Paul Newberry: Amid increasing abuse, officials flee youth sports
By PAUL NEWBERRY
ATLANTA (AP) — When one looks at the ugly bruise encircling Kristi Moore’s left eye, it’s not surprising so many refs and umps are hanging up their stripes.
Why put up with incessant taunts and threats from out-of-control parents?
Why fret over potential violence — even the chance of losing your life — because someone thinks you blew a call at a 12-year-olds’ softball game?
America is facing a crisis in prep and youth sports, where fewer and fewer people are willing to take on the thankless job of officiating games.
“The veterans are quitting by the droves. They’re sick of it,” said Moore, who oversees fast-pitch softball umpires for the state of Mississippi as well as the city of Laurel. “When we work to recruit new people, get ‘em trained, get ’em out there on the field, they’re three or four games in when someone gives them a good cussing out or an invitation to get their tail beat. They’re like: ‘You know what? I’ll go cut grass on the weekend.’”
Moore can certainly understand that sentiment.
A couple of weeks ago, she was umpiring a girls’ softball game. She rarely works on the field anymore but stepped in to the $40-a-game gig because another umpire was ill.
On a play at second base, Moore called the runner safe. A parent watching the game thought the runner was out. She began screaming profanities, according to Moore, “accused me of cheating these kids.”
Moore ordered the woman to leave, which she only agreed to after the ump threatened to forfeit the game — but not before vowing to settle things later.
Moore didn’t think any more of it, having endured similar threats during her 10 years as a youth umpire. But as soon as the game ended, the enraged mother was waiting.
“I was maybe three steps off the field and she was there,” Moore recalled. “And that’s when she punched me.”
The woman was arrested and charged with simple assault.
In addition to the black eye, Moore said her injuries include nerve damage and a bruise inside her ear. All of that will heal with time.
The mental wounds will be more of a challenge. Moore has not been back on the field since the attack. She’s not sure if she ever will.
“In the back of my mind I’m like, ‘What if she had a knife in her bag and stabbed me? What if she went to her car and got a gun, then came back and shot me?” Moore said. “It’s just scary.”
Barry Mano was appalled at what happened to Moore but not surprised.
As president of the National Association of Sports Officials, a group that advocates for referees and umpires in a wide range of sports at all levels, Mano hears similar stories pretty much every week.
That abuse is a big reason so many states are having trouble finding enough qualified officials to call the games that children play.
“And without us,” Mano pointed out, “it’s just recess.”
There are almost daily reports around the country about how dire the situation has become:
— At Fishers High School in suburban Indianapolis, the junior varsity baseball team already called off a pair of games. “This is second time this spring we have canceled high school level game on sunny, dry day because we did not have umpires available!” the school tweeted.
— A couple of years ago, just before the pandemic started, the state of Michigan had roughly 13,000 registered high school officials, Mano said. That number is 8,900 today.
— Tennessee’s high school association has requested all members play at least one football game on Thursday night next season to help alleviate a shortage of referees. That way, a single crew can call games on back-to-back nights.
“All we can do is ask teams if they can play on Thursday night,” said Bill Marbet, a longtime high school ref who is now an assigning officer for the Central Tennessee Football Officials Association. “If so, we can cover you. If not, sorry, we may not have enough officials.”
The Michigan decrease mirrors a nationwide trend, according to Mano, who puts the reduction of registered officials at somewhere between 25-30% since the start of the pandemic.
COVID-19 accelerated the problem, without question. It was not the root cause, however.
Many officials quit before the pandemic because of the abuse they were enduring from overzealous parents and fans. Then the games stopped, forcing others to consider their options. When play resumed, a significant number of those officials did not come back.
Major League Baseball umpires Lance Barksdale and Ted Barrett were outraged when they heard of the assault of Moore. They wanted to show their support, so through UMPS CARE Charities they invited her to the game they called Friday night in Atlanta between the World Series champion Braves and the Miami Marlins.
Barksdale, a Mississippi native, said the assault on Moore is just another example of why officials in all sports are increasingly in short supply.
“I’m definitely concerned about it,” he said. “Until people are held accountable and we stop allowing them to act any way want to, we’re going to continue to have shortages. People are getting tired of it.”
Barrett theorized that the rise of travel teams in baseball — not to mention AAU teams in basketball and specialized camps for young football players — has caused parents to feel much more invested in their kids’ athletic careers, both financially and emotionally.
“Parents have this sense of entitlement,” Barrett said. “They’re paying so much money, they think they should have better umpires.”
Mano’s organization is pushing for laws that would make the assault of an official a felony. Already, 23 states have passed those statutes, but Mississippi isn’t one of them.
Even more importantly, there needs to be a change in attitude. Coaches should make it clear they won’t tolerate such behavior from parents or their kids are off the team. And in the stands, fellow parents can’t sit by idly when one of their own is hurling insults at the officials.
“We can always take the bad actors into court and hammer the crap out of them,” Mano said. “But more than that is the culture here. Parents and fans and administrators and league directors have to understand that we’re not going to permit this type of behavior.
“Even if a call is egregiously wrong, that’s exactly the point. That shows the world who we are. We can’t have a world that turns on the rightness and wrongness of calls.”
While Moore hasn’t decided if she’ll ever call another game, she has been encouraged by the support she’s received from referees and umpires all over the world.
If anything, maybe this will be a turning point in the war on officials — a war that will eventually make losers of us all.
“I didn’t ask to be the poster child for officials’ abuse, but here I am,” Moore said. “My prayer is that moving forward, something good will come from this and we begin to change across all sports in how we treat our officials.”
Paul Newberry is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press.
More AP sports: and
Orioles ace John Means to have Tommy John surgery, miss remainder of 2022 season
Orioles left-hander John Means will undergo season-ending Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery, the 28-year-old announced Saturday on Twitter.
Recovery time for Tommy John surgery typically exceeds a year, meaning Baltimore will be without its ace for the rest of 2022 and possibly a portion of 2023.
An All-Star in 2019 who made his second straight season-opening start just more than two weeks ago, Means unexpectedly exited his April 13 start against the Milwaukee Brewers after four innings with what was then called left forearm tightness, an ailment that is often a precursor to elbow injuries.
Means was eventually put on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow sprain, suggesting a tear in his elbow, though the Orioles sought additional tests and medical opinions in hopes of avoiding surgery.
“After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” Means tweeted Saturday. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back, Go O’s.”
Means, who won’t be a free agent until after the 2024 season, has a career 3.81 ERA, serving as the Orioles’ top pitcher for most of the previous three seasons. Last May, he pitched the organization’s first complete-game no-hitter in more than 50 years, striking out 12 Seattle Mariners and coming a dropped third strike shy of a perfect game.
This story will be updated.
Good News For Daily Wagers And Casual Labourers Of Jammu and Kashmir
Govt hikes wages of daily wagers, casual labourers
Jammu, Apr 23 (KNO): The government Saturday approved hike in minimum wages of the daily wagers including the casual labourers, in all government departments from existing Rs. 225 per day to Rs. 300 per day as an interim measure till the minimum wage rates are revised by the Labour and Employment department.
The Labour and Employment department has intimated that the process shall be completed within 3 months. According to the order issued by the Finance Department, a copy of which lies with news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), it said daily wagers are playing significant role in the development of UT with exemplary commitment and dedication to work. “The interim measure has been taken to benefit a sizable portion of the workforce.
We are firmly committed to ensure the welfare and well-being of all Daily wagers and the government will leave no stone unturned to establish principles of equality, welfare, and social justice in the governance,” reads the order.
It is pertinent to mention that Labour and Employment Department has prepared a comparative statement of Minimum Wages prevalent in other States/UTs of the country. As the process of notifying the minimum wages by the Labour and Employment department will take at least three months, a decision for interim measures was taken to benefit daily wagers in all government departments and those of municipalities and local bodies.
“While we are fast-tracking the process on minimum wages, the interim measure reflects the UT administration’s concern to make growth and progress inclusive.
Together we can confront the challenges of future and there is no doubt Daily Wagers & Casual Labourers will also carry forward the process of Social & Economic change”—(KNO)
The post Good News For Daily Wagers And Casual Labourers Of Jammu and Kashmir appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Abercrombie & Fitch was America’s hottest brand. It became ‘what discrimination looks like.’
If you came of age sometime between the two Bush presidencies, chances are you’ve had — or still have — strong feelings about Abercrombie & Fitch, the retailer whose logo T-shirts were once ubiquitous in high-school cafeterias.
Perhaps you aspired to the brand’s narrow definition of cool. Perhaps you resented the company’s exclusionary identity. Perhaps both. But you simply couldn’t be a young person in the late 1990s and early 2000s and avoid Abercrombie.
Now, a new Netflix documentary examines the brand and its legacy, arguing that Abercrombie’s corporate culture was even more noxious than the cologne its employees dispensed with zeal at malls across the country.
“White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie” explains how the company, founded in the 1800s as a purveyor of sporting goods for elite adventurers, became the hottest label of the “TRL” era under the leadership of Chief Executive Michael Jeffries, who made billions in profits by aggressively going after the cool kids — and who once proudly declared, “A lot of people don’t belong [in our clothes], and they can’t belong.”
The strategy worked for a time, but it was unsustainable: nothing that burns white hot can last forever. Especially when the brand is built on exclusion.
“This is a story that everyone can locate themselves in,” said director Alison Klayman. “People immediately start talking about their personal experiences with the brand. It cuts quickly into something about identity, about childhood, about fitting in.”
The film recounts the innovations that propelled the company’s ascendance in the ’90s, including A&F Quarterly, a racy catalog/magazine shot by famed fashion photographer Bruce Weber, and store employees who were hired because of their looks rather than their customer service skills. The Abercrombie vision flowed directly from Jeffries, who dictated every aspect of the company’s image, down to the jewelry and hairstyles worn by employees. (Dreadlocks and gold chains were forbidden.)
The company’s popularity was crystalized in the 1999 hit “Summer Girls” by the second-tier boy band LFO, which played in heavy rotation on MTV: “I like girls that wear Abercrombie & Fitch,” went the chorus.
But “White Hot” also traces the controversies that ultimately turned the tide of opinion against Abercrombie and contributed to Jeffries’ ouster in 2014, including racist merchandise, allegations of discriminatory hiring practices that resulted in a landmark Supreme Court case and allegedly predatory behavior by Weber toward the company’s young male models.
Klayman said she was drawn to make a film about Abercrombie because she thought it was “the perfect story to make seemingly abstract forces really concrete. It shows you how bias in society is actually formally enforced in a top-down way. How do you explain systemic racism? Well, how about people from corporate headquarters coming to your store and telling a 20-year-old who they should hire and fire?”
The filmmaker grew up in suburban Philadelphia during the retailer’s heyday. She preferred thrift-store finds to Abercrombie’s casual preppy styles and felt intimidated by the store at the local King of Prussia Mall. “I wasn’t skinny or blond, so I knew it wasn’t for me,” she said. “I received the message that this is what was cool. And I also received the message that it wasn’t for me.” (The documentary, while comprehensive, doesn’t have time to rehash all of Abercrombie’s controversial moves, like the thongs marketed to preteen girls with the words “eye candy” on them or the decision for many years not to make women’s clothes over a size 10.)
“White Hot” is likely to conjure complicated emotions in the millennials who grew up under the Abercrombie influence — nostalgia for mall culture, the pre-social media era and the brands we yearned for as adolescents, tinged with disgust over the pervasive racism, misogyny and homophobia that seemed perfectly acceptable in the not-so-distant past. (Some viewers will also feel very old when malls are explained as “an online catalog that’s an actual place.”)
The documentary arrives at a moment when pop culture is caught in a Y2K time warp. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged, Britney Spears is pregnant and low-rise jeans are back in style. TV has offered sympathetic portrayals of women once treated as media punching bags like Spears, Janet Jackson, Monica Lewinsky, Brittany Murphy and Pamela Anderson. “America’s Next Top Model,” a show that debuted nearly 20 years ago, has been the subject of journalistic exposes and countless outraged Twitter threads.
And the recent Hulu docuseries “The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For,” told the wild story behind another clothing company strongly identified with the early aughts. Much as yuppies endlessly relived the 1960s throughout the 1980s and 1990s, millennials and younger Gen X are looking back at their youth and wondering: Why did we ever put up with this?
“Pop culture was so much more hegemonic in that era — it was more of a monoculture. There were plenty of people who thought [Abercombie] was ridiculous from the beginning, but it was the dominant culture and they weren’t going to drown that out,” said Klayman, who has spent several years thinking about this time period: Her previous film, “Jagged,” focused on 1990s pop star Alanis Morissette, and she’s also working on a documentary about the WNBA, which was founded in 1996.
“White Hot” features interviews with journalists who covered the retailer at the height of its influence, as well as former models and employees disillusioned by the company’s exclusionary policies. (A model named Bobby Blanski jokingly describes himself as “armpit guy” because of a famous ad featuring his likeness.)
As an undergraduate at Cal State Bakersfield 20 years ago, Carla Barrientos applied for a job at an Abercrombie store at the nearby Value Plaza Mall. She loved their clothes, and was devoted to a pair of low-rise jeans with tiny pockets on the front. “I am not sure what they were supposed to hold,” said Barrientos, laughing during a recent video chat. “At the time, everything I wore was low rise, everything was tight. If I could show my belly button, it was a great day.”
Though Barrientos, who is Black, noticed the lack of diversity at the store, she figured, “They’re looking for all-American, and I’m all-American.” She worked at Abercrombie for a few months but was soon phased out with little explanation. When she learned another friend, who was white, was still working 20 hours a week, she began to piece it together. But she didn’t immediately take action. “I looked at it like, racism has to be blatant — almost like the KKK, right? I wasn’t called a racial slur, I wasn’t run out of the store.” she said.
“I think part of me didn’t want it to be about race,” she continued, “because there’s nothing I can do about that. I’m very proud of being a Black woman. How can I fix that?”
Barrientos, now 38, ultimately joined a class-action lawsuit against the retailer in 2003, alleging that the company’s hiring practices excluded people of color and women. The case resulted in a 2005 consent decree that required the company to promote diversity in its workforce but was largely nonbinding. After the settlement, Abercrombie found a cynical workaround: If it reclassified the employees who worked in the front of the store as “models,” it could continue to hire them based on looks. In a separate case a decade later, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a young Muslim woman, Samantha Elauf, who was refused a job at Abercrombie because of her headscarf.
The experience at Abercrombie “opened my eyes to what discrimination looks like” and how quietly insidious it can be, said Barrientos, who appears in “White Hot.” She is heartened to see the changes at Abercrombie, whose website now features models with an array of body shapes and skin tones. A banner on the home page reads, “Today — and every day — we’re leading with purpose, championing inclusivity and creating a sense of belonging.”
“It’s so refreshing and beautiful to see how inclusive the world is these days, and how people want to know you because you’re not like them, not because you fit this box of what’s cool,” Barrientos said. “I’m so glad that we are where we are, but I think you’ve still got a long way to go.”
Though she credits social media and the rise of a new generation “that wasn’t willing to be spoon-fed” with accelerating Abercrombie’s fall from its turn-of-the-millennium heights, Klayman also sees less inspiring forces at work: falling profits and changing consumer habits. “It’s really hard to be on top of the youth market for many, many decades. Abercrombie had a formula that worked, but it didn’t change.”
In other words, the brand suffered the fate of every fad. The cool kids grew bored with it.
