Jay Hook and the ‘62 Mets look back on the franchise’s first win: ‘It started something in New York’
After Jay Hook beat the Pirates for the first victory in Mets history, Casey Stengel urged his pitcher to talk to the newspaper reporters covering the team as long as the scribes wanted. Stengel, whose sense of theater and PR served the Mets as well or better than any diamond stratagem he devised, knew the milestone was a good story, especially since his expansion club had started its baseball life with nine straight losses.
But the long interviews led to a brief feeling of awkwardness, mixed with the afterglow of a 9-1 victory, for Hook. By the time he was finished talking, the visiting clubhouse at Forbes Field was empty and the Mets needed to hop a plane to Cincinnati.
“The embarrassing thing was, everyone else had showered and dressed,” Hook recalls now. “I felt bad because everyone was on the bus and waiting for me to shower.”
But there was no hot water left. So Hook hopped into the whirlpool for an impromptu bath, an unlikely post-game ablution for the night’s pitching — and hitting — star. “It worked out fine,” Hook says with a laugh. “I’m sure they emptied the water out of the whirlpool after. At least it was warm.”
Of course, there would be an amusing anecdote glued to the first victory in Mets franchise history, which came on April 23, 1962, exactly 60 years ago Saturday. While they are known for the most losses by any team since 1900 — the ‘62 Mets were a woeful 40-120, a yardstick for any losing team since — they were also the kind of club that produced delight and, well, storylines.
Before their first game, a gaggle of Mets got stuck in a hotel elevator in St. Louis. That same game was later rained out. Before they even played a game in New York, there was a ticker-tape parade up Broadway to welcome them and National League baseball back to New York. At their workout at the Polo Grounds the day before the home opener, their spikes weren’t delivered. The date of that home opener? Friday the 13th, of course.
They had plenty of fun, too. One time, reliever Craig Anderson recalls, Stengel called up to the clubhouse during the first game of a doubleheader. Roger Craig was there because he was slated to pitch the second game. Craig, a jokester, according to Anderson, answered the phone and Stengel said, “This is Casey.”
“Casey who?” Craig barked. Then he hung up.
It was a rare moment where Stengel couldn’t get in more than a few words. He was, after all, a quote machine, even delivering the lament that became the title of Jimmy Breslin’s funny best-seller about the team: “Can’t Anybody Here Play This Game?”
The players, including “Marvelous” Marv Throneberry — sarcasm font on “Marvelous,” unless you’re talking about his ability to entertain — were colorful. They also had a few well-known former city stars, such as Gil Hodges, and their best slugger, Frank Thomas, set a record for home runs by a player on an expansion team, busting 34. Richie Ashburn, the future Hall of Famer, batted .306 and pitchers such as Craig, Hook and Al Jackson delivered some decent starts.
Getting their first victory, however, proved difficult, a stark contrast to their fellow expansion-ites, the Houston Colt .45s, who won their first three games.
The Mets gave up 16 hits and made three errors in their first-ever game, an 11-4 loss in St. Louis. Heavy, wet snow wiped out one tilt in which the Mets had jumped to a 2-0 lead against the Pirates. In their fifth loss, the Mets tied the score in the bottom of the ninth inning on Gus Bell’s two-out solo homer, but fell in the 11th when Herb Moford gave up a three-run shot to Don Buddin.
At the end of their first homestand, the Mets stood at 0-7. Dick Young wrote in the Daily News: “The Mets completed their successful home stand yesterday; nobody got killed.”
Two losses later, they had tied a record for most losses to start a season. But it all came together, oddly enough, against a Pirates team that had matched the then-mark for most consecutive wins to begin a year (10), first held by the Brooklyn Dodgers.
In front of 16,176 fans, Hook, who had missed part of the 1961 season with Cincinnati because of the mumps, throttled the powerful Bucs, throwing a five-hitter. He also delivered one of the biggest blows of the game, a two-run single in the second inning that expanded the Mets’ lead to 4-0.
“Once we jumped out, Jay was just in control,” says Anderson, 83, who roomed with Hook that year. “It was a happy night, I’ll tell you. We weren’t happy about losing nine games like that. I was in the dugout that night, so I felt the whole atmosphere. Casey was excited. I’m glad we won one, sometime.”
Anderson adds: “Jay was bragging about his hit — all pitchers are that way.”
It was a night of other firsts, too. Before that first win, the Mets had never scored as many as even six runs in a game. They had not sent nine men to the plate in an inning or knocked out an opposing pitcher, which they did to Pirates’ starter Tom Sturdivant in the second inning. In the eighth, Bobby Smith hit the first triple in Mets’ history off Farmingdale native Jack Lamabe.
On the front page of the Daily News the next day, there was a picture of Stengel with his arms raised. The caption below ended, tongue-in-cheek, we hope: “Now for the pennant!”
That, of course, was hype. But after limping to a 3-16 record by May 5, the Mets did begin to play a little better. They won nine-of-12 to get to 12-19. George Weiss, the former Yankee GM who was running the Mets, had talked hopefully of a .500 mark before the season. Maybe it wasn’t too late?
Alas, the Mets lost their next 17 games. The ‘62 team’s fate as lovable losers was sealed. Not that it’s been a bad ride.
“That first win, as I look back, it’s even more special now than it was then,” Anderson says. “It started something in New York. I never thought a losing team like that would get so much notoriety. I’m astounded by the attention we’re getting. We get tremendous autograph requests now.
“I get requests to sign ‘Original Met,’ so I put ‘1962 Original Met’ on everything I sign now. I never thought that would happen.”
“I can’t believe it’s been 60 years,” adds Thomas, who is now 92. “Sixty years went by pretty fast. You know, we weren’t so bad. Hodges got hurt and if he hadn’t, we would’ve been that much better of a club. But when the Mets came into existence, we were loved because we had the NL game back in New York. They all loved us, no matter what we did. And we all loved it.”
For years, Hook had a game ball from the first win. He had stuffed it into the inside pocket of his sports coat after the game. In 1967, while he was working for Chrysler, he had a glass case made with a plaque for the ball and gave it to the Mets in a ceremony at home plate before a game at Shea. After the Payson family sold the team, Hook says, they had the ball and it was eventually given to Rusty Staub to be used in an auction to benefit Staub’s extensive charity work.
“It ended up with the Mets, which is great, because that’s what I wanted in the first place,” the 85-year-old Hook says. The ball now sits on display in the Mets Hall of Fame and Museum at Citi Field.
Hook once asked one of his 13 grandchildren to take a picture of the ball and text it to him when she attended a Mets game. He’s looking forward to seeing it again himself on Aug. 27, the Mets revival of their Old Timers Day. Thomas, Anderson and 88-year-old reliever Ken MacKenzie are planning to be there, as well.
“All the grandkids want to see it, too,” Hook says.
()
Ira Winderman: Heat, Pat Riley have draft decisions of their own
From the Department of Why Bother?, the NBA took the time on Monday to break the tie for the Miami Heat’s 2022 first-round draft pick, with No. 27 now belonging Pat Riley and his front office.
The question is whether the announced selection on June 23 need even be sized for his Heat draft hat.
It’s not that the Heat shy from competitive youth, it’s just that rarely has the developmental pipeline been so stacked.
With the shift of NBA-ready Caleb Martin to a standard contract, the Heat have Mychel Mulder and Javonte Smart primed for time in summer league, with both under two-way contract for next season.
There also was the midseason conversion of Haywood Highsmith to a partially guaranteed standard deal, with the 25-year-forward also on developmental detail.
Then there is center Omer Yurtseven, last year’s summer standout whose 2021-22 developmental program was interrupted by the return of Bam Adebayo from thumb surgery and the team’s turn to a win-now focus in the playoff race.
Beyond that, there are the ties to Marcus Garrett, the guard who continued to rehab at the Heat’s facilities after wrist surgery left to a roster parting in January, and big man Micah Potter, who earned All-Rookie distinction this season with the Heat’s G League affiliate.
It is no surprise, therefore, that the Heat again are poised to participate in two summer leagues in July.
Already, the Heat could field an offseason developmental roster of Mulder, Smart, Highsmith, Yurtseven, Garrett and Potter. And that’s not even getting into the youth of former two-way players and ongoing developmental projects Gabe Vincent, 25, and Max Strus, 26. (Both were with the team in 2021 summer league, with little need for returns this summer.)
So where does that leave the Heat when it comes to the draft during the rarest of times when their first pick will far earlier than where the Miami Dolphins will select in this coming week’s NFL Draft?
Most likely, weighing cost-benefit analysis, as well as considering trade value.
While the rookie scale for the No. 27 pick in June’s draft is $1.84 million, or roughly the veteran minimum, even such numbers can get in the way of the luxury tax, as was the case when the Heat opted to sell off 2019 second-round pick KZ Okpala in February to the Oklahoma City Thunder for luxury-tax roster relief.
Beyond that, No. 27 also could stand as trade sweetener, perhaps if the Heat see the need to offload the $16.9 million due Duncan Robinson next season.
That’s not to say there can’t be value added.
Among recent No. 27 selections have been Pascal Siakam, Rudy Gobert, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kyle Kuzma, Robert Williams, Larry Nance Jr. Heck, Dennis Rodman made the Hall of Fame from No. 27 in 1986 (when that pick came in the second round). And former Heat legend Vladimir Stepania also was a member of the No. 27 club, in 1998.
But with their trade-deadline deal with the Thunder pushing back the need to forward a first-round pick until 2025, at the earliest, the Heat are free to trade their 2022 first-round pick at any time — today, tomorrow, at the draft, after the draft.
In fact, by flipping their 2022 first-round pick for another team’s future first-round pick, it could unlock similar freedom to deal first-round picks in subsequent years (a possibility now encumbered starting in 2024 due to the protected pick due to Oklahoma City, with teams not allowed to be without first-round picks in consecutive future drafts).
So, yes, the Heat did score their first victory of the season over the Golden State Warriors when they won the draft tiebreaker, after both teams finished the regular season at 53-29.
But this Heat roster, with the win-now talents of Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, hardly has the time to wait for No. 27 to turn into a contributor, especially with the development pipeline already so well stocked.
For those who insist on considered the possibilities, those listed in the Heat’s range at No. 27 include Milwaukee forward Patrick Baldwin Jr., G League prospect MarJon Beauchamp, Ohio State wing Malaki Branham, Alabama guard JD Davison, Serbian forward Nikola Jovic, Duke guard Trevor Keels, Auburn center Walter Kessler (nephew of late Heat big man Alec Kessler), Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, Overtime Elite guard Jean Montero and Kentucky guard TyTy Washington.
So off to the May 16 combine in Chicago it will be.
But as buyers? Or sellers? Intervening playoff results well could play a factor.
IN THE LANE
A BIG FAN: Denied the opportunity for the award himself, largely because of the time missed due to injury, Warriors forward Draymond Green instead lashed out at those who did not have the Heat’s Adebayo as a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, which ultimately went to Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart. “I thought it was a shame that Bam Adebayo wasn’t top three,” Green said on his podcast. “I’m not sure what Bam has to do to get into the top three. But it was a crying shame that he didn’t make the top three. I can go on and on about that. But I think we all know how ridiculous it is that Bam Adebayo, sitting first place in the East, did not make the top three. Absolutely terrible. Bam I’m not sure what you got to do my brother.” Green, who teamed with Adebayo for Olympic gold last summer, added, “It don’t be adding up to me. I see Bam Adebayo. I see him switch on the five. I see him be the catalyst to that defense, be the anchor to it. I see all of that. I see you Bam. I appreciate your defense my bother. I don’t know what you got to do to get some recognition for it.”
61ST PICK MOVES UP: In previous years, the goal for the Heat often was to wrap up No. 61 in the immediate wake of the NBA draft, the perceived best player to go undrafted. That included their poker face with Duncan Robinson through the 2018 draft process. This year, it will be a bit different. Again without a second-round pick, as they seemingly always are, the hunt will be for Mr. 59. That is one pick after the selections will end in June. What would have been the No. 55 pick was forfeited by the Heat as the result of the NBA’s ruling of early contact with Kyle Lowry ahead of last summer’s free agency. And what would have been No. 54 was forfeited by the Milwaukee Bucks over their free-agency shenanigans in the 2020 offseason with Bogdan Bogdanovic, who instead signed with the Hawks and is facing the Heat in this first round. The forfeited Heat pick was the one obtained from the Denver Nuggets in the 2019 draft-night trade for the rights to center Bol Bol. The Heat do not hold their own second-round pick until 2028.
TANK TIME: Now dealing with the injury loss of Khris Middleton, it could be argued that karma has caught up to the Bucks. Positioned to finish No. 2 in the East on the closing day of the regular season, the Bucks instead laid down against the Cleveland Cavaliers, to get into the perceived easier No. 3-No. 6 opening-round matchup against the Chicago Bulls. That decision, however, came at the cost of vaulting the Celtics to No. 2. The cost now could be playing as the road team against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, should both teams advance. And the way the Celtics have been playing, it well could turn out to be a careful-for-what-you-wished-for scenario. For their part, the Heat went for and achieved No. 1, with homecourt throughout the East bracket of the playoffs. (Although with a win on closing night in Orlando, when they sat their starters, the Heat lost out on the chance of hosting an NBA Finals against the Warriors. So perhaps down-the-road second-guessing there, as well.)
LEARNING EXPERIENCE: If nothing else, Heat 2020 first-round pick Precious Achiuwa arguably got the worst moment of his NBA career out of the way relatively early, when he missed a pair of final-seconds free throws that could have given the Toronto Raptors a Game 3 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. “First time I’m actually playing significant minutes in the playoffs, just learning,” Achiuwa said. “Moving on, just getting better. Definitely I know I’m going to be back here a lot of times in my career. It’s a learning experience moving forward for me.” Said veteran Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, “He’ll lose some sleep over the free throws, as we all do. We’ve all been there.”
NUMBER
18. Playoff-series won since 2009 (Erik Spoelstra’s first season as coach) for Spoelstra and Steve Kerr, tied for the most in the NBA over that span. Gregg Popovich is third on that list at 13, followed by Tyronn Lue (12).
()
Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 6,100 from the record rate, know the latest rate
Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 6,100 from the record rate, know the latest rate
Gold Price: There is a steady decline 89in the price of gold. On Friday, there was a decrease in the price of gold again. Globally also the price of gold decreased.
New Delhi: Gold Price: There is a steady decline in the price of gold. On Friday, there was a decrease in the price of gold again. Globally also the price of gold decreased.
Gold Rate at Rs 52,474 on MCX
In fact, on Friday, gold futures fell by Rs 154 to Rs 52,474 per 10 grams as traders reduced the size of their positions amid weak demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June fell by Rs 154, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 52,474 per 10 grams. It had a business of 16,934 lots. Globally, gold was trading at $ 1,953.90 an ounce with a loss of 0.09 percent in New York.
On Friday also, the price of gold in MCX had fallen by Rs 331.
Gold became cheaper than the record rate
At the same time, according to the Good Returns website, the price of 22 carat gold was recorded at Rs 49,300 per 10 grams on Friday. Compared to the record rate, in August 2020, gold had reached its all-time high rate of Rs 55,400 per ten grams.
If you compare the current price of 22 carat gold with its all-time high rate, then gold is now selling cheaper by Rs 6,100.
The post Gold Price: Big news! Gold became cheaper by Rs 6,100 from the record rate, know the latest rate appeared first on JK Breaking News.
School Edu Deptt Changes School Timing For This District From 8.30 Am To 2 Pm
School Edu Deptt Changes School Timing For This District From 8.30 Am To 2 Pm
According to the official communiqué, School Education Department has said, “The administration conveys approval for change of School timings from 8.30 Am to 2.00 Pm from May -01-2022 and staggered timings for different classes in Srinagar city.”
“This office has received a communication from Traffic Police Headquarter JK, Jammu regarding the change in School timing in Srinagar City,” it reads.
The communiqué reveals that the timings of schools in Srinagar city are clashing with office timings during the afternoon peak hours which result in congestion on main roads in Srinagar city wherein about more than 52 thousand students come out from the schools mentioned in the communication during these hours. “The communication has further proposed staggered school leaving time for different classes.”
“Additional Director General of Police, Traffic, J&K, Jammu has requested that timings of Schools and College may be got changed from 8.30 Am to 2.00 Pm to overcome the problem of congestion, so that smooth movement of traffic is ensured in Srinagar city,” it read
The post School Edu Deptt Changes School Timing For This District From 8.30 Am To 2 Pm appeared first on JK Breaking News.
