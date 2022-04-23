Finance
Prepare Legal Basics Before You Dive Into International Business Expansion
Handling small scale Businesses with a little number of shareholders have limited liability in terms of law regulations. Because the sole proprietorship does not have any separate legal entity for holding liability for the business’s debts. But once you go ahead to take your small business International, the process could be quite serious and complicated too. As a global expansion plan Export and Import, the two major processes of international business transactions are going to be the subjective issue in most cases you have to deal with.
What to Know about Import Export Law?
While doing business in another culture with different rules, politics and traditions, you are governed not only by U.S. laws, but also by the laws of other countries. Whether you prefer trading through FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) or export-import you have to do business properly for which licensing from US federal government is a necessity. An experienced business law attorney would suffice your requirement for smooth operational flow in such case.
Exporting:
You need to collect export license for goods like chemicals, software, electronic devices, and computer components. Various agencies under US government issues these export licenses. Since exporting helps in creating jobs for American and justify the trade balance too, Federal Government will help you in this case. The help can be extended in other ways as well as follows:
• The National Trade Data Bank will deliver business leads
• The Department of Commerce can alert you for export finances, political risk insurance and other international trade issues.
• The Export Legal Assistance Network would provide you source for good lawyers.
Importing:
The law enforcement on importing is being monitored by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (Customs) division of the Department of Homeland Security. Every importer has to learn the rules of bringing goods to US for sell. This policy is called “Informed Compliance”. The law will ask you to go by the customs applicable. According to informed compliance the importer carries every burden from seizure of goods to severe civil penalties. Paying custom duty in full is mandatory. Depending on the negligence of underpayment or fraud or refusal of liability, penalties can be draw upon which can make your custom duty 2 to 8 times higher leading to loss of revenue.
You need to pay taxes or duties for anything you import. Depending on the country favorites, the duty may get varied. While the duty rate may get reduced for such occasion, it can also be completely forbidden altogether for political reasons.
Foreign Investment and International Contracts:
Typically Foreign Investments carries enough risks with the hope of earning profits in different country. So you need to understand the cultural and legal climate of the country before investing.
For International Contracts the possibility of disputes is high. Because the contracting partners like manufacturers, agents, distributors are hardly controllable. Whatever be your responsibilities there always set out clear instructions in writing among the parties and collect every detail of your trade profiles.
Finance
Small Business Health Insurance Providers – Best Companies, Best Rates
Small business health insurance providers offer numerous types of plans, from the standard fee-for-service plans to more restrictive PPO and HMO plans. Whether you’re buying coverage as an individual or a group, how do you select the best type of plan at the best rate and with the best company?
Choose the Type of Plan that is Right for You
One of your first steps in choosing an insurance plan is to decide on the type of plan. Fee-for-service policies are more expensive but they are the most flexible and offer the fullest medical coverage. Insureds can choose any doctor or hospital and usually receive a fixed reimbursement for their medical costs.
PPOs and HMOs are less expensive. In exchange for lower premiums, insureds must choose a doctor or hospital from within a network. They may also need approval before visiting a specialist or before certain procedures.
Get Quotes from Multiple Companies
Once you know what type of insurance you want, you can start getting quotes and comparing companies. You need to get quotes from several companies because their prices will vary widely.
The best way to get quotes is to go to an insurance comparison website. On such a website, you fill out a simple online form and you then receive quotes from multiple small business health insurance companies.
At the best insurance comparison websites, you can even talk online or by phone with insurance experts if you have any insurance questions, or you want to get advice on how to lower your premium (see link below).
Check Out the Companies
Getting quotes from several companies will help you find the cheapest quote, but you also want to make sure the company you select is financially stable and offers good service.
To check out the financial stability of a company, you can go to such services as A.M. Best (ambest.com) and Standard & Poor’s (standardandpoors.com).
For customer service information, you can talk to other small business owners to see what companies they recommend, or check out a company’s complaints record on your state’s department of insurance website.
Finance
The Easiest Way to Find the Lowest Car Insurance in Our Economy
With hard economic times sweeping the country, it is getting harder and harder to pay the bills. Car insurance can be particularly expensive, especially when driving record, age, and other factors are upping your bill. Luckily, there is an easy way around this.
First you need to understand that each insurance company uses its own set of criteria when determining your individual car insurance rate. They also use different weights for certain factors. Let me demonstrate with this theoretical example: Insurance Company A places high value in driving record, but little value in credit rating. Insurance Company B cares a lot about your age and credit rating, but not as much about driving record. This means that if you have been in several accidents (or have been ticketed with multiple moving violations), Company A is going to stick you with a much higher bill than Company B. On the other hand, if you are a saint on the highway, but you just had a property foreclosure, you are going to end up being much better off with Company A. The reasons behind these pricing differences is each company has its own team of analysts that devise their cost formulas, and the analysts do not always follow the same economic theories from company to company. This means that shopping around between different insurance companies can quickly show large price differences.
Next you need to know how local and national economic fluctuations allow you to get further benefits on your car insurance. For example, let us say your city has been hit particularly hard by economic troubles: a factory in the area was just shut closed. This is going to mean that car insurance rates for local insurance firms are going to be lowered since they are mostly only providing service to local residents. These local residents now have less financial means, so the rates are lowered to keep business flowing. Compare this to the national car insurance average of $800 per year and you will most likely notice a serious price discrepancy. You can use this to your advantage because nationwide car insurance companies such as Geico and Allstate will have rates much closer to the national average. This means that a simple comparison between the rates of local and national car insurance companies can yield significant differences in price.
With these two factors in mind, you can now make educated decisions on your car insurance. But how do you compare all these prices quickly so that you can find these pricing differences? That is the easiest thing of all: Online insurance quotes. Virtually every insurance company in the country provides free and instant insurance quotes on their websites. This makes comparing the prices of each company in an Excel spreadsheet extremely easy. So do yourself a favor, take 20 minutes and save hundreds of dollars this year.
Finance
Preparing For A Flood: From Flood Insurance To Keeping Your House Safe
Nobody expects to find 10 inches of water in the living room. Did you know that floods are the number one natural disaster in the United States? Unfortunately, it can happen to anyone, and the best thing you can do to protect your family and home is to be prepared. Read on to find out some things you can do before this natural disaster strikes.
Plan Ahead
-Buy flood insurance: Believe it or not, a regular home insurance does not cover water damage. This is why it’s highly recommended that business owners and homeowners purchase flood insurance. Just remember that it takes 30 days after your purchase for your flood insurance protection to become valid.
-Build your house on the right place: Avoid building your home and business on low-lying land next to a river. These areas extend from the banks of the river to the walls of the enclosed valley walls. Even when these areas remain dry for many years, when there’s abundant rain, your house can be in great danger.
-Take care of electrical appliances: You should elevate your HVAC and electrical systems, including the wiring, at least one foot. Doing this will help you prevent short circuits and potential fires. Also, take into consideration that any electrical components inundated, even if it’s just a short period of time, must be replaced.
-Build a barrier: In order to prevent water coming into your home, you can also build a barrier. You can either build a levee out of compacted earth or masonry. Masonry is a structure made of individual components that are bound together. Besides protecting your home, the greatest advantage of these types of barriers is that they won’t change the appearance of your house.
-Seal your house: Install water shields over the windows, doors, and any other openings. Also, coat the walls with waterproof sealant. Remember to seal all the lower areas of your house.
During A Storm
-Be alert: watch or listen to the news. Get updated information constantly, in case you need to leave your house.
-Move to a safe place: You don’t need to wait for instructions to move to higher ground. However, if you decide to stay home, and at some point the authorities determine that an evacuation is necessary, you must leave! If you have time, before you leave bring the outdoor furniture inside your house, and move important stuff to the upper floor. And don’t forget to lock your house!
-Be safe: Know what areas fill with water faster and try not to drive or walk near them. In addition, avoid all contact with floodwater. It’s dangerous because it contains chemical waste or sewage. If for some reason you come in contact with it, wash yourself right away with clean water and soap.
Following these recommendations will help you be prepared in case of a flood. Remember to always be safe!
