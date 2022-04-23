Finance
Forex Trading Signal Software – The Features That Every Trader Should Know About
Forex trading signal software is an important part of any trader’s toolkit, purely and simply because it can make the difference between being a success and a failure in the forex market. Trading is about far more than buying the currency that you think will do well and selling that in demand.
In essence, the buy/sell process is all about timing to ensure that you have the best possible deal and make as much of a profit as you can! As a result, forex trading signal software can really help you to get to grips with the changing market and enable you to make informed decisions. Every feature of the forex trading signal software is geared towards making a trader’s life easier. The main features are explained below and should help you to have more successes than failures!
1. Buy/Sell Alerts – All forex trading signal software should have alerts that notify you of any market changes as well as opportunities to buy and sell your favored currencies. This incorporates any currency pairs that you may want to trade or simply watch. Various forex trade signal software packages may also inform you about entry and exit values as well as stop loss points. As its fundamental feature, this allows forex trading signal software to help you to stay abreast of market developments
2. Real Time Market Analysis – This is the feature of forex trading signal software that allows an individual to get up to the minute news about fluctuations in the market. It can identify trends and possible investment opportunities as well as producing graphs and statistics that can really enlighten an individual looking to invest on a regular basis.
3. Various Alerts Methods – Forex trading signal software can be programmed to keep you up to date with alerts wherever you are so that you do not miss out on any opportunity to make money. Forex trading signal software can provide desktop alerts, SMS alerts and also via many of the messenger services including Yahoo, MSN and AIM. You will never lose touch of the forex market if you set your preferences correctly!
4. Adaptable To Method Of Trading – Whether you choose to be a day trader or a swing trader, the majority of forex trading signal software systems on the market can be set to cater for your preferences. They are very adaptable and can really enhance your chances of success. When you combine the forex trading signal software’s adaptability with its fundamental function, you have a tool that can seriously enhance your investment potential.
4 Important Things About An Expatriate Work Permit In Indonesia
What You Need To Know About The Expatriate Working Permit In Indonesia?
Article 1 (13) of Law No. 13 of 2003 on Manpower (“Manpower Law”) defines Foreign Workers (“Expatriates”) as visa holders of foreign citizenship who come to Indonesia with the intention to work within Indonesia’s territory. Expatriates are foreign workers who live outside their native country and settle abroad, e.g. in Indonesia. Employers looking to hire Expatriates to work with them in Indonesia must ensure that the Expatriates have acquired a complete set of Expatriate Work Permit as stipulated by the Ministry of Manpower in Indonesia.
In this article, we will elaborate on 4 (four) important things that all Employers hiring and/or in the process of hiring Expatriates must know and understand:
1. Who can be a Sponsor for a Work Visa?
Only the following entities are allowed to be a sponsor for the Expatriates in Indonesia:
• Government Institutions, International Bodies, Foreign State’s Representatives;
• Representative Offices of foreign chambers, foreign companies, or foreign news;
• Foreign Direct Investment Companies (Penanaman Modal Asing or PMA);
• Legal entities which are established based on Indonesia’s laws or foreign business entities which are registered in authorized institution in Indonesia (ie. Foreign Representative Office);
• Social, religious, educational, and cultural Institutions; and
• Entertainment organizer (impresariat) business services.
Entities in the form of civil association, firm, limited partnership, business partnerships, and individual persons are prohibited to employ and/or act as the sponsor for Expatriates unless stipulated otherwise by the Laws and Regulations.
DKP-TKA Payment Obligation for Employers / Sponsors
Employers or sponsors are required to pay Expertise and Skill Development Fund (“DKP-TKA”) in the amount of USD 100/month (USD 1200/year) for each Expatriate hired to work in Indonesia. DKP-TKA are paid in full at the beginning of the Working Permit application procedure in Indonesia Rupiah (IDR), for the employment period that has been approved by the Minister of Manpower.
The following employers or sponsors are not required to pay DKP-TKA:
• Government Agencies/Institutions;
• International Agencies (e.g. WHO, ILO, UNICEF, etc.);
• Representatives of Foreign Countries;
• Social Institutions; and
• Religious Institutions.
2. Prohibited Positions for Expatriates
The following are the reasons why Expatriates work in Indonesia:
• As the Owner of sponsor company (Investor/Shareholders) and/or to act as a member of the Board of Executives in the company (ie.: President Director/ Director);
• As Experts on certain skills, for the transfer of knowledge to Indonesians.
Please be informed that Indonesia Law regulates the Expatriates are not allowed to hold certain positions in Indonesia. These prohibited positions are mostly in the field of Human Resources Development (HRD), such as Personnel Director, Human Resources Manager, and HRD-related Supervisors. The full list of prohibited positions for expatriates is stipulated in the Minister of Manpower Decree No. 40 of 2012 (“Manpower Decree No. 40/2012”).
Other than the prohibited positions listed on Manpower Decree No. 40/2012, there are other positions prohibited for Expatriates who work in certain fields, such as in the Oil and Gas Industry.
Prohibition for Expatriates to hold Multiple Positions
According to article 41 of Minister of Manpower Decree No. 16 of 2015 (“Manpower Decree No. 16/2015”) Employers are not allowed to double post Expatriates in multiple positions, such as:
• Employ Expatriates for dual positions, whether both positions are within the same company, or in different companies;
• Employ Expatriates who are currently employed by other Employers.
Exempted from the double posting prohibtion are Expatriates who work as members of the Board of Directors, or the Board of Commisisoners.
3. The Procedures to Obtain the Work Permits
Every employer that employs Expatriates is under an obligation to obtain written permission from the Ministry of Manpower (“Work Permits”). The following are the Procedures to obtain the Work Permits in Indonesia:
Permits to be held by the Sponsor Company:
• Foreign Workers Recruitment Plan (Rencana Penggunaan Tenaga Kerja Asing or “RPTKA”);
• Telex Vitas;
• Foreign Worker Recruitment Permit (Izin Memperkerjakan Tenaga Kerja Asing or “IMTA”);
Permits to be held by the hired Expatriate:
• Limited Stay Visa (Kartu Izin Tinggal Terbatas or “KITAS”);
• Multiple Exit / Re-Entry Permit (“MERP”);
• Registration Letter (Surat Tanda Melapor or “STM”);
• Temporary Stay Registration Letter (Surat Keterangan Pendaftaran Penduduk Sementara or “SKKPM”);
• Arrivals Permit Card (Kartu Ijin Pendatang or “KIJ”); and
• Arrival Reporting Evidence Letter (Lapor Kedatangan or “LK”).
Data required from the sponsor company at the beginning of the procedure consists of the planned: (1) name of sponsor company; (2) business domicile of the company; (3) name of head of the company; (4) job of Expatriates; (5) job description of Expatriates; (6) number of Expatriates hired; (7) work location of hired Expatriates; (8) period of Expatriates employment; (9) wage of Expatriates; (10) start of employment; (11) number of Indonesian workers hired in the sponsor company; (12) the appointment of Indonesian workers as Expatriates companion; and (13) training program for the Indonesian workers.
4. Obligations to Obtain Other Licenses for Expatriates
After a certain period of time, Expatriates working in Indonesia are required to obtain other licenses in order to comply with their obligations as stipulated in the Manpower Decree No. 16 of 2015. The obligations are as follows:
• Tax Compliance
Article 36 of Manpower Decree No. 16 of 2015 requires Expatriates who have worked for more than 6 (six) months in Indonesia to obtain Taxpayer ID Number (Nomor Pokok Wajib Pajak or “NPWP”). NPWP functions as tax compliance for legal subjects in Indonesia.
• Local Insurance Policy
Article 36 of Manpower Decree No. 16 of 2015 requires Expatriates to have an insurance policy in an insurance company that is currently established in Indonesia as an Indonesian legal entity.
• BPJS or Social Security Agency Registration
Since the issuance of Law No. 24 of 2011 on Social Security Agency, Expatriates who have worked for at least 6 (six) months in Indonesia are also required to participate in the National Security System. Employers must register their employee at the Social Security Agency (Badan Penyelenggara Jaminan Sosial or “BPJS”) under 2 (two) security programs: Employment and Health.
Basic Guide For Foreign Buyers of Real Estate in the USA
As the Great Recessions is slowly but surely fading away with the hopes of eventual recovery showing up on the horizon, foreign buyers and investors starting to pursue opportunities in the US real estate market again. Even though stable recovery of the housing market is still “work in progress”, many foreigners recognize that American real estate is “On Sale”, plus the dollar is historically weak, so many buyers are trying to snatch the bargains in residential and commercial properties here. However, a foreign buyer investing in the US must take extra diligence to plan the acquisitions due to nuances in taxation laws, title holding rules, money transfer rules and many other factors. There are many aspects to consider, I’ll concentrate on some key points:
(1) DOCUMENT EVERYTHING: Before you transfer even a dollar here, make sure you can verify where the money came from. Any transfers over $10,000 into the US, including your all cash real estate buys, will be reported to the federal authorities, and when the Feds come asking questions, you need to make sure that you can prove legal sources of your cash. According to 2001 Patriot Act and the Money Laundering Control Act of 1986, escrow and title companies, brokers, banks must report to the federal authorities any large deposits and money transfers over $10,000. Make sure you have documentation backing up your sources of income, taxes paid overseas, bank account statements, investment account statements, in other words – the paper trail.
(2) FINANCE OR ALL-CASH? If you are planning to buy with all cash, it will give you many advantages as the “all cash” buyers might enjoy deeper discounts from motivated sellers in many areas. All cash buyers can close deals very fast, and some sellers prefer to deal with buyers like this. However, I recommend that you plan the acquisitions with a real estate investment adviser to see if buying with some type of financing will be financially more beneficial for your investment strategy because of leverage-enhanced ROI and distribution of risk among several properties.
If you’re looking to finance your real estate acquisition in the US, be prepared to encounter some tough times. Real Estate Financing is pretty tough for even Americans these days, but for foreigners it’s even tougher. There are only a handful of institutional lenders who will consider loans for foreign nationals, but they will all require a large downpayment (at least 30% or more) and verification of income from your country. If you have a work visa in the US, such as H or L, and have an established credit history in the US, you may be able to qualify for regular financing with as little as 3.5% down even though you are still considered a “foreign national”.
If you have established relationship with your bank in your own country or another foreign bank, you may consider obtaining financing from them and then bringing the loan proceeds into the US as “all cash” purchase, again just make sure to have documentation as to where the money came from.
Alternatively, there a many private lenders who will lend up to 65% of the asset value at 9-12% annually regardless of your immigration status, and if you are looking for a commercial property, you might be able to finance it easier too, because commercial lenders underwrite loans primarily on the merits and income of the property itself, rather than the borrower.
(3) CONTROL YOUR ASSETS: In the US you can hold title to the property in many different ways: as an individual, corporation (either domestic or foreign), Limited Liability Company, partnership, living trust, pension fund, or many other form of entity. Each of these forms has advantages and disadvantages, especially when it comes to taxation of the rental income received from your investment property, transfer of the property to related or unrelated parties, estate planning and many other situations. You need to decide BEFORE you buy a property in the US how you will own the property, spend some time with a knowledgeable international tax advisor to learn about your options.
Investing in real estate is a very hands-on enterprise. You must think through the details before you buy the first property. It’s very hard to operate a rental business when you don’t see what’s happening yourself. I’m working with many investors and have owned many rental properties, and can tell many horror stories about property management companies embezzling money from out of town investors, renting units for cash but reporting them vacant, overinflating repair bills, etc. How are you planning to control your investment physically while living in India or Russia and owning properties in the US?
(4) BEFORE YOU ENTER, PLAN YOUR EXIT. Are you planning to sell for profit? How long before you sell? Did you account for the future capital gain tax? Will you take the money out of the country? If you are planning to sell for profit but re-invest proceeds into another property, you need to become familiar with 1031 tax-deferred exchanges that allow you to trade and consolidate properties for years and decades without paying a dime of taxes until their final disposition. It’s a great tool for smart investors that can make you very rich, but again, you have to plan for this strategy in advance and consult with a knowledgeable person. Besides, when you are selling a property here as a foreign individual, you are subject to all kinds of withholdings regardless if you made any profit or not, including 10% withholding under FIRPTA just because you are a foreigner, 3 1/3% withholding in California because the property is non-owner occupied, etc. But, you can avoid some of these withholdings if you learn the rules and plan your title holding strategy in advance!
(5) VISA CONSIDERATIONS: Important misconception I see among many foreign buyers that I’d like to address here: don’t assume that owning real estate in the US will automatically entitle you to a US visa. You can own $10 million of properties in the US, but still be denied an entry visa. So, make sure to get your visa status cleared first and then come to the US to look at areas of interest and specific properties. DO NOT EVER BUY PROPERTIES SIGHT UNSEEN!!!
(6) WHY REAL ESTATE? Finally, ask yourself honestly: why are you investing in real estate in the US? Because of visa, passive income, future market appreciation, or because you are thinking of making it your future home? If visa and investment potential are your main decision factors, consider some alternatives that can provide you with similar ROI (return on Investment) and visa opportunities, such as EB-5 visas ($1 million dollar minimum), “Regional Centers” ($500,000 minimum), E-2 small investor visas ($200,000 investment), etc. Or you can combine several strategies, depending on your preferences and access to capital.
Bottom line: your investing in real estate here should be a RESULT and the FINAL STEP of some serious planning path. Measure seven times, cut once, as we say in Russian. It’s much easier to avoid costly mistakes before you step into this market than waste time and money undoing mistakes made in the course of a rushed poorly planned real estate venture. Happy Investing!
Chapter 7 Bankruptcy – What Debts Are Non-Dischargeable?
As you all may know, filing for chapter 7 bankruptcy protection is often a pretty efficient way to rid yourself of burdensome debt. Don’t get me wrong, there are serious ramifications associated with filing bankruptcy – these must be adequately understood and considered prior to filing.
However, as long as you are realistic about your debts and understand which debts may or may not discharged, you will likely obtain the results you were looking for. In the end, bankruptcy almost always provides my clients with the fresh start they so desired. And for me? Happy clients = happy lawyer in my book.
However, in order to achieve these favorable results, it is absolutely necessary to understand which debts cannot be discharged under chapter 7 bankruptcy protection.
Criminal Fines and Associated Debts: Fees and non-fee court ordered judgments pertaining to criminal activity cannot be discharged. This includes judgements involving death or personal injury of another and stemming from your own negligence or criminal activity, including those stemming from DUI.
Student Loans: This is a common point of frustration, but in 99.99% of cases I see (disclaimer: I made up that number, but it is in the ball park according to my own experience) student loans cannot be discharged. The technical jargon is that they may only be discharged when payment causes undue hardship to debtor or their dependents.
Fraudulent Debts or Dishonest Activity: This is basically an umbrella category that applies to all cases of fraud or deceit, but is most often seen in cases of bankruptcy fraud. An example is the debtor that maxes out their remaining credit cards in the days before filing their petition. I should note that this includes attempts to pay off secured debts with non-secured, and thus dischargeable, funds. This means no taking out cash advances on credit cards, to pay down your alimony and child support.
Alimony & Child Support: Speaking of alimony and child support, it is not dischargeable. This includes provisions made for future division of assets, including QDROs. Stay tuned for an article in the coming weeks regarding filing bankruptcy to discharge debts obtained from property settlements in a divorce proceeding.
Tax Debt: This one is a little tricky, but generally applies to that debt incurred within the last 3 years.
Any Debt Not Reported On Petition: This is a biggie. I will generally access your credit report, and use the provided information to report your debts on the bankruptcy petition. However, not all debts appear on your credit report and not all lawyers chose to use this method and. As such, I tell all consultations about this point. I would hate to see you emerge from a bankruptcy, only to realize that you were still on the hook for one or more large debts.
That’s it for now, however I will update this list as I go along. As always, bankruptcy is easier (and the results are generally a heck of a lot more favorable) when left to the professionals. If you are in the Phoenix area and are in need of a qualified Arizona bankruptcy attorney, feel free to contact me to arrange a free bankruptcy consultation.
