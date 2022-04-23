A - Z Health Guides
HOW A STUDENT CAN COPE WITH ANXIETY: 5 WAYS TO HELP YOU DO IT
Coping with anxiety can be very difficult. And when you hear voices on all sides telling you to “calm down,” it’s impossible at all. But we know a few ways that you can help.
No, you cannot just pick yourself up. Anxiety disorder puts a person in a stupor and makes him afraid of even the most ordinary things. But you should not confuse anxiety with stress, stress is a perfectly normal reaction of the body to external stimuli, but anxiety appears when everything seems to be normal.
Unfortunately, there is no universal cure for anxiety. It is clear that a deep breath and a long exhalation or a long walk in the park will not solve the problem, but the degree of tension will decrease. Just like you may be afraid of an exam, but thinking about who can write my essay will save you from unnecessary anxiety.
Below you will find a shortlist of simple rules of life that have helped many people learn to live with anxiety and not let it poison every new day.
Dedicate your morning to yourself
The alarm clock rings ten times, the dog has licked your face for half an hour, the kitchen radio is playing, and in 40 minutes meeting at work. Sound familiar? Day after day, we drive ourselves almost to hysteria. The secret lies in leaving the house calm and prepared. Allow yourself an hour in comfort before plunging into the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Get up early, take a contrasting shower, make a delicious breakfast, and play with the dog – all without rushing. And make a habit of making your bed in the morning. It’s an effortless activity, but it’s one task you’re more than likely to master. And if you have a bad day, you’ll be glad to come home to a clean and tidy house.
Make a plan
Unfinished business makes you nervous and creates guilt and, of course, anxiety. Okay, time management is not for everyone, but everyone can make a to-do list for the day. It is important not to leave anything out and write down every little thing – the more pleasant it will be to cross things off the list and enjoy your accomplishments (even if all you had to do was take out the trash).
It is very useful to make such a plan before going to bed – so it will be easier to fall asleep and get rid of worries. It is necessary to go to bed with a sense of deep satisfaction.
Forget about gadgets
Sometimes it’s enough just to put your phone into silent mode. We don’t even think about how much excitement and anxiety are brought by calls and texts that we don’t expect. You can always call back or write a little later – no one gets hurt (and you can get a separate phone for your beloved grandmother and always be in touch).
The same goes for social media. By turning off notifications of new comments, messages, and likes, you can reduce the number of anxiety attacks. And don’t start your day with a social media feed – give yourself some time to enjoy a quiet and peaceful life before plunging into a world of arguments, insults, and bad news. Or better yet, remove all apps from your smartphone. After all, going to social networks through the browser is not so convenient – very soon the desire to hang out on the Internet will disappear by itself.
Learn to say no and goodbye
You have to learn to say “no.” If you can do what you’re asked to do, do it, but don’t overstep your bounds and make an effort.
And you had better learn to say “goodbye” to those who are poisoning your life. This is not selfishness but only care for yourself and your sanity. Sure, it can be hard to cut pseudo-friends out of your life, but it’s better this way. Deleting, unsubscribing, blocking, and not answering the phone is the minimum.
Think of the good
A competent therapist can help with anxiety in most cases. One of the main techniques is cognitive-behavioral therapy. Its essence lies in the fact that the therapist helps the patient identify and articulate “automatic” thoughts and attitudes that poison your life and prevent normal functioning in society. It is important that the therapist does not impose the “right” way of thinking, but conducts a dialogue with the patient, after which the patient himself wants to change his attitude to a more positive ones.
But if you do not have time or desire to go to a specialist, you can start by yourself: at the end of the day, try to objectively evaluate the events that happened to you. Have you achieved at least one goal? Did you meet a pleasant person? Maybe something minor, but pleasant, happened? If you take your day apart piece by piece, you’ll find that it wasn’t so bad at all. Think about what you are thankful for that day. Whether it was a beautiful sunrise or a delicious lunch, it doesn’t matter. For every bad thought, three good ones.
Try it and see: there are far fewer truly bad days in our lives than we think.
How to Care for Cannabis Indica Seeds and What are Some Steps to Grow Indica?
The start of every marijuana, or any plant, is from a seed. And everybody knows the basics of growing a plant from a seed. The cannabis Indica seeds have a small plant, a stem, root, and a few leaves inside the seeds. It also has sufficient nutrients to survive the early parts of its life. They need a proper growth medium, adequate water, light, and essential nutrients.
Before you make up your mind about growing marijuana, you need to be assured that it should be legal to grow marijuana plants in the place where you reside. Once you’re sure it is legal, there are several benefits of growing nurturing plants from seeds, and it is a lot less expensive.
That being said, growing a marijuana plant is easier said than done. You need to take several steps and ensure that the plant you want has all the desired traits. To ensure that you need to take extra care of the plant.
Thus, explaining what special care you need to take of cannabis Indica seeds will be a part of this article. The other part will focus on some best tried and tested methods to grow indica plants.
How to take special care of your Indica seeds?
The following points will assist you in taking excellent care of your seeds.
1- Give them adequate water
Water is essential for germination and life, making it among the most crucial parts of growing any plant. You need to give your plants plenty of water and ensure the dirt around the sand always remains moist.
If you do not give adequate water, they will not respond well to other nutrients. Similarly, excessive water will also cause plants to lose oxygen. The leaves will wilt, and the plant will not grow up to be stronger against bacteria and diseases.
2- Let them receive proper lighting
Like water is essential for all life to prosper, light is essential for plants as the sunlight promotes photosynthesis in the plants.
The perfect blend of water and light converts carbon dioxide into oxygen and glucose. If the plant doesn’t get enough light, it will grow fewer branches and result in unusual stretches.
The more branches your plant produces, the more buds you’ll get. Your plant should receive 24 hours of light during the initial stages without any interruptions. The lights should be placed 2 inches above the seed, and try to use LED lights. Also, when growing indoors, maintain the temperature at 72 degrees Fahrenheit.
3- Properly plant the seeds
Buy soil that is made for marijuana plants. During the initial few days, the nutrients inside the seed are enough for it to survive. So, provide the soil with fewer nutrients.
Place the seeds with the tip of your finger inside the soil, up to half-inch deep. Each seed needs to have its pot, after which the roots will grow downwards.
Sprinkle some water on it, and the soil will absorb the soil. Remember not to press the soil down. You will not be able to see the development for up to seven days.
4- Sprouting
Once you have done all the above steps perfectly, after 7-10 days, you will see small plants emerging from the seeds. Once you see the small plant, assess the distance between the light and the plant. The temperature must not exceed 72 degrees Fahrenheit.
Do not overfeed the plant with excessive nutrients. Do not touch the small plants or touch the soil around the plant. Ensure that the soil is not dry and is always moist.
These tips will help you take special care of your plants. Now, we will understand some tips to grow the best quality Indica plants.
How to grow Indica plants?
Growing Indica and sativa plants are completely different. Hence, if you’ve decided to grow Indica plants, the following points will help you get the best from the plants.
1- Choose the right strain
Once you enter the market to buy indica seeds, you will get numerous options to choose from, which will make your decision to buy the best seeds more intimidating and difficult.
But there is a secret to picking the right indica seeds; choose a strong indica dominant hybrid. You will enjoy it more when you pick a hybrid over a pure indica seed. The main reason is hybrids are resilient to pests and rots.
2- Properly vegetate marijuana
The advantage of growing marijuana is that you can decide how tall your plants will be by allowing them to remain in the vegetative stage. The flowering stage is simulated once you change the light schedule to 12 hours and 12 hours of darkness.
During this, the plants may stretch, but since their maximum height is reached, they won’t grow further. During this time, ensure that you provide them with adequate light from an LED light. Since it covers a wide spectrum range, it makes sense to use LED lights.
3- Grow in small quantities but grow them quickly
The indica plant must be grown quickly and in small quantities to get maximum yield when growing indoors. This means that you need to plant as many plants as possible in your growing area, limiting their time in the vegetative stage. This can be achieved in two ways: –
- Sea of green:
This simple technique allows the plants to be in vegetative for two weeks. After two weeks, you will switch off the lights, and the plant will enter flowering. Since the plants will be small, you can grow plenty of plants. They will require no training, which will cut off two months of their growing cycle. This helps you get additional harvests every year. This method is used when the grower has cuttings from mother plants.
- A screen of green:
A screen of green method is similar to the sea of green. This way, you use a screen to train your plants into growing horizontally rather than growing vertically. This will allow the light to reach all buds uniformly. This method is mainly used to grow bushy indica strains.
4- Give them proper ventilation
Think about the origins of the indica seeds. Even during the nighttime, the temperature of the mountains drops significantly, and hence they will need a cool atmosphere. Indica seeds are used to the fluctuating temperatures.
To get the most during the harvest seasons, ensure the room temperature drops 10℉ to 15℉ every night. This should be given special care during the flowering stage.
Closing thoughts
Growing cannabis Indica seeds is a fun and rewarding experience, and many experienced growers will back this statement. Since it is easier than growing the sativa buds, Indica does come with its challenges.However, these points are enough for a newbie to set them right on track and help them get the most from the weed. To buy the best quality cannabis Indica seeds, visit Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Know How to Identify Quality Cannabis Seeds Before You Begin Growing
When growing Cannabis plants, high-quality seeds are one of the most important requirements to ensure a healthy crop. It is a fact that the final yield depends on a slew of factors, which include proper watering, adequate nutrients, and optimum light of high quality.
However, at the beginning of it all, you need good genetics, and to acquire the required genetics for your Cannabis plants, you need to source cannabis seeds of the best quality. This will ensure that you get the cannabinoid and terpene profile of your preference, but you can also avoid dud seeds.
There are many factors that you would need to examine and assess while buying seeds. A few signs can indicate the seed’s worthiness and if your efforts and labor would bear fruit or not. The below mentioned are some of the factors that you need to watch out for.
Examine the color, shape, and size of your seeds
While other crops, such as food grains, vegetables, fruit, have undergone vigorous breeding procedures for centuries that have ensured a stable crop, it is not so with Cannabis. Therefore, there might be times when you sow seeds from a pack labeled as belonging to the same ‘strain’ but end up with plants that look quite different. Also, it could mean that the individual seeds you purchase from a seed bank could vary in appearance.
Due to that distinctness in appearance, some growers think that the size, color, and shape of the seed have a bearing on its quality.
However, it is not recommended to take the size or shape as a sign of its quality. Some strains naturally produce smaller seeds than others, and the same plant can even produce seeds of different sizes and shapes. It would be best to never discard a seed for being smaller or of a different shape than another one.
However, you can know a lot about a seed’s maturity and growth potential from its color and feel.
Mature cannabis seeds are typically a hard outer shell, and their color can vary from very dark (or almost black) to a light form of grey and may have tiger-like stripes. The seeds should get damaged when you firmly press them between your fingers.
On the other hand, immature seeds would be green in color and have a softer outer shell that breaks on slight pressure.
Every cannabis seed is biologically different from one another, even though they might technically belong to the same strain. Therefore, they will show different physical characteristics. You shouldn’t be fooled by the natural differences and be led into thinking that larger seeds, rounder and darker are of better quality than those that do not possess those attributes.
Can you determine the sex of cannabis seeds, judging from their appearance?
This is a question that beginner cannabis growers ask all the time. The answer to the question is a resounding no. There is no way you can tell the sex of a cannabis seed just from its looks.
There are many myths about Cannabis floating around online. One of the most popular ones is from a chart that shows five different seeds, claiming that the female seeds have a round-shaped depression at the bottom, where the seed was attached to the plant.
As explained earlier, all cannabis seeds have distinct looks, and there is no single physical trait that can indicate that the seed contains the genetics to become a male or a female plant. You can only differentiate a female cannabis plant from a male of the species by looking at its flowers when it begins to bloom.
Growing seeds from a bag
It might delight some smokers to find some cannabis seeds in their bags. They might consider themselves lucky. However, on the contrary, finding seeds in a bag could be bad for several reasons.
One reason is that it could mean that the grower messed up and an invading male accidentally pollinated their female plants. Pollinated flowers stop producing THC-containing resin, and their energy is spent producing seeds. Secondly, the weight of the seeds would have added to the bag’s overall weight, which means they got lesser weed than what they paid for.
That being said, if the strain they were growing is really prime, you might have been in luck. In this case, you could conduct the following test to see if it’s worth germinating.
Germinating all the seeds nevertheless.
The best way to test the genetic potential of a seed is to simply sow them in the soil. You wouldn’t have to wait too long to see the results. If you are a hobby home grower with time and space to spare, that option could be good enough for you. That is not feasible for commercial growers as they wouldn’t have spare time to invest in a risky project.
The float test
If you still aren’t convinced about the quality of your seeds, though you have thoroughly analyzed their appearance and strength, you could get ready for an experiment. The float test is quite easy to conduct and has two possible outcomes. Fill a drinking glass or glass jar with water for the test, and place your seeds on the water surface.
The seeds that remain floating on the surface are most likely to be of unsuitable quality and can be discarded. The ones that sink to the bottom of the container are most probably healthy and worthy of being germinated.
However, you might need to be patient when conducting the float test, as the results are not immediately apparent. You might have to wait for approximately 1–2 hours before confirming the results. Some good-quality seeds need adequate time to absorb enough water to sink.
However, bear in mind that you should only conduct this test if you are planning to germinate the seeds immediately afterward. The good seeds that sunk to the bottom of the glass will have taken in water. When water breaches the membrane of the seed, it signals to the seed that it’s time to come to life—thus activating the process of germination.
Source your seeds well
One of the most reliable ways to ensure that your seeds are of good quality is to source them from a reputable seed bank. The best seed companies pride themselves on their skills at breeding cannabis seeds and ensure that their customers receive the best seeds, exactly as they were advertised. If you find a good seed bank who have been in the market for a considerable period, they would have reputations to maintain, so delivering lesser quality seeds would only harm their standing.
Final Word
The seeds you pick for growing directly impact the quality of your harvest. Hence, you must use the tips mentioned above to ensure the quality of cannabis seeds you buy. With that being said, remember that each cannabis plant is different from the other, and the seeds they produce would be slightly different. If you want to buy high-quality seeds of strains like Blue Dream, please visit i49.
Consider These Tips on How to Maximize Autoflower Yields
All gardeners, irrespective of the type of garden, aim to maximize their yields. Due to the various benefits of autoflowering varieties, many cannabis growers prefer them. However, there is a belief that the smaller stature of autoflowers produces smaller yields. Though it is a myth, like many other myths about cannabis, there is some element of truth in it. That being said, with the growing advancements in genetics and evolved growing techniques, growing high yield autoflowering crops are now a lot more feasible.
This article looks at how it can maximize the yields from autoflowering cannabis plants.
Begin by choosing good genetics
You should know that not all are treated equally when it comes to genetics. There are premium breeders and shady ones too. Even between strains, there will be differences in crop weight. So, it is pertinent that you choose your seeds with care. Beginning well on your journey is the first step to maximizing your crop.
When a mother plant provides high yields, it goes without saying that the seeds of the same plant will do so, too—provided that the crop is well-looked after and maintained. Hence, it is important to go for the finest genetics acquired from trustworthy sources. So, you need to make sure that you purchase your seeds from reputable cannabis breeders, who have a reputation for providing proven genetics.
Another important thing is that you need to do your research on the strain that you have chosen. Just as you choose a strain according to the qualities it imparts to the cannabis, such as high levels of THC, effects, flavor, etc., similarly, you’ll be choosing from genetics that produces high autoflowering yields.
However, you need not worry that this will limit your options. As mentioned earlier, the progress in breeding techniques has increased the number of available autoflowering varieties.
High yield autoflowering strains have, over time, become genetically stronger and increased in quantity.
Mind the pots
When it comes to the pots, it is best to choose cleverly for the type you plan to use. Considering the size, bigger pots mean bigger roots. So, the autoflowering plants can have the strong base that it needs to grow at their best.
This is true for hydroponics too. Ensure that the set-up you prepare is the best suited for the final size you expect the plant to grow to. For conventional systems, you can choose a15-20 liter pot.
As far as material or type of pots is concerned, fabric pots or air pots are the best options for high yield autoflower crops. Aerated materials can facilitate maximum drainage that can help prevent over-watering issues.
Another feature that distinguishes autoflowering genetics is their shorter life cycle. Due to it, growers can turn around faster harvests, which can be maximized with a little bit of early planning. Due to their shorter life cycle, autoflowering cannabis varieties are more prone to stress, affecting their overall growth. Therefore, to maximize yields, and ensure a healthy life, start first with your pot. That way, you can avoid the stress on the plants by having to transplant them later.
Choose medium wisely
Roots that are healthy and content can lead to maximum growth. Hence, it is ideal, to begin with, a growing medium that aids in optimum nutrient uptake. In order to do so, mediums that are airy are most recommended. Soil base that is light or aerated provides the plants an environment that creates a strong root system compared to others.
You can make a few additions if you are using standard soil, such as Perlite, Vermiculate, coco coir, etc.
Lights are crucial
Autoflowering plants can flower within 24 hours of light. However, that doesn’t mean that the light type doesn’t matter. Plants receive vital energy that they need for growth from the light source. The better the light, the higher the yields from the autoflowering plants. It is advisable to use a lighting system producing higher lumens for optimal energy. Lumens are the measure of the total quantity of visible light emitted. Hence, you would want to maximize the possible power.
Autoflowering varieties will thrive regardless of lights. However, to grow high yield autoflowering plants, LED and HPS lights can be helpful. These light types produce the maximum lumens and are full-spectrum. If you are growing outdoors, ensure that your autoflowering crop gets at least 10-12 hours of sunlight daily. As for indoors, try to maintain at least 18 hours of light per day.
Nutrient levels
Unlike light cycles that remain constant throughout the growing cycle of your autoflowering plants, the nutrients will change. Furthermore, for autoflower varieties, the nutrients will differ quite a bit compared to other varieties, so make sure that you are well-versed in feeding autoflowers if you wish to maximize yields.
As opposed to photoperiod plants, less is more with autoflowering plants. Follow the following pro tips to ensure your autoflowers are receiving optimum levels of nutrients:
Start slow
Nutrients should be completely avoided during the seedling stage of the plant. For the first two weeks or so, only feed water. From that stage, you can begin adding nutrients, but only add 50% of the quantity that you would normally do. Autoflowering plants require fewer nutrients overall to optimize growth, which will remain so for the plant’s entire life cycle.
As the nodes begin to multiply, the nutrients can be increased gradually by 25% increments.
Providing bloom nutrients during the final few weeks of growth can help maximize crops.
pH balance
Optimizing yields and nurturing healthy growth of autoflowering varieties depends on pH balance. Your plant can’t absorb nutrients optimally for maximum growth if pH levels are off. If your pH falls below 5.5, plants cannot absorb calcium and magnesium. Therefore, it’s extremely important to check your pH frequently throughout your plant’s life cycle to ensure it receives the nutrients it needs.
For hydroponics, you need to target 5.5 – 6.5 pH, and for soil growth, the average pH levels to strive for would be 6.0 – 7.0 pH.
Avoid fertilized soil
Soil treated with fertilizers can be too much for autoflowering plants. Avoid heavily fertilized soils, which will help maximize the nutrient uptake and save the plant from burning.
Avoid over-watering
Over-watering is one of the top stresses on autoflowering plants. It is a common problem among novice growers. The excessive watering of your plants can cause unnecessary stress that will stunt growth and reduce yields. Before feeding, you should always check the pot’s weight to prevent overwatering. It’s time to water your pot when you notice that it feels light. You should hold off on watering if your plant is heavy and difficult to lift.
Wrapping upWith autoflowering strains, growers can produce extremely fast, easy-to-grow crops that are very resilient. To maximize yields when growing autoflowers, making the right choice in strain and seed is important, but every step makes a difference. To buy extreme yielding marijuana seeds, please visit Seed Supreme.
