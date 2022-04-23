News
Kristian Winfield: Nets would be irresponsible to play Ben Simmons in Game 4 vs. Celtics if down 0-3
If the Nets don’t win Game 3, there’s no point in playing Ben Simmons in Game 4.
In fact, it would be negligent, irresponsible and downright destructive for them to play him in an elimination game given the circumstances.
No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 playoff deficit, and the Nets, who have so far been unable to solve the Celtics’ league-best defense, have lacked chemistry and cohesion all season, and have been thoroughly outcoached by their former assistant Ime Udoka, don’t look like a team positioned to become the first.
Yet the Nets, who the Celtics have bullied with their physicality through Games 1 and 2, think Game 4 — facing a potential 3-0 deficit — is the best time to put Simmons on the floor.
Let me remind you that the Sixers rushed Simmons back from a nerve impingement in his lower back in February 2020, a decision that ultimately cost him about a little less than a month of action and would have cost him the entire season had the NBA not gone on hiatus then returned in the Orlando bubble.
That impingement is not a thing of the past: He cited lower back pain during his training camp holdout with Philadelphia earlier this season, and his lower back flared up weeks after his Feb. 10 arrival in Brooklyn via the James Harden trade, this time as a herniated disk that required an epidural for Simmons to finally start feeling better.
Let me remind you Simmons — according to Nets head coach Steve Nash, whose words at this point should be taken with a grain of salt — received that epidural in mid-March, only started practicing with contact on April 18 and still has yet to play five-on-five with his new teammates.
And let me remind you that the Celtics have been so physical on defense that they’ve turned Kevin Durant into MarShon Brooks.
Durant led the NBA with 29.9 points per game but is shooting just 13-of-41 from the field through the first two games of this series because the Celtics are “hitting him” when he doesn’t have the ball and sending two or three bodies everywhere he goes.
And the Nets want to throw Simmons, who hasn’t played basketball in over 10 months, hasn’t practiced 5-on-5 with full contact (again, if we believe Nash), and whose back can’t possibly be 100% just a couple months removed from suffering a herniated disk, out onto the floor against Boston’s bruisers?
It’s a bad look, especially when you consider this, new from Saturday morning’s shootaround: Simmons hasn’t even practiced with the players who he’ll take the floor with if he does play in Game 4.
Veteran guard Goran Dragic, who the Nets need to play 40 minutes if they want to have a chance in Game 3, said he has yet to play with Simmons because Simmons is only practicing with the stay-ready group. There aren’t even nine players in the stay-ready group (the Nets’ group of end-of-the-rotation players), which is why Simmons has yet to play five-on-five,
So if Dragic is telling the truth, that means Simmons’ first time playing with any of the Nets’ regular rotation players will come with the series on the line in a potential elimination Game 4.
“It’s tough,” Dragic said after Saturday’s shootaround. “It’s not the best-case scenario for us because we don’t have time, but at the same time, we have to try. We have to put him up to speed.”
Dragic said he can already envision how he’d play with Simmons but therein lies the harsh reality: Two days before the Nets plan on throwing their All-Star forward into the fire, there remains zero real work that has been done in practice that would suggest a smooth transition of any sort in Game 4.
“You’re right,” Dragic said. “You have to practice that to build that chemistry. Unfortunately, we don’t have time, so you have to try. We’ll see.”
And then, of course, there’s the mental health aspect of it all. Simmons said in his introductory press conference that he’s been dealing with mental health issues since long before he posted a dud against the Atlanta Hawks in last year’s playoffs. But that’s the last time he played a pro basketball game, and one has to imagine that’s where those mental health issues swelled.
In that series, he never took more than six shots in any of the final three games and turned down an open layup in Game 7 to give a teammate a more difficult shot that was missed on a game-swinging possession. The 76ers, who were heavy favorites, lost that series after building a 2-1 lead, and Simmons’ teammates and head coach Doc Rivers threw him under the bus right after that game.
And now the Nets want to throw Simmons right back into the pressure cooker, trotting him half-healthy out onto the floor with the weight of an entire championship-or-bust season on the line.
“I have to get on the floor and help this team win,” Simmons said after practice on Friday. “I got traded to the Brooklyn Nets and that’s what they need me to do, and that’s where my focus is right now.”
If the Nets really want Simmons to play in Game 4, they had better come out and win Game 3. Game 3 for all intents and purposes is a must-win, not just because NBA history says no team has ever come back from being down 0-3, but because that history would also make putting Simmons (not 100%) on the floor the most negligent decision the franchise could possibly make.
Nash said Simmons didn’t play at all during Friday’s practice and that his back has had no setbacks from the four-on-four′s he’s played so far. A four-on-four, however, is not remotely in the same ballpark as a five-on-five against the most physical defense the Nets have seen this season. And if the Nets can’t win Game 3 without Simmons, there’s truly no point in wheeling him out there for 15-to-20 minutes in Game 4, which makes Game 3, for every reason imaginable, a must win.
“I think [Game 3] is not a must win, but every game is a must win in the playoffs, so I don’t necessarily subscribe to [Game 3 being a must-win],” Nash said. “You don’t go in and say Game 1′s not a must win. You are trying to win every single game. So our mentality shouldn’t change. We are trying to win every game.”
()
News
Film crew in St. Paul shooting adaptation of Chuck Klosterman’s ‘Downtown Owl’
Earlier this month, a crew began shooting a film adaptation of Chuck Klosterman’s 2008 novel “Downtown Owl” in and around the Twin Cities.
As is often the case with such productions, details are tough to come by, in large part because crews need to focus on their work rather than deal with nosy members of the general public. But in this case I have an in and it’s Chuck himself.
I’ve known him since we worked together at our first newspaper jobs back in 1994. He left newspapers for a job at Spin magazine and, since his 2001 debut “Fargo Rock City,” Chuck has published a dozen best-selling books, including nonfiction, essay collections and three works of fiction.
On Wednesday, a Twitter user spotted a film crew at St. Paul’s Spot Bar, so I figured I’d call Chuck to see what’s up. And he seems as surprised as anyone the film is actually getting made.
“I’m pretty amazed by (the directors’) level of commitment to it,” he said. “It is flattering for sure.”
It turns out the interest in “Downtown Owl” was there before the book was even published. It was Chuck’s first novel and he set it in the ’80s in the fictional North Dakota town of Owl, which he based on his own North Dakota hometown of Wyndmere. For the audiobook, his publisher hired three actors to voice the main characters, one of whom was Lily Rabe, who is best known for her work in the FX anthology series “American Horror Story.”
Hollywood has long shown an interest in Chuck’s work. For example, the Hold Steady’s Craig Finn and a writer from David Letterman’s show optioned Chuck’s first effort, 2001’s “Fargo Rock City.” Chuck said his 2005 book “Killing Yourself to Live” was optioned four or five times. The thing is, the vast majority of options lapse and the projects never come to fruition.
By the time of “Downtown Owl,” Chuck said, “I had gotten used to the idea that when someone options your book, nothing happens. I know it seems weird, but I didn’t pay that much attention to it.”
Indeed, Rabe let the deal lapse and Chuck went on with his life. (He now lives in Portland, Ore., with his wife, Melissa Maerz, whom he met when she was music editor of the late City Pages, and their two children.)
In 2012, Chuck took a call from “Parks and Recreation” star Adam Scott, who was setting up a production company and picked up the option for “Downtown Owl.” That October, Scott announced the news of his new company and its intent to turn the book into a film.
“I never heard from him again,” Chuck said.
Soon after, Rabe picked up the option again and began an almost decade-long conversation with Chuck about the would-be film. At one point, another “Parks and Recreation” vet Aubrey Plaza was set to star. At another point, there was talk of filming in New Mexico. At yet another point, Rabe talked about asking Richard Linklater to direct and Matthew McConaughey to star.
All the while, other projects looked far more likely to happen, but never did. Chuck said a 2018 call from Rabe’s partner Hamish Linklater (no relation to Richard) caught his attention. Linklater was going to fly to North Dakota and visit Wyndmere on a sort of fact-finding mission to get a sense of the feeling of small-town rural life.
“I was shocked,” Chuck said. “He went to my high school, met my cousin and a coach. He said he couldn’t have gotten a warmer reception. Part of me was, like, maybe this really will come out? Nothing’s ever been this close before.”
But plans to shoot in 2019 came and went and the pandemic brought the entire industry to a screeching halt. Chuck then heard they were planning to film in Minnesota and, months later, it actually happened. Rabe is co-directing the film with Linklater and also starring alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wittrock and Jack Dylan Grazer. Chuck remains in contact with the couple, but is purposefully not getting overly involved with the details.
“I had no idea Ed Harris was going to be in this until I saw it on Twitter,” Chuck said with a laugh.
As such, Chuck only shared scant details about the shoot. He wasn’t even entirely certain that crew at Spot Bar was from the film, although he assumes that’s the case.
I tried to go to the bar after work, but they were literally filming a movie. Nice bronco out front though. pic.twitter.com/wppj9mXciV
— Chey Cab (@CheyCab) April 22, 2022
“You’ve got to let the creative people be creative,” he said. “There’s a lot of things about this I don’t fully understand. I guess they’re still scouting locations and finding local actors. To me, it doesn’t seem like those things would still be happening. They were, like, ‘Oh well, we don’t have any high school kids cast yet. We’ve heard the Minneapolis actor pool is exceptionally deep.’ ”
The book is set in the fall, but they’re shooting in the spring. Given that the story ends with a massive blizzard, Chuck has no idea how they’re going to pull that off.
“Again, I don’t know how this works, but they don’t seem worried about it.”
While this shouldn’t come as a surprise, Chuck also doesn’t know details about the film’s future, whether it will run in theaters or go directly to a streaming service. But he’s eager to see the end result.
“What’s interesting about writing a novel is that you need to imagine the whole reality inside your mind,” he said. “It will be even more interesting to see if this movie actually replicates the reality I once imagined.”
News
Cass DiMicco is using Instagram to power her line of jewelry
This story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it sent to your inbox.
Cass DiMicco is a fashion blogger turned influencer with her own jewelry company and more than 300,000 Instagram followers.
After attending Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, DiMicco, 31, worked as an assistant buyer for Lord & Taylor. But she had aspirations to work at a “trendy, fashion-forward” company like Intermix, which is what inspired her to start her blog. In 2017, she quit her job to pursue being an influencer full-time and in 2019 she launched Aureum Collective, her jewelry brand which she runs with her husband in Miami.
“I basically was pretty strategic about knowing that if I built up a following for my personal brand, then I could eventually down the line launch my own brand as well,” DiMicco said.
DiMicco’s target audience are 28-34 year olds in major cities who like to see a combination of designer brands and more affordable looks. DiMicco splits her efforts evenly between running her social media presence and her work with Aureum.
“I don’t ever want to be going full in on Aureum because my personal brand really helps to connect with my audience and helps sell Aureum on a more personal level,” she said. “And so that’s why I’m constantly balancing between the two.”
How DiMicco makes money
DiMicco said her main revenue streams as an influencer come from the work she does with companies. She forms what she calls partnerships, which involve her promoting a brand. DiMicco also makes some money through affiliate work, though, where she gets paid a percentage of the sales she generates from links she promotes.
“I get a little bit of revenue from affiliate, but that’s definitely not my focus, especially because I’ve been working more with luxury brands,” she said.”
“A lot of times when you’re working with partnerships, it’s really a lot about brand awareness, and maybe gaining followers for their account or maybe you’re creating content that the brands can then use,” she said.
Fashion and Beauty Influencing
DiMicco said fashion and beauty influencing is more transactional than other niches because it is focused on buying merchandise. For example, influencers will shop at stores in bulk and collect a “haul” of merchandise to display on social media.
“A lot of times people follow people because they’re funny or you just enjoy their lifestyle,” she said. “Whereas fashion and beauty are a little bit more tangible. You’re following someone for very tangible advice on, ‘Okay, she did a haul, I can watch her Zara haul and now easily decide what I want from Zara and I don’t need to scroll through the whole Zara website.’”
DiMicco believes she has attracted a strong base of followers partially because of her experience working as an assistant buyer: “My number one skillset is knowing what trends are going to be next, knowing which brands are going to be the next ‘it’ brands,” she said. “My followers really trust my opinion and judgment on filtering out all the fashion that there is and sharing what I think are the best investments and the best way to put things together and just having an eye for what I think is the best pieces to have in your wardrobe.”
Advice for Aspiring Influencers
DiMicco stressed the importance of trial and error and being resilient in the influencing space, including experimenting with different platforms to see what works.
“It’s important to have a really unique perspective,” she said. “Because I think if you’re trying to replicate someone else’s formula, you might not get as far as if you just make up your own rules and have your own individual perspective of how you do your content.”
This interview was originally published in The Creators, a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it in your inbox before it’s online.
News
Govt hikes wages of daily wagers, casual labourers
Govt hikes wages of daily wagers, casual labourers
Jammu, Apr 23 (KNO): The government Saturday approved hike in minimum wages of the daily wagers including the casual labourers, in all government departments from existing Rs. 225 per day to Rs. 300 per day as an interim measure till the minimum wage rates are revised by the Labour and Employment department.
The Labour and Employment department has intimated that the process shall be completed within 3 months. According to the order issued by the Finance Department, a copy of which lies with news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), it said daily wagers are playing significant role in the development of UT with exemplary commitment and dedication to work. “The interim measure has been taken to benefit a sizable portion of the workforce.
We are firmly committed to ensure the welfare and well-being of all Daily wagers and the government will leave no stone unturned to establish principles of equality, welfare, and social justice in the governance,” reads the order.
It is pertinent to mention that Labour and Employment Department has prepared a comparative statement of Minimum Wages prevalent in other States/UTs of the country. As the process of notifying the minimum wages by the Labour and Employment department will take at least three months, a decision for interim measures was taken to benefit daily wagers in all government departments and those of municipalities and local bodies.
“While we are fast-tracking the process on minimum wages, the interim measure reflects the UT administration’s concern to make growth and progress inclusive.
Together we can confront the challenges of future and there is no doubt Daily Wagers & Casual Labourers will also carry forward the process of Social & Economic change”—(KNO)
The post Govt hikes wages of daily wagers, casual labourers appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Kristian Winfield: Nets would be irresponsible to play Ben Simmons in Game 4 vs. Celtics if down 0-3
After Hours Trading Compared to Trading During Normal Hours
Coinbase Finally Unveils Social NFT Platform For Limited Beta Users
How Does Stock Trading Online Work?
Film crew in St. Paul shooting adaptation of Chuck Klosterman’s ‘Downtown Owl’
20 Things Google Likes On Your Website
Cass DiMicco is using Instagram to power her line of jewelry
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Prices Nears Key Support Level Amid Correction
Forex EA Software Reviews
Govt hikes wages of daily wagers, casual labourers
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations