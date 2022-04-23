Connect with us

News

Sad tale of Bill Murray’s on-set violence surfaces amid ‘behavior’ investigation

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Kourtney Kardashianâs Prada Combat Boots Are Everything! Shop The Look
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Now on
Page Six

  • Tom Grennan tells fans he’s ‘all good’ after NYC attack: ‘Wrong place, wrong time’

    Tom Grennan tells fans he’s ‘all good’ after NYC attack: ‘Wrong place, wrong time’

  • Why Garcelle Beauvais apologized to Kyle Richards for ‘WWHL’ comment

  • Mary Fitzgerald spills style secrets from ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 5

See All

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Giants looking to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney: sources

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 23, 2022

By

Giants looking to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney: sources
google news

Soon, K.T. will be O.U.T.

The Giants are looking to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney, sources tell the Daily News, making calls to see what they can get for their 2021 first-round pick.

There was some internal momentum for bailing on Toney during his tumultuous rookie season a year ago. His commitment came into question behind the scenes during his rookie year due to lack of playbook study, poor meeting behavior and frequent injuries.

The high-maintenance wideout hasn’t shown up to any of the team’s offseason program yet under first-year coach Brian Daboll, either. So the Giants are trying to move last year’s No. 20 overall pick.

Toney missed ample practice and game time from May through December due to a laundry list of injuries: two positive tests for COVID, a hamstring, ankle, thumb, quad, oblique and shoulder.

He got thrown out of a loss to the Cowboys for throwing a punch. And he had a toe or foot issue in OTAs when he wore the wrong-sized cleats and practiced at one point with one shoe on.

This is a developing story.

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

Loren Ruch, mastermind behind HGTV’s top shows, buys $1.8M NYC pad

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 23, 2022

By

Kourtney Kardashianâs Prada Combat Boots Are Everything! Shop The Look
google news
google news
Continue Reading

News

Inside the Las Vegas digs Mike Tyson bought after years of money trouble

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 23, 2022

By

Kourtney Kardashianâs Prada Combat Boots Are Everything! Shop The Look
google news
google news
Continue Reading

Trending