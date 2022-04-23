Connect with us

Blockchain

Payments Firm Stripe Offers Stablecoin Payouts to Twitter Users

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Payments Firm Stripe Offers Stablecoin Payouts to Twitter Users
Editors News
  • Stripe is the first major payments business to accept bitcoin payments in 2014.
  • All content providers must first conduct Know Your Customer onboarding checks.

Twitter artists will be among the first to use the new service offered by Stripe, a payment processor. Stablecoin payments will be possible on the Polygon blockchain, according to a statement released today. Stripe Connect, the company’s platform for integrating payments into online marketplaces, will be the first to provide such payments, with Twitter as the initial partner. 

Rapid Expansion to More Than 120 Countries

All content providers must first conduct Know Your Customer onboarding checks even when the organization has agreed to operate with cryptocurrencies. With their cryptocurrency wallets, they’ll then be able to manage their account details and check their real-time profits.

Twitter and Stripe plan to extend the initiative to more than 120 countries by the end of the year. This comes when Elon Musk still wants to take over Twitter and has informed the board of potential financing ways.

The first major payments business to accept bitcoin payments in 2014, Stripe ended service for the cryptocurrency in 2018. However, it was decided in 2021 that the market would return to cryptocurrencies. In 2022 it would begin rolling out its first partnerships, such as the crypto exchange giant FTX, which announced an agreement to partner with Stripe to improve its identity compliance features and fiat onboarding workflows.

Existing crypto payment providers would be at risk because of the increased competition that Stripe’s return to the crypto space. But USDC appears to be the big winner in this partnership because it gives its stablecoin, facing significant competition from new stablecoins such as $UST, a major use case.

Related Topics:
Blockchain

Solana Prices South Bound; Will It Revisit $80 Soon?

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 23, 2022

By

Solana
Solana depreciated by almost 6% over the last 24 hours as the broader market started to get choppy. Bitcoin was seen trading below the $40,000 mark while Ethereum broke the support level of $3,000.

The global market currency cap stood at $1.94 Trillion after a fall of 6% over the past day.

Solana had depicted considerable recovery on charts as it broke subsequent price ceilings over the past week.

The coin had managed to revisit the $110 level which the coin hovered near thrice in the past week or so. Following the recent dip, buyers decided to exit the market as the coin witnessed a sell-off as seen on the four-hour chart.

Solana Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart

Solana is nearing its immediate support level on the four-hour chart. Image Source: SOL/USD on TradingView

Solana was priced at $100 at the time of writing. The altcoin lost close to 6% of its value over the last 24 hours. SOL had noted a sharp recovery on the 18th of April and it challenged its resistance mark of $110.

At press time, SOL was aiming for its nearest support level of $96. The coin was trading in a descending trendline, which signifies that SOL could continue in its downward trajectory. From the four-hour chart, it signalled that Solana was undergoing a price correction.

If the bears continue to exert dominance, Solana would immediately fall by 4%. A fall from the $96 price level would push prices to $87 and then finally undergo a depreciation of 18% and land at $80.

Trading volume had dipped but was in the green, which could also mean that buying pressure was increasing at the time of writing.

Related Reading | Is Bitcoin Gonna See Another Big Drop Soon? Historical Trend May Say Yes

Technical Analysis

Solana
Solana recieved increased selling pressure on the four-hour chart. Image Source: SOL/USD on TradingView

Solana had experienced a bout of buying pressure when the coin soared on April 18th. At the time of writing, the coin witnessed a surplus of sellers.

On the Relative Strength Index, the indicator was seen below the the half-line which is indicative of increased selling strength, however there was a slight uptick on the RSI. This uptick could mean that buying strength would pick up over the next trading sessions.

On the 20-SMA, SOL was placed underneath the 20-SMA line. This referred to sellers driving the price momentum in the market.

Solana
Solana continued to depict downtrend on the four-hour chart. Image Source: SOL/USD on TradingView

Solana was on a continued price correction as seen from the above chart. MACD which is responsible for determining the market momentum indicated bearishness in the market. On the aforementioned indicator, the coin displayed a bearish crossover at the time of writing.

It also displayed small red histograms which signified that SOL would continue on a negative price action. Investing in Solana at the moment doesn’t seem to be a wise decision. For the coin to see some respite, it had to break above the $110 price mark and trade over it for a considerable period of time.

The Parabolic SAR which determines a stop-loss order, has demonstrated dotted lines above the price candlesticks which is synonymous to a negative price movement.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Under Pressure Near $40K, Here Are 2 Reasons Why That Could Change Soon

Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Cardano (ADA) Is One Of The Worst Performing Crypto In Terms Of Profit

Published

10 hours ago

on

April 23, 2022

By

Cardano
Cardano (ADA) has made it on the list as one of the worst-performing assets when it comes to profitability. The ability to make a profit from a digital asset is what drives the majority of investments when putting money in the asset. However, for some, this has not been the case given that their assets have been performing badly in the market. Cardano is one of those that have put the majority of its investors in the red after consistent dips.

82% In Loss

Data shows that Cardano investors are having some of the worst luck in the space. The digital asset which had hit a peak of $3 last year has had a hard time maintaining its value. It has since crumbled back below $1 numerous times, touching yearly lows. In turn, this has caused investors to watch the value of their investments plummet putting the majority of holders in the loss territory.

Related Reading | Monero Soars 50% As Crypto Market Weakens, What’s Behind the Rally?

While the entire market has had a bad run of it following the bull rallies of last year, Cardano seems to have taken the hit harder than any other digital asset. The price of the cryptocurrency is down more than 60% from its all-time high. What this has meant is that 82% of all investors are losing money at current prices.

82% of ADA holders in loss | Source: IntoTheBlock

Now, the investors who have held the tokens for longer are having a better run of it but they only make up a small percentage of the holder base. The majority of these holders have only been in the digital asset for 1-12 months, putting most of the midterm holders at loss. 

Cardano price chart from TradingView.com

ADA price trading below $1 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com

The percentage of Cardano investors who are making profits at current prices is only 13%. The other 5% are sitting in the neutral territory, meaning that they invested in the cryptocurrency at the current prices. Given that 12% of investors are those who have held their tokens for a year or more, it is safe to say that longer-term holders are winning. Giving more proof to the fact that holding for the long term seems to be the best course of action with cryptocurrencies.

Cardano Vs Top Coins

Compared to the other top assets though, ADA holders are doing far worse when looking at the percentage of holders in profit. However, taking a look at the holder composition by time held shows a similar trend for profit.

Related Reading | Why A “Boring” Bitcoin Could Be A Good Thing

For bitcoin, holders in profit are 53% but when you take a look at the time held, 58% of all BTC holders have held for more than 1 year, putting them in profit. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum, slightly deviates from this but still shows a larger holder composition by time held. 59% of all investors have held for more than 1 year while 72% of investors are in profit.

What this shows for Cardano is that the asset still has a relatively young base of investors. Given that majority of these investors had come in when the digital asset was in a bull market, it stands to reason that it would see the largest portion of investors in loss now that the market is headed into what looks like another bear market. 

Featured image from Forbes, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

Why This Bitcoin Correction Was The Most Painful Yet

Published

12 hours ago

on

April 23, 2022

By

bitcoin time price
Bitcoin price continues to move sideways in an increasingly tightening trading range to the dismay of cryptocurrency investors. The bearish sentiment across the space is among the most prominent in years — potentially more bearish than the 2018 bear market.

Here is why the recent correction has felt far more painful than even Black Thursday, despite BTCUSD trading at roughly the same price as one year ago.

Bearish Bitcoin Sentiment Could Be Blind To Bull Market

You might not know it by the current price action, sentiment, or even economic backdrop, but there is a strong chance that Bitcoin is still in a bull market.

The ongoing sideways consolidation phase could ultimately result in another, unexpected thrust upward, according to Bitcoin market structure mimicking an Elliott Wave Theory motive wave.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Bear Market Comparison Says It Is Almost Time For Bull Season

A motive wave is five waves in total, with three of those waves moving in the direction of the primary trend. Two waves move in the opposite direction of the primary trend — the same direction as the bear market.

Up and down waves alternate, and the characteristics of each wave also alternate between sharp and sideways. Up-waves are called impulses and also move in the same five-wave pattern. Corrective phases are typically in an ABC pattern.

The final wave of wave V of wave 5 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Bitcoin price very clearly follows this structure on a variety of scales. And all of these structures indicate that there there could be a grand finale still left to complete a motive wave with a powerful wave five.

Why Ongoing Sideways Is More Painful Than Black Thursday

If this is what could still be ahead, then why exactly is sentiment so bearish? For one, bearish sentiment is often the driver of a wave five. At this point in the trend, fundamentals are no longer improving at the same pace that pulled in market participants. Profit taking is increasing.

Wave fives are FOMO-driven. And how does that FOMO develop? By having a market on the wrong side of the trade, due to overly bearish sentiment. Such a situation leads to participants chasing entries as prices soar higher.

Bearish sentiment is a result of positioning. Bears have either sold, are short, or expect more downside. Sentiment is so bearish not because Bitcoin has seen horrific new lows like Black Thursday. Sentiment is so bearish because it has taken almost twice as long to go exactly nowhere.

BTCUSD_2022-04-22_09-54-23

Sideways stabs more painfully than a sharp correction | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

If Black Thursday, put in the “sharp” wave two bottom, then the market could be painfully moving “sideways” in wave four per Elliott Wave’s law of alternation. Although the March 2020 correction took BTCUSD down more than 70% from wave one high to wave two low, it only took around 250 days. The intra-cycle peaks on the RSI as the wave three top puts in a potential wave four bottom at roughly the same exact price as it was 14 months ago.

Even though investors haven’t lost anything in value since then, there is the cost of their time. This correction has gone sideways but taken more than 460 days to mostly go nowhere. Even the bear market itself took only 370 days to reach a capitulation bottom. In a world where instant gratification is commonplace, Bitcoin was expected to already be more than $100K, a war is waging, an economic crisis is looming, and more — no wonder why the masses are so bearish on Bitcoin.

Related Reading | Now Or Never: Bitcoin Builds Base At Decade-Long Parabolic Curve

But what if they’re wrong, and wave five remains? This theory is shared by contrarian David Hunter, who reminds us that a “bull market climbs a wall of worry.” Hunter has made chilling calls in the past, and is expecting a “once-in-a-generation melt up” to ensue any day now, based on little more then the bearish sentiment.

The idea is that after all this time of sideways, the market has overpriced in any downside, and instead the market corrects to the upside in a dramatic bang. When wave five completes, the market will be blinded by greed and the bearish price movement causing all this negative sentiment will catch everyone off guard.

“Bear markets slide down a slope of hope.”

Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.

Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com

