Sad tale of Bill Murray’s on-set violence surfaces amid ‘behavior’ investigation

Soon, K.T. will be O.U.T.
The Giants are looking to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney, sources tell the Daily News, making calls to see what they can get for their 2021 first-round pick.
There was some internal momentum for bailing on Toney during his tumultuous rookie season a year ago. His commitment came into question behind the scenes during his rookie year due to lack of playbook study, poor meeting behavior and frequent injuries.
The high-maintenance wideout hasn’t shown up to any of the team’s offseason program yet under first-year coach Brian Daboll, either. So the Giants are trying to move last year’s No. 20 overall pick.
Toney missed ample practice and game time from May through December due to a laundry list of injuries: two positive tests for COVID, a hamstring, ankle, thumb, quad, oblique and shoulder.
He got thrown out of a loss to the Cowboys for throwing a punch. And he had a toe or foot issue in OTAs when he wore the wrong-sized cleats and practiced at one point with one shoe on.
This is a developing story.
