News
Omar Kelly: A look at the top 25 talents in the 2022 NFL draft
How can you tell when an NFL draft lacks the same talent as past years?
When most teams in possession of a top-five pick would rather trade down, but they can’t find a willing partner — it’s not a very good draft class.
That’s how underwhelming the crop of talent for the 2022 NFL draft is. But that won’t stop teams that have good scouting departments from making solid selections and putting together a class of rookies that keep them on the winning side of the NFL’s record ledger.
The key to drafting well is having a good assessment of the talent, and personal, and making sure that a player is a good fit for your organization, scheme and city. If that happens, some of these draftees will become Pro Bowl talents.
Here’s a look at the top 25 prospects in the 2022 NFL draft:
1. Notre Dame FS Kyle Hamilton
The amount of ground Hamilton can cover is unprecedented. He has the size (6-3, 220) to be utilized as a linebacker, and the athleticism and range to be a single-high safety. His pursuit angles are sound, and he brings the thunder when he strikes a ball carrier. But there are some medical concerns that could force him to slide out of being a top-10 selection.
2. Georgia DE Travon Walker
Walker lined up all across Georgia’s talented defensive line, creating the most favorable mismatch for the Bulldogs. His statistics weren’t impressive (65 career tackles, 9.5 sacks in three seasons), but his overall athleticism is off the charts. He’s not a pure edge rusher, so whichever team selects him will need to be patient with his development. But the sky is the limit. He’s a boom-or-bust pick.
3. Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson’s tenacity, character and impressive physical traits make him a contender for the No. 1 overall pick, and indicates that he could possess All-Pro talent. The biggest concern is that 14 of his 18.5 career sacks came in his senior season, his fourth year of college football. But there’s little doubt he has the talent to be a Day 1 starter.
4. Alabama OT Evan Neal
Neal is widely considered the top offensive line prospect in the draft and is expected to get selected among the first five picks. The 6-foot-7, 337-pound lineman possesses size, strength, athleticism, footwork and technique to be an elite pass blocker and run blocker in the NFL.
5. North Carolina State OT Ikem Ekwonu
“Ickey” is 6-4, 310 pounds, and while not as big as some of the other top prospects, he brings a mauling style to his run blocking. Ekwonu isn’t as polished of a pass blocker as the others at the top, but he has improved in that regard. A team could slide him in at tackle or guard.
6. Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
Thibodeaux reminds some of former Oregon standout Dion Jordan, without the off-field character concerns. He’s a long and lean edge rusher who bends and turns the corner with ease. He converts speed to power well, and can be sturdy on the edges. The injuries he faced in his final college season warrant some thorough examination.
7. Utah LB Devin Lloyd
Lloyd, who produced 165 sacks and five interceptions during his four college seasons, is a pure playmaker who can do everything asked of a linebacker in today’s pro game. He can defend the run, rush the passer and drop back into coverage. His football intellect and versatility should ensure he’s taken in the first round.
8. Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson
Wilson is explosive at the line of scrimmage and has the initial quickness to create separation in press coverage. He leaps and high-points the ball with ease and has the hand-eye coordination to track off-the-mark throws. What he needs to do is prove he’s a downfield receiver who can occupy a safety. If he can’t, then he’ll become a possession receiver and not an X receiver in the NFL.
9. LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.
Stingley looked like a transcendent player, the next Patrick Peterson, as a freshman at LSU when he pulled down six interceptions. But injuries and inconsistent play diminished his shine the past two years because he flat-out struggled. His outstanding combination of size (6-1, 195), speed, and fluid athleticism will keep him as a first-round pick. How high depends on who wants to gamble on him being an NFL elite when healthy.
10. Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
Despite being a tad undersized (6-0, 225), Dean was the heart of the Georgia defense. He’s a rangy playmaker who fires into gaps and strikes defenders. The only concerns about his game center on his size and the possibility that he might be forced to run around blocks in the NFL.
11. Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
Gardner is long, fast and fluid, and has the skill set to play a variety of techniques. He has excellent ball skills (nine interceptions in three seasons), which indicates that he can become an All-Pro, and he’s a willing tackler. The biggest concern is that his aggressiveness might be used against him on the next level, especially against bigger, more physical and experienced receivers.
12. Georgia DT Jordan Davis
This 6-foot-6, 340-pound defensive tackle is a massive human, who moves with the quickness of a cat (4.78 time in the 40-yard dash). Davis has good get off, and plays with a sustained pad level. His ability to eat double-teams frees up linebackers, allowing them to make plays. However, he’s a limited pass rusher (seven sacks in four seasons) and benefited from playing in a heavy rotation, which allowed him to stay fresh.
13. Liberty QB Malik Willis
Willis has the combination of arm and legs to be a future star in the NFL. He might have the most potential of any quarterback in the draft, but he would likely benefit from sitting behind an experienced starter to begin his professional career as he sometimes shows signs of being raw and didn’t consistently face top college competition at Liberty.
14. Mississippi State OG Charles Cross
Cross is about as smooth as it gets moving laterally with exceptional athleticism and a sub-5-second 40-yard dash. At 6-5, 310 pounds, Cross won’t get overpowered, but he may not be as strong in the power run-blocking game.
15. Washington CB Trent McDuffie
McDuffie is the type of cornerback who would bring inside-outside versatility to his next defense. He’s fast, instinctive and plays with a fiery temperament. He has the versatility to line up as a nickel cornerback because of his movement skills, which might make him an in-demand talent. His lack of length (he’s 5-11) might turn some teams off.
16. Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum
Linderbaum is the top center prospect in this draft and should go in the first round. The former state champion wrestler in high school grapples opposing defenders, is a powerful run blocker despite not having ideal size (6-2, 296) and long arms. But he’s a leader who can anchor an offensive line at center.
17. Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
Burk’s size (6-3, 225), speed and physicality set him apart from most of the receivers in this draft because it allows him to impose his will against smaller cornerbacks. His game is similar to Titans receiver A.J. Brown, which indicates that he could become a dynamic slot receiver, and a gadget player as a rookie.
18. Alabama WR Jameson Williams
Williams used his one season at Alabama to prove he’s an explosive playmaker, a receiver who possesses both the run-after-catch ability to get extra yards, and the speed to take the top off a defense. The fact he tore his ACL in the national championship game this year means he could spend the first half of the 2022 season rehabbing and working to regain his speed.
19. Ohio State WR Chris Olave
The Buckeyes have been churning out route-running savants because of their position coach Brian Hartline, who spent most of his career in the NFL with the Dolphins, and Olave is the next Buckeye in line to become a Day 1 starter. Olave, who scored 35 touchdowns in his four seasons, is a smooth route runner who is excellent at adjusting to off-target throws.
20. Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt
Wyatt is an impressive athlete who has the functional strength to play at a high level in the NFL. It doesn’t hurt that he has heavy, violent hands and a relentless motor. He’s fundamentally raw and would benefit from good coaching because his lack of length and poor hand usage shows up on film. But that means he has plenty of upside left.
21. USC WR Drake London
London is a multi-sport athlete who uses his basketball skill set to high-point balls. He’s big (6-5), has strong hands and flashes excellent body control. Problem is, he’s not a refined route runner and needs to be coached up in the NFL. His film is hard to evaluate because he benefitted from a ton of free release playing in the Pac-12.
22. Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson II
Johnson is a one-year full-time starter with an underdeveloped pass rush, who has occasional lapses in awareness. But the athleticism and talent level are obvious and was reflected by his one season as a Seminole, when he recorded 70 tackles and 12 sacks. He’s technically raw, so his position coach will be putting in long hours.
23. Purdue DE George Karlaftis
Karlaftis is a phenomenal athlete who wins with power and physicality. He’s effective at setting the edge in the run game and plays with an aggressive temperament that will allow him to serve as a 3-4 defensive end. He uses his hands well at the point of attack and has an array of countermoves that allowed him to deliver 14.5 sacks in his three seasons at Purdue.
24. Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning
Penning plays with a mean streak, and he has the physical traits at 6-7, 325 pounds while running a 4.89-second 40 to drive defenders to the ground with force. He has what’s needed to be a left tackle in the NFL but could sharpen his fundamentals and technique, and the level of competition he faced throughout his college career means he could need some developmental time.
25. Georgia CB Derion Kendrick
Kendrick is a high-ceiling prospect who has the type of competitive demeanor to play at an All-Pro level in time, and he has excellent body control. Teams must get past a few character concerns for him to become a top-50 selection.
()
News
For Ukrainian Orthodox in US, war news casts pall on Easter
By PETER SMITH
The rituals leading up to Easter are the same. The solemn Good Friday processions. The Holy Saturday blessings of foods that were avoided during Lent. The liturgies accompanied by processions, bells and chants.
But while Easter is the holiest of holy days on the church calendar, marking the day Christians believe Jesus triumphed over death, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war.
Many are in regular contact with relatives or friends suffering amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has laid waste to cities and claimed thousands of civilian lives, according to the Ukrainian government.
“This is a very strange Easter for us,” said the Rev. Richard Jendras, priest at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “It should be a joyous holiday, and it’s all about new life, and yet here we are being confronted with the harbingers of murder and killing and genocide and death.”
Many believers “are walking around like zombies,” he said. “We are going through the motions of Easter right now because it’s what we have to hang on to.”
Orysia Germak, a member of the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of St. Volodymyr in New York City, said news from the war summons bad memories: She was born in a camp for displaced persons camp after her mother fled Ukraine post-World War II, she said.
“Easter is such a joyous occasion, but this underlines everything,” she said. “It’s surreal.”
Both cathedrals are part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA, whose parishes include many people with recent or ancestral ties to the old country.
Most Catholics and Protestants celebrated Easter last Sunday, but Eastern Orthodox are celebrating this Sunday. They usually do so later than Western churches because they use a different method of calculating the date for the holy day, which they call Pascha.
Some Ukrainian Catholics, particularly in Ukraine itself, also are celebrating this Sunday. But Ukrainian Catholics in the U.S. celebrated last Sunday.
Pascha will be marked on both sides of the battle lines. Eastern Orthodoxy is the predominant religion in Ukraine and Russia, as well as in several neighboring lands. A schism among Ukrainian Orthodox — with one group asserting independence and the other historically loyal to the patriarch of Moscow — has reverberated worldwide amid competing claims of legitimacy. But the two main Orthodox bodies in Ukraine have both fiercely opposed the Russian invasion.
In the United States, many people with ties to Ukraine are monitoring the war closely and sending funds to individuals and aid groups there, said Andrew Fessak, president of the board of trustees at St. Volodymyr.
While Orthodox in America can celebrate freely, “our relatives and friends in Ukraine are under pressure from an invading army and aren’t as free to celebrate as they wish,” Fessak said. “They may not be able to get to churches. They may not be able to walk about town like they wish. They may not be able to have traditional foods they might have on Easter.”
And yet he takes heart in the strength of the Ukrainian resistance.
“The Ukrainian population has shown they are highly keen on retaining Ukrainian independence,” he said. “That’s at least a strong comfort to us, to see there is such a strong civic pride and sense of patriotism.”
The Rev. John Charest of St. Peter & St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, said it’s important to carry out the historic rituals even in somber times — in part to defy Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the war while claiming that Ukraine has no historic legitimacy apart from Russia. Ukrainians say they are a separate though related people group, with their own language and traditions.
Even though believers in the U.S. may have “a feeling of survivor’s guilt,” they have a duty to continue traditions that are under such threat in Ukraine, Charest said.
“We do need to be strong now and we do need to be celebrating this feast,” he said. “If we’re not celebrating our traditions, that’s exactly what Putin wants.”
Jendras said the holy day offers a timeless message: “We have to look at the evil in front of us and say no, good does triumph and will always triumph.”
___
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
News
Mike Lupica: New Mets skipper Buck Showalter is having fun and winning games
You know who and what the Mets are right now? The Mets are fun again, is what they are, for the first time in a long time, and that includes all the time they spent in first place last season. The Mets are fun when the Yankees aren’t, at a time when the Yankees are currently a No-Fun Zone, and not just because they can’t hit. The Mets are winning games, just took three out of four from a Giants team that won 107 games last season, are doing it without Jacob deGrom, who might not be back until around the All-Star Game, but who used to be the best pitcher in the world.
But Max Scherzer’s starts have become appointment viewing already, and fill the deGrom void nicely. And Francisco Lindor, whose first year in the big city was such a huge disappointment, is playing like what he was supposed to be when the Mets got him from Cleveland, and that means the best all-around player in town, and someone with a chance to be the best and most exciting all-around position player the Mets have ever had.
It is not just one thing with them in the first weeks of the season, with so much season left to play. It is that the new owner, Steve Cohen, was ready to spend whatever it took to get Scherzer. It is the fine work of general manager Billy Eppler, who has brought in professional players like Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar and Starling Marte along with Scherzer. The Mets went through a lot of candidates and a lot of back page heartbreak when they couldn’t get anybody to come run their baseball team.
In the end, it was all worth it. Look around baseball now and then look at what Scherzer and Canha and Escobar and Marte are doing with Boss Cohen’s Mets, and you tell me what executive out there had a better offseason than Eppler did off the early results. At a time when Yankee fans wish their team had done more in the offseason, and that means a lot more, Eppler has come up a star, at least so far.
But the most important acquisition the Mets made wasn’t Scherzer, or Canha or Escobar or Marte. It was a great manager named Buck Showalter, who is already reminding everybody, before we get out of April, just how much baseball he has in him. You wish now that the Mets had brought him back to New York as soon as he left the Orioles. No matter. What matters is that he is back now. And where are all the people who wondered, during the process of Showalter being hired, if he was too old at 65, if he was going to have trouble relating to younger players.
You know what the best thing he has done already with the ‘22 Mets? That. He has clearly connected with these players.
And you need to know that he is having a blast. After the Mets won a honey of a 2-0 game on the road against the Phillies the week before last, I joked to Buck that his team had the Phillies all the way.
“Nights like tonight, games like this game, are why I came back,” he said.
And by the way? Just because the Mets have had this kind of start doesn’t mean they are going to win the division or the pennant or get Buck to his first World Series. We’ve seen the Mets have crazy good starts before, one of them under Mickey Callaway. We did see how long they were in first place last year, even though they seemed to be hanging on by their fingernails every night, and finally collapsed the way they did at the end.
Mets fans, ever since the World Series of 2015 — they are the last New York team to actually make it to the Series — have been conditioned to things going wrong. Yoenis Cespedes flamed out. That was just the start of it. And just when Mets fans did get their hopes up last season, when they were right there in the National League East, deGrom got hurt. Is still hurt. No one is sure when he will be himself again, or if he will be himself again, even after the way he showed such early promise in the spring.
But you see what is happening? Starting pitch has been the rock-solid foundation of the fun the Mets have given us over the first few weeks of the season. Tylor Megill got the ball on Opening Night against the Nationals and was as good as he’s ever been in the big leagues. Carlos Carrasco is in the process of reminding people the way he could pitch in Cleveland when he was healthy.
And Mad Max, even at the age of 37, is a show. Going right after hitters. Getting the ball back from the catcher and ready to throw it again. We should have known, sitting at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter for his first spring start against the Marlins, how this was going to go when he went five innings in that first outing.
Every time he would come back out of the dugout, the spring cheers from the Mets fans in the place would get bigger and bigger. Now those cheers have carried all the way to Citi Field, where he heard it big the other night when he started throwing hitless innings against the Giants.
He has been a total star. So has Lindor. Scherzer is a show every five days. Lindor, the switch-hitting shortstop who is still just 28, has been a show just about every day, hitting home runs from both sides of the plate one day, and getting a walk-off knock in the first game of that doubleheader against the Giants, and running the bases and making dazzling plays in the field. He’s that good. It just took him some time to show Mets fans just how good he really is.
But you have to keep coming back to the manager, who’s having as much fun as anybody. Who led the charge out of the dugout in Washington, first week of the season, when he got tired of watching his players get hit by pitches. We talk all the time about culture changers in sports. Sometimes it is just that, talk. And sometimes it doesn’t last, the way it only seemed to last one season with Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks. But you can see how different things are with the Mets this season, how things really did seem to change as soon as he showed up in Port St. Lucie.
“Buck reminds me of [Terry Francona],” Lindor said to me one spring training afternoon, referencing his old manager in Cleveland. “He’s the perfect combination of old-school baseball, but someone who’s embraced all the numbers of the modern game. … And if there is one message that Buck has given to me, it is to just play ball.”
Mets are playing some ball. Fun to watch. Hope it lasts. Lucky for the Mets Buck stopped here.
THESE NETS HARD TO ROOT FOR, HARD TO SPIN THIS COLE START & IS JONES BETTER THAN BAKER?
Other than Aaron Judge, free-agent-to-be, who do you really want to watch with the New York Yankees?
I was worried the other night watching Kyrie in Game 2 that he’d forgotten to properly use all of his fingers when it came to basketball.
You know what I wish about him and the Nets, and that includes KD?
I wish they were easier to root for, now more than ever.
They are New York.
They did carry championship ambitions into the playoffs, same as they did last year, before James Harden started to look as if he’d lost a bet coming to Brooklyn.
But in the end, and as much as Kyrie seems to think the whole thing is about him, it’s not.
The headliner here is Kevin Durant, trying to show that he can win a title when he doesn’t have Steph on his team.
Here’s kind of an interesting question:
What kind of offense did the Powers That Be at Yankee Stadium think they were going to have this season?
And it is fair to wonder, at this point in Gerrit Cole’s Yankee career, if anybody did a deep dive on that spin rate of his before he arrived on 161st St.
If Rafa Nadal isn’t healthy, the best thing for men’s tennis would be if the Spanish kid, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, wins the French Open as a teenager the way Rafa once did.
My guy Barry Stanton says he’s going to miss Jay Wright more than Coach K.
Gonna ask this again: Are you absolutely convinced that Daniel Jones is a better quarterback for the Giants than Baker Mayfield might be?
Gonna say this again: Nobody is a better big-game, big-moment sports broadcaster than Mike Breen.
If you’re keeping score at home, Jordan Poole was the 28th pick in the 2019 NBA draft.
Gary and Keith and Ron continue to be, even on baseball broadcasts, a main plaza of the city.
Somebody needs to explain to Yankee fans all over again how giddy they’re supposed to be because the defense improved from last season to this.
Golf is more fun when Jordan Spieth is winning.
How can anybody beat the Dodgers if they pitch?
Just a couple of weeks to “Bosch: Legacy.”
Finally today: A Happy Birthday to our middle son, Alex.
He’s the producer in the family, and already a star at doing that.
But then he’s been a star, at almost everything, across a pretty wonderful life.
You may have read this before on the subject of A. Lupica:
We continue to do what we’ve done since he was a little boy.
Stay out of his way, and just watch him go.
And smile.
()
News
Saudi Govt Announces Hajj Quota : Know How Many Aspirants For Hajj Pilgrimage From JK This Year
Saudi Govt Announces Hajj Quota : Know How Many Aspirants For Hajj Pilgrimage From JK This Year
Srinagar : The Saudi Arabia government Friday announced the final Hajj-2022 stating that this year 55164 aspirants will perform the pilgrimage from India of which 5196 people will perform the sacred journey from Jammu and Kashmir UT.
The quota was announced after a long wait as the Saudi government allowed Hajj 2022 after a gap of two years. For year 2021 and 2022, Hajj remained suspended for foreign travellers due to the Covid pandemic.
The Saudi government also announced that this year that one million people will perform Hajj.
Quoting Central Haj Committee member Engineer Aijaz Hussain news agency KNO reported that this year 5196 people from J&K will perform Hajj.
“ In entire India, 55164 aspirants are entitled to leave for the holy pilgrimage,” he said. He said Uttar Pradesh has got highest quota where over 8000 people will leave for the Hajj journey.
“ First Hajj flight from J&K will leave on May 31 this year,” he said, adding that in every State and UT including J&K, all the arrangements are in place for facilitating Hajis from the Hajj house to Srinagar International Airport.
He said a meeting was held in Delhi where the arrangements for Zone 1 States/UTs were discussed and final shape was given to the arrangements.
“ All measures are being put in place for the smooth departure of Hajj flights from J&K and rest of the Indian States,” said Er Aijaz, who was recently appointed as the member of Central Hajj Committee of India.
Pertinently, the Saudi government this year has put an age-bar for the pilgrims and only those below 65 years of age are entitled for the Hajj 2022.
J&K Hajj Committee had extended the date after age-bar announcement from the Saudi government and April 22 was fixed as the last date of submission of Hajj2022 forms.
State Executive Committee Officer Dr Abdul Salaam Mir said that in total, 10,000 applications have been received by them and all the aspirants are below 65 years of age.
“ Now that only, 5196 people are entitled for Hajj as per the quota announced, we have no choice other than to go for draws,” he said.
“ Draws will be held after April 26 after which the list of those selected, will be put on the Hajj Committee website.” He said the money to be submitted by the Hajj pilgrims will separately be announced shortly.
The post Saudi Govt Announces Hajj Quota : Know How Many Aspirants For Hajj Pilgrimage From JK This Year appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Bitcoin Slips Below $40k After Hostile Statements From Fed
Omar Kelly: A look at the top 25 talents in the 2022 NFL draft
3 Tips To Help You Choose A Good Tax Advisor
For Ukrainian Orthodox in US, war news casts pall on Easter
Forex Trading Signal Software – The Features That Every Trader Should Know About
4 Important Things About An Expatriate Work Permit In Indonesia
Ethereum Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 23
Mike Lupica: New Mets skipper Buck Showalter is having fun and winning games
Basic Guide For Foreign Buyers of Real Estate in the USA
Saudi Govt Announces Hajj Quota : Know How Many Aspirants For Hajj Pilgrimage From JK This Year
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations