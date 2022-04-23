Finance
Have You Filled Your Mutual Fund Form Yet?
Before making any mutual fund investment, the investor has to fill a form which clearly indicates his personal details such as name, address, number of units applied for and any other form of information which is required. Other details such as bank account number are also required so that there is no fraudulent encashment of any cheque/draft which has been issued by the MF at a future date. Investors can either give physical forms (paper forms) for their financial and non-financial transactions directly to CAMS; for those MFs which are serviced by CAMS.
There are numerous forms for MF transactions such as redemption forms, nomination form, STP form, SIP application form, declaration form, KYC form, etc.
An investor needs to firstly be compliant with the KYC (know your customer) norms before investing in MFs. After that he can then shortlist the MFs in which he/she would like to invest in. Once, this is done; the investor has to fill in a MF form with a supporting cheque. This particular form will be submitted to the respective Mutual fund house or at CAMS/Karvy centres. Once the form is processed and the cheque encashed, a statement will be sent to your email address or posted to your house.
Investors have the option to do this investment option, either by themselves and depositing the forms to the respective MF houses (DIRECT), or making use of the services of a financial advisor/distributor.
Mutual funds can be purchased either offline or online. Online purchases have three options where the investor can purchases MFs from online stock brokerage websites, online mutual fund distributors and a MF’s website.
To redeem means to buy back. It refers to the purchasing back of something that was previously sold. In order to redeem your MFs or buy them back, there is an easy method by which you can do so. All you have to do is fill an online or paper mutual fund redemption form which may be used for all MFs. CAMS acts as the Registrar and Transfer Agent. The form is easily available from the MFs AMC office. The mutual fund redemption form is very easy to fill; you only need to fill in details such as your name, folio number and the number of units you want to redeem. After this is given to the CAMS processing assistant your form will be put up for request.
SIP or Systematic Investment Plan is an investment mode (i.e. a means to invest in a MF) by which you can invest in MFs through period and small installments. It enables investors to save their money regularly. Part of applying for SIP is filling in a SIP Enrolment Form as well as an application form. This form usually requires details such as folio number, frequency of SIP (monthly or quarterly), enrolment period (how long you want to remain invested) and mode of payment (cheque or auto debit facility).
3 Tips To Help You Choose A Good Tax Advisor
If you want to create the best well strategy for tax savings, we suggest that you consult the best tax advisor. These professionals can help you come up with the best strategies. If you are looking for a way to save on your tax dollars, you have no choice but to consult an expert in this field. Since you have not read thousands of pages of tax codes and related regulations, you may not be able to make the best decision. So, if you are looking for a good tax advisor, you may follow the steps given in this article. Read on to find out more.
1. Look For A High-Caliber Advisor
You can choose from a pool of tax advisors. There is a lot of certified public accountants and enrolled agents. They have specific Preparer Tax Identification Numbers. Therefore, they can help you with your federal tax returns in a professional manner.
It is essential to keep in mind that not all of these professionals have the same experience or skill level. Therefore, we suggest that you don’t work with inexperienced professionals. Instead, you may want to work with a licensed tax advisor in your state.
Although you can easily look for basic qualifications, looking for the best professional is a challenge for everyone. So, you may want to do your research.
2. Choose Wisely
When looking for an expert, experts suggest that you consider some primary characteristics. For example, you should look for a tax advisor who is passionate and experienced. They should come up with creative ideas to help you save money. On the other hand, a general accountant may not be able to help you save money without breaking any rules or regulations.
Make sure that you look for the best fit. Since these professionals will make an assessment of your personal information, make sure that you are comfortable working with them. In other words, you may want to work with a professional with who you are comfortable communicating.
You should ask them how they are going to approach IRS audits. Make sure that you look for an advisor who will be able to communicate with the IRS in a professional manner. Finally, you may not want to ignore their qualifications. Your best bet is to go with a certified public accountant.
3. Come Up With A Long-Term Strategy
After you have chosen an advisor, make sure you work with them closely to come up with a long-term tax strategy. Generally, you may have to go through this process over several months. During this period, they will help you define your goals and check out several opportunities so you can create a plan to save money.
In the case of specific activities, governments offer incentives for commodity providers, real estate investors, and business owners. Since they are the drivers of the economy, governments give them tax incentives from time to time. With the help of your tax advisor, you can evaluate these opportunities as part of your wealth-building strategy.
Long story short, choosing the best tax advisor can help you save plenty of money over your lifetime. So, you may want to take you time to look for the best expert who can understand your vision and help you create a solid strategy. Hopefully, these three tips will help you hire the services of the best tax advisor to cover your needs.
Forex Trading Signal Software – The Features That Every Trader Should Know About
Forex trading signal software is an important part of any trader’s toolkit, purely and simply because it can make the difference between being a success and a failure in the forex market. Trading is about far more than buying the currency that you think will do well and selling that in demand.
In essence, the buy/sell process is all about timing to ensure that you have the best possible deal and make as much of a profit as you can! As a result, forex trading signal software can really help you to get to grips with the changing market and enable you to make informed decisions. Every feature of the forex trading signal software is geared towards making a trader’s life easier. The main features are explained below and should help you to have more successes than failures!
1. Buy/Sell Alerts – All forex trading signal software should have alerts that notify you of any market changes as well as opportunities to buy and sell your favored currencies. This incorporates any currency pairs that you may want to trade or simply watch. Various forex trade signal software packages may also inform you about entry and exit values as well as stop loss points. As its fundamental feature, this allows forex trading signal software to help you to stay abreast of market developments
2. Real Time Market Analysis – This is the feature of forex trading signal software that allows an individual to get up to the minute news about fluctuations in the market. It can identify trends and possible investment opportunities as well as producing graphs and statistics that can really enlighten an individual looking to invest on a regular basis.
3. Various Alerts Methods – Forex trading signal software can be programmed to keep you up to date with alerts wherever you are so that you do not miss out on any opportunity to make money. Forex trading signal software can provide desktop alerts, SMS alerts and also via many of the messenger services including Yahoo, MSN and AIM. You will never lose touch of the forex market if you set your preferences correctly!
4. Adaptable To Method Of Trading – Whether you choose to be a day trader or a swing trader, the majority of forex trading signal software systems on the market can be set to cater for your preferences. They are very adaptable and can really enhance your chances of success. When you combine the forex trading signal software’s adaptability with its fundamental function, you have a tool that can seriously enhance your investment potential.
4 Important Things About An Expatriate Work Permit In Indonesia
What You Need To Know About The Expatriate Working Permit In Indonesia?
Article 1 (13) of Law No. 13 of 2003 on Manpower (“Manpower Law”) defines Foreign Workers (“Expatriates”) as visa holders of foreign citizenship who come to Indonesia with the intention to work within Indonesia’s territory. Expatriates are foreign workers who live outside their native country and settle abroad, e.g. in Indonesia. Employers looking to hire Expatriates to work with them in Indonesia must ensure that the Expatriates have acquired a complete set of Expatriate Work Permit as stipulated by the Ministry of Manpower in Indonesia.
In this article, we will elaborate on 4 (four) important things that all Employers hiring and/or in the process of hiring Expatriates must know and understand:
1. Who can be a Sponsor for a Work Visa?
Only the following entities are allowed to be a sponsor for the Expatriates in Indonesia:
• Government Institutions, International Bodies, Foreign State’s Representatives;
• Representative Offices of foreign chambers, foreign companies, or foreign news;
• Foreign Direct Investment Companies (Penanaman Modal Asing or PMA);
• Legal entities which are established based on Indonesia’s laws or foreign business entities which are registered in authorized institution in Indonesia (ie. Foreign Representative Office);
• Social, religious, educational, and cultural Institutions; and
• Entertainment organizer (impresariat) business services.
Entities in the form of civil association, firm, limited partnership, business partnerships, and individual persons are prohibited to employ and/or act as the sponsor for Expatriates unless stipulated otherwise by the Laws and Regulations.
DKP-TKA Payment Obligation for Employers / Sponsors
Employers or sponsors are required to pay Expertise and Skill Development Fund (“DKP-TKA”) in the amount of USD 100/month (USD 1200/year) for each Expatriate hired to work in Indonesia. DKP-TKA are paid in full at the beginning of the Working Permit application procedure in Indonesia Rupiah (IDR), for the employment period that has been approved by the Minister of Manpower.
The following employers or sponsors are not required to pay DKP-TKA:
• Government Agencies/Institutions;
• International Agencies (e.g. WHO, ILO, UNICEF, etc.);
• Representatives of Foreign Countries;
• Social Institutions; and
• Religious Institutions.
2. Prohibited Positions for Expatriates
The following are the reasons why Expatriates work in Indonesia:
• As the Owner of sponsor company (Investor/Shareholders) and/or to act as a member of the Board of Executives in the company (ie.: President Director/ Director);
• As Experts on certain skills, for the transfer of knowledge to Indonesians.
Please be informed that Indonesia Law regulates the Expatriates are not allowed to hold certain positions in Indonesia. These prohibited positions are mostly in the field of Human Resources Development (HRD), such as Personnel Director, Human Resources Manager, and HRD-related Supervisors. The full list of prohibited positions for expatriates is stipulated in the Minister of Manpower Decree No. 40 of 2012 (“Manpower Decree No. 40/2012”).
Other than the prohibited positions listed on Manpower Decree No. 40/2012, there are other positions prohibited for Expatriates who work in certain fields, such as in the Oil and Gas Industry.
Prohibition for Expatriates to hold Multiple Positions
According to article 41 of Minister of Manpower Decree No. 16 of 2015 (“Manpower Decree No. 16/2015”) Employers are not allowed to double post Expatriates in multiple positions, such as:
• Employ Expatriates for dual positions, whether both positions are within the same company, or in different companies;
• Employ Expatriates who are currently employed by other Employers.
Exempted from the double posting prohibtion are Expatriates who work as members of the Board of Directors, or the Board of Commisisoners.
3. The Procedures to Obtain the Work Permits
Every employer that employs Expatriates is under an obligation to obtain written permission from the Ministry of Manpower (“Work Permits”). The following are the Procedures to obtain the Work Permits in Indonesia:
Permits to be held by the Sponsor Company:
• Foreign Workers Recruitment Plan (Rencana Penggunaan Tenaga Kerja Asing or “RPTKA”);
• Telex Vitas;
• Foreign Worker Recruitment Permit (Izin Memperkerjakan Tenaga Kerja Asing or “IMTA”);
Permits to be held by the hired Expatriate:
• Limited Stay Visa (Kartu Izin Tinggal Terbatas or “KITAS”);
• Multiple Exit / Re-Entry Permit (“MERP”);
• Registration Letter (Surat Tanda Melapor or “STM”);
• Temporary Stay Registration Letter (Surat Keterangan Pendaftaran Penduduk Sementara or “SKKPM”);
• Arrivals Permit Card (Kartu Ijin Pendatang or “KIJ”); and
• Arrival Reporting Evidence Letter (Lapor Kedatangan or “LK”).
Data required from the sponsor company at the beginning of the procedure consists of the planned: (1) name of sponsor company; (2) business domicile of the company; (3) name of head of the company; (4) job of Expatriates; (5) job description of Expatriates; (6) number of Expatriates hired; (7) work location of hired Expatriates; (8) period of Expatriates employment; (9) wage of Expatriates; (10) start of employment; (11) number of Indonesian workers hired in the sponsor company; (12) the appointment of Indonesian workers as Expatriates companion; and (13) training program for the Indonesian workers.
4. Obligations to Obtain Other Licenses for Expatriates
After a certain period of time, Expatriates working in Indonesia are required to obtain other licenses in order to comply with their obligations as stipulated in the Manpower Decree No. 16 of 2015. The obligations are as follows:
• Tax Compliance
Article 36 of Manpower Decree No. 16 of 2015 requires Expatriates who have worked for more than 6 (six) months in Indonesia to obtain Taxpayer ID Number (Nomor Pokok Wajib Pajak or “NPWP”). NPWP functions as tax compliance for legal subjects in Indonesia.
• Local Insurance Policy
Article 36 of Manpower Decree No. 16 of 2015 requires Expatriates to have an insurance policy in an insurance company that is currently established in Indonesia as an Indonesian legal entity.
• BPJS or Social Security Agency Registration
Since the issuance of Law No. 24 of 2011 on Social Security Agency, Expatriates who have worked for at least 6 (six) months in Indonesia are also required to participate in the National Security System. Employers must register their employee at the Social Security Agency (Badan Penyelenggara Jaminan Sosial or “BPJS”) under 2 (two) security programs: Employment and Health.
