Finance
How To Market With CPA Offers
CPA stands for cost per action and is merely an alternative way that marketers are able to generate income. It is a form of affiliate marketing that can generate a steady profit provided that you choose the right offer. This type of program makes it possible for you to earn money in a number of different ways.
You can generate this income either through pay per lead, pay per click, cost per lead, cost per sale, cost per click, or pay per sale. Although you may on occasion see the above terms used interchangeably the fact is that they do not mean the same thing.
When it comes to Pay Per Lead affiliate or Pay Per Sale affiliate programs you are going to earn on a set value or on a portion of the sale in percentage form. If you earn based upon PPL you will make money whenever a customer signs up for the mailing list or provides their email address whether they choose to purchase from the merchant or not.
The majority of new marketers choose the PPS method because they prefer the idea of bigger payments that are available with this option. But PPS earners only receive money when a sale has been made and not otherwise.
There may be a lot of clicks but few or no conversions and this is reflected in your earnings. When choosing CPA offers make sure that they align with your target audience. You do not want to choose offers that are simply not ideal for the visitors to your website.
Choosing PPC to promote means that you will receive payment simply because the site visitor chose to follow the link that you made available. Depending upon which program you sign up with the revenue can vary from a few cents to many hundreds of dollars however this is based upon what is on promotion and the amount of percentage that you are set up to receive.
You might be wondering why a marketer should involve themselves with CPA offers. Well, it is a relatively simple way of making some extra cash and it is generated with little effort on the part of the marketer. A good example of a CPA offer is if you have a website selling health and beauty info or products.
Let us say that you come across a program that offers vitamins that you think will benefit the visitors to your site. You set up a link on your site that leads the visitors to the product and whenever it is clicked on you will make revenue. You will not only have assisted your customers but you will have profited in the process.
In deciding which CPA offer you are interested in promoting be sure to remember that there are numerous products that appear on the Internet every hour of every day. Try to steer clear of anything that seems to be too good to be true or products that don’t have a proven track record. Rather avoid any merchant that is going to cause your site to be viewed in negative light.
Finance
8 Ways to Expand Your Home Business Without Leaving the House
1. Double down on your online presence.
More than half of consumers — 59 percent to be exact — use Google in the hopes of finding a reliable, local business. Even if you’re running a one-person business, using a 5-year-old website and your personal network isn’t good enough anymore. Update your website so your landing page is up-to-date, and make sure that your website functions well on mobile devices too. If you don’t have the skills necessary to revamp your own website and lack the funds to hire someone to do it for you, you could start with do-it-yourself tools like Wix or Squarespace. While these tools won’t provide as original a result as a totally custom site would, drag-and-drop design tools will let you create an attractive website that relates the information your customers need to know.
2. Measure your online success.
If you truly want to grow your business, you need to find out what works and what doesn’t when it comes to your website. Luckily, there are many analytics tools out there that can tell you how consumers interact with your website. A good place to start is with Google Analytics, a free, easy-to-use tool that offers robust functions. Google Analytics lets you track traffic, see how users behave and pinpoint any problems in your conversion funnel.
3. Take advantage of the freelance economy.
As you’re expanding your home business, there are many tasks that need to be done but might not justify a whole new hire. Thankfully, in today’s world, the freelance economy is growing, and hiring someone on a project basis is easier than ever. Even if you want to do something complicated like create an app or convert your old business website into one that is mobile-responsive, platforms like Toptal can connect you with freelancers for that task. Once the job is done, you don’t have to keep them on the payroll, ensuring that your business isn’t paying for idle hands.
4. Automate your marketing campaign.
Email is a powerful tool for converting new customers and keeping previous customers loyal to your business, but sending emails to your entire client or consumer list is a time-consuming process. MailChimp is a service that automates your entire email campaign system, offering easy-to-use drag and drop design tools and helpful analytics to boot. Using an automation tool for your email marketing needs will save you time and make your campaigns more efficient.
5. Ramp up your customer service.
In today’s world, consumers expect great products with great service. In fact, 66 percent of customers will take their business to a competitor if they experience poor customer service at a company. To build brand loyalty and a great reputation, start using cloud-based based customer support tools like Freshdesk, which provides a single place to track all customer queries as well as automation for many steps of customer interaction. This will help you quickly respond to all customer questions while again saving you time.
6. Grow your presence on social media.
The average internet user spends 1.72 hours every day on social media, making social media platforms valuable places for your business to attract new customers. Services like Hootsuite allow you to manage all of your social media accounts on a single dashboard, automate posts, and track the success of all of your engagements. Not only does Hootsuite reduce the amount of time you need to spend on handling social media, it will also help you develop stronger insight on your audience’s behaviors.
7. Track your time.
When you’re running a business by yourself or with just one or two coworkers, time management is paramount to success. With so many different roles to fill within your business, juggling multiple responsibilities is difficult. Time trackers like Toggl help you structure your day and make sure you don’t spend too much time on one task. If you want to track time for an entire time, Harvest is a great option to coordinate everyone at your business and delegate time and responsibilities properly.
8. Streamline your payroll.
If your business has reached the point where you are expanding your team, congratulations. It’s a big step forward, but handling payroll can be a time consuming pain when you’re too small to have an HR employee to handle it for your business. Tools like Zenefits and Gusto provide software to take care of payroll, employee benefits, and taxes. With these services, you’ll find software that provides a neat and organized solution to onboarding and documentation, and you won’t need to hire anyone in HR until your business gets significantly larger.
Finance
Cost Effective Small Business Marketing Strategies and Tips – Part Two
In my previous article (part 1), I discussed Marketing Keys, Marketing Plan Components and Creative Marketing. Now I will get into specific, cost effective marketing methods and strategies you can use today to increase your company’s exposure and profits.
MARKETING METHODS
Internet
-Highly targeted and extremely economical
-Extremely Interactive
Magazines
-Targets your niche
-Creates credibility
-Establishes Identity & Brand
TV
-Can be very cost effective
-Great for demonstrations
Direct Mail
-Highly targeted
-Medium that allows you to go through the entire sales process.
-Augmented with Follow-up Mailing and Telemarketing is very effective
Canvassing
-Provides personal contact, which can be the most effective
-Backed by targeted mailings and TV advertising increases its conversion ratio
Outdoor Billboards
-Constant Reminder
-Especially good for “Next Exit” Location traffic targeting
Indoor Signs
-Capitalizing on your marketing’s momentum
-Can be the most important sign – even more crucial than outdoor signage
-Signs don’t have to be static: i.e. Video Message, Slide Show, etc.
Online Marketing
-Absolutely the best medium which economically blends high interactivity with action
-Examples: Email, video & audio postcards, forums, blogs, websites, texting
-Very effective when content based
-Prospective customers are not constrained by time
-Good, targeted, updated content means repeat customer visits
-Great Follow up, Resale, Cross-sale and Up sell medium
-Exponential results when augmented by offline marketing
Classified Ads
-Very cost effective for a broad customer base
-Targets the very hottest prospects
-Confronts your competition head on
Brochures
-Only effective if combined with online and offline marketing
-Always a good after sale piece to keep the customer thinking of you
-Code the brochure, ask the customer to pass it out and provide discounts or referral fees back
Phone
-Telemarketing only effective if part of an Opt In Marketing Campaign, whether online or offline or both.
Reminder Tools
-Refrigerator magnet is the most effective
-Double sided or folded business card which provides mini-brochure capabilities
Trade Shows
-Targeted and motivated prospects
-Consider online versions
Publicity
-Public Relations driven marketing can be cost effective. Establish reputation and credibility
Community Relations & Sponsorship
-Establish powerful contacts and connections
-Great for image
-Great constant reminder
-Create an edge over the competition
-Needs to be sincere
COMBINE MARKETING TOOLS & METHODS
Creative Strategic Marketing is based on developing multiple Marketing Tools in concert to achieve an out-of-the box, competitively advantaged Creative Strategy. Marketing Methods should be integrated together for each cohesive Marketing Strategy, and then adjusted as the campaign proceeds and develops. Personally, I believe one of the most lethal combinations of Marketing Platforms are:
–Developing a Content Rich Internet Presence
–Online Marketing through Opt In
–Advertise free Articles, Newsletter, Guides, Webinar, etc. in a targeted Magazine Ad
This combination of print and online marketing is very cost effective, yet lucrative. Explore the possibilities.
The important thing to keep in mind when executing multiple Marketing Tools, Forums and Methods in a synergetic strategy is to carefully track and monitor the results, making Key changes as the initiative develops. This is where an online / internet marketing platform is so valuable because it can adeptly track results (i.e. conversion rate, response rate) in real time.
ONLINE MARKETING CALENDAR
A good Marketing Calendar is based on a 52 week year and helps considerably in planning and budgeting a Marketing Strategy. At any point in time, you can determine the best ads to run, what needs to be in inventory for the anticipated sales, the project costs and projected sales. The calendar should be an online platform for maximum interactivity, utility, access, flexibility and integration. The Marketing Calendar should be fully integrated with the Marketing Strategy, Strategic Plan and Budgeting Process for maximum utility. The calendar should be in an expandable spreadsheet format to reveal all necessary details for each marketing method within an overall strategy.
COST EFFECTIVE MARKETING STRATEGIES
Profitable Marketing does not have to be expensive! Some cost saving tips:
Cooperative Advertising
-Can save upwards of 50%. Partner up with a larger company, mention their name and get paid for the promotion. Spread the ad cost among fellow advertisers.
Per Order or Inquiry Payment Method
-Advertising costs subtracted after a sale or defined event.
Survey your Current Customers
-Costs pennies to do, yet gives you the most up to the minute market trends. Plus gives you an opportunity to Cross or Up Sell the customer at the same time.
Backend Products & Services
-Bundle your offerings to minimize your marketing cost per sale.
Code your Ads
-Codes allow you to track and measure your marketing strategy’s results. By keeping ahead of the campaign roll out you can adjust for maximum cost effectiveness.
-Online tracking is the most beneficial and cost effective means of keeping your marketing costs in line with your budget, while providing you where the most profits can be made per marketing dollar spent.
Don’t Use a Rate Card
-Make an offer for all your advertising – rates are always negotiable.
-A 30 second TV spot can be as effective as the more expensive 60 second one.
-Tap into Remnant Magazine Space
-Extra, unused ad space sells at substantial discounts.
TV Ad Tips
-Tight scripts and excellent prior planning cuts down the time costs.
-Do your Ad in 3-4 renditions move session.
-Use a production studio during off-peak times.
Concentrate Efforts on Established Customers
-Customers are 85% cheaper to market; Keep a good balance between Customer and Prospect marketing efforts.
-Exponentially expand your sales, cost effectively, through a Customer Referral Program.
-Up sell, Cross Sell, Cross Promote
Combination Marketing
A very cost-effective and successful combination is pairing a Magazine Ad with a Website. Offer a FREE Newsletter, Guide, E-book, etc and set yourself up as an Expert; mine the prospects data in a permission based, Opt In; Follow up free offering with product and service offerings. All your marketing efforts, mediums, tools and campaigns should be done in concert and combination as the results are exponential and the means cost-effective.
Website Design
-Web Design, Development and Optimization is very important, crucial in fact, but can be very expensive. –To cut Web design costs:
–Create your own content
–Write articles on areas you have Expert status or Knowledge
–Look at the web and decide what you want your site to look like and sketch it out, as well as, organize the link structure. Then have a designer lay out the website in a user friendly Content Management System, and you input all the content. Have the designer / developer review the site after your inputs for Search Engine Optimization tips.
Tip: Consider hiring a Web Designer / Developer overseas, such as from China or India, etc. They charge about $30 per hour (or less) verses $75 – 100 per hour. Make sure to carefully review a Designer / Developer’s credentials, referrals and past projects, to ensure credibility and reliability.
In the next article on Cost Effective Small Business Marketing, I will discuss Marketing Research and Targeted Marketing. Stay tuned!
Finance
Paid-Per-Click (PPC) Advertising
Pay-per-click advertising (PPC) has become a vastly popular way for online businesses to generate traffic to their website. PPC are ads that show up as sponsored links in the top three to four spots and along the right-hand side of the search engine page. An advertiser pays the search engine company every time a searcher clicks on their ad.
There are approximately 3,600 different search engines listed, with three main high-traffic search engines making up 75% of the searches worldwide; Google (47.4%), Yahoo (16%), MSN (11.5%). With these three main search engines there are many affiliate search engines that reproduce the same search results.
Googles Affiliates
- AOL
- CompuServe
- Netscape
- Ask.com
- AT&T Worldnet
- Earthlink
- Excite
Yahoo Affiliates
- Infospace
- AltaVista
- CNN.com
- Disney.com
MSN Affiliates
- MSN Only
Ranking high with PPC in a given keyword is based on how much you are willing to pay per click versus your competing advertisers. The more competitive the keyword the higher the cost per click to rank high.
Setting up an Account – To set up an advertising account with the three top search engines, go to the following addresses:
Google: http://www.google.com/intl/en/ads/
Yahoo: http://searchmarketing.yahoo.com/
MSN: http://advertising.microsoft.com/microsoft-adcenter?s_int=277
Tips for a successful PPC Campaign
- Your Ad – For your ad copy, you are allowed a title line and two lines of advertising text under the title. Put a lot of thought into your word selection and positioning. Remember, you are competing with other advertisers doing the same thing. You should experiment with a lot of different ads, determining which ones bring you more converting traffic. Your ad should include the keyword or phrase that people are searching on. The search engine bolds those keywords in your ad, thus drawing more attention.
- Landing Page – This is the page that people will land on when they click your ad. This page could be your home page. The page needs to be very sales oriented and allow the visitor to find what they are looking for and contact you.
- Keywords – It is important to use as many relevant keywords and phrases which relate to your product or service. Try not to use keywords that are not relevant. It will just end up costing you money with no results.
-
Types of Keywords – There are three different ways of listing your keywords:
- Broad Match Keywords. That means that anytime that keyword or phrase is typed into a search phrase in any order, it will pull up your ad.
- Phrase Match Keywords – By putting quotation marks around your keyword phrase it will only pull up your ad if the phrase is typed in exactly as it is within the quotation marks.
- Exact Match Keywords – If you surround your keywords in brackets [], your ads will appear when a searcher types in the exact bracketed phrase.
- Negative Keywords – You can list negative keywords that you do not want your ad to appear under.
For more information on Keyword tips you can go to: https://adwords.google.com/support/bin/answer.py?answer=6100&topic=78
- Ad Positioning – You’ll want to experiment with the ranking of your ads with various keywords. You might think that being in the 1st position is what you would want every time. That can be an expensive assumption. The 1st position will almost always get the “auto clickers.” That means that people will automatically click on it, even if it is not what they are looking for. So you’ll end up paying for a lot of irrelevant clicks. Positions 3 and 4 are usually good places, and sometimes even 5 through 8 is good. Keep in mind that if you are in the top 4 places, your ad will also show with the search engine’s extended network of search engines, so you’ll get more exposure. It is important to play around with different rankings for different keywords to determine the optimum rank for conversions.
- Keyword Clean Up – You’ll want to review the performance of your keywords and delete those keywords that are not producing results over time.
How To Market With CPA Offers
8 Ways to Expand Your Home Business Without Leaving the House
