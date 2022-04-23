News
Israeli restrictions on ‘Holy Fire’ ignite Christian outrage
JERUSALEM — Christians celebrated their “Holy Fire” ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Saturday against a backdrop of rising tensions with Israel, which imposed new restrictions on attendance this year that it said were needed for safety.
Israel says it wants to prevent another disaster after a crowd stampede at a packed Jewish holy site last year left 45 people dead. Christian leaders say there’s no need to alter a ceremony that has been held for centuries.
In the dense confines of Jerusalem’s Old City, where Jews, Christians and Muslims must share their holiest sites — no matter how reluctantly — even small changes can cause prophetic angst.
The city has already seen a week of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam. It stands on a hilltop that is the holiest site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.
This year major Jewish, Christian and Muslim holidays have converged against a backdrop of renewed Israeli-Palestinian violence. Tensions have soared as tens of thousands of people flock to Jerusalem’s Old City to visit some of the holiest sites for all three faiths for the first time since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.
Eastern Orthodox Christians believe that on the Saturday before Easter a miraculous flame appears inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a sprawling 12th century basilica built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected.
On Saturday, Greek Patriarch Theophilos III entered the Holy Edicule, a chamber built on the traditional site of the tomb, and returned with two lit candles, passing the flame among thousands of people holding candles, gradually illuminating the walls of the darkened basilica. The flame will be transferred to Orthodox communities in other countries on special flights.
The source of the Holy Fire has been a closely guarded secret for centuries, and highbrow skeptics going back to the Middle Ages have scorned it as a carnival trick for the masses.
Two years ago, the church was nearly empty because of a coronavirus lockdown, but Israel made special arrangements for the flame to be carried abroad. Hundreds attended last year, when travel restrictions were in place and the ceremony was limited to the fully-vaccinated.
This year, Israel applied a safety law that limits crowd size based on space and the number of exits. Authorities say they want to prevent a repeat of last year’s stampede on Mount Meron in northern Israel during a religious festival attended by around 100,000 mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews.
It was one of the worst disasters in the country’s history, and authorities came in for heavy criticism over alleged negligence.
“There’s never a problem until there’s a problem, and this is what happened last year in Meron,” said Tania Berg-Rafaeli, the director of interreligious affairs at the Israeli Foreign Ministry.
If something were to happen at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, “we would have to take responsibility for that, and we want to avoid any problem,” she said.
Authorities said they would allow a total of 4,000 people to attend the Holy Fire ceremony, including 1,800 inside the church itself, which has a single large entryway with a raised step. Berg-Rafaeli said Israeli authorities have been in close contact with the churches and would revise the quota upwards next year if more doors in the basilica can be opened.
“It’s totally about safety and not at all about anything else,” she said.
Church leaders rejected any restrictions on principle, saying they infringe on religious freedom. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, like Al-Aqsa, is governed by a decades-old set of informal arrangements known as the status quo. As at Al-Aqsa, seemingly minor violations have ignited violence, including notorious brawls between monks of different denominations.
In a statement released earlier this month, the Greek Patriarchate said it was “fed up with police restrictions on freedom to worship.”
“The orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem has decided, by the power of the Lord, that it will not compromise its right to provide spiritual services in all churches and squares,” it said. “Prayers will be held as usual.” The patriarchate says up to 11,000 people attend in normal years.
Police sealed off the main entrances to the Christian Quarter with barricades. Large crowds jostled to get in, as the police waved through a trickle of local residents and some foreign tourists.
The ceremony, which goes back at least 1,200 years, hasn’t always passed peacefully.
In 1834 a frenzied stampede broke out in the darkened church, and the ruler of the Holy Land at the time barely escaped with his life after his guards drew swords and hacked their way through the crowd, the historian Simon Sebag Montefiore recounts in his history of Jerusalem. Some 400 pilgrims died in the melee, most from suffocation or trampling.
Israel says it is committed to ensuring freedom of worship for Jews, Christians and Muslims, and has long presented itself as an island of tolerance in the Middle East.
In recent years, however, tensions have risen with the local Christian community, most of whom are Palestinian Christians, a population that has steadily dwindled through decades of conflict as many have sought economic opportunities abroad.
Israel captured east Jerusalem — which includes the historic Old City and its religious sites — along with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war.
The Palestinians want all three territories for a future state with east Jerusalem as its capital. Israel annexed east Jerusalem shortly after the war in a move not recognized internationally, and considers the entire city to be its unified capital.
In recent years, the Greek Patriarchate has been locked in a legal battle with a Jewish settler group over the sale of three properties in the Old City, including two Palestinian-run hotels. The patriarchate says it has proof of corruption in the disputed 2004 sale.
Israel’s Supreme Court upheld the sale in 2019, ruling in favor of Ateret Cohanim, an Israeli organization that seeks to expand the Jewish presence in mostly Palestinian neighborhoods of east Jerusalem.
The settlers took over part of one of the hotels — a popular backpacker hostel — last month. Christian leaders denounced the move, accusing them of trying to change the religious character of Jerusalem’s Christian Quarter.
The frustration could be felt outside the New Gate leading to the Christian Quarter on Saturday, as crowds waited to enter. Some lifted baby strollers and small children over the barricades as they were waved through.
“It’s like this every year and every year there’s a different excuse,” said Dr. Muna Mushahwar, a physician who argued with police as she tried to organize the entry of a foreign delegation.
“They don’t want the Christians here. The more you push people the more frustrated they get and then they leave.”
PSPCL Recruitment 2022: 1690 New Vacancies of Assistant Lineman (ALM) Posts, Apply here
PSPCL Recruitment 2022: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL), recently, issued a short notice regarding the employment of Assistant Lineman Posts at its website (pspcl.in). This is a good opportunity for the candidates as a total of 1690 vacancies are announced by the Power Corporation. However, this number of posts is tentative in nature, and PSPCL may increase or decrease the vacancies.
The Newly formed Punjab Government Released PSPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification for 1690 Vacancies of Assistant Lineman. Candidates who possess ITI or Diploma in Electrical Engineering can Apply for this Vacancy. Apart from this PSPCL ALM Recruitment 2022 Application Form starts from 30th April 2022 and detailed notification will also be released on 30th April 2022. All the interested candidates should collect their documents and start preparing for the Vacancy.
|Recruiting Body
|PSPCL (Punjab State Power Corporation Limited)
|Total Vacancy
|1690 Posts
|Post Name
|ALM (Assistant Lineman)
|Notification Date
|22 April 2022
|Application Start Date
|30th April 2022
|Detailed PSPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification
|30th April 2022
|Last Date to Apply
|May 2022
|Age Limit
|18-27 Years
|Education Required
|ITI Pass or Diploma Holder
|Official Website
|pspcl.in
The detailed advertisement along with category-wise breakup, eligibility criteria, pay scale, selection criteria and other terms and conditions will be available after 30 April 2022 on the official website.
PSPCL ALM 2022 Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 1690
PSPCL ALM 2022 Salary (Tentative)
6400-20200 + 3400 Grade Pay
PSPCL ALM 2022 Eligibility Criteria (Tentative)
Educational Qualification:
ITI or Apprenticeship in the trade of Wireman/Electrician Trade
Age Limit:
18 to 37 years
How to Apply for PSPCL ALM Recruiment 2022 ?
Candidates can apply online on the official website of PSPCL by following steps:
Go to the official website of PSPCL and visit the ‘Careers Section’
Click on the online application link
Provide your details and upload the documents
Click on ‘Submit’ Button
Take a print out of the application form
Working Strategies: New workplace tips for the savvy introvert
If you identify as an introvert, the hybrid work environment emerging from the pandemic is tailor-made for you. Just think of the advantages available now that didn’t used to exist: The ability to work on projects at home; an escape from meetings that don’t actually require your attendance; the chance to leave an over-crowded room by simply coughing and announcing you’re not feeling 100 percent.
OK, I made the last one up — but don’t say you haven’t considered doing that. In an era when people are practically shunned if they sneeze, feigning illness is a sure-fire way to escape the awkward birthday parties and bagel breakfasts you used to dread.
And it’s not only introverted office workers who are finding respite in our post-lockdown world. Warehouse employees, laborers, hospitality workers and others are returning to less-crowded job sites as their workplaces open up again. Granted, much of the thinning results from labor shortages rather than safety precautions. But even so, for those who prefer fewer interactions in their daily lives, this may be a golden era of work.
Unfortunately, since “an instinct to isolate” doesn’t appear on most job descriptions, the savvy introvert must still navigate between personal comfort and professional appearances. These tips can help you chart that course.
1. Don’t hide on Zoom. While some managers request team members keep their cameras on during video meetings, others let the individual decide. As tempting as it may be, replacing your face with a blank silhouette during the session is not a great career move. This is especially true for hybrid meetings, with other team members attending in person.
Instead, make it a habit to log on a few minutes early — camera on — to participate in pre-session chit-chat. If you absolutely don’t want to be on camera during the meeting, send a brief note that you’re going off camera but will return for the discussion. And if you see that everyone else is on-camera? Turn yours back on so you don’t look like the only one who isn’t fully present.
2. Make the most of in-person days at work. If your company lets you mostly work from home, you’ll want to take advantage of the days when you do commute to a workplace. Setting in-person meetings or establishing a pattern of check-ins at colleagues’ cubicles are good ways of “seeing and being seen” per the old social trope.
This concept also goes for drivers who stop in at their dispatch desks, back warehouse workers who come up front occasionally, and any other work situation where the level of interaction can be increased from the normal pattern.
In regards to office workers, if in-office visits are relatively few, it may be best to relax productivity goals on these days. For introverts, the friction between connecting with others and concentrating on tasks can be exhausting. Rather than trying to do both, commit to doing one well.
3. Invest in good headphones. If your workplace allows them, you’ll find dual respite in a good pair of headphones. On the one hand, they will help shut out noise or other distractions while you’re focusing on your tasks. And as a bonus, others will be less likely to interrupt your work when they see the headphones in place.
Which brings us back to hiding: You don’t want to get too comfortable wearing the headphones, just as you shouldn’t use Zoom to disappear from meetings. At the very least, remove them as you walk through the workplace or while you’re on breaks.
4. Cultivate work friendships. You could argue that friends at work aren’t necessary, especially for remote employees. On the other hand, you could argue that the more isolated someone is in their daily experiences, the more important those work contacts might be.
Whichever camp you fall into, work allies do matter, especially when you need help or want someone’s perspective on a sticky situation. Since hybrid work settings diminish casual opportunities for connecting, introverts may need to be extra intentional in building relationships that can blossom into friendship, or at least mutual-help exchanges.
5. Celebrate your uniqueness. As a minority faction in our culture, introverts bring a different perspective to workplace situations. Although most settings weren’t made with you in mind, you can still thrive both personally and professionally. If you’d like to learn more about introverts’ unique attributes and challenges, you’ll find interesting articles by going to VeryWellMind.com and typing in “introvert” in the search box on the home page.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
