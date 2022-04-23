News
Lindbergh’s 36-hour Musicthon raising money for childhood cancer
ST. LOUIS — The sound of musicians performing will be heard for 36 straight hours at Lindbergh High School this weekend. The annual Musicthon was created by student band members in 2014. Their inspiration was seeing a classmate named Alex lose his three-year battle with cancer.
“Being a band director of a band that is thinking about something bigger than themselves, I’m super, super proud of that,” said David Wyss, Lindbergh’s director of bands. “I can’t imagine what those families are going through but know that people are thinking about them, and we’re trying to do something good in their honor.”
The annual event has raised more than $23,450. The current band president, Lindbergh senior Hannah Wehrman, said fellow students are eager to participate in something that helps others.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “It’s the thing that we look forward to each year.”
Band vice president Blake Burrus said, “Just gives me great joy to see everyone performing music and giving to the community.”
The Musicthon involved months of planning and comes at a time when many students are busy with AP exams, college plans, and finals.
“They take 36 hours out of a weekend, and they dedicate themselves to raising money for kids with cancer,” said Lindbergh parent Kristie Deeter. “It moves me every time.”
“I hope that it’s something that catches on with more schools around the area,” said Wyss.
He said the annual event is a great way to get the entire student body involved in something positive. This year’s event is taking place in the Lindbergh High School commons area. The Musicthon started at 8 a.m. Friday and will end Saturday at 8 p.m.
Anyone wishing to support the effort can visit
News
Residents push for state audit of troubled St. Louis County community
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Residents in the City of Bellefontaine Neighbors are pushing for a state audit to have someone from the outside come in and examine the books.
The city of about 10,000 burst into the public eye when half the council boycotted council meetings for months. Without a quorum, a lot of the city’s business didn’t get done.
Petitioners say they have a year to gather about 700 signatures they need to bring in the auditor. They say the mayor has been spending taxpayers’ dollars without getting the okay from the city council.
They say that’s against their ordinance. They also say the mayor is issuing permits without board approval. FOX 2’s Elliott Davis talked to Mayor Tommie Pierson who said he did nothing wrong.
He said he had to make decisions on his own because half the board was gone and city business needed to continue.
News
IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection donates services to fix electrical hazards in low-income homes
ST. LOUIS – Electricians with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Electrical Connection partnership are volunteering their time Saturday to work on upgrading electrical systems in 15 low-income homes.
Volunteers with Electric Connection join the Rebuilding Together St. Louis effort every year – for 19 years – to help those in low-income households.
Around 150 electricians will gather at the IBEW Union Hall first and fan out from there to make the repairs.
Since 2003, the Electrical Connection partnership has donated more than $2.3 million in labor and materials to do electric repairs for low-income, disabled and elderly St. Louisans served by Rebuilding Together.
News
Sidelined by pandemic, Walz to resume in-person State of the State address Sunday
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will return to the House chamber Sunday to deliver his annual State of the State address in front of lawmakers at the Capitol for the first time since the COVID-19 began.
The Democratic governor’s address will be the last of his first term before facing a stiff challenge from Republicans in the November election. He’s expected to use the address to thank “a whole lot of Minnesotans” for braving the worst of the pandemic before highlighting his budget plans and calling for compromise in the divided Legislature to end the session.
In 2020, Walz taped a shortened version of his annual address from the governor’s mansion in St. Paul. He delivered the 2021 address from a classroom at Mankato West High School, where he was a teacher before being elected to the U.S House.
The governor is expected to highlight his proposed supplemental budget plan, which includes direct payments, dubbed “Walz checks,” of $500 to single filers and $1,000 to joint filers. His proposal also includes a $2.7 billion infrastructure package, in addition to tax, education and public safety spending.
The address comes as lawmakers head into the home stretch of the legislative session, where they must figure out how to use the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus and more than $1 billion in federal pandemic funds. The divided chambers remain far apart on spending and policy items weeks before the May 23 adjournment. The GOP-controlled Senate is pushing for permanent income tax cuts, while House Democrats are seeking targeted tax credits and increases in spending.
Legislative leaders also remain deadlocked on whether to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and pay back the federal government for jobless aid during the pandemic, causing an automatic tax increase on employers statewide after lawmakers missed a March 15 deadline. Senate Republicans want to use $2.7 billion to refill the trust fund. But House Democrats have tied that to a $1 billion proposal for $1,500 checks to front-line workers who braved the pandemic, up from $250 million agreed to by both sides last year that wasn’t doled out.
Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, told reporters Thursday that legislative leaders expect to resume negotiations Monday. She’s optimistic they can reach a deal by April 30, when tax payments are due for employers.
Walz has criticized the Legislature for not yet reaching an agreement and said he will provide a path forward during his address.
“I’m going to call for us to get that done,” Walz told reporters Wednesday. “Because the deadline is truly upon us, and it’s simply fiscally irresponsible not to deal with it.”
A spokeswoman for Senate Republicans did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Lindbergh’s 36-hour Musicthon raising money for childhood cancer
Residents push for state audit of troubled St. Louis County community
Roth IRA Vs Infinite Banking Concept
IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection donates services to fix electrical hazards in low-income homes
All You Need To Understand About Payday Loans
Top 3 Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Sidelined by pandemic, Walz to resume in-person State of the State address Sunday
Five Steps to Feel More Confident About Your Retirement
Sainted & Tainted: More appreciation for Ramsey County Care Center
What Joint Term Life Insurance is All About
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations