How to Shop For Medicare Supplemental Insurance

Medicare supplemental insurance (or “Medigap”) policies are designed to fill the gaps in Medicare coverage, such as copayments and deductibles. There are 12 standardized Medicare supplement insurance plans, and insurance companies are allowed to sell only those plans, with some exceptions.

Although the plans are the same, Medicare supplement insurance companies are not required to charge the same premiums for each plan, and prices can vary widely. In other words, you could pay much more or less than someone else for exactly the same coverage.

Figuring out how much you should be paying for a particular Medigap plan can be time-consuming, difficult and frustrating. There are many factors in play, and you might be best served by a Medicare supplemental insurance expert from a reputable insurance agency. Insurance agents with expertise in this area can help you sort through the plans, decide which one best suits your needs, then shop the many companies selling the plan in your state to come up with a satisfactory Medicare supplemental insurance quote.

Besides the various pricing methods insurance companies use, there are other issues affecting the cost of premiums. A few of them include:

Discounts . Some companies offer discounts for non-smokers and/or women. Some companies also discount if you pay annually or use electronic funds transfer.

Medical underwriting . This method of determining price can result in a higher premium if you don’t have a guaranteed issue right or miss your open enrollment period. If you have a guaranteed issue right or buy your coverage during your open enrollment period, the insurance company cannot charge more for things like pre-existing conditions.

Medicare SELECT . This policy option can provide lower premiums. But not all insurance companies offer it.

High-deductible option . You can choose this option with Medicare supplemental insurance plans F and J, if it’s offered. The higher deductible means a lower premium.

Again, these are only a few of the considerations as you try to decide which supplemental Medicare insurance plan to choose. And there are 12 of them. And there are probably 20 or more Medicare supplemental insurance companies offering some or all of the plans in your state. It can be a daunting task to sort through all the competing information.

There is help available. You can talk to your State Health Insurance Assistance Program, contact the insurance company or work with an insurance agent who has expertise in the area.