Praying football coach asking Supreme Court for his job back
By GENE JOHNSON
SEATTLE (AP) — The clock ran down at the end of the homecoming game and spectators stormed the football field, knocking over members of the high school band — all to gather around an assistant coach as he took a knee in prayer, surrounded by uniformed players.
Six years later, after losing his coaching job and repeatedly losing in court, that former Washington state coach, Joe Kennedy, will take his arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, saying the Bremerton School District violated his First Amendment rights by refusing to let him continue praying at midfield immediately after games. Four conservative justices have already expressed concerns with how his case has been handled.
Kennedy’s effort to get his job back helped earn him an appearance at a 2016 Donald Trump rally and quickly became a cultural touchstone, pitting public school employees’ religious liberties against what his critics describe as longstanding principles separating church and state and protecting students from religious coercion.
Lawyers for the school district say officials had no problem letting Kennedy pray separately from students or letting him return to the field to pray after the students left. But allowing him to pray at midfield immediately after games with students there risked being seen as government endorsement of religion.
While Kennedy insists he never cared whether students participated in the prayers and he never asked them to join him, at least one player — anonymously — later reported participating contrary to his own beliefs, for fear of losing playing time.
“This case is challenging well-established case law that has protected students’ religious freedom for decades, and that has been supported by conservative and liberal justices alike,” said Rachel Laser, chief executive of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, which is representing the school district. “If the court rules the wrong way, teachers and coaches could pressure students to pray in every public school classroom across the country.”
For Kennedy’s supporters, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ holding in the case would force public school employees to drop their religious identities at the schoolhouse door — something they say the Constitution does not require.
“If a teacher prays over her lunch in the cafeteria and students can see her — just that little blessing over her salad — that’s enough to terminate that teacher, according to the school district,” said Jeremy Dys, an attorney with First Liberty Institute, which is representing Kennedy.
Kennedy, a former Marine whose day job was at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, began coaching football at Bremerton High in 2008. He was new to religion and coaching, and said he was inspired by the movie “Facing the Giants” — about a Christian high school football coach — to give thanks to God “on the battlefield” after each game.
What began as a solitary practice soon attracted students. He agreed, citing the district’s policy of neither encouraging nor discouraging student prayer. Over the years he began leading locker room prayers before games, as well as group prayers and religious motivational talks at midfield after them.
The school district said it did not learn Kennedy was leading players in prayer until it heard it from another team’s coach in September 2015. Administrators told him he was not to participate in religious activities with students, and any of his own religious observation must be either non-demonstrative or should occur without students.
For a month, Kennedy complied, the district notes in arguments to the court: He prayed on his own, such as while students were singing the fight song, and the district let him be.
But Kennedy’s lawyers then insisted he be allowed to resume his prior practice, describing it as a “personal” prayer protected by the Constitution whether or not students joined him. Kennedy announced he would resume praying at midfield after games, and when he did so at the Oct. 16, 2015, homecoming game, as Bremerton’s players were otherwise occupied, spectators rushed to field to join him — as did members of the opposing team.
The district still did not fire Kennedy, but wrote to caution him. Given his prior statements and actions, his praying at midfield — on government property he could access only by virtue of his job — could be perceived as school endorsement of religion, exposing the district to potential liability, Superintendent Aaron Leavell wrote.
“I wish to again emphasize that the district does not prohibit prayer or other religious exercise by its employees,” Leavell wrote. “However, it must prohibit any conduct by its employees that would serve as District endorsement of religion.”
Kennedy prayed again on the field after the next two games: first at a varsity game where no one joined him, and then at a junior varsity game where he was joined by a state lawmaker. The district then placed him on leave, and his contract was not renewed.
Kennedy’s lawyers point out that he stopped engaging in religious activity with Bremerton students when asked. What he was actually suspended for was not delivering prayers to students, but kneeling and praying quickly by himself, they argue.
The federal judge who ruled against Kennedy, District Judge Ronald Leighton, compared his postgame behavior to a director who comes to center stage and prays at the end of a school play: “A reasonable onlooker would interpret their speech from that location as an extension of the school-sanctioned speech just before it.”
As the case made its way through the courts, Kennedy lost at every turn. But when the Supreme Court declined to take the case at an earlier stage, Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh called the 9th Circuit’s reasoning “troubling” and said under it, “public school teachers and coaches may be fired if they engage in any expression that the school does not like while they are on duty.”
Ninth Circuit Judge Milan Smith suggested a teacher who prays over lunch in a cafeteria doesn’t send a public message the way Kennedy did. Smith called the narrative posed by Kennedy’s lawyers — that this was about a public employee’s private prayer — “deceitful.”
Kennedy said he just wants to get back to coaching.
“This thing has just been so blown out of proportion,” he said. “Imagine a guy going out there and tying his shoe — you would never know the difference.”
Two men charged with murder after authorities say they sold Eagan teen deadly fentanyl pill
Dakota County prosecutors charged two men with third-degree murder this week for allegedly selling fentanyl to a 16-year-old boy who ingested the drug and died at his Eagan home last year.
Jamal Ahmed Adan, 29, of Burnsville, and Sadiq Aden Isack, 27, of Bloomington, both also face a charge of third-degree sale of a controlled substance in connection with Hunter Carlson’s death in January 2021. Arrest warrants were issued for both men, who as of Friday had not been booked into the county jail.
Eagan police officers were called to the home around 10 a.m. Jan. 28 after Carlson’s mother found the teen lying face down in his bed and unresponsive. Officers and medics tried to resuscitate the teen, but he was pronounced dead at the home.
Officers learned that Carlson recently had been “experimenting” with Percocet, according to criminal complaints filed Tuesday against Adan and Isack. In a safe in Carlson’s bedroom, officers found a bottle with one partial blue pill, along with drug paraphernalia.
An autopsy determined Carlson died as a result of positional asphyxia and fentanyl toxicity, according to the charges.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
Carlson’s 16-year-old friend told investigators that Carlson contacted him on Jan. 27 and said he wanted Percocet, according to the charges. The teen said he contacted his “plug,” which is a street term for a drug dealer, and arranged to buy two Percocet pills.
He said Carlson gave him $40 to buy two pills and that he sent an extra $5 through Cash App, according to the charges. The $5 transaction was located on the teen’s phone and bank records, payable to “justjay.”
The teen said he purchased the pills from a man he knows as “Jay” and that the transaction happened near Carlson’s house, according to the charges. He said he brought the pills to Carlson’s home and gave them to him.
The teen said Carlson split one pill and they each snorted half. He told police it “seemed to burn more than in the past, but he did not feel the effects were substantially different,” the charges read.
He told police that about 15 minutes later, Carlson snorted part of the second pill. He said he then left Carlson’s house, and that the rest of the pill might be in the safe in his bedroom.
He told police he had bought Percocet pills from two men five to 10 times for a month or two before Carlson’s death. Each time, he bought two pills.
SUSPECTS
A phone number he gave police registered to Isack, and Adan was identified as “Jay,” who drove a Toyota Camry to the Jan. 27 drug deal, according to the charges. The teen identified both men in a photo lineup.
On Feb. 13, 2021, police officers saw the car at a Burnsville motel and knocked on a room door. Isack answered and allowed them inside, where officers also saw Adan and a third man.
On a nightstand, officers saw a plastic baggie with light blue pills similar to the partial pill found in Carlson’s safe. A search warrant was obtained for the room, where officers found 38 pills imprinted with an “M” on one side and a “30” on the other, which are markings consistent with oxycodone hydrocodone. Adan also had eight pills in his pocket.
A forensic search of phones found in the room showed that at around 9:40 p.m. Jan. 27 a message was sent from Isack’s phone to Adan’s phone that included the teen’s phone number and the address where he would buy the pills.
After learning of Carlson’s death, the teen messaged “Jay” and told him that the drugs “Jay” sold him had killed his friend. Adan’s phone showed that in February internet searches were made for “fentanyl side effects” and “fentanyl test kit.”
Testing by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension showed the broken pill found in Carlson’s safe, the pills in the baggie and those in Adan’s pocket all contained fentanyl.
TEEN PLEADS GUILTY
In November, the Dakota County attorney’s office filed a motion to certify the teen — who had turned 17 years of age — as an adult on a third-degree murder charge. The motion was denied by the court. In January, he pleaded guilty to the charge as an extended jurisdiction juvenile and was given a stayed sentence of 86 months in prison and placed on probation until age 21 with conditions.
A phone call to Carlson’s mother on Friday for comment on the charges against Adan and Isack and the teen’s sentencing was not returned.
Adan’s criminal history includes a theft conviction and two driving while intoxicated offenses.
Isack has been convicted of gross misdemeanor theft twice, disorderly conduct three times and obstructing legal process and driving while intoxicated.
911 call: NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had run out of gas when struck and killed
A 911 call from the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins appeared to solve the mystery of why he was walking on a busy interstate highway when he was struck and killed: He had run out of gas.
His wife Kalabrya called moments after he was killed on Interstate 595 near the Fort Lauderdale airport early on the morning of April 9, saying she was worried about him.
“He was stuck on the side of the highway,” she told the emergency operator, in one of a series of 911 recordings released Wednesday by the Florida Highway Patrol. “He had to go walk and get gas.”
She said he was going to call back after he put gas in his car, but he never called back. She wanted someone to see if he was OK.
“That’s just not like him, for him not to call me back and his phone to go dead and he’s just stranded by himself,” she said. “He was walking, though.”
“I don’t want you to panic, but I’m going to be honest with you,” the 911 operator said. “We do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not.”
The 911 operator asked for a description of Haskins, and the woman explained he was 24 years old, 6-foot-4 and Black.
Kalabrya Haskins then began crying and starts praying and pleading with God.
Dwayne Haskins was hit by two vehicles, not one, as had been previously reported. A dump truck hit him first, knocking him to the pavement. As he lay there, the driver of a Subaru Outback veered left to avoid hitting him but struck him with the vehicle’s right side and tires, according to a report released Wednesday by the Florida Highway Patrol.
The drivers of both vehicles pulled over. Neither has been charged. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:48 a.m.
Haskins, 24, had been in Florida at the invitation of fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who owns a home west of Boca Raton.
The first calls to 911 came moments before Haskins was struck and killed.
“Oh my God! Oh my god. What the f— is wrong with you, get the f— out of the road,” one woman said in one of several reports of a man walking into traffic or struck by a vehicle on I-595.
The woman called back and apologized and explained a man was hit in front of her.
“I was traveling on the road, and I saw a dump truck hit the man,” she said, crying.
Another caller, a man, said there was a body on the far left lane of the road, near the shoulder.
“He was laying on the side of the road,” the caller said.
The caller said he saw a dump truck nearby and someone exiting the dump truck.
Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick by Washington out of Ohio State, played two seasons in Washington before being released and signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2021.
Funeral and memorial services for Haskins are scheduled for this week, beginning Friday in Pennsylvania, then in New Jersey and Maryland. Kalabrya Haskins announced an update Tuesday through Burt Lauten, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ director of communications.
It was the second public statement she made through Lauten and the Steelers. The first statement thanked people for their support.
Friday’s visitation is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh. The service is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A memorial is scheduled for noon Saturday at Christ Church in Rockaway Township, N.J. Haskins was born in New Jersey.
Another memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday at Bullis School in Potomac, Md., where Haskins attended high school.
Aaron Hicks odd man out as Yankees roll with 14th different lineup in series opener vs. Cleveland
On any given day, the Yankees feel like they have 11 capable position players for nine spots. Marwin Gonzalez and Tim Locastro are the only true bench players, in that they typically come to the ballpark expecting to be on the bench.
The catchers, Kyle Higashioka and Jose Trevino, are being treated more as a combined entity than a true starter and backup. Gleyber Torres, who has come off the bench a fair amount in the early going, also plays regularly enough — and is still considered integral enough to the team, despite his down year in 2021 — to avoid being a traditional reserve.
Because of this, the Yankees are able to mix and match their lineups based on that day’s matchup. It’s a strategy that has become much more en vogue in recent years and paid off handsomely for teams like the Rays and Giants, who rarely roll out the same lineup in consecutive games.
On Friday, manager Aaron Boone decided Aaron Hicks would be one of the odd men out of the starting lineup vs. Cleveland. Aaron Judge took his place in center field, with Giancarlo Stanton taking right and DJ LeMahieu serving as designated hitter with Torres getting the start at second. It’s the Yankees’ 14th different lineup in their first 14 games. Boone opened his pregame press conference by explaining the reasoning behind Hicks’ day off.
“Just looking at the next couple days, we have a day game [on Saturday] after a night game,” the skipper said. “I just felt like this was the one [to give him a day off].”
As for his catchers, Boone doesn’t have them in traditional roles either. Trevino got his fifth start behind the dish on Friday night, which is never really in place of Higashioka, Boone explained, but in fact how he always viewed the situation playing out.
“I view it as a tandem right now,” Boone stated. “Obviously, we have Ben [Rortvedt] down there too working his way back. But yeah, I view it more as a tandem.”
Trevino, a relative unknown for most baseball fans, started his Yankee career with five hits across his first 12 plate appearances (.417 average). That is surely more than the Yankees would have expected, but it speaks to the idea that neither he or Higashioka are really the second string, rather two capable players who will each get their reps.
“Jose’s been great in every way for us,” Boone said. “Great in our room, great behind the plate, he’s had a lot of good at-bats and he’s running the bases well.”
NEW KID ON THE BLOCK
For years now, Cleveland has been known for having otherworldly starting pitching.
The kid they sent to the mound on Friday night, 25-year-old Eli Morgan, still has a long way to go to reach the Shane Bieber level, but he did have one of his best days in the big leagues at Yankee Stadium.
On Sept. 19, 2021, with the Yankees fighting tooth and nail just to get into the playoffs, Morgan outdueled Gerrit Cole in an eventual 11-1 Cleveland win. Morgan went six innings on that Sunday afternoon, issuing just a solitary run on a solo homer, throwing 62 strikes on 85 pitches without a single walk.
Boone remembers that game well, particularly one of the youngster’s pitches.
“We’re familiar with him,” Boone said before the game. “He’s got an outstanding changeup and some real pitchability. Hopefully, we can make it tough on him.”
KING OF THE HILL
A man who was once a middle relief afterthought has morphed into one of the most important components of the Yankee bullpen.
Michael King, a former 12th round pick by the Marlins who the Yankees picked up in the Garrett Cooper trade, has been dominant. While the right-hander curiously did not pitch at all in the team’s midweek series in Detroit, King has lived up to his royal name thus far in 2022.
Yes, it’s only four outings into his season, but King has struck out 10 of the 31 hitters he’s faced (32.3%). If you’re into Wins Above Replacement this early in the year, King was the best reliever in all of Major League Baseball entering Friday’s slate of games. Two major things have changed for King: he’s mostly ditched his slider in favor of a four-seam fastball, and he changed his jersey number.
King went from wearing No. 73 (a typically obscure number for a young, unproven player on a team with 22 retired numbers) to No. 34. He said he asked for 34 because he was a big Roy Halladay fan growing up. Justin Wilson had the number last year, but was traded to Cincinnati in July. When the Yankees broke camp this season without a No. 34, King pounced on it.
