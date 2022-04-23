Finance
Military Separation – How to Reduce Your Health Insurance Premiums by Half
As a military member separating from your respective service you have many people you need to see; papers that need to be signed; interviews that need to be scheduled, and somehow you have to remember everything that needs to be done and not jeopardize your family’s future.
Of the utmost importance is how you and your family will be able to effectively transition from military health insurance benefits to civilian health insurance plans. In this article I’ll give you an overview about the top 5 things you need to know and how to plan accordingly so you don’t make a bad decision.
1) Military members are eligible to participate in Continued Health Care Benefit Program (CHCBP) when they separate from the military, which allows you to continue to insure yourself prior to the start of any group coverage from starting at a new job or an individual/family plan if you will become self-employed.
2) CHCBP mirrors Tricare Standard benefits, but some benefits are excluded. Additional information can be found here http://www.humana-military.com/chcbp/main.htm
3) The plan will cost an individual $311 per month or a family $663 a month. The first 3 months are due upon application for benefits.
4) Military members must enroll within 60 days following the loss of their Military health insurance benefits and they can keep their new coverage for 18-36 months.
5) Depending upon the nature of any pre-existing conditions you have, CHCBP may provide you with insurance coverage and insure any conditions that you might be experiencing.
As you can clearly see it’s a pretty simple process, but you might (should) be asking yourself what other options do I have? I’m glad you asked.
CHCBP is a great program that helps military members feel one less thing to worry about prior to obtaining group coverage. Having said that, if you’re healthy and can obtain a short term or standard insurance plan, the CHCBP premiums are up to 500% more expensive than similar plans you could find on the market depending upon your age, family size and health status.
For example, a family of 4 living in Maryland, Virginia or Connecticut, might expect to pay $300-$500 a month for a plan that is similar to Tricare Standard. Do you think that you could find a way to spend the extra $4300 a year you’d be saving? If not, I’m sure the insurance company would love the extra money, but I don’t make a living recommending that approach.
Stay tuned for future articles that illustrate other methods that will enable you to save money on your health care costs.
Medicare Supplement Insurance Plans
Medicare supplemental health insurance is the health insurance taken in addition to the Medicare insurance. Supplemental refers to the add-on nature of the insurance; it supports the Medicare insurance by paying for costs that are not covered by Medicare. These include charges such as deductibles, copayments and coinsurance. Because it helps pay for gaps in the cost and reimbursements of the Medicare insurance, it is also called Medigap insurance. Private health insurers offer supplemental insurance plans; the prices for the plans vary from one insurer to another even for the same plan. Finding out the right plan is important from two aspects: getting the right supplemental insurance plan for your requirements, and getting it at the lowest cost.
Different Medicare Supplemental Insurance Plans
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMMS), the federal agency that administrators the Medicare program, has standardized the supplemental insurance plans into 10 plan types. These standardized plans are offered by private insurers as insurance products. The plans are named from A to N, with the plans names with E, H, I and J discontinued after May 31, 2010. Therefore, we have 10 plans named A, B, C, D, F, G, K, L, M and N. Plan F can be further divided into F and F with high deductible, which makes for a total of 11 plans.
The plans differ in the types of benefits they offer. The benefits can be divided under the following heads: Basic benefits, Skilled Nursing Care, Medicare Part A deductible, Part B deductible, Part B Excess Charges, Foreign Travel and Preventative Services. Even the basic benefits offered under different plans differ from one to another. For example, the Plan A offers just basic benefits, but is costlier than F deductible, which offers basic benefits in addition to other benefits. This is possible because plan A has more basic benefits.
Price Comparisons for Medigap Insurance Plans
Private companies offer different supplement insurance plans at different costs. Even for the same plan with exact same features, the monthly premiums can vary to a factor of up to 2x. For example, the Medigap K is available for a monthly premium of $85 to $165. This shows that among the many companies that offer K, at least one is offering it at a monthly premium of just $85 per month, whereas the same standardized plan with the same features is also on offer at a premium of $165 per month.
With so many different plans on offer, and the complexity of dozens of insurance companies offering the same plans at different prices, it becomes hard to find the best supplemental plan for your requirement. Therefore, it becomes all the more important to shop judiciously to get the plan that not only meets your requirements, but is also easy on your pocket.
5 Proven Strategies To Improve Patient Engagement and Revenue Cycle Efficiency
It is a strange paradox. As the healthcare industry transitions towards integrated, cost-effective business models, the revenue cycle of medical practices, has become more fragmented and expensive.
Payer reimbursement cuts, drastic increase in consumer payments and regulatory changes are challenging traditional, antiquated approaches to revenue cycle management. According to a survey by PwC, one in two, Americans, rate hospitals poorly, for affordability of services and price transparency.
To survive in the New Health Economy care providers should focus on patient care. But there are bills to be paid to keep the lights on! Fortunately, a healthy revenue cycle and good patient care needn’t be mutually exclusive terms any more. There are ways to build a strong and sustainable revenue cycle while still focusing on patient care. Here are five ways healthcare organizations can stay successful in the consumer directed healthcare environment.
5 ways you can drive up patient engagement and revenue cycle efficiency at your medical practice!
1. One in four claims are rejected due to insurance eligibility errors and incomplete information.
- Discuss with your patients about insurance details, coverage limitations and treatment options prior to their appointment. Maintaining a friendly relationship with patients will enable you to collect accurate eligibility information.
St. Luke’s hospital was able to increase collections by placing calls to patients, prior to their visit, and discuss price estimates. This system has helped the hospital in educating patients about their financial responsibility and has increased net collections.
2. Improve the patient billing experience. Straight out of a can patient statements and sporadic follow-up calls won’t work. Financially engaging patients is vital in the post-reform climate. High deductible health plans are posing a huge challenge to care providers. Explain the patient billing process and payment options before care begins and simplify the transaction as much as possible.
- Create patient statements that are unified. Translate complex codes into plain language
- Add financial details outside the episode of care such as co-pays and deductibles
- Discuss the financial responsibility of patients for high-value, pre-scheduled procedures.
- Provide payment options according to the convenience of patients. Offer several payment options such as net banking, cheque, credit card or internet banking.
- Offer different payment plans and educate patients on the same
- Create a financial assistance policy and a collaborative process built around your patient needs
3. Tired of handling no-shows? According to MGMA, medical practices experience an annual no-show rate of 5-8%. At an average of $150 per appointment the amount of dollars lost, can add up to thousands every year.
- Shoot a mail or talk to patients during their next appointment about how inconvenient no-shows are. Case in point.
- A physician group, based in Minnesota was struggling with no-shows and appointment scheduling inefficiencies. A personal mail by the provider to patients, who didn’t turn up, did the trick. The physician group was able to decrease no-shows and increase patient volume significantly.
- Sending remainder mails decrease non-attendance rates by as much as 36%, a study by the Internet Journal of Healthcare, states.
- Some medical practices reward patients who show up on time and offer a small discounts as well. By giving out small rewards to patients, healthcare organizations can not only reduce the number of no-shows but also build a loyal patient base.
4. Do you know that the possibility of collecting payment drops to 40% once the patient leaves your practice? Physician practices collect just 60% of patient co-payments.
- Train patient access staff to collect more at the front-desk. In the current environment medical practices cannot afford to be lax about patient financials.
A San Diego based healthcare provider installed 27 kiosks across its 11 clinics. The kiosks were put up to increase patient engagement. The surprise upshot of installing the kiosks was that an increasing number of patients started paying overdue bills. Following a similar strategy in your organization can not only boost patient engagement but also make sure you collect patient payments without much of an effort.
5. Human resources amount for 56% of a provider organization’s operational costs.
- Reduce cost-to-collect and improve net collections by empowering patients. Patient self-management can be the answer to some of the most puzzling questions care providers face. Encourage patients to enter data into their own records, educate them on patient portals and help them devise a plan to handle their healthcare costs.
A 2012 survey states that 79% of respondents would like healthcare organizations to conduct patient interactions online or through mobile phones.
Small steps in the right direction can help physician practices, to develop an architecture that increases patient engagement and improves the efficiency of their revenue cycle.
Small Used Cars Are Hot
The demand for smaller used cars is extremely high which is not the norm. Most people go for the larger used vehicles that tend to be considered safer with lower auto insurance rates. However, this is not the case for the current market.
It is not too surprising to experts, though. They compare this increase in small, used car sales to the summer of 2008 when gas prices skyrocketed. Sounds familiar to summer 2018 right?
The consequences of this change in the market is that car companies are reducing their new, small car output. The low supply increases the demand for the little amount the of new, small vehicles that are available which means customers must bid higher to obtain the vehicle.
That is just how the market moves since used car sales are up by 2.2 percent, a 13 year high. That also means that the prices of small vehicles must increase, 3.9 percent in fact. It is simply the way to play the market.
There has also been an influx of off-lease cars flooding the market which as the other numbers prove, the off-lease cars are getting absorbed very easily. People seem to be looking to used cars for basic transportation. Another reason is that hurricane and flood victims from the previous storms are using their insurance money and it is all they can afford.
There are also some other money saving benefits of buying used cars, here are a few.
Depreciation
When buying new, your car can depreciate up to 50% within three years which means losing a lot of value. When you buy used, you do not have to worry about the cost of depreciation.
More Value of Your Money
Without having to worry about depreciation, it leaves more room in your budget for better equipment or even a better model than you would go for if you were buying new.
Variety
Only 350 different models are offered on the new car market per year, but there are so many more options on the used market which is good news if you cannot find your dream car on the new market. This means you do not have to settle nor pay more just to settle for a vehicle you are not entirely pleased with.
Lower Insurance
Your auto insurance is based off of the value of your car which is why it is less expensive with a less expensive car. With new vehicles, they are more expensive, thus insurance is more expensive, except then, you must deal with depreciation over the next three years, too no matter how well you keep your vehicle.
Cheaper Registration Fees
Depending on your location older vehicles typically cost less to register which is definitely a bonus.
If you are considering purchasing a used car, especially a small one, now is the time to do it!
