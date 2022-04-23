News
New prices of petrol and diesel released, know what is the latest rate of oil in your city?.
On the one hand, the price of Brent crude has crossed $ 114 per barrel, while on the other hand, state-owned oil companies have not made any change in petrol and diesel prices for almost two weeks. If crude oil does not become cheap soon, then the process of increasing the prices in the domestic market may start again.
New Delhi. Amidst the rising prices of crude oil in the global market, state-owned oil companies have released new rates of petrol and diesel on Wednesday morning. Even today, there has been no change in oil prices in all four metros and major cities of the country including Delhi-Mumbai.
In the global market, the price of Brent crude has once again crossed $ 114 per barrel, due to which there is pressure on the companies to increase the prices of petrol and diesel again. However, for almost two weeks, the companies have not made any change in oil prices. Petrol in Delhi is still being sold for Rs 105.41 a liter, but dealers estimate that if the price of crude oil does not come down soon, then petrol and diesel may become expensive again.
Prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros
– Delhi petrol Rs 105.41 and diesel Rs 96.67 per liter
– Mumbai petrol Rs 120.51 and diesel Rs 104.77 per liter
– Chennai petrol Rs 110.85 and diesel Rs 100.94 per liter
– Kolkata petrol Rs 115.12 and diesel Rs 99.83 per liter
New prices continue in these cities too
Petrol in Noida has become Rs 105.47 and diesel Rs 97.03 per liter.
Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 105.25 and diesel Rs 96.83 per liter.
Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 91.45 and diesel Rs 85.83 per liter.
Petrol in Patna has become Rs 116.23 and diesel Rs 101.06 per liter.
New rates are released every morning at 6 o’clock
Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.
You can know today’s latest price like this
You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central employees, so much money will come together in the account on 1st May
In such a situation, the central employees are now eagerly waiting for the salary of the month of May i.e. April to come in the account.
This increase in DA and DR has come into effect from January 1, 2022. Now after the release of salary for March, the arrears of DA arrears can be released in the account of the employees.
That is, in the month of April, a huge amount is going to come in the account of central employees. This announcement of the Central Government will benefit more than one crore government employees and pensioners i.e. 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners.
As soon as the Central Government increased the Dearness Allowance by 3 percent, the DA of central employees has doubled in 9 months. Central employees and pensioners will now get DA at the rate of 34 percent, which is about 9 months. Earlier it was only 17 per cent.
That is, the DA of central employees has doubled from 17 per cent to 34 per cent in 9 months. This will benefit 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners. However, this initiative will cost the government Rs 9544.50 crore annually. Will grow.
Last year in July 2021, the DA of the employees was 17 percent. After this, the government had increased the DA by 11 percent in the month of July. Due to this his DA had increased from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.
After this, DA was increased by 3 percent in November 2021. After this the DA increased to 31 per cent. Last month, on March 30, the government once again announced a 3 percent increase in the DA of employees, which has now increased to 34 percent.
Let us tell you that the basic salary of central employees is between Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900. If we look at the calculation of minimum basic salary when dearness allowance is 34 percent, then the minimum basic salary of a central employee is Rs 18,000. After the DA is 34 per cent, it will increase by Rs 5580 to Rs 6120 per month.
That is, the salary will increase by Rs 540 per month. In such a situation, Rs 2160 (540X4 = 2160) will increase in the account of employees with basic salary of Rs 18,000 in the month of May. On the other hand, if we look at the salary on an annual basis, then there will be an increase of Rs 6,480 in it.
At the same time, there will be a monthly increase of Rs 1707 in the salary of the maximum basic salary of 56,900. In such a situation, Rs 6828 (1707X4 = 6828) will increase in the account of employees with basic salary of Rs 56,900 in the month of May. Accordingly, the salary of these employees will increase by Rs 20,484 on an annual basis.
Basic salary – Rs 18,000
- New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs.6120/month
- New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs 73,440/annum
- Dearness Allowance so far (31%) – Rs 5580/month
- How much dearness allowance increased – 6120- 5580 = Rs 540 / month
- How much will you get in May – 540X4 = Rs 2,160
- Increase in annual salary – 540X12 = Rs 6,480
Calculation on maximum basic salary
- Basic salary- Rs 56,900
- New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs 19,346/month
- New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs 232,152/annum
- Dearness Allowance so far (31%) – Rs 17639/month
- How much dearness allowance increased – 19346-17639 = Rs 1,707 / month
- How much will you get in May- 1,707 X4 = Rs 6,828
- Increase in annual salary – 1,707 X12 = Rs 20,00
Tim Anderson apologizes for suspension, and the Chicago White Sox blow a late lead for their 5th straight loss
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for “his inappropriate actions toward fans” during Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Major League Baseball announced Friday.
The All-Star apologized after a 2-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Friday night at Target Field.
“There are a lot of people who really look up to me,” Anderson said. “I take full accountability of what I did. But it’s something that I have to learn from and grow from.
“I understand that the game can be tough sometimes. You can get frustrated sometimes and people can say certain things that get you out of character, but for the most part, there are a lot of kids out there watching. I have to be a bigger person in that situation and just suck it up, whatever is being said.”
Cameras caught Anderson making a middle-finger gesture after something was said from the crowd before the bottom of the eighth inning of the 11-1 loss.
“It’s something I already learned from,” Anderson said. “(I) kind of let a lot of people down. But at the end of the day life keeps going on. Now, I get to continue to try to be great.
“Sometimes you are going to react different. That was one of those moments where I reacted different. … I’m going to keep going and grow from it. Just continue to be me and lock it back in and keep learning.”
Anderson appealed and played Friday.
“Doesn’t change anything that we believe about him,” said Sox manager Tony La Russa, offering support. “Nothing.”
The Sox lost their fifth straight in tough fashion.
The game began well, with starter Michael Kopech allowing three hits and striking out seven in five shutout innings.
The Sox led 1-0 in the eighth, but the Twins had runners on the corners with two outs against Kendall Graveman.
Carlos Correa hit a grounder to the hole between third and short. Anderson made a nice play to get to the ball, but his tough, off-balanced throw got past first baseman José Abreu.
A run scored on the infield hit, and Luis Arraez advanced to third on the throwing error. Abreu tracked down the ball and made a wild throw to the plate, allowing Arraez — who originally wasn’t headed home — to score the go-ahead run.
It was Anderson’s sixth error in his last three games — three in Game 1 on Wednesday, two Thursday and one Friday.
“You go through tough things,” he said. “It just happens to be defense. I’m in a tough stretch right now. But nothing is going to stop. I have to keep working and I have to continue to get better. … I keep letting these guys down but I’m going … get to where I need to be. That’s really all.”
The Sox loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but Reese McGuire popped out to Correa and Jake Burger struck out looking on a close 3-2 pitch.
“We are going through something that’s really tough right now,” Anderson said. “We are going to have to keep grinding and keep working and we’ll play ourselves out of it.”
30 Easy Back Hand Mehendi Designs That You Can Try At Home
Mehndi is a temporary body art that is done by using mainly henna, it is also known as a henna tattoo. The designs can vary from simple to intricate, mehndi can be done on different parts of the body but predominantly it is made on hands and feet. Mehendi is loved by women and they can apply it on several occasions like weddings, festivals, etc. Some designs are difficult and can be only done by professionals but the simple ones can be done at home.
In this list, we have collected some backhand Mehendi designs that are beginner-friendly and you can easily try these at home.
1. Block Design
This design is beginner-friendly and can be easily done at home, all you need to do is draw some lines and blocks. You can also add some geometric patterns and flower motifs.
2. Lines and Symmetry Design
This design involves line drawing focusing on finger detailing. This design covers the whole backhand. You can draw some arcs and flowers and petals and you are good to go.
3. Symmetry Design
This easy backhand mehndi design can be done by beginners. It does not involve much detailing on the fingers, so you can keep the design on the fingers simple if you don’t like heavy designs and like to keep it simple. You just have to draw some petals and leaves and you can also make a criss-cross pattern.
4. Intricate Forearm Design
If you like Forearm mehndi art, not just your backhand, this one is for you. You can draw some petals and leaf motifs. You can segment your hand by drawing lines and then fill the area with some geometric design or add some swirls. You should definitely try this backhand Mehendi design.
5. Back Hand Forearm design
This Mehendi design is a bit complex so if you want to try it make sure you have enough time on your hand. Segment the forearm region by drawing some curved lines and then try to fill those areas by adding some flower motifs and filling the spaces with some zig-zag lines.
6. Elegant and Neat Mehendi Design
Isn’t it gorgeous? If you are not into too much detailing and love an elegant, neat look go for this mehndi design. This design is perfect for the wedding season, so you can try it out. Start by making a circle in the middle and do the mandala motif, then fill the fingers by drawing some thick and thin lines. Then you can move further to your forearm.
7. Jaal Arabic Mehndi Design
This is a traditional jaali design, this design will make your hand look like it is adorned with jewelry. You can definitely try this if you like a full design with no gaps in between. It is a bit complex and may take some time to nail it. So start practicing it now!
8. Elaborate geometric design
This is a neat design, all you need to do is mix some lines and dots to create this one. You can also add some ornamental motifs and make it look more classy.
9. Lotus Design
This backhand mehndi design is very popular and simple. If you practice a little you are going to nail this one. Draw some lotuses on the palm of your backhand and connect them with some line patterns. This mehndi design is a must-try, do try it at home and you will be amazed by its outcome.
10. Simple lotus Design
This backhand mehndi design is simple and neat, you need to segment the back of your hand into three parts. You can start with the back of your palm, then work on the wrist and lastly fill your fingers. It will turn out great!
Looking for easy Mehndi Designs? Check Out These Easy & Simple Mehendi Designs That You Can Try At Home
11. Simple Arabic Design
This Arabic design is simple and easy to make, all you need to do is segment your hand first and then focus on filling each area as per your convenience. Try to concentrate on the line detailing and you will love the finished look.
12. Intricate Wedding Mehendi Design
Well, this Mehendi design looks complex, right? But if you observe it carefully you will notice that each section is focused on a particular design. Draw some curved lines and segment the area, then fill the areas with the respective designs like checks, leaves, swirls, etc. You can easily sport this at your Best friend’s wedding or on your Big day too.
13. Finger Ring Jewelry Design
If you love simple leaf design this one is for you, this will make your hand look like you are wearing fingertip jewelry. This Mehendi design will give your hand a dainty look.
14. Exquisite Detailed Mehendi Design
This backhand Mehendi design is quite elaborate and detailed, so if you like a more detailed mehndi look, you can try this one. This design comprises a lot of different motifs which makes it more full and beautiful.
15. Arabic Bridal Design
This Mehendi design will look very beautiful on your backhand. It does not have any prominent segmented section for the back of your palm. This mehndi design focuses on finger detailing and the finger design is extended towards the palm. The wrist is segmented from the palm so it has a different pattern. This design looks awesome on any bride.
16. Intricate Geometric Pattern
You can try this Mehendi design if you love a full backhand design that leaves no gaps on between. This backhand mehndi design is full of line and zig-zag geometric patterns which gives it a detailed and full look.
17. Beautiful Bridal Arabic Mehndi
You can try this design at home if you love the symmetric look, all you need to do is segment the back of your palm into two parts and then focus on each half, keep one half a little less filled and fill the other half generously. It will give you an illusion of both a full and neat look.
18. Floral Mehndi Design
Floral mehndi design is a very popular design, we are sure most of you are aware of it. This design needs a little bit of practice, if you want to be good at this design you need to practice on the art, focus on the arcs, and filling the design with henna consumes a little time.
19. Traditional Mehndi Design
This Mehendi design for the hand is done by segmenting the back of your palm and your forearm into different sections. Start by separating the palm from your fingers and wrist by drawing lines, then fill the fingers with some curved lines, and the palm with some criss-cross pattern. Then segment the forearm into 3 parts and focus on drawing the design on each part separately.
20. Mandala Design
This backhand Mehendi design is very popular nowadays, especially if you love to add an artistic touch to your Mehendi, you can try this design. Draw the mandala design on your back palm at first and then focus on the intricate finger detailing.
Looking for Intricate Arabic Mehndi? Check Out These Beautiful Arabic Mehendi Designs For Hand
21. Simple Mandala Mehendi Desing for your Hand
Here is another Mandala design for you, this one is a little simple and beginner-friendly. If you can draw a proper circle you have got an upper hand, but for those who cannot make one, no need to worry, all you need to do is practice. You can also get some stencils if you want to make it quick.
22. Elaborate and Intricate Back Hand Mehendi Design
This mehndi design looks so beautiful but looks difficult too right? Believe it when we say that it is not that difficult, as you can see most of the design is dominated by a single pattern. All you need to do is make the outline and fill the gaps with the same pattern. It will take some time but it is worth a try.
23. Arabic Bridal Mehendi Design with Rose motifs.
This backhand Mehendi design is very detailed and will look very beautiful if you want to try it on your Big Day, Karva Chauth, or at any festival.
24. Mandala Art Mehendi Design
If you like an artistic look you can try this one. This Mehendi design is simple, elegant, and neat.
25. Traditional Mehendi Design
To try this one, make the outline first on both hands, then fill each section with dots, leaf motifs, criss-cross motifs, and curved lines and you are good to go. You can add different designs on different fingers.
26. Rose Mehendi Design
This Mehendi design looks very neat if you do not overlap the lines, the rose motif is easy once you practice the art of drawing thick and thin lines separately without any smudging.
27. Geometric Mandala Mehendi Design
If you cannot draw a fine circle for a Mandala Art, you can try this Mehendi design where you don’t have to draw a neat circle, you can go with any other shape instead.
28. Simple Symmetric Design
To try this one at home, segment the back of your palm into 3 sections and fill each section with a particular design keeping in mind where to keep it neat and where to fill more henna.
29. Beautiful Back Hand and Forearm Design
This Mehendi design is perfect for your Big Day, all you need is a little time and an eye for detailing and you are good to go.
30. Simple Fusion Mehendi Design
This design is for the ones who want to try different patterns in one single design. So, the people who are into experimenting try this one out. You are going to love it.
Mehndi Design for Kids? Check Out These Cute Mehndi Designs for Your Kids
