to help the team. Honestly, against Colorado, we played a great game, everyone.”
Reynoso’s cross was headed in by Bakaye Dibassy in the first half, then Reynoso connected with Hassani Dotson on an overlapping run and Dotson’s cross was put home by Robin Lod’s right foot to take a 2-1 lead. For the third goal, Bongi Hlongwane passed to Reynoso, who then found Lod, and Lod dished to Abu Danladi to slot in the insurance goal.
“I thought (Reynoso’s) final ball was better,” Heath said about the Rapids game. “I thought that he mixed his game up a little bit more. When he plays instinctively and plays his natural game, I think he, as we know, probably can pick a pass as good as anybody in the league.”
If Reynoso can keep pulling those strings and add to his goal total (he’s scored once off a penalty kick against Seattle on April 2), he is the Loons’ best bet to make the MLS All-Star Game at Allianz Field on Aug. 10. It would be his second straight selection, but a series of small injuries kept him out of the showcase in L.A. last summer.
“You work to help the team, give your best here, and obviously, that will bring good things if you do things well,” Reynoso said of the All-Star Game. “And too, there are a lot of players here who could be involved.”
STINGY D
Goals are expected to come at a premium Saturday with Chicago giving up a league-low two goals in seven games. Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has five clean sheets, a 0.29 goals-against average, and the 17-year-old dual national has drawn more attention from bigger clubs and the U.S. and Poland national teams.
“It’s pretty impressive,” Heath said. “Away from home, they have been very diligent in keeping that low block and not giving much away. It might take us a while to break them down, but I believe we’ve got the players (to do it). The way we set up and the way they set up, I believe, we have options to cause them trouble.”
DOTSON INJURY
The Loons started the same back four defenders in consecutive MLS games for the first time since the opening two weeks of the season in the Rapids win last weekend.
Three in a row appears doubtful after right back Hassani Dotson suffered an injury during a transfer drill on artificial grass during Friday’s training session in Blaine. Dotson has played all 630 minutes this year at fullback and in central midfield.
“We’ll see how he is,” Heath said immediately after training. “… We don’t know yet. He’s obviously in there with the club doctor. … I think hopefully he’s caught his foot in the turf and hopefully it’s just some swelling.”
With Romain Metanire (hamstring) already sidelined for weeks, Oniel Fisher and D.J. Taylor are the candidates to fill in Dotson. Fisher and Taylor stared at fullback in the 2-0 win over Forward Madison in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday.
“I’d have no qualms with putting either of them in there,” Heath said.
BRIEFLY
Fire midfielder Xheridan Shaqiri is questionable to play with a calf injury. Chicago paid an $8 million transfer fee to Lyon in France’s Ligue 1 for the 30-year-old Swiss international. … Chase Gasper did not train with the Loons on Friday; Heath said the left back will play with MNUFC2 at St. Louis City 2 in MLS NEXT Pro on Sunday in Missouri. … Former Loons defender Wyatt Omsberg, who played seven times for MNUFC in 2018, has not left the field for the Fire this season, logging all 630 minutes. … The Wonderwall supporters sections have had more TIFO banners this season and are planning a big one before kickoff Saturday.
More patrols mean over 120 traffic stops on Highway 61 in St. Charles County
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – More officers have been patrolling Highway 61 north of Wentzville during National Distracted Driver Awareness Month. They made the announcement of the patrols Tuesday. Now, St. Charles County Police are releasing statistics about their law enforcement initiative.
“The Highway 61 corridor is a dangerous highway. We see a lot of crashes end in serious injuries and fatalities. So we want to focus our efforts there,” said Chief Kurt Frisz.
The officers are patroling U.S. Highway 61 between Interstate 70 and the Village of Eolia, Missouri. This effort is a coordinated effort between the St. Charles County Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Here are the stats from Thursday:
- 124 traffic stops
- 52 speeding citations
- 7 seatbelt citations
- 2 Failed to Yield to Stationary Emergency Vehicle Violations, and
- 1 motor vehicle accident
- 1 DWI arrest
Officers say that the stepped-up patrols will continue on Highway 61. Reducing speeding and distracted driving is a priority.
Unmarked grave of Swedish immigrant, Capt. Emma Anderson, finally gets acknowledged after almost 106 years
Who was Emma Anderson?
That’s what Major Dr. Paul Moore, a retired Salvation Army officer, asked after he noticed Anderson’s name listed on a vintage program related to the Payne Avenue Corps.
His research eventually led him to Anderson’s unmarked grave in a Maplewood cemetery; a burial site that, after nearly 106 years, finally has a gravestone and will be dedicated on Saturday.
“This woman will finally receive the honor that is due her,” Moore says.
‘HER NAME STOOD OUT’
The vintage program, dating back to 1928, was related to the 40th anniversary of the Salvation Army’s work off Payne Avenue in St. Paul.
“Her name stood out because I didn’t recognize her,” said Moore. “My wife, Susan (Oberg) Moore and her family have all been part of St. Paul and the Corps for years — they emigrated to St. Paul from Sweden in 1911 — but I had never seen or heard Emma Anderson’s name. When i saw that she had been an officer, it piqued my interest.”
At the time, the Moores — both retired — had left their home in Florida to care for her father in White Bear Lake. In between caregiving and his continued work with the Salvation Army, Moore began to try and solve the mystery of Emma Anderson.
“I started doing my usual research like I would with any genealogical project — because that’s my hobby,” he says.
It took him about 90 days.
EMMA AT ELLIS ISLAND
Here’s what he learned from sources that include online sites, the Salvation Army and the Minnesota Historical Society:
Emma Anderson — nee Andersson — was born in a small Swedish village in 1879. Her father left for America when she was a small child — she did not see him again until she followed him to America at the age of 20 in 1899.
She first saw America aboard a ship that sailed into New York. She was accompanied by her mother and a brother; her father was her sponsor. Like many immigrants at the time, they went through the immigration station at Ellis Island. The traveling trio declared that they had $100 in funds. Emma’s occupation was listed as a “domestic.”
Soon, their journey continued.
“They were immediately put on a train to St. Paul,” Moore says.
SWEDE HOLLOW
The reunited family, which also included another brother, lived near Swede Hollow, a St. Paul neighborhood on the East Side. Soon, though, Anderson had a family of her own.
“Within four months of her arriving, she married her husband, a widower with three small children,” Moore says.
Coincidentally, his name was also Anderson.
The marriage was short.
“Her died 15 months later,” Moore says. “By the 1905 Minnesota census, she is listed as a domestic again.”
SALVATION ARMY
Moore was unable to track Anderson’s stepchildren, but it’s possible they went to an orphanage.
“I could find no record of them,” says Moore..
And, while her religious background was surely Lutheran — it is Sweden’s official religion — she is listed as a solider (member) of the Salvation Army corps by 1904.
“When she got to St. Paul and was living on the East Side of St. Paul, it was just a couple of blocks from the Salvation Army,” Moore says. “At the time, the head lay person of the Salvation Army was a single Swedish woman, Anna Lindberg, who was also a domestic.”
Could Anderson have been introduced to the religion by Lindberg?
“That’s my guess,” Moore says.
‘FOLLOWING SWEDES’
Anderson was apparently enthusiastic about the mission of the Salvation Army — both a Protestant church and a charitable organization.
“By 1907, she decided she wanted to become an officer and was sent to New York City for training,” Moore says.
She wasn’t there long.
“As soon as she became an officer, she was sent to Butte, Mont.,” Moore says. “She also spent three months in a mining town in Frisco, Colo. … Her role involved following Swedes to where they were settling after emigration.”
Her work took her other places, too, including Seattle and Chicago. But, there was also a health furlough and some gaps in her work history. She had experienced so much loss: By the time she hit her mid 30s, she had lost her husband, her stepchildren, her mother and her brothers. Her father’s whereabouts were unclear to Moore.
“Her death certificate mentions an enlarged heart, with ‘manic depressive’ as a secondary cause,” Moore says.
A FUNERAL MARCH
While she had no family left, the Salvation Army was there for Anderson in death: In a Swedish-language newspaper, Moore found a photo from Anderson’s funeral march along Payne Avenue.
“One thing that impressed me,” Moore says, “is that, in the short written account of her funeral, it’s mentioned that six women carried her casket from Payne Avenue to Minnehaha to put on the carriage for the drive to the cemetery. For women to carry caskets was very unusual.”
It was a lovely sendoff, but why no grave marker?
Moore isn’t sure of what happened back then, but he knows what happened now.
“I’m part of a men’s group that meets once a week at the Salvation Army in Maplewood,” he says. “I went to them, told them the story, and asked what they would think of fundraising for this. Because, to me, it’s a tragedy that there’s no tombstone.”
The group was enthusiastic; $800 was soon raised, enough for a marker of granite. Its engraving says:
Kapten
Emma Anderson
1879-1916
GOODBYE, KAPTEN
Kapten — the Swedish word for captain — is a nod to both Anderson’s Swedish heritage and her Salvation Army title.
It was a gesture of respect, Moore says.
The graveside service on Saturday is about respect, too.
“She gave her life to something,” Moore says. “We need to honor her for that.”
Emma Anderson’s graveside dedication
The public is invited to attend a graveside dedication to remember Emma Anderson, where a simple granite marker has now been placed. The dedication will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the burial site, which is located in section seven of Union Cemetery, 2505 Minnehaha Ave. E., Maplewood.
