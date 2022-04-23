Home Security – Voice Alert System for Peace of Mind

Share Pin 0 Shares

For most people their home is their biggest investment. In 2006 the median price for a home is expected to be $231,000. And of course everyone has insurance on their house. Everyone has insurance on their car as well. But more people have alarms for their car than their home. How does that make any sense?

In the time it takes you to read the next four small paragraphs two more burglaries will occur in the United States. Remember this: property crime occurs every 3 seconds, a home burglary every 15 seconds.

Alarms can act as a successful deterrent. 90 % of police believe alarms deter burglary attempts. There are all kinds of alarms including expensive home security alarm systems monitored by ex-police officers. Silent, noisy, wired, wireless, door, window, motion, monitored, unmonitored-you name it and there is an alarm for it. Signage again is the key. Let burglars know they are in for a hard time ahead of time. The thing is alarms work.

A voice alert system is a home protection system that notifies you of any intruder with your own voice. This exclusive security device can be used as a drive away alarm or for any area around your home or office where you would like to be notified of any intruder in as many as six locations.

The best systems feature wireless PIR sensors transmitters and a remote receiver/speaker base unit. This system is very beneficial to the user who can record his/her own alert messages to be notified in case of an emergency. The key applications in such systems include wireless drive away alarm, Residential and small business security, child monitoring, pool safety and home automation.

These alarm systems are efficient enough to send a signal 300 feet through walls and up to 1000 feet in open space. Voice alert alarm systems help users in case of an emergency and will notify them in any of the following examples:

a) When cars are coming up the drive away.

b) When children go inside your tool shed.

c) When intruders approach the front or back of your house or apartment.

d) As soon as someone enters your garage.

e) People are approaching to the front door.

f) As soon as you parked boat or vehicle is boarded.

g) Security in small business applications.

h) A child gets to close to a swimming pool.

The systems are wireless, waterproof, dependable, affordable, and easy to install.

Chances are very good that you are reading this because in some way crime has touched your life or you want to be proactive and protect yourself, family, home, or business from the ravages of crime. That is the first step.