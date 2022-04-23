News
Heat come up short in 111-110 loss in Atlanta, series lead down to 2-1
That a 21-0 third-quarter run wasn’t enough to decide it spoke to the Miami Heat’s uneven play Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks.
Instead, it was a fight to the finish in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference opening-round NBA playoff series, in what turned into a 111-110 Heat loss and that reduced their lead to 2-1 in the matchup.
And even that result might ultimately prove secondary, with the Heat losing point guard Kyle Lowry for the night in the third quarter with a leg injury.
It was decided when Hawks guard Trae Young drove for the winning basket with 4.4 seconds left to close out the scoring, with the Heat’s Jimmy Butler then off on a 3-point attempt just before the final buzzer.
Tyler Herro led the Heat with 24 points, with Butler and Bam Adebayo each going for double-doubles, Butler with 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Bam Adebayo with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Max Strus added 20 points.
Young led the Hawks with 24 points, with Bogdan Bogdanovic adding 18 for Atlanta.
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led 24-22 at the end of the first period, fell behind by 11 in the second quarter, and then trailed 61-54 at halftime.
But then, the Heat let loose with a 21-0 third-quarter run to move to an 84-68 lead, with an 85-77 lead going into the fourth.
The Heat then went up 14, before the Hawks’ Young tied it 101-101 with a 3-point play.
It went back and forth until Heat power forward P.J. Tucker converted a 3-pointer for a 110-109 Heat lead with 53.9 seconds left.
But after empty possessions for both teams, Young scored on his floater with 4.4 seconds left, for a 111-110 Atlanta lead.
2. Kyle concern: Lowry was lost for the night in the third quarter, with an unspecified injury in his left leg.
He closed with six points on 4-of-7 shooting, five assists and four rebounds in 23 minutes.
Earlier, Lowry was forced to the bench with his second foul with 5:56 left in the opening period and then shortly after returning was called for his third foul, with 8:05 left in the second quarter. He closed the game with those three fouls.
3. Getting his: Unable to find a rhythm in the series’ first two games. Herro did just that in the second period, with 12 points in the quarter.
His offense was needed, as the Heat otherwise struggled after Butler’s early burst.
Herro had been limited to 21 total points in the series’ first two games.
He was tied for game high with Strus with his 17 points going into the fourth quarter.
4. Early scare: Butler went down heard after absorbing contact to his chest and hip from John Collins after he was fouled by De’Andre Hunter while scoring 2:13 into the game.
The Heat then called time, with Butler able to make it to the bench and then shoot the free throw for the 3-point play. By rule, Butler had to shoot the free throw in order to remain in the game.
He made the free throw and continued on, closing the first quarter with 11 points and five rebounds.
5. Timing element: Listed as a 7 p.m. start but actually scheduled for a 7:17 p.m. to accommodate the national-television pregame, the game was delayed until 7:55 due to a suspicious package near the arena being investigated.
The investigation prevented some fans from moving to their assigned seating sections, with the arena three-quarters empty at 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Game 4 in Atlanta also is listed for 7 p.m., with that opening tip schedule for shortly thereafter.
The Hawks entered having won 20 of their previous 23 home games.
News
Aaron Judge hits 2 home runs, Jameson Taillon sharp as Yankees beat Guardians, 4-1
If the Yankees are going to continue relying on home runs as their main run producer, it’s a sound strategy to get two of them from their best player in one game.
Aaron Judge went the opposite way for both of his home runs in Friday night’s 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. While both of Judge’s launch jobs were absolutely smoked — each one traveled at 112 miles per hour — the second of the pair was a classic Yankee Stadium homer. With a 19-degree launch angle, the line drive over the right-field short porch is probably a double in every other stadium. But for a team that’s already feeling the pressure of an underwhelming start, they’ll take any good fortune they can get.
That extends to the pitching rubber as well, where the Yankees got Jameson Taillon’s best start of the young season. Taillon threw the most pitches of any of his three starts thus far, getting pulled after 84. That likely signals that he’s all the way ramped up after the short spring training limited pitchers’ workloads across the league’s first few games.
Judge’s homers brought in three of the four runs, and for a nice change of pace, the fourth came from some contact hitting with two outs and runners in scoring position. The bottom of the fourth inning, which the Yankees began with a one-run lead, initially unfolded in a familiar fashion: strike out, walk, strike out. But Gleyber Torres kept the line moving with a single to center field, and Josh Donaldson’s heads up baserunning moved him from first to third. From there, he could waltz home on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s subsequent single.
Those kinds of productive at-bats from the bottom of the order, particularly with two outs, are sometimes the things that separate bad teams from good ones and the pretty good from the legitimately great. It’s too early to tell which bucket these Yankees fall into, though everyone on the inside will tell you they’re firmly in the great one. The formula the Yankees used to beat Cleveland — a middling team with too much talent to stink — can absolutely work in the future, though.
Three hits and three RBI from Judge, solid, gutsy starting pitching, and enough well-timed contributions from the fringe guys will translate into wins against most teams. There’s still the 235-pound problem wearing Joey Gallo’s jersey, but we’ll get to that another day.
For Taillon — a man whose primary job is to keep the Yankees in the game rather than try to single-handedly win it for them — five quality innings ahead of what might be the league’s best bullpen is an ideal night. His start wasn’t without some traffic jams on the bases (the second was his only 1-2-3 inning), but Taillon hunkered down for big outs when he needed them.
None were more vital than his last of the evening. Nursing a 3-1 lead with two outs, top of the fifth inning, pitching coach Matt Blake went out to the mound for a chat. Standing between Taillon and the end of his day was Jose Ramirez. There has perhaps been no greater chore in Major League Baseball this month than getting Ramirez out. Ramirez, who for some reason never gets the full appreciation he deserves, came into the game with the most hits and RBI in the entire league. He also possessed its best batting average, a meteoric .426, making a hit almost as statistically likely as an out.
Taillon got ahead of him with two quick strikes, one on a changeup he feathered to the outside corner, the other on a foul ball. After Ramirez watched two curveballs below the knees and fouled two more off, Taillon reached back for a fastball and found his best one. Ramirez could only turn the 96.8 mph offering — Taillon’s highest velocity of the night — into a lazy fly ball to center field.
Michael King was his usual self, oppressing hitters from the sixth through eighth inning, and Aroldis Chapman supplied the finishing touches. Following an uninspiring trip through Baltimore and Detroit, the Yankees got a much-needed win to begin their six-game homestand.
News
Twins’ Miguel Sanó honors teammate Nick Gordon in unique way
When Nick Gordon started recording music with his friends as a hobby in eighth grade, there’s no way he could have ever known that one day his music would be played in front of stadiums full of people.
Well, in short snippets at least.
Gordon, who spends his offseasons making music with his friends back home in Florida by the name “G Cinco,” never really had plans of putting his music out there. His friends took the rein with that. And it has caught on among his teammates.
Days into the season, Miguel Sanó proudly changed his walk-up song at Target Field to “Goat,” one of Gordon’s most popular singles.
“I tried to put Nick so that people can hear his song,” Sanó said. “He sings pretty good, and I think everybody can hear that.”
Sanó is not the first player to use one of Gordon’s songs as his walk-up music. That would be Dee Strange-Gordon, his older brother, who used one of his songs before he had even released it.
Dee used to play Nick’s music in the Seattle clubhouse when he played for the Mariners, and it caught on. Shed Long and J.P. Crawford followed suit, and at this point, Gordon said about six or seven players have walked up to his music. All have chosen a different song.
“It’s dope. I appreciate it,” he said. “Just the fact that they like it and want to walk up to it is awesome.”
As for whether he’d ever do it himself, Gordon’s thought about it. For now, he uses Came and Saw by Young Stoner Life & Young Thug featuring Rowdy Rebel. If he ever opts to go that route, he’s not even sure which song he’d use. Sanó, he said, got a good one with “Goat.”
But more likely, he’d probably have to come up with something new for the occasion, he said, as the last song he has made is always his favorite song.
“(My teammates) told me I should do that, that the only music I should walk out to is my own,” Gordon said. “It’s just tough. I feel like I can’t be that guy. I don’t know. So we’ll see. Maybe one day.”
BUXTON OFF
Byron Buxton was out of the lineup on Friday, a day after playing in his first game since tweaking his knee last Friday — but not to fear. Manager Rocco Baldelli said it was a planned day off for Buxton, who went 1 for 4 while serving as the team’s designated hitter on Thursday in Kansas City.
Buxton left last Friday’s game against the Boston Red Sox on the very first play of the game, sliding into second, slapping the ground and immediately getting up to leave the game. He has yet to appear in the outfield since then, but it sounds as if Saturday could be the day for that.
“Give him today with the hopes that maybe tomorrow we see him out there for some full-time duty,” Baldelli said.
BRIEFLY
Baldelli said starter Sonny Gray (hamstring) is scheduled to throw a light bullpen in the near future. After that, he’ll throw a heavier bullpen and then will start a game “soon after.” Baldelli said they had some loose dates in mind but did not get into specifics.
News
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson receives a 1-game suspension for ‘inappropriate actions toward fans’
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for “his inappropriate actions toward fans” during Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Major League Baseball announced Friday.
Anderson is appealing and was in the lineup for Friday’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
Cameras caught Anderson making a middle-finger gesture after something was said from the crowd before the bottom of the eighth inning. Anderson declined to discuss the topic before Thursday’s game in Cleveland.
He addressed a tough day in the field Wednesday, which included three errors in the 11-1 Game 1 loss, saying: “It’s something that you can learn and grow from, and it’s a sign that you’ve got to keep working.”
Anderson missed the first two games of the season after his appeal of a three-game suspension handed down in the final week of 2021 was reduced by one game.
