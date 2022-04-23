News
PSPCL Recruitment 2022: 1690 New Vacancies of Assistant Lineman (ALM) Posts, Apply here
PSPCL Recruitment 2022: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL), recently, issued a short notice regarding the employment of Assistant Lineman Posts at its website (pspcl.in). This is a good opportunity for the candidates as a total of 1690 vacancies are announced by the Power Corporation. However, this number of posts is tentative in nature, and PSPCL may increase or decrease the vacancies.
The Newly formed Punjab Government Released PSPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification for 1690 Vacancies of Assistant Lineman. Candidates who possess ITI or Diploma in Electrical Engineering can Apply for this Vacancy. Apart from this PSPCL ALM Recruitment 2022 Application Form starts from 30th April 2022 and detailed notification will also be released on 30th April 2022. All the interested candidates should collect their documents and start preparing for the Vacancy.
|Recruiting Body
|PSPCL (Punjab State Power Corporation Limited)
|Total Vacancy
|1690 Posts
|Post Name
|ALM (Assistant Lineman)
|Notification Date
|22 April 2022
|Application Start Date
|30th April 2022
|Detailed PSPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification
|30th April 2022
|Last Date to Apply
|May 2022
|Age Limit
|18-27 Years
|Education Required
|ITI Pass or Diploma Holder
|Official Website
|pspcl.in
The detailed advertisement along with category-wise breakup, eligibility criteria, pay scale, selection criteria and other terms and conditions will be available after 30 April 2022 on the official website.
PSPCL ALM 2022 Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 1690
PSPCL ALM 2022 Salary (Tentative)
6400-20200 + 3400 Grade Pay
PSPCL ALM 2022 Eligibility Criteria (Tentative)
Educational Qualification:
ITI or Apprenticeship in the trade of Wireman/Electrician Trade
Age Limit:
18 to 37 years
How to Apply for PSPCL ALM Recruiment 2022 ?
Candidates can apply online on the official website of PSPCL by following steps:
Go to the official website of PSPCL and visit the ‘Careers Section’
Click on the online application link
Provide your details and upload the documents
Click on ‘Submit’ Button
Take a print out of the application form
Working Strategies: New workplace tips for the savvy introvert
If you identify as an introvert, the hybrid work environment emerging from the pandemic is tailor-made for you. Just think of the advantages available now that didn’t used to exist: The ability to work on projects at home; an escape from meetings that don’t actually require your attendance; the chance to leave an over-crowded room by simply coughing and announcing you’re not feeling 100 percent.
OK, I made the last one up — but don’t say you haven’t considered doing that. In an era when people are practically shunned if they sneeze, feigning illness is a sure-fire way to escape the awkward birthday parties and bagel breakfasts you used to dread.
And it’s not only introverted office workers who are finding respite in our post-lockdown world. Warehouse employees, laborers, hospitality workers and others are returning to less-crowded job sites as their workplaces open up again. Granted, much of the thinning results from labor shortages rather than safety precautions. But even so, for those who prefer fewer interactions in their daily lives, this may be a golden era of work.
Unfortunately, since “an instinct to isolate” doesn’t appear on most job descriptions, the savvy introvert must still navigate between personal comfort and professional appearances. These tips can help you chart that course.
1. Don’t hide on Zoom. While some managers request team members keep their cameras on during video meetings, others let the individual decide. As tempting as it may be, replacing your face with a blank silhouette during the session is not a great career move. This is especially true for hybrid meetings, with other team members attending in person.
Instead, make it a habit to log on a few minutes early — camera on — to participate in pre-session chit-chat. If you absolutely don’t want to be on camera during the meeting, send a brief note that you’re going off camera but will return for the discussion. And if you see that everyone else is on-camera? Turn yours back on so you don’t look like the only one who isn’t fully present.
2. Make the most of in-person days at work. If your company lets you mostly work from home, you’ll want to take advantage of the days when you do commute to a workplace. Setting in-person meetings or establishing a pattern of check-ins at colleagues’ cubicles are good ways of “seeing and being seen” per the old social trope.
This concept also goes for drivers who stop in at their dispatch desks, back warehouse workers who come up front occasionally, and any other work situation where the level of interaction can be increased from the normal pattern.
In regards to office workers, if in-office visits are relatively few, it may be best to relax productivity goals on these days. For introverts, the friction between connecting with others and concentrating on tasks can be exhausting. Rather than trying to do both, commit to doing one well.
3. Invest in good headphones. If your workplace allows them, you’ll find dual respite in a good pair of headphones. On the one hand, they will help shut out noise or other distractions while you’re focusing on your tasks. And as a bonus, others will be less likely to interrupt your work when they see the headphones in place.
Which brings us back to hiding: You don’t want to get too comfortable wearing the headphones, just as you shouldn’t use Zoom to disappear from meetings. At the very least, remove them as you walk through the workplace or while you’re on breaks.
4. Cultivate work friendships. You could argue that friends at work aren’t necessary, especially for remote employees. On the other hand, you could argue that the more isolated someone is in their daily experiences, the more important those work contacts might be.
Whichever camp you fall into, work allies do matter, especially when you need help or want someone’s perspective on a sticky situation. Since hybrid work settings diminish casual opportunities for connecting, introverts may need to be extra intentional in building relationships that can blossom into friendship, or at least mutual-help exchanges.
5. Celebrate your uniqueness. As a minority faction in our culture, introverts bring a different perspective to workplace situations. Although most settings weren’t made with you in mind, you can still thrive both personally and professionally. If you’d like to learn more about introverts’ unique attributes and challenges, you’ll find interesting articles by going to VeryWellMind.com and typing in “introvert” in the search box on the home page.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
Harry Styles’ astonishing turn from ‘X Factor’ survivor to Coachella superstar
Bill Madden: It’s early, but Yankees offense continues disturbing downward trend
It is easy to say it’s been only two weeks of games, a bunch of them played in unseasonably cold and miserable conditions, after an abbreviated spring training. The only problem with that explanation for the Yankees’ hard-to-watch, inept hitting is that this isn’t just two weeks but rather an extension of what we witnessed all of last season.
Maybe this all turns around — heck, the Red Sox hitters are off to an even worse start, their .284 OBP after 13 games their worst since 1963 — but theirs is essentially the same lineup that finished third in the majors in runs and OPS last year and with nearly 100 fewer strikeouts than the Yankees. Going into the weekend, the Yankees’ 3.0 runs per game average was 25th in the majors, their average 3.69 runners left in scoring position 28th. With two outs and a runner on third base, the Yankees were 4-for-45 (.089), 26th worst according to the Elias Bureau. And they had scored more than five runs only once.
After similar maddening inconsistency last year, Brian Cashman chose to double down on analytics and hired not one but two analytics hitting instructors in Dillon Lawson and Casey Dykes, neither of whom ever played in the majors. But in looking at the composition of this Yankee team, it is fair to ask if Cashman’s obsession with analytics is not at the root of this now one year-plus hitting malaise.
Take Joey Gallo, who is totally lost at the plate. When the Yankees acquired him from Texas they knew what they were getting — a 40-homer guy who was going to strike out over 175 times, walk 75 times and do nothing in between. That didn’t bother the analytics folk who loved all the homers and walks and could live with the strikeouts. But as we all know, the one thing about a player that doesn’t show up in the stats or the metrics is makeup. Whenever Gene Michael was making a trade or considering signing a player, his No. 1 criteria was always: Can this player play in New York? Gallo is a nice guy and a good teammate in the clubhouse. He just can’t play in New York.
Then there’s Gleyber Torres who, until last year, Cashman had always touted as his all-time best trade acquisition. He, too, is lost at the plate and has been in steady decline since his 38-homer season in 2019. What’s clear is Torres is never going to be the player Cashman thought he was. What’s also clear is that while analytically-inspired multiple lineups may work for the Tampa Bay Rays because they have on-the-cheap platoon players at nearly every position, they are not applicable to the Yankees, who don’t have those kind of players. DJ LeMahieu and Josh Donaldson need to be playing every day at second and third respectively, and while they’re at it, it’s time the Yankee brass finally conceded that Kyle Higashioka is not a good hitter, not a first-string catcher and start moving Jose Trevino into the No. 1 job.
Cashman’s contract is up at the end of this year and Hal Steinbrenner seems pretty much married to him as well as being all-in on the analytics. But if this becomes another season of exasperatingly unwatchable baseball in the Bronx, when does Steinbrenner start to ask: “How did I come to paying $245 million for this?”
IT’S A MADD, MADD WORLD
The Hall of Fame’s restructuring of the Era Committees announced Friday looks to be a major boost for Lou Piniella, who missed election by one vote four years ago when his ballot last came up. Under the new restructuring, the era committees will be reduced from four (Today’s Game, Modern Baseball, Golden Days, Early Baseball) to two (Contemporary Baseball Era, post 1980; Classic Baseball Era, pre-1980) — with the Contemporary Era divided into two separate eight-person ballots, one for players and the second for managers, executives and umpires. Under the old system, the 10-person era committee ballots were all inclusive — players, managers, execs etc., all bunched into one, and with Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Sammy Sosa all coming off the Baseball Writers Association ballot this year, and other recent Baseball Writers rejects like Fred McGriff and Kenny Lofton also likely to be added, a manager might not even have made the ballot this year. It was presumably for that reason the Hall decided to break up the ballots, giving deserving managers especially a better chance of being elected. That’s the good news for Piniella. The bad news is he’s going to have to wait another year as, under the new process, the ballots will be in a three-year cycle, with the Contemporary Era players-only ballot coming up for 2023, the managers/execs ballot in 2024 and the Classic Era ballot (which will be all-encompassing — players, managers, execs) — in 2025. Another notable beneficiary of the restructuring would seem to be Dick Allen, who missed by one vote in each of his last turns on the Golden Days Era ballot, but will now be on the pre-1980 Classic Era ballot as the clear standout candidate. …
There was much media hullabaloo last week at the announcement of A’s icon Dave Stewart heading up a group seeking to obtain an MLB expansion team for Nashville. Only problem is it’s never going to happen. MLB sources have told me that despite Commissioner Rob Manfred’s periodic whimsies about eventual expansion to 32 teams and two 16-team leagues with two eight-team divisions, there is no appetite for expansion among the owners. In addition, there is fierce opposition, led by the Reds and Braves, to Nashville ever getting a team, expansion or not. (Sorry Stu Sternberg). Even though Nashville is way beyond their territorial rights, it’s still just 273 miles from Cincinnati and 250 miles from Atlanta — and that’s what’s got the Braves and Reds fired up in opposition — and they are said to have plenty of support from the other clubs. …
Belated kudos to Steve Cohen and the Mets for naming the Citi Field press box after the venerable Jay Horwitz, who on his podcast, April 26, will interview Bill Parcells. In the podcast, the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach reveals that baseball was actually his first love when he was a three-sport star at River Dell High School in Oradell, N.J. but shifted gears to football after his father refused to let him quit college and accept a bonus from the Phillies.
