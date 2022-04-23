Security Solutions

Finance
If you have read my (numerous!) surety articles online, you may think bonds are the only thing I care about. While this is true, I do have ideas on other subjects and here is one that has me worried: Cyber Security.
The threats are all around us: Phishing, hacking, denial of service attacks, viruses, identity theft and credit card fraud. It is obvious that the bad guys will never let up, never stop looking for ways to take advantage of people – unless we do something dramatic to thwart them forever.
So here they are, solutions that are inexpensive or FREE! that will help protect you, your privacy and your assets.
Protect Your Data
Do you trust the “cloud”? What if they lose your data, sell it or they get hacked?! Here is a solution that will protect your passwords, account numbers and other valuable info, prevent all internet and email scams and assure that you have complete access to all your info, all the time.
This solution is portable and permanent, and the total cost is (you’re gonna love this): $1.79 at Staples.
This security solution is called a “Pocket Notepad.” Here’s how it works.
You write down all your important stuff, then you put the notepad in your pocket.
THAT’S IT! No hacking, no phishing, and you can take it with you when you go fishing. Totally portable!
Credit Card Fraud
So many ways for thieves to get your info. They use skimmers to read your data. There is malware, web scams and picking through your trash.
Here is a security solution that will prevent all unauthorized use of you credit / debit cards – and this one is Free! This solution is called “Cash.”
Cash is paper money and coins issued by the government. You can use it to buy anything, and it is accepted everywhere. Pay with Cash and never worry again about unauthorized access to your account.
Privacy
Facebook and other social network platforms gather your info – then what? There is no way to predict who may have access and then misuse it.
Our final security solution is another Free one! This will absolutely protect your info from misuse or attack on the internet. You will still have the ability to pursue new relationships and maintain current friendships as you do with your current social media.
In fact, this solution goes even further! It enables an enhanced level of communication where you not can see the individual in real time, and actually touch them! It is called “Talking.” You talk to the person, they answer you and (get this) they are right in the room with you!!! Insane!
This is actually a very old concept that has been used successfully for thousands of years. It is tried and proven – and it could work for you, too.
So there you have them, three great inexpensive / free solutions to the cyber threats we face. Technology may be the cause of the problem, but it is not necessarily the cure. With this article, we invite you to consider the following:
- You may not find the solution to every problem in your cell phone. I admit they are cool and do a lot – more every day. But sometimes “old school” is better. Try giving it a chance occasionally.
- You think all Bond People are boring? We’re not! We love to use our knowledge and creativity to solve bonding problems. Our underwriting staff has many (many, many) years of contract surety expertise. When you call needing a bid or performance bond up to $10 million, our greatest joy is to be the solution you were looking for. Keep this number in your new $1.79 Notepad: 856-304-7348.
Disaster Insurance
You could be faced with financially ruins if you needed but didn’t have disaster insurance.
Having Disaster Insurance Coverage to soften the effects of a loss is not only a smart decision but is also a requirement by lending institutions like Banks and Credit Union. Insurance providers form the backbone of modern civilization. You wouldn’t be able to get a mortgage to buy a house or a car or in some cases a business loan without insurance.
Homeowner Insurance:
Your homeowners Insurance will cover a multitude of things that can happen to your home including fire, burglary etc. Both the structure and contents are covered. Since there are as many if not more losses for which you also will not have coverage it is important to take the time to read your policy and understand what is excluded.
Renters Insurance:
I am willing to bet you that if you ask the people you know who are renting if they have Renters Insurance, most of them will answer that they don’t.
Renters insurance is probably the “best buy for the buck” as far as insurance is concerned. For an annual payment that’s probably less than a weeks’ salary most renters can buy renters Insurance and enjoy the peace of mind knowing that their furniture, clothes and other personal effects are covered.
Let me encourage you wholeheartedly to buy some renters insurance and if you are a homeowner renting out a part of your house you should encourage your tenant to buy renters insurance.
Find out from your attorney if you can insist on renters insurance as a condition of leasing or renting out your house or apartment. It’s that important.
Flood Insurance for Homeowners:
Floods are caused from rising water and should not be confused with water damage caused by roof leaks or wind driven rain. Remember also that the President does not have to declare a disaster for you to claim payment from your flood policy.
Floods are not covered by your homeowners’ policy and so if you want flood coverage you will have to purchase a flood insurance policy.
When you are shopping for a house it’s a good idea to do some research on the area in which you plan to buy your house to see if it is in a flood zone.
Though you do not have to be in a flood zone to buy flood insurance, the cost will be much higher if you are in a floodplain otherwise called “Flood Hazard Area” (SFHA).
Your Insurance agent can check the flood map to see if your area is in a high risk, medium risk or low risk area.
The maximum amount of coverage that you can buy for your house of $250,000 and contents of $100,000. This will be different if it’s a two family house. Will this be enough to rebuild your house if it got swept away in a flood? Take this in account as you shop for your dream home.
Flood Insurance for Renters:
Just as renters insurance will provide peace of mind for you and your family you should be aware that it does not cover floods and your landlords’ flood policy will not cover your stuff either.
Take my advice and also purchase flood insurance, its inexpensive and will be one of your best buys. The maximum you will be able to purchase is $100,000 and will afford you peace of mind knowing that there will be financial help for you if you had a loss…
Hurricanes Disaster Insurance:
Most Insurance companies if not all will include a very large deductible into your homeowners’ policy for hurricane damages. This is usually a percentage of the amount of your insurance coverage on your house and ranges from 3% to 7%.
Here is an example: Let’s say your house is insured for $200,000. Your deductible is 5% ($10,000), Hurricane damages to your house is $50,000. You will only be paid $40,000.
Are you able to come up with a deductible of $10,000 to repair your house if it was damaged? What if the damages were less than your deductible? You would not be paid anything by your Insurance Company. Your disaster insurance emergency fund should be an amount at least equal to your deductible but certainly recommended to be more.
Earthquake Insurance:
Are you living in an area that’s known to have earthquakes? If so then your disaster insurance plans should include Earthquake Insurance. Be aware that your Homeowners Policy will not cover you for an earthquake.
Many Insurance companies offer special “Earthquake Insurance” and though coverage is not mandatory unless required by your mortgage holder, the deductible can go as high as 15% and sometimes more. This is important to know when shopping for a house as you put your house maintenance budget together.
Tornado Insurance:
This is the most devastating of all natural disasters. Tornadoes can rip through a neighborhood like a shredder leaving nothing but unrecognizable rubble behind. Unfortunately there is no “Tornado Insurance” available. You will have to depend on your homeowners insurance to cover you.
I have spent some time on flood, hurricane and earthquake Insurance because they are the most common natural disasters. However this is by no means meant to ignore the other many natural disasters to which you might be exposed if you are living in such areas.
Speak to your Insurance company or agent about the extent to which you are covered and if there is a mandatory deductible that’s being applied to a claim if there was damage to your house.
Having spent some time in as an insurance agent and also as a real estate agent I would caution my clients on the importance of adequate insurance. As a real estate agent I would remind them as much as I am reminding you that before you buy “Think about how easy or difficult it would be to sell your house if it’s in an area known for a special kind of disaster.”
Having the right equipment at hand also will go a long way in your preparations
Home Security – Voice Alert System for Peace of Mind
For most people their home is their biggest investment. In 2006 the median price for a home is expected to be $231,000. And of course everyone has insurance on their house. Everyone has insurance on their car as well. But more people have alarms for their car than their home. How does that make any sense?
In the time it takes you to read the next four small paragraphs two more burglaries will occur in the United States. Remember this: property crime occurs every 3 seconds, a home burglary every 15 seconds.
Alarms can act as a successful deterrent. 90 % of police believe alarms deter burglary attempts. There are all kinds of alarms including expensive home security alarm systems monitored by ex-police officers. Silent, noisy, wired, wireless, door, window, motion, monitored, unmonitored-you name it and there is an alarm for it. Signage again is the key. Let burglars know they are in for a hard time ahead of time. The thing is alarms work.
A voice alert system is a home protection system that notifies you of any intruder with your own voice. This exclusive security device can be used as a drive away alarm or for any area around your home or office where you would like to be notified of any intruder in as many as six locations.
The best systems feature wireless PIR sensors transmitters and a remote receiver/speaker base unit. This system is very beneficial to the user who can record his/her own alert messages to be notified in case of an emergency. The key applications in such systems include wireless drive away alarm, Residential and small business security, child monitoring, pool safety and home automation.
These alarm systems are efficient enough to send a signal 300 feet through walls and up to 1000 feet in open space. Voice alert alarm systems help users in case of an emergency and will notify them in any of the following examples:
a) When cars are coming up the drive away.
b) When children go inside your tool shed.
c) When intruders approach the front or back of your house or apartment.
d) As soon as someone enters your garage.
e) People are approaching to the front door.
f) As soon as you parked boat or vehicle is boarded.
g) Security in small business applications.
h) A child gets to close to a swimming pool.
The systems are wireless, waterproof, dependable, affordable, and easy to install.
Chances are very good that you are reading this because in some way crime has touched your life or you want to be proactive and protect yourself, family, home, or business from the ravages of crime. That is the first step.
Illinois Health Insurance Companies
The state of Illinois has several private health insurance companies that provide attractive insurance options to its citizens. There are also public insurance plans like the CHIP, but private insurance plans are very popular.
Some of the most popular health insurance companies in Illinois are: Assurant Health, Celtic, Unicare, Fortis Health, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Golden Rule Insurance, Aetna, AIG, Allianz, Fort Dearborn, Guardian, HPA, Humana, ING, John Hancock, Metlife, Pacific Life, Transamerica, United Healthcare, Zurich and United Security Life and Insurance Co. Most of these companies have several health insurance options, such as family and individual, group health plans, children’s health plans, temporary/short term health insurance, self-employed health insurance, student health insurance, discount medical plans, Medicare supplement, international health insurance and long term care plans.
Illinois health insurance companies offer competitive options and rates for Illinois citizens. Quotes can be obtained directly from the insurance company by submitting some basic information. There are also several health insurance brokerage companies that offer health insurance options from multiple companies. There are literally hundreds of health insurance plans to choose from. These brokerage firms offer advice on the best kind of plan to choose, options for reducing premiums, different deductible options, and other aspects such as co-payments and co-insurance. They can also provide special assistance for people with special needs. Information about special state programs such as COBRA, the Trade Adjustment Assistance Reform Act, Medicaid and Illinois KidCare, CHIP, Medicare, Illinois’ High-Risk Pool for People with Health Problems and many other state programs can also be obtained from these companies.
It is always better to use a brokerage company or an insurance agent because of the availability of so many plans. An agent would be able to suggest the best kind of policy. Most of the Illinois health insurance companies can also be reached through the phone or online. Quotes can also be requested online or by phone.
