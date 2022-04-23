Finance
Home Security – Voice Alert System for Peace of Mind
For most people their home is their biggest investment. In 2006 the median price for a home is expected to be $231,000. And of course everyone has insurance on their house. Everyone has insurance on their car as well. But more people have alarms for their car than their home. How does that make any sense?
In the time it takes you to read the next four small paragraphs two more burglaries will occur in the United States. Remember this: property crime occurs every 3 seconds, a home burglary every 15 seconds.
Alarms can act as a successful deterrent. 90 % of police believe alarms deter burglary attempts. There are all kinds of alarms including expensive home security alarm systems monitored by ex-police officers. Silent, noisy, wired, wireless, door, window, motion, monitored, unmonitored-you name it and there is an alarm for it. Signage again is the key. Let burglars know they are in for a hard time ahead of time. The thing is alarms work.
A voice alert system is a home protection system that notifies you of any intruder with your own voice. This exclusive security device can be used as a drive away alarm or for any area around your home or office where you would like to be notified of any intruder in as many as six locations.
The best systems feature wireless PIR sensors transmitters and a remote receiver/speaker base unit. This system is very beneficial to the user who can record his/her own alert messages to be notified in case of an emergency. The key applications in such systems include wireless drive away alarm, Residential and small business security, child monitoring, pool safety and home automation.
These alarm systems are efficient enough to send a signal 300 feet through walls and up to 1000 feet in open space. Voice alert alarm systems help users in case of an emergency and will notify them in any of the following examples:
a) When cars are coming up the drive away.
b) When children go inside your tool shed.
c) When intruders approach the front or back of your house or apartment.
d) As soon as someone enters your garage.
e) People are approaching to the front door.
f) As soon as you parked boat or vehicle is boarded.
g) Security in small business applications.
h) A child gets to close to a swimming pool.
The systems are wireless, waterproof, dependable, affordable, and easy to install.
Chances are very good that you are reading this because in some way crime has touched your life or you want to be proactive and protect yourself, family, home, or business from the ravages of crime. That is the first step.
Finance
Illinois Health Insurance Companies
The state of Illinois has several private health insurance companies that provide attractive insurance options to its citizens. There are also public insurance plans like the CHIP, but private insurance plans are very popular.
Some of the most popular health insurance companies in Illinois are: Assurant Health, Celtic, Unicare, Fortis Health, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Golden Rule Insurance, Aetna, AIG, Allianz, Fort Dearborn, Guardian, HPA, Humana, ING, John Hancock, Metlife, Pacific Life, Transamerica, United Healthcare, Zurich and United Security Life and Insurance Co. Most of these companies have several health insurance options, such as family and individual, group health plans, children’s health plans, temporary/short term health insurance, self-employed health insurance, student health insurance, discount medical plans, Medicare supplement, international health insurance and long term care plans.
Illinois health insurance companies offer competitive options and rates for Illinois citizens. Quotes can be obtained directly from the insurance company by submitting some basic information. There are also several health insurance brokerage companies that offer health insurance options from multiple companies. There are literally hundreds of health insurance plans to choose from. These brokerage firms offer advice on the best kind of plan to choose, options for reducing premiums, different deductible options, and other aspects such as co-payments and co-insurance. They can also provide special assistance for people with special needs. Information about special state programs such as COBRA, the Trade Adjustment Assistance Reform Act, Medicaid and Illinois KidCare, CHIP, Medicare, Illinois’ High-Risk Pool for People with Health Problems and many other state programs can also be obtained from these companies.
It is always better to use a brokerage company or an insurance agent because of the availability of so many plans. An agent would be able to suggest the best kind of policy. Most of the Illinois health insurance companies can also be reached through the phone or online. Quotes can also be requested online or by phone.
Finance
How to Shop For Medicare Supplemental Insurance
Medicare supplemental insurance (or “Medigap”) policies are designed to fill the gaps in Medicare coverage, such as copayments and deductibles. There are 12 standardized Medicare supplement insurance plans, and insurance companies are allowed to sell only those plans, with some exceptions.
Although the plans are the same, Medicare supplement insurance companies are not required to charge the same premiums for each plan, and prices can vary widely. In other words, you could pay much more or less than someone else for exactly the same coverage.
Figuring out how much you should be paying for a particular Medigap plan can be time-consuming, difficult and frustrating. There are many factors in play, and you might be best served by a Medicare supplemental insurance expert from a reputable insurance agency. Insurance agents with expertise in this area can help you sort through the plans, decide which one best suits your needs, then shop the many companies selling the plan in your state to come up with a satisfactory Medicare supplemental insurance quote.
Besides the various pricing methods insurance companies use, there are other issues affecting the cost of premiums. A few of them include:
Discounts. Some companies offer discounts for non-smokers and/or women. Some companies also discount if you pay annually or use electronic funds transfer.
Medical underwriting. This method of determining price can result in a higher premium if you don’t have a guaranteed issue right or miss your open enrollment period. If you have a guaranteed issue right or buy your coverage during your open enrollment period, the insurance company cannot charge more for things like pre-existing conditions.
Medicare SELECT. This policy option can provide lower premiums. But not all insurance companies offer it.
High-deductible option. You can choose this option with Medicare supplemental insurance plans F and J, if it’s offered. The higher deductible means a lower premium.
Again, these are only a few of the considerations as you try to decide which supplemental Medicare insurance plan to choose. And there are 12 of them. And there are probably 20 or more Medicare supplemental insurance companies offering some or all of the plans in your state. It can be a daunting task to sort through all the competing information.
There is help available. You can talk to your State Health Insurance Assistance Program, contact the insurance company or work with an insurance agent who has expertise in the area.
Finance
Insurance Agency: Reasons for Failure
There are hundreds and even thousands of successful insurance agents who have tapped into the secret or building a good client base and expanding it through the years. Unfortunately, there are many insurance agencies that fail every year because of various reasons. You might be asking yourself why so many insurance agencies and agents simply don’t make it. If you want to avoid being added to the list of failed agents and agencies, here are some mistakes to avoid.
Ineffective Communication with Clients
When clients or potential leads call your office to speak with you, it’s important that you communicate with them effectively. This means being upbeat and enthusiastic about answering all of their questions. You should also be able to assess their needs during your conversation so you can develop services and find products that will fit their needs.
If you don’t feel that you are an effective communicator with your potential leads and clients, you may need to practice. Some agents have this skill naturally, but you can develop the skills of effective communication by striking up conversations with complete strangers. Do this when you’re waiting in line at the supermarket, talking to telemarketers on the phone or with people you meet on the street. You don’t even have to talk about insurance. Simply practice your skills of being upbeat and having an informative conversation. Since these people are strangers, you don’t have to worry about screwing up because you aren’t trying to sell them something.
Refusing to Update Skills and Education
If you want to avoid failing as an insurance agent, it is essential to keep your skills updated and continue your education. One way that you can do this is to pursue other licenses so you can cross sell insurance policies. You can start by obtaining a license to sell property and casualty insurance in addition to the products that you are already licensed to sell. You can also increase your current license to offer more upgraded products, such as annuities, so you can compete with other insurance agents in your field. Specializing in one area can be a good idea, but you are also limited and your clients may search for an agent where they can buy all of the products and services that they need in one place.
Not Integrating Technology
The internet is one of the most important tools that you can have in your repertoire of resources. You can do a lot of things online to increase your chances of success as an insurance agency. A website is mandatory these days if you want to achieve success, but you should also look for other ways to connect with clients and potential customers. Social media is the ideal way to do this so set up a Facebook account, Twitter account and even a LinkedIn account. You can stay in touch with people easier and get update them regularly on new products and information that they need to know about easily.
While there are no foolproof things you can do to avoid failing as an insurance agency, you can follow these suggestions to reduce your risks of failure and increase your chances of achieving success.
