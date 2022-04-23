News
Ho, ho, hut! NFL will play 3 games on Christmas for 1st time
The NFL will capitalize on Christmas Day falling on a Sunday.
The league will have three games on Dec. 25 for the first time: two in the afternoon on CBS and Fox, followed by a prime-time contest on NBC. NFL vice president of broadcasting Mike North revealed the tripleheader on a podcast hosted by WGR radio host and Buffalo Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio.
“Christmas, when it falls on an NFL game day, we’ve had a lot of success there, all due respect to our friends at the NBA. It is something that our friends are interested in,” North said. “If Christmas falls on a Sunday, it makes perfect sense.”
It will be the third straight year the league has played on Christmas. Last year, Green Bay’s 24-22 victory over Cleveland averaged 28.6 million viewers on Fox, making it the third-most-watched game of the 2021 regular season. Indianapolis’ 22-16 win at Arizona averaged 12.6 million on NFL Network, the second-highest-viewed game in network history.
For Week 16, the league will have its regular Thursday night game on Dec. 22. Eleven games will be on Dec, 24, including a night game on NFL Network. After the Christmas tripleheader, the week will close with a Monday night contest on Dec. 26.
There have been 24 NFL games played on Christmas Day, including two postseason contests in 1971. The most famous Dec. 25 game remains Miami’s 27-24 victory over Kansas City in double overtime in the AFC divisional round.
The NFL’s trio of games will put it in direct competition with the NBA, which has long had the day to itself. The NBA has played five games on each Dec. 25 for the last 14 seasons.
North added that the NFL will play at least two Christmas games on Dec. 25 when the holiday falls on a Monday.
This year’s Christmas games will be revealed the week of May 9. The league announced on Thursday that the complete schedule will be released on May 12. However, the first “Thursday Night Football” game on Prime Video will be unveiled during the first round of the NFL draft on April 28, and the international games on May 4.
___
More AP NFL: and and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
News
NBA playoff game delayed by suspicious package outside Atlanta arena
Game 3 of the NBA playoff series between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks was delayed at least 30 minutes Friday night after a suspicious package was found outside the Hawks’ arena.
The game was scheduled to tip at 7:15 p.m. but postponed until at least 7:45 p.m., ESPN’s Dave Pasch reported.
Police said the suspect package was found near a statue of Hawks great Dominique Wilkins outside State Farm Arena.
While team personnel and some fans and had already entered the arena, anyone trying to enter on the same side as the Wilkins statue was kept outside while cops investigated, Pasch reported.
The Heat won the first two games of the best-of-seven series in Miami.
()
News
‘Jeopardy!’ winner enters record books with 14th victory
News
Wildfires grow as fierce winds batter Southwestern US
By FELICIA FONSECA and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger, as wind-fueled flames chewed up wide swaths of tinder dry forest and grassland and towering plumes of smoke filled the sky.
Firefighters working to keep more homes from burning on the edge of a mountain town in northern Arizona were helped by scattered showers and cooler temperatures early Friday, but the favorable weather did not last and more gusts were expected to batter parts of Arizona and all of New Mexico through the weekend.
Firefighters were assigned to more than a dozen large fires across the U.S., according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Six blazes were in New Mexico and three were in Arizona, but that didn’t include the many new starts that were reported Friday as conditions deteriorated.
The wind howled across New Mexico on Friday, shrouding the Rio Grande Valley with a blanket of dust and pushing flames through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in the north. Fire officials expected one blaze burning northeast of Santa Fe to overrun several communities by the end of the day.
“With the dry conditions, high temperatures, extreme winds and limited suppression ability, the fire is traveling very quickly and it is imperative that residents comply with evacuation orders,” authorities said in a warning issued Friday afternoon.
Neighbors spent the night helping one another pack belongings and load their horses and other animals into trailers to escape approaching flames. The rural area is home to several hundred people, but many residences are unoccupied as families have yet to arrive for summer.
Lena Atencio and her husband, whose family has lived in the Rociada area for five generations, got out Friday as the winds kicked up. She said people were taking the threat seriously.
“As a community, as a whole, everybody is just pulling together to support each other and just take care of the things we need to now. And then at that point, it’s in God’s hands,” she said as the wind howled miles away in the community of Las Vegas, where evacuees were gathering. “We just have to wait and see what happens.”
The predictions of fire managers were coming true: With no air support or crews working directly on the fire lines, there was explosive growth. Gusts of 55-65 mph (88-104 kph) are being recorded.
San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez called it a very dangerous situation. Evacuation centers had been set up and several roads were closed.
Another wind-whipped fire burning in the northeastern corner of New Mexico also was forcing evacuations while residents in the town of Cimarron and the headquarters of the Philmont Scout Ranch, which is owned and operated by the Boy Scouts of America, were preparing to flee if necessary. The scout ranch attracts thousands of visitors every summer, but officials there said no scouts were on the property.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed emergency declarations for four counties affected by the fires.
In Arizona, flames had raced through rural neighborhoods near Flagstaff just days earlier. It wasn’t until Thursday that a break in the weather allowed helicopters to drop water on the blaze and authorities to enter the charred area to survey the damage. They found 30 homes and numerous other buildings had been destroyed, with sheriff’s deputies saying more than 100 properties were affected.
That fire has burned close to 32 square miles (83 square kilometers) and forced evacuations of 765 homes after starting last Sunday.
Smaller spot fires threatened to run up mountainous areas overlooking those neighborhoods. If that happens, any rainfall in the area could magnify flooding.
The wind is expected to be lighter over the weekend but fire officials were concerned about wind shifts that could push the blaze back onto neighborhoods that have already burned and expand into new ones.
“The lines have been staying really well with the way the winds are going,” said Monica Whicker, who evacuated her home Tuesday. “We have a lot of friends on the other side of the line that are on ‘set,’ so we worry about them, too.”
Authorities used sirens and alarms overnight Thursday in the evacuation area to warn residents who haven’t left that now’s the time, said sheriff’s spokesman Jon Paxton. The alarms were somewhat drowned out by the howling wind.
Wildfire has become a year-round threat in the West given changing conditions that include earlier snowmelt and rain coming later in the fall, scientist have said. The problems have been exacerbated by decades of fire suppression and poor management along with a more than 20-year megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change.
Colorado saw its most destructive wildfire last winter, when flames tore through two densely populated Denver suburbs, and this year’s outlook is not good. Warmer weather and a lack of rain are expected to put the eastern half of the state at “above average significant fire potential” before higher risk spread statewide in June, fire officials said in their annual wildfire plan released Friday.
Fire danger in the Denver area on Friday was the highest it had been in over a decade, according to the National Weather Service, because of unseasonable temperatures in the 80s combined with strong winds and very dry conditions. It warned people to have a bag ready in case they needed to evacuate.
Firefighters earlier this week stopped blazes before they grew very large although one destroyed or damaged an estimated 15 buildings in the rural community of Monte Vista.
In Arizona, popular lakes and national monuments have closed — some because the wildfire moved directly over them. Wupatki National Monument is in the fire’s path.
Forest officials also have closed areas in both New Mexico and Arizona where blazes are burning, and some local, state and federal land managers have imposed either burn bans or fire restrictions in hopes of preventing more fires.
____
Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Associated Press writers Paul Davenport in Phoenix, Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, and Colleen Slevin in Denver contributed to this report.
Ho, ho, hut! NFL will play 3 games on Christmas for 1st time
An Explanation of Lloyd’s Slips
NBA playoff game delayed by suspicious package outside Atlanta arena
‘Jeopardy!’ winner enters record books with 14th victory
Security Solutions
Wildfires grow as fierce winds batter Southwestern US
Milani sets record straight on Amber Heard’s Johnny Depp bruises claims
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to the new battleground
Disaster Insurance
Ho, ho, hut: NFL will play 3 games on Christmas for 1st time
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations