Finance
Insurance Agency: Reasons for Failure
There are hundreds and even thousands of successful insurance agents who have tapped into the secret or building a good client base and expanding it through the years. Unfortunately, there are many insurance agencies that fail every year because of various reasons. You might be asking yourself why so many insurance agencies and agents simply don’t make it. If you want to avoid being added to the list of failed agents and agencies, here are some mistakes to avoid.
Ineffective Communication with Clients
When clients or potential leads call your office to speak with you, it’s important that you communicate with them effectively. This means being upbeat and enthusiastic about answering all of their questions. You should also be able to assess their needs during your conversation so you can develop services and find products that will fit their needs.
If you don’t feel that you are an effective communicator with your potential leads and clients, you may need to practice. Some agents have this skill naturally, but you can develop the skills of effective communication by striking up conversations with complete strangers. Do this when you’re waiting in line at the supermarket, talking to telemarketers on the phone or with people you meet on the street. You don’t even have to talk about insurance. Simply practice your skills of being upbeat and having an informative conversation. Since these people are strangers, you don’t have to worry about screwing up because you aren’t trying to sell them something.
Refusing to Update Skills and Education
If you want to avoid failing as an insurance agent, it is essential to keep your skills updated and continue your education. One way that you can do this is to pursue other licenses so you can cross sell insurance policies. You can start by obtaining a license to sell property and casualty insurance in addition to the products that you are already licensed to sell. You can also increase your current license to offer more upgraded products, such as annuities, so you can compete with other insurance agents in your field. Specializing in one area can be a good idea, but you are also limited and your clients may search for an agent where they can buy all of the products and services that they need in one place.
Not Integrating Technology
The internet is one of the most important tools that you can have in your repertoire of resources. You can do a lot of things online to increase your chances of success as an insurance agency. A website is mandatory these days if you want to achieve success, but you should also look for other ways to connect with clients and potential customers. Social media is the ideal way to do this so set up a Facebook account, Twitter account and even a LinkedIn account. You can stay in touch with people easier and get update them regularly on new products and information that they need to know about easily.
While there are no foolproof things you can do to avoid failing as an insurance agency, you can follow these suggestions to reduce your risks of failure and increase your chances of achieving success.
Car Insurance Lead Script
If you need to generate leads of people interested in getting updated car insurance rates, here is a script that works great. All of the verification questions are asked first to build trust with the prospect before asking for new information. Don’t over think your lead generation campaign, often the simplest processes yield the best results. Start off with a short greeting and explain the reason for the call within the first 30 seconds or risk losing the prospect’s attention. Verify first, ask for new information second. Use verification questions to build report with prospects before asking for new information. For example, “I show your address as…”, versus, “how much is your monthly auto insurance policy at the moment?”
Write out rebuttals that the telemarketer might need to handle common objections. Think of these as opportunities to give more information as well as steer the conversation back to generating a lead. Generating interest and doing some simple verification work should be the primary goal of each call. Don’t make the mistake of trying to pack too much into each call.
“Hi, may I speak with __________? Hi _________, this is AGENT NAME, I’m calling from XXX car insurance, I’m just calling to verify your information so we can provide you with updated auto insurance quotes, I show your name as NAME and your address as ADDRESS in CITY, STATE, and the zipcode is ZIPCODE I also have your email as EMAIL ADDRESS, is this correct?
Thank you, and what is your marital status? (single or married).
Are there any additional drivers we should include? (if yes get name, date of birth).
We understand people’s vehicles often change, so what vehicle do you currently insure? I just need the year, make and model.
Are there any additional vehicles? (if so need the year, make and model).
Are you currently a homeowner? (own/rent)
And who is your current car insurance company?
Thank you, and finally I have your date of birth listed as/what is your date of birth? (if not listed in contact info)
To make sure we can save you the most money we will have a local insurance agent contact you so that you receive the best rate and coverage possible. Thank you for your time and have a great day.”
Side Note: This script works great with a web-based lead form, you can quickly create a form that follows this format in Google Docs and will deliver results to an online spreadsheet that updates in real time.
Traffic Violations, Auto Insurance, and Your Rates
Auto Insurance is expensive enough. You do not need a traffic ticket to make your premiums go up even higher. That is why it is important to drive carefully, courteously and within the legal speed limits. This way, you will give no reason for a police officer to pull you over and hand you a summons in regard to irresponsible driving patterns.
You may wonder. The ticket itself involves a fine. Why would you be penalized any further by your insurance company?
To be honest, your insurance company is not interested in punishing you. They are solely out for their own interests. When they see you have been convicted for a moving violation, they view that as a peril to their operations. Traffic violations demonstrate to the insurance company that you are at more risk of being a part of a car accident or collision than someone that has a clean driving record. A car accident, in insurance terms, means there will likely be a claim that they will cost them money. The insurance company balances the risk of an auto accident claim with a raised premium or added charge.
Of course each company gauges its response to a poor driving record individually. By and large though, they have a team that looks at the general behavior you have exhibited when you are behind the driving wheel.
And when deciding the amount of the rate increase, the insurance company will consider the severity of the traffic violation.
So, if you are committed of drunk driving, you will find yourself up against an extremely strict reaction in regard to a rate increase. If you have merely been ticketed for a broken headlight, judgement meted out against you will be mild. And if you have been found to be speeding 15 miles above the city limits, you will get a higher increase than if you would have been speeding only five miles beyond the posted mileage.
People often ask about parking tickets. For the most part, the motorist who receives a parking ticket need only worry about paying that ticket. The insurance company will not raise your rates if they see that you are responsible about your bill and they do not view a parking summons as a concern in regard to your likelihood of being involved in a car crash.
The line of thought goes far beyond a car. Whether you drive a truck, van, motorcycle or other type of vehicle, your rates can go up if you have been convicted of a moving or speeding violation.
For more on the topic, speak to an experienced independent insurance agent.
How to Avail the Best Health Insurance Plans in India
Many people think why to buy medical insurance but the key fact is that in the present scenario having a well-designated insurance policy is beneficial for you and your family. Many insurance companies are well coming up with various types of plans and policies that fit your requirements effectively.
There are several reasons are behind choosing health-or-medical insurance coverage policies. It is a typical type of insurance coverage plan that basically pays for medical expenses with certain terms and conditions. It is a good idea to pick the best-guaranteed insurance services from the established company.
Another fact is that multi features based insurance policies are easily accessible in the market that allows the customers to pick their choice of plans and policies efficiently. No one wanted to get sick or hurt buy mishap can occur any time at anywhere so it is better to insured with best health insurance plans in India by availing their advanced services and instant care.
Why people need health-insurance facility:
Most of the people cannot able to afford the high medical private expenses and that gives the introduction of the medical insurance policy. With the help of some amount of premium, the customer can easily able to hire best-required health-insurance policies. There are plenty of insurance plans are available as per your budget and need to cover you and your family.
The best plans for emergency or health problems cover several diseases and protect you from future concerned problems also. In the present time, many people are seeking for availing the best family health-insurance cover to stay safe.
What is the main function of any health insurance policy?
The typical any medical insurance is ready to serve the customer with all primary care services. The primary function of the medicals includes daily routine care, chronic condition, emergency medical assistance and pharmaceutical.
Especially when it comes to choosing private medical facilities for treating health problems is really not affordable for all people. The middles class families are not able to afford it due to high charges. So in those cases, the accessibility of health insurance is the best way to claim for the treatments charges and get benefited.
The Benefits of modern insurance plans
Another fact is that the entire insurance market is booming and emerging with numerous riders and benefits for the insurance holders. One of the major facts for choosing health insurance plans in India is also due to high medical expenses. In the present time, many hospital and specific clinics are charging huge treatments charges for several treatments which are not affordable for all.
Many people as getting aware of the benefits of medical health insurance policies are becoming more conscious to hire them. Choosing the best good health insurance policy is leading to serve the holder better financial support towards the medical treatments charges.
As time goes all the medical treatments and charges for the medical tools or medicines are increasing day by day. The customers are willing to reduce the burden of their medical expenses by ensuring the best health insurance benefits effectively.
So in short and simple way it is good for the family security. All the family members get a medical coverage and can be safer under the umbrella of medical health insurance plans. Choose the active plans that suits to your needs and family requirements and make your future safer.
