Omar Kelly: A look at the top 25 talents in the 2022 NFL draft

How can you tell when an NFL draft lacks the same talent as past years?

When most teams in possession of a top-five pick would rather trade down, but they can’t find a willing partner — it’s not a very good draft class.

That’s how underwhelming the crop of talent for the 2022 NFL draft is. But that won’t stop teams that have good scouting departments from making solid selections and putting together a class of rookies that keep them on the winning side of the NFL’s record ledger.

The key to drafting well is having a good assessment of the talent, and personal, and making sure that a player is a good fit for your organization, scheme and city. If that happens, some of these draftees will become Pro Bowl talents.

Here’s a look at the top 25 prospects in the 2022 NFL draft:

1. Notre Dame FS Kyle Hamilton

The amount of ground Hamilton can cover is unprecedented. He has the size (6-3, 220) to be utilized as a linebacker, and the athleticism and range to be a single-high safety. His pursuit angles are sound, and he brings the thunder when he strikes a ball carrier. But there are some medical concerns that could force him to slide out of being a top-10 selection.

2. Georgia DE Travon Walker

Walker lined up all across Georgia’s talented defensive line, creating the most favorable mismatch for the Bulldogs. His statistics weren’t impressive (65 career tackles, 9.5 sacks in three seasons), but his overall athleticism is off the charts. He’s not a pure edge rusher, so whichever team selects him will need to be patient with his development. But the sky is the limit. He’s a boom-or-bust pick.

3. Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson’s tenacity, character and impressive physical traits make him a contender for the No. 1 overall pick, and indicates that he could possess All-Pro talent. The biggest concern is that 14 of his 18.5 career sacks came in his senior season, his fourth year of college football. But there’s little doubt he has the talent to be a Day 1 starter.

4. Alabama OT Evan Neal

Neal is widely considered the top offensive line prospect in the draft and is expected to get selected among the first five picks. The 6-foot-7, 337-pound lineman possesses size, strength, athleticism, footwork and technique to be an elite pass blocker and run blocker in the NFL.

5. North Carolina State OT Ikem Ekwonu

“Ickey” is 6-4, 310 pounds, and while not as big as some of the other top prospects, he brings a mauling style to his run blocking. Ekwonu isn’t as polished of a pass blocker as the others at the top, but he has improved in that regard. A team could slide him in at tackle or guard.

6. Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibodeaux reminds some of former Oregon standout Dion Jordan, without the off-field character concerns. He’s a long and lean edge rusher who bends and turns the corner with ease. He converts speed to power well, and can be sturdy on the edges. The injuries he faced in his final college season warrant some thorough examination.

7. Utah LB Devin Lloyd

Lloyd, who produced 165 sacks and five interceptions during his four college seasons, is a pure playmaker who can do everything asked of a linebacker in today’s pro game. He can defend the run, rush the passer and drop back into coverage. His football intellect and versatility should ensure he’s taken in the first round.

8. Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson is explosive at the line of scrimmage and has the initial quickness to create separation in press coverage. He leaps and high-points the ball with ease and has the hand-eye coordination to track off-the-mark throws. What he needs to do is prove he’s a downfield receiver who can occupy a safety. If he can’t, then he’ll become a possession receiver and not an X receiver in the NFL.

9. LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley looked like a transcendent player, the next Patrick Peterson, as a freshman at LSU when he pulled down six interceptions. But injuries and inconsistent play diminished his shine the past two years because he flat-out struggled. His outstanding combination of size (6-1, 195), speed, and fluid athleticism will keep him as a first-round pick. How high depends on who wants to gamble on him being an NFL elite when healthy.

10. Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

Despite being a tad undersized (6-0, 225), Dean was the heart of the Georgia defense. He’s a rangy playmaker who fires into gaps and strikes defenders. The only concerns about his game center on his size and the possibility that he might be forced to run around blocks in the NFL.

11. Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner

Gardner is long, fast and fluid, and has the skill set to play a variety of techniques. He has excellent ball skills (nine interceptions in three seasons), which indicates that he can become an All-Pro, and he’s a willing tackler. The biggest concern is that his aggressiveness might be used against him on the next level, especially against bigger, more physical and experienced receivers.

12. Georgia DT Jordan Davis

This 6-foot-6, 340-pound defensive tackle is a massive human, who moves with the quickness of a cat (4.78 time in the 40-yard dash). Davis has good get off, and plays with a sustained pad level. His ability to eat double-teams frees up linebackers, allowing them to make plays. However, he’s a limited pass rusher (seven sacks in four seasons) and benefited from playing in a heavy rotation, which allowed him to stay fresh.

13. Liberty QB Malik Willis

Willis has the combination of arm and legs to be a future star in the NFL. He might have the most potential of any quarterback in the draft, but he would likely benefit from sitting behind an experienced starter to begin his professional career as he sometimes shows signs of being raw and didn’t consistently face top college competition at Liberty.

14. Mississippi State OG Charles Cross

Cross is about as smooth as it gets moving laterally with exceptional athleticism and a sub-5-second 40-yard dash. At 6-5, 310 pounds, Cross won’t get overpowered, but he may not be as strong in the power run-blocking game.

15. Washington CB Trent McDuffie

McDuffie is the type of cornerback who would bring inside-outside versatility to his next defense. He’s fast, instinctive and plays with a fiery temperament. He has the versatility to line up as a nickel cornerback because of his movement skills, which might make him an in-demand talent. His lack of length (he’s 5-11) might turn some teams off.

16. Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum

Linderbaum is the top center prospect in this draft and should go in the first round. The former state champion wrestler in high school grapples opposing defenders, is a powerful run blocker despite not having ideal size (6-2, 296) and long arms. But he’s a leader who can anchor an offensive line at center.

17. Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Burk’s size (6-3, 225), speed and physicality set him apart from most of the receivers in this draft because it allows him to impose his will against smaller cornerbacks. His game is similar to Titans receiver A.J. Brown, which indicates that he could become a dynamic slot receiver, and a gadget player as a rookie.

18. Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Williams used his one season at Alabama to prove he’s an explosive playmaker, a receiver who possesses both the run-after-catch ability to get extra yards, and the speed to take the top off a defense. The fact he tore his ACL in the national championship game this year means he could spend the first half of the 2022 season rehabbing and working to regain his speed.

19. Ohio State WR Chris Olave

The Buckeyes have been churning out route-running savants because of their position coach Brian Hartline, who spent most of his career in the NFL with the Dolphins, and Olave is the next Buckeye in line to become a Day 1 starter. Olave, who scored 35 touchdowns in his four seasons, is a smooth route runner who is excellent at adjusting to off-target throws.

20. Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

Wyatt is an impressive athlete who has the functional strength to play at a high level in the NFL. It doesn’t hurt that he has heavy, violent hands and a relentless motor. He’s fundamentally raw and would benefit from good coaching because his lack of length and poor hand usage shows up on film. But that means he has plenty of upside left.

21. USC WR Drake London

London is a multi-sport athlete who uses his basketball skill set to high-point balls. He’s big (6-5), has strong hands and flashes excellent body control. Problem is, he’s not a refined route runner and needs to be coached up in the NFL. His film is hard to evaluate because he benefitted from a ton of free release playing in the Pac-12.

22. Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson II

Johnson is a one-year full-time starter with an underdeveloped pass rush, who has occasional lapses in awareness. But the athleticism and talent level are obvious and was reflected by his one season as a Seminole, when he recorded 70 tackles and 12 sacks. He’s technically raw, so his position coach will be putting in long hours.

23. Purdue DE George Karlaftis

Karlaftis is a phenomenal athlete who wins with power and physicality. He’s effective at setting the edge in the run game and plays with an aggressive temperament that will allow him to serve as a 3-4 defensive end. He uses his hands well at the point of attack and has an array of countermoves that allowed him to deliver 14.5 sacks in his three seasons at Purdue.

24. Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

Penning plays with a mean streak, and he has the physical traits at 6-7, 325 pounds while running a 4.89-second 40 to drive defenders to the ground with force. He has what’s needed to be a left tackle in the NFL but could sharpen his fundamentals and technique, and the level of competition he faced throughout his college career means he could need some developmental time.

25. Georgia CB Derion Kendrick

Kendrick is a high-ceiling prospect who has the type of competitive demeanor to play at an All-Pro level in time, and he has excellent body control. Teams must get past a few character concerns for him to become a top-50 selection.

