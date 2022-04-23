News
Jace Frederick: Timeout or not, it’s hard to pin Timberwolves’ Game 3 collapse on coaching
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch’s game management left something to be desired in Thursday’s Game 3 loss to the Grizzles. First, there was the wasted challenge on D’Angelo Russell’s offensive foul, when the guard led with his knees on a drive to the rim.
People may not like or agree with the rule, but the Timberwolves have seen that call made on Karl-Anthony Towns enough this season to know that when the knee cap meets the opponent’s groin, an offensive foul will be called.
Minnesota could’ve used that challenge for calls with a significantly higher chance of being overturned later in the game. You know, like when Memphis was in the midst of a 21-0 run to eviscerate the Timberwolves’ once-large advantage.
Speaking of that run, Finch surely would have been wise to call a timeout somewhere in the midst of the Grizzlies’ onslaught to stem the tide and get his team back on the tracks after clearly flying off. But that never came, nor did a Timberwolves response to the Grizzlies’ fourth-quarter push.
“Burned a lot (of timeouts) early, so I was hoping we’d just be able to get through to the fourth a little bit deeper beforehand (prior to using one),” Finch said.
Finch was, understandably, crucified locally and nationally for the error in judgement. For a coach who so liberally used timeouts during the regular season as run-stoppers — sometimes calling them when the opponent had only scored maybe four straight points with the Wolves still up 20-plus — he changed tactics in the season’s most important moment.
Sometimes calling the timeout is the proper play. Other times, it’s best to let guys play through it. But one consistent stands: Whatever a coach does will be critiqued if it doesn’t work.
The shame for Finch and his coaching staff was those decisions overshadowed an otherwise brilliant performance. The Timberwolves’ game plan through three quarters was flawless, from exposing Ja Morant as a horrendous 1 on 1 defender — something Patrick Beverley claimed most of the credit for — to sagging off Memphis’ off-ball players to defend Morant’s drives and make non-shooting wings try to burn Minnesota from deep.
The Grizzies struggled to find any form of offense through three quarters while the Wolves generated good looks on the majority of their possessions. As has been the case for most of the season, Minnesota’s players were put in the best possible position to succeed for most of the night.
Then they lost their heads in the fourth quarter, stopped making use of their many advantages and completely fell apart. That’s partly on Finch for not correcting the course, but it also falls on veterans such as Patrick Beverley, D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Taurean Prince for not diagnosing the issues and doing something about it themselves.
And even in the moments when things were at their worst, the Wolves were clanking open shots while the Grizzlies were scoring on a number of second-chance opportunities. There isn’t much coaching can do about either of those things.
Oftentimes this season, the plan has been for the players to look at Finch and Co. and wait for the solution, even to problems that didn’t always have an answer.
Perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the moment the coach slipped, his team tumbled. He’s been propping it up all season.
Wild know they will play rival Blues in first round. They want home-ice advantage.
There’s a little more than a week left in the regular season and the Wild already know they will be playing the rival St. Louis Blues in the first round of the NHL playoffs.
The matchup will continue a longstanding rivalry that has seen both sides experience playoff success as of late.
The last time the Wild advanced past the first round was during the 2014-15 season when they earned a 4-2 series win over the Blues.
On the flip side for the Wild, the most disappointing playoff appearance in recent memory was during the 2016-17 season when they suffered a 4-1 series loss to the Blues. That’s when journeyman goaltender Jake Allen turned into a literal brick wall for a week and a half to frustrate the Wild.
Which brings the rivalry to the 2021-22 season. Though a lot has changed since the last time they met in the playoffs, the animosity for each other still remains ahead their upcoming series.
Not that the Wild (49-21-7, 105 points) are thinking about the Blues (47-20-11, 105 points) quite yet. They know there’s something to play for with the regular season coming to a close. They Wild have five more games, the Blues four.
“We’re still in the regular season,” said forward Kevin Fiala, whose recent hot streak has pushed his totals to 32 goals and 45 assists this season. “Just trying to win those games here (and) trying to get home-ice advantage.”
That would be a huge boost for the Wild. They are 11-0-1 in their past 12 games at home and 28-7-2 at home this season.
Thus, getting an extra home game in the series would help the Wild, especially considering how much they have struggled against the Blues as of late. Those struggles have been well-documented as the Wild are 2-7-5 in the last 14 meetings with the Blues, including 0-1-2 this season.
“Since I’ve been here, we lost twice against them in overtime in 3-on-3,” said Nic Deslauriers, who the Wild acquired last month at the trade deadline. “In the playoffs, there’s no 3-on-3, so it’s a big difference. We’re confident.”
While the Wild haven’t beaten the Blues this season, they also haven’t played them at Xcel Energy Center. Technically, they played a home game during the Winter Classic at Target Field. Everyone knows that’s not the same thing.
“Our record speaks (for) itself here,” said Cam Talbot, who has been outstanding between the pipes the past couple of months. “We’re a different team when we’re in front of our fans. We can feed off of that in a series like that. That means a lot for our group moving forward, and we definitely want to start with Game 1 here.”
That’s something coach Dean Evason hasn’t been shy about. He consistently has lauded the fan base this season, and for a guy who doesn’t like to look too far down the road, he’s let his players think about what it would be like to open the playoffs at home.
“We love it here,” Evason said. “If we can play a seven-game series, and have four games here, that would be good.”
Timberwolves season depends on their ability to get up off the deck
Timberwolves fans are forgiven if their immediate reaction to Thursday’s heartbreaking Game 3 defeat — during which Minnesota squandered not one, but two 25-plus point leads — was to waive the white flag and concede that the first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies was over.
Frankly, they weren’t alone. That’s likely the thought of many basketball observers in the aftermath of the Grizzlies’ comeback charge and the Timberwolves’ … well, the opposite of that.
But the reality is the Timberwolves only trail the best-of-7 series two games to one. If they defend home court and win Saturday, they’ll square the first-round matchup at two wins apiece and be right back in the fight.
The Wolves certainly haven’t been out-talented in this series, and it’s undeniable that they match up well with Memphis. It’s not unfathomable that Minnesota could beat Memphis three times in four games. But any chance at pulling the series upset starts with a Game 4 victory. And to net that, the Wolves need to pick themselves up off the mat, just 48 hours after suffering a devastating defeat.
“Obviously they’re disappointed,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “But we’ve got Game 4 here and we’re not going to let this game affect that one, for sure. We’ll be fine.”
That may sound difficult to believe. How can a game like Thursday’s not have significant carryover to the next game?
Karl-Anthony Towns’ postgame plan was to go home, drink some wine and decompress. Minnesota has done a nice job bouncing back all season. The Wolves haven’t lost three straight games since early January, when COVID-19 ravaged the roster.
The Timberwolves have touted their team camaraderie all season, and it’s shined through in times of turbulence.
“It’s easy to go in the locker rooms and this, this, this and point fingers, but this team is not like that at all,” veteran guard Patrick Beverley said. “Camaraderie, staying together, enjoying adversity.
“No one said it was going to be easy. We don’t want it to be easy. We want it to be extremely hard, and it was. Again, this is a playoff loss, but it’s a lot we can learn from here, and we will.”
That requires moving through the storm of the defeat to see the light of the lessons. Going back to work Saturday and getting themselves to compete with the same intensity with which they did for about 30 minutes Thursday will be the greatest challenge of the Timberwolves’ season.
Will they be up for it?
“Remember what got us here, for me at least. I’m talking myself, remember what got me here, what got us here. Our support systems, our work and each other. We gotta lean on that,” Towns said. “Come in with a mindset desperate. Do whatever it takes to win. The same way we got up 26 is the same way we gotta come back next game and play.
“This is homecourt. We’ve been doing a great job at home defending it, one of the best teams at home. We really gotta put our chips on the line next game to win it.”
