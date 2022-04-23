News
Harry Styles’ astonishing turn from ‘X Factor’ survivor to Coachella superstar
Bill Madden: It’s early, but Yankees offense continues disturbing downward trend
It is easy to say it’s been only two weeks of games, a bunch of them played in unseasonably cold and miserable conditions, after an abbreviated spring training. The only problem with that explanation for the Yankees’ hard-to-watch, inept hitting is that this isn’t just two weeks but rather an extension of what we witnessed all of last season.
Maybe this all turns around — heck, the Red Sox hitters are off to an even worse start, their .284 OBP after 13 games their worst since 1963 — but theirs is essentially the same lineup that finished third in the majors in runs and OPS last year and with nearly 100 fewer strikeouts than the Yankees. Going into the weekend, the Yankees’ 3.0 runs per game average was 25th in the majors, their average 3.69 runners left in scoring position 28th. With two outs and a runner on third base, the Yankees were 4-for-45 (.089), 26th worst according to the Elias Bureau. And they had scored more than five runs only once.
After similar maddening inconsistency last year, Brian Cashman chose to double down on analytics and hired not one but two analytics hitting instructors in Dillon Lawson and Casey Dykes, neither of whom ever played in the majors. But in looking at the composition of this Yankee team, it is fair to ask if Cashman’s obsession with analytics is not at the root of this now one year-plus hitting malaise.
Take Joey Gallo, who is totally lost at the plate. When the Yankees acquired him from Texas they knew what they were getting — a 40-homer guy who was going to strike out over 175 times, walk 75 times and do nothing in between. That didn’t bother the analytics folk who loved all the homers and walks and could live with the strikeouts. But as we all know, the one thing about a player that doesn’t show up in the stats or the metrics is makeup. Whenever Gene Michael was making a trade or considering signing a player, his No. 1 criteria was always: Can this player play in New York? Gallo is a nice guy and a good teammate in the clubhouse. He just can’t play in New York.
Then there’s Gleyber Torres who, until last year, Cashman had always touted as his all-time best trade acquisition. He, too, is lost at the plate and has been in steady decline since his 38-homer season in 2019. What’s clear is Torres is never going to be the player Cashman thought he was. What’s also clear is that while analytically-inspired multiple lineups may work for the Tampa Bay Rays because they have on-the-cheap platoon players at nearly every position, they are not applicable to the Yankees, who don’t have those kind of players. DJ LeMahieu and Josh Donaldson need to be playing every day at second and third respectively, and while they’re at it, it’s time the Yankee brass finally conceded that Kyle Higashioka is not a good hitter, not a first-string catcher and start moving Jose Trevino into the No. 1 job.
Cashman’s contract is up at the end of this year and Hal Steinbrenner seems pretty much married to him as well as being all-in on the analytics. But if this becomes another season of exasperatingly unwatchable baseball in the Bronx, when does Steinbrenner start to ask: “How did I come to paying $245 million for this?”
IT’S A MADD, MADD WORLD
The Hall of Fame’s restructuring of the Era Committees announced Friday looks to be a major boost for Lou Piniella, who missed election by one vote four years ago when his ballot last came up. Under the new restructuring, the era committees will be reduced from four (Today’s Game, Modern Baseball, Golden Days, Early Baseball) to two (Contemporary Baseball Era, post 1980; Classic Baseball Era, pre-1980) — with the Contemporary Era divided into two separate eight-person ballots, one for players and the second for managers, executives and umpires. Under the old system, the 10-person era committee ballots were all inclusive — players, managers, execs etc., all bunched into one, and with Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Sammy Sosa all coming off the Baseball Writers Association ballot this year, and other recent Baseball Writers rejects like Fred McGriff and Kenny Lofton also likely to be added, a manager might not even have made the ballot this year. It was presumably for that reason the Hall decided to break up the ballots, giving deserving managers especially a better chance of being elected. That’s the good news for Piniella. The bad news is he’s going to have to wait another year as, under the new process, the ballots will be in a three-year cycle, with the Contemporary Era players-only ballot coming up for 2023, the managers/execs ballot in 2024 and the Classic Era ballot (which will be all-encompassing — players, managers, execs) — in 2025. Another notable beneficiary of the restructuring would seem to be Dick Allen, who missed by one vote in each of his last turns on the Golden Days Era ballot, but will now be on the pre-1980 Classic Era ballot as the clear standout candidate. …
There was much media hullabaloo last week at the announcement of A’s icon Dave Stewart heading up a group seeking to obtain an MLB expansion team for Nashville. Only problem is it’s never going to happen. MLB sources have told me that despite Commissioner Rob Manfred’s periodic whimsies about eventual expansion to 32 teams and two 16-team leagues with two eight-team divisions, there is no appetite for expansion among the owners. In addition, there is fierce opposition, led by the Reds and Braves, to Nashville ever getting a team, expansion or not. (Sorry Stu Sternberg). Even though Nashville is way beyond their territorial rights, it’s still just 273 miles from Cincinnati and 250 miles from Atlanta — and that’s what’s got the Braves and Reds fired up in opposition — and they are said to have plenty of support from the other clubs. …
Belated kudos to Steve Cohen and the Mets for naming the Citi Field press box after the venerable Jay Horwitz, who on his podcast, April 26, will interview Bill Parcells. In the podcast, the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach reveals that baseball was actually his first love when he was a three-sport star at River Dell High School in Oradell, N.J. but shifted gears to football after his father refused to let him quit college and accept a bonus from the Phillies.
Omar Kelly: A look at the top 25 talents in the 2022 NFL draft
How can you tell when an NFL draft lacks the same talent as past years?
When most teams in possession of a top-five pick would rather trade down, but they can’t find a willing partner — it’s not a very good draft class.
That’s how underwhelming the crop of talent for the 2022 NFL draft is. But that won’t stop teams that have good scouting departments from making solid selections and putting together a class of rookies that keep them on the winning side of the NFL’s record ledger.
The key to drafting well is having a good assessment of the talent, and personal, and making sure that a player is a good fit for your organization, scheme and city. If that happens, some of these draftees will become Pro Bowl talents.
Here’s a look at the top 25 prospects in the 2022 NFL draft:
1. Notre Dame FS Kyle Hamilton
The amount of ground Hamilton can cover is unprecedented. He has the size (6-3, 220) to be utilized as a linebacker, and the athleticism and range to be a single-high safety. His pursuit angles are sound, and he brings the thunder when he strikes a ball carrier. But there are some medical concerns that could force him to slide out of being a top-10 selection.
2. Georgia DE Travon Walker
Walker lined up all across Georgia’s talented defensive line, creating the most favorable mismatch for the Bulldogs. His statistics weren’t impressive (65 career tackles, 9.5 sacks in three seasons), but his overall athleticism is off the charts. He’s not a pure edge rusher, so whichever team selects him will need to be patient with his development. But the sky is the limit. He’s a boom-or-bust pick.
3. Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson’s tenacity, character and impressive physical traits make him a contender for the No. 1 overall pick, and indicates that he could possess All-Pro talent. The biggest concern is that 14 of his 18.5 career sacks came in his senior season, his fourth year of college football. But there’s little doubt he has the talent to be a Day 1 starter.
4. Alabama OT Evan Neal
Neal is widely considered the top offensive line prospect in the draft and is expected to get selected among the first five picks. The 6-foot-7, 337-pound lineman possesses size, strength, athleticism, footwork and technique to be an elite pass blocker and run blocker in the NFL.
5. North Carolina State OT Ikem Ekwonu
“Ickey” is 6-4, 310 pounds, and while not as big as some of the other top prospects, he brings a mauling style to his run blocking. Ekwonu isn’t as polished of a pass blocker as the others at the top, but he has improved in that regard. A team could slide him in at tackle or guard.
6. Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
Thibodeaux reminds some of former Oregon standout Dion Jordan, without the off-field character concerns. He’s a long and lean edge rusher who bends and turns the corner with ease. He converts speed to power well, and can be sturdy on the edges. The injuries he faced in his final college season warrant some thorough examination.
7. Utah LB Devin Lloyd
Lloyd, who produced 165 sacks and five interceptions during his four college seasons, is a pure playmaker who can do everything asked of a linebacker in today’s pro game. He can defend the run, rush the passer and drop back into coverage. His football intellect and versatility should ensure he’s taken in the first round.
8. Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson
Wilson is explosive at the line of scrimmage and has the initial quickness to create separation in press coverage. He leaps and high-points the ball with ease and has the hand-eye coordination to track off-the-mark throws. What he needs to do is prove he’s a downfield receiver who can occupy a safety. If he can’t, then he’ll become a possession receiver and not an X receiver in the NFL.
9. LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.
Stingley looked like a transcendent player, the next Patrick Peterson, as a freshman at LSU when he pulled down six interceptions. But injuries and inconsistent play diminished his shine the past two years because he flat-out struggled. His outstanding combination of size (6-1, 195), speed, and fluid athleticism will keep him as a first-round pick. How high depends on who wants to gamble on him being an NFL elite when healthy.
10. Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
Despite being a tad undersized (6-0, 225), Dean was the heart of the Georgia defense. He’s a rangy playmaker who fires into gaps and strikes defenders. The only concerns about his game center on his size and the possibility that he might be forced to run around blocks in the NFL.
11. Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
Gardner is long, fast and fluid, and has the skill set to play a variety of techniques. He has excellent ball skills (nine interceptions in three seasons), which indicates that he can become an All-Pro, and he’s a willing tackler. The biggest concern is that his aggressiveness might be used against him on the next level, especially against bigger, more physical and experienced receivers.
12. Georgia DT Jordan Davis
This 6-foot-6, 340-pound defensive tackle is a massive human, who moves with the quickness of a cat (4.78 time in the 40-yard dash). Davis has good get off, and plays with a sustained pad level. His ability to eat double-teams frees up linebackers, allowing them to make plays. However, he’s a limited pass rusher (seven sacks in four seasons) and benefited from playing in a heavy rotation, which allowed him to stay fresh.
13. Liberty QB Malik Willis
Willis has the combination of arm and legs to be a future star in the NFL. He might have the most potential of any quarterback in the draft, but he would likely benefit from sitting behind an experienced starter to begin his professional career as he sometimes shows signs of being raw and didn’t consistently face top college competition at Liberty.
14. Mississippi State OG Charles Cross
Cross is about as smooth as it gets moving laterally with exceptional athleticism and a sub-5-second 40-yard dash. At 6-5, 310 pounds, Cross won’t get overpowered, but he may not be as strong in the power run-blocking game.
15. Washington CB Trent McDuffie
McDuffie is the type of cornerback who would bring inside-outside versatility to his next defense. He’s fast, instinctive and plays with a fiery temperament. He has the versatility to line up as a nickel cornerback because of his movement skills, which might make him an in-demand talent. His lack of length (he’s 5-11) might turn some teams off.
16. Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum
Linderbaum is the top center prospect in this draft and should go in the first round. The former state champion wrestler in high school grapples opposing defenders, is a powerful run blocker despite not having ideal size (6-2, 296) and long arms. But he’s a leader who can anchor an offensive line at center.
17. Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
Burk’s size (6-3, 225), speed and physicality set him apart from most of the receivers in this draft because it allows him to impose his will against smaller cornerbacks. His game is similar to Titans receiver A.J. Brown, which indicates that he could become a dynamic slot receiver, and a gadget player as a rookie.
18. Alabama WR Jameson Williams
Williams used his one season at Alabama to prove he’s an explosive playmaker, a receiver who possesses both the run-after-catch ability to get extra yards, and the speed to take the top off a defense. The fact he tore his ACL in the national championship game this year means he could spend the first half of the 2022 season rehabbing and working to regain his speed.
19. Ohio State WR Chris Olave
The Buckeyes have been churning out route-running savants because of their position coach Brian Hartline, who spent most of his career in the NFL with the Dolphins, and Olave is the next Buckeye in line to become a Day 1 starter. Olave, who scored 35 touchdowns in his four seasons, is a smooth route runner who is excellent at adjusting to off-target throws.
20. Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt
Wyatt is an impressive athlete who has the functional strength to play at a high level in the NFL. It doesn’t hurt that he has heavy, violent hands and a relentless motor. He’s fundamentally raw and would benefit from good coaching because his lack of length and poor hand usage shows up on film. But that means he has plenty of upside left.
21. USC WR Drake London
London is a multi-sport athlete who uses his basketball skill set to high-point balls. He’s big (6-5), has strong hands and flashes excellent body control. Problem is, he’s not a refined route runner and needs to be coached up in the NFL. His film is hard to evaluate because he benefitted from a ton of free release playing in the Pac-12.
22. Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson II
Johnson is a one-year full-time starter with an underdeveloped pass rush, who has occasional lapses in awareness. But the athleticism and talent level are obvious and was reflected by his one season as a Seminole, when he recorded 70 tackles and 12 sacks. He’s technically raw, so his position coach will be putting in long hours.
23. Purdue DE George Karlaftis
Karlaftis is a phenomenal athlete who wins with power and physicality. He’s effective at setting the edge in the run game and plays with an aggressive temperament that will allow him to serve as a 3-4 defensive end. He uses his hands well at the point of attack and has an array of countermoves that allowed him to deliver 14.5 sacks in his three seasons at Purdue.
24. Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning
Penning plays with a mean streak, and he has the physical traits at 6-7, 325 pounds while running a 4.89-second 40 to drive defenders to the ground with force. He has what’s needed to be a left tackle in the NFL but could sharpen his fundamentals and technique, and the level of competition he faced throughout his college career means he could need some developmental time.
25. Georgia CB Derion Kendrick
Kendrick is a high-ceiling prospect who has the type of competitive demeanor to play at an All-Pro level in time, and he has excellent body control. Teams must get past a few character concerns for him to become a top-50 selection.
For Ukrainian Orthodox in US, war news casts pall on Easter
By PETER SMITH
The rituals leading up to Easter are the same. The solemn Good Friday processions. The Holy Saturday blessings of foods that were avoided during Lent. The liturgies accompanied by processions, bells and chants.
But while Easter is the holiest of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war.
Many are in regular contact with relatives or friends suffering amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has laid waste to cities and claimed thousands of civilian lives, according to the Ukrainian government.
“This is a very strange Easter for us,” said the Rev. Richard Jendras, priest at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “It should be a joyous holiday, and it’s all about new life, and yet here we are being confronted with the harbingers of murder and killing and genocide and death.”
Many believers “are walking around like zombies,” he said. “We are going through the motions of Easter right now because it’s what we have to hang on to.”
Orysia Germak, a member of the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of St. Volodymyr in New York City, said news from the war summons bad memories: She was born in a camp for displaced persons camp after her mother fled Ukraine post-World War II, she said.
“Easter is such a joyous occasion, but this underlines everything,” she said. “It’s surreal.”
Both cathedrals are part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA, whose parishes include many people with recent or ancestral ties to the old country.
Most Catholics and Protestants celebrated Easter last Sunday, but Eastern Orthodox are celebrating this Sunday. They usually do so later than Western churches because they use a different method of calculating the date for the holy day, which they call Pascha.
Some Ukrainian Catholics, particularly in Ukraine itself, also are celebrating this Sunday. But Ukrainian Catholics in the U.S. celebrated last Sunday.
Pascha will be marked on both sides of the battle lines. Eastern Orthodoxy is the predominant religion in Ukraine and Russia, as well as in several neighboring lands. A schism among Ukrainian Orthodox — with one group asserting independence and the other historically loyal to the patriarch of Moscow — has reverberated worldwide amid competing claims of legitimacy. But the two main Orthodox bodies in Ukraine have both fiercely opposed the Russian invasion.
In the United States, many people with ties to Ukraine are monitoring the war closely and sending funds to individuals and aid groups there, said Andrew Fessak, president of the board of trustees at St. Volodymyr.
While Orthodox in America can celebrate freely, “our relatives and friends in Ukraine are under pressure from an invading army and aren’t as free to celebrate as they wish,” Fessak said. “They may not be able to get to churches. They may not be able to walk about town like they wish. They may not be able to have traditional foods they might have on Easter.”
And yet he takes heart in the strength of the Ukrainian resistance.
“The Ukrainian population has shown they are highly keen on retaining Ukrainian independence,” he said. “That’s at least a strong comfort to us, to see there is such a strong civic pride and sense of patriotism.”
The Rev. John Charest of St. Peter & St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, said it’s important to carry out the historic rituals even in somber times — in part to defy Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the war while claiming that Ukraine has no historic legitimacy apart from Russia. Ukrainians say they are a separate though related people group, with their own language and traditions.
Even though believers in the U.S. may have “a feeling of survivor’s guilt,” they have a duty to continue traditions that are under such threat in Ukraine, Charest said.
“We do need to be strong now and we do need to be celebrating this feast,” he said. “If we’re not celebrating our traditions, that’s exactly what Putin wants.”
Jendras said the holy day offers a timeless message: “We have to look at the evil in front of us and say no, good does triumph and will always triumph.”
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
