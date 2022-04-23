Finance
Forex EA Software Reviews
Forex EA software is nothing but a Forex Expert adviser. To know more about Forex advisors go through Forex software reviews you will get more information in that. Currency system Forex trading has the potential to minimize the work load while trading.
Forex EA software is very much useful for the traders especially novice traders. This software is very much easy to download and install. This simple step helps you to run all the operating system as a plug and play program. Once you set your job is done. Now you can see the profit in your account constantly.
Apart from that your automated Forex expert advisor software helps you to go through back-tests that help you to monitor how they performed trading at that time. Research says in the past nine years of trading Forex expert advisor software demonstrated that it had won 95.9% winning trades but now you can see much better results.
You can pre-install Forex expert advisor into two Strategies. They are – Short term Sapling and Long Term Advanced FAP. You need to set the strategies according to their own currency pair and time zone separately. Make sure to set the right strategy. No matter whether the switch is on or off remember not to preset until you are 100% sure because there might be chance for the loss of the profits.
However, it comes with stealth protection so automated Forex expert advisor software will stop in case if the system indicates potential loss. Forex EA software reviews say over all Forex EA software helps the traders to reach extremely profitable trading.
No Service Tax on Commercial Rent of Immovable Property
The Division Bench of the High Court of Delhi comprised of Mr. Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Mr. Justice Rajiv Shakdher, on April 18, 2009, allowed twenty six writ petitions challenging the levy of service tax on commercial rentals. Provided below is the summary of the dispute, the arguments raised by both sides, and the observations of the Delhi High Court.
I. Background:
“Renting of immovable property service” was introduced by the Finance Act of 2007, amending the Finance Act of 1994 (collectively and effectively “the Act”), whereby the definition of “taxable service” included, with effect from June 1, 2007:
“service provided or to be provided to any person by any other person in relation to renting of immovable property for use in the course or furtherance of business or commerce”
Subsequently, the Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, Government of India issued a Notification No. 24/2007 dated 22nd May 2007 (“Notification”) and a Circular No.98/1/2008-ST dated 4th May 2008 (“Circular”) whereby an interpretation of Section 65(90a) and 65(105)(zzzz) of the Act was placed to levy service tax “on the renting of immovable property” as opposed to on the service(s) provided “in relation to the renting of immovable property”.
The amendment, read with the Notification and the Circular in effect brought renting, letting, leasing, licensing or other similar arrangements of immovable property, for use in the course or furtherance of business and commerce, within the service tax net. This new levy severely impacted business models across India as most of the rent arrangements did not even stipulate it beforehand.
II. DISPUTE:
A number of tenants/licensees/lessees challenged the legality, validity and vires of the Notification and the Circular on interpretation of Section 65(90a) and 65(105)(zzzz) of the Act.
The prime question raised was “Whether the Finance Act, 1994 envisages the levy of service tax on letting out/renting out of immovable property per se?”
III. ARGUMENTS OF THE PETITIONERS [TENANTS/LICENSEES/LESSEES]
The petitioners pointed out that the Notification stated taxable service as a “taxable service of renting of immovable property”. Similarly the Circular while giving clarification in respect of commercial and industrial construction service purportedly clarified that the “right to use immovable property is leviable to service tax under the renting of immovable property service”.
The petitioners contended that:
– under the provisions of the Act, service tax is levied only on a service which is provided or to be provided to any person by any other person “in relation to” renting of immovable property for use in the course or furtherance of business or commerce;
– in the Act, the reference is not to the “taxable service of renting of immovable property” but to the taxable service “in relation to” the renting of immovable property;
– by virtue of the Notification and Circular, an erroneous interpretation of relevant section of the Act is being placed, and service tax is sought to be levied “on the renting of immovable property” as opposed to service tax on services provided “in relation to renting of immovable property”;
– the statements of the Union of India given in the Notification and the Circular travel beyond the provisions of the Act;
– renting of immovable property as such cannot be regarded as a service on which service tax could be levied under the provisions of the Act;
– the Notification and Circular under challenge proceed on an inconsistent assumption that renting out of immovable property is by itself a service;
– service tax is a value added tax and can only be levied on the value addition provided by some service provider;
– property based services are different from performance based services. In case of property based services, value addition in terms of improvement/betterment of the property may be taxed. However, in pure rent arrangement, there can be no service tax in absence of any improvement/betterment.
The petitioners also adopted the alternate plea that “if it is held that such a tax is envisaged then the provisions of Section 65(90a), 65(105)(zzzz) and Section 66 of the Act insofar as they relate to the levy of service tax on renting of the immovable property would amount to a tax on land and would therefore fall outside the legislative competence of the Parliament in as much as the said subject is covered under Entry 49 List II of the Constitution of India and would fall within the exclusive domain of the State Legislature. As such, the said provision would have to be declared as un-constitutional”.
IV. ARGUMENTS OF THE RESPONDENTS [UNION OF INDIA]
The Government maintained that:
– user of the land/building itself is a service;
– the transfer of the right to use the property for a commercial or business purpose is itself a service;
– mere renting of immovable property is itself a service;
– merely providing a premises on a temporary basis for organizing a financial, social or business function would also include other facilities in relation thereto and therefore would constitute a taxable service; and
– the expression “in relation to renting of immovable property” has a wide ambit and also covers the act of renting of immovable property.
V. COURT’S DECISION
The Court held that:
– any service connected with renting of immovable property would be subject to the service tax under the Act;
– renting of the immovable property by itself does not constitute a service;
– service tax is a value added tax and therefore it is levied on the value addition provided by some service provider;
– renting of the immovable property for use in course or furtherance of business or commerce does not entail any value addition and therefore cannot be regarded as service;
– interpretations placed by the Notification and Circular on the provisions of the Act are not correct;
– the Notification and Circular, to the extent they authorize the levy of service tax on renting of immovable property per se, are set aside;
– the alternate plea of the petitioners with regard to the legislative competence of the Parliament in the context of Entry 49 List II of the Constitution of India was not examined because of the view taken on the main plea of the petitioners.
As a result, no service tax is payable on commercial rent for immovable property. It is for the Government to approach the Supreme Court of India within 90 days of the date of the judgment, if it seeks to reverse the judgment.
Learning From Peter Lynch – Part II
Peter Lynch’s “One Up On Wall Street” did not just talk about what we in general are better real estate investors. It talks about stocks too. However, before he goes deeper explaining the way he looks at stocks, he gracefully shared in his book the four stages of stock market cycles which I found to be very very useful. He called it the cocktail theory.
Stage one – Everyone avoids a mutual fund manager like a plague. When everyone rather talk about anything else other than stocks, this is the first sign that the market will rise significantly from there. That alone tells you that there is a gloom and doom in the news recently. That, according to Peter Lynch, is the best time to invest. While he confessed that he is not a market timer, this theory is developed over the years.
Stage two – Folks linger around a little longer around a Mutual Fund Manager. At this stage, when folk met a mutual fund manager in a cocktail party, he/she will talk briefly with the manager and tell him how risky the stock market is. And then, they will move over to talk with the dentist. By then, the market is already up roughly 15% from stage one but not very many people had noticed.
Stage three – Everyone asks a mutual fund manager what to buy. When the market is up 30% from the lows, everyone starts gathering around the mutual fund manager and asks what stock he/she should buy, totally ignoring the dentist.
Stage four – Everyone starts giving advice on stocks, even to a mutual fund manager. This is the sure sign of a market top. In a cocktail party, everyone will linger around the mutual fund manager to tell him what stocks he should buy. That sensation is peculiarly true to me about the real estate top in 2004-2005. Folks start telling me and others on how a house is a good investment and how his/her house had risen in value and suggesting me to start flipping real estate.
While Peter Lynch had explained the cocktail theory brilliantly, he does not believe in it to make his investment decision. Ultimately, he believes that undervalued stocks will rise while the most insanely overvalued stock will fall, regardless of where the market is.
Being Financially Prepared – No Matter What
Everyone needs money, There are always bills and taxes to pay. Even if you stay home mucj of the time. you’ll;likely spend money. even if that involves putting a stamp on an envelope.
You should aim to hold on to as much cash as you can though. you can cash a savings bond, for example. or move some cash ftom one account to another, But best of all
Set up a separate savings account st your bank for emergencies. Then leave it a;one! Do not even think of withfrawing money from that account unless you desperately need ot And when you need it, you will only need some ot it to tide you over. A friend of mine didn’t save and wound up with 6 dollaes to her name.
Get one or two gigs or jobs that will provide snd supplememt your regular income/ To be sure, that money might not be very much, but it could grow and even provide extra money to save or spend.
Realize that if you apply for part time or temporary jobs. the application process will take time, as other people may be applying for those same jobs But find jobs that match your experience and talent and apply nay way. Remember that it may take a year or longer to land a job.
Invent a job that is needed and based on your background and talents Can you repair things? Fix broken things? Cook? Bake? Teach? Drive? Troublrshoot computers or other electronic equipment? Program? Translate languages?Do handucrafts? Or combine these abilities to land a gig or start a business with little or no competition? By a;; means, go for it! You may wind up making a 6-fiure income
Begin getting a gig as soon as possible to save time and earn some money. Start by brainstorming things that pep[;e need and will buy. Solve a common problem by offering a swevice that addresses it. Such as putting on puppet shows at chilfren’s parties. Also try auditioning for a part or try modeling.
Access and adjust your spending and saving in the meantime Labding a side gig or job often takes more time than you think. So avoid spending on impulse. Buy only what you need. Remember that prepared items cost more. And that nice tee shirt or jeans will take room in your closet. You will controlling clutter at the same time!
