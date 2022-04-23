Finance
Short Sales Explained: 6 Major Differences Between a Short Sale and Foreclosure
A Short Sale is when the mortgage lender agrees to settle with a discounted payoff that is less than the balance owed on the loan to consummate a sale of the property and stop foreclosure. By taking this avenue, it will help the lender receive more of the loan balance and less hefty fees compared to a foreclosure process. The homeowner will also maintain a better level of credit. Certain criteria must be met to qualify for a short sale. Provision of economic hardship & evidence of zero equity in the property must be submitted by the homeowner to the mortgage lender. It is an extremely complex transaction, so be sure to select an experienced professional who is very knowledgeable in this field.
6 Differences Between a Short Sale and a Foreclosure
1. Credit Score
A short sale lowers your credit as little as 50 points for 12 to 18 months. While Foreclosure lowers it at a minimum of 250 points for three years or longer. Without the ability to repair your credit after a foreclosure, it may affect your ability to be gainfully employed or find housing.
2. Credit History
A short sale is reported paid in full and does not show on a credit report. A foreclosure will be on your credit history for 10 years or more as public records.
3. Waiting period to buy another home
If you can stop your foreclosure, you can get loans with reasonable interest rates within two years. With a foreclosure, you may wait 24-72 months.
4. Cost & Length of Time
Short sales are typically faster and less costly than foreclosure and it saves you a lot of embarrassment and shame that is associated with foreclosure. Foreclosure puts you at risk of being sued by your lender, dragging out this painful experience longer. Foreclosure also causes the homes of your neighbors to go down in value.
5. Future loans
With most lenders, a short sale does not need to be declared on a standard loan application, while a foreclosure will, therefore, skyrocketing your interest rates. Know that you may experience this reminder every time you need a loan for the rest of your life.
6. Sale of property
A short sale is a consent agreement between seller and lender while a foreclosure is a forced action upon the seller by the lender.
Many unfortunate homeowners find themselves caught up in a dilemma due to a poor local and nationwide real estate market or financial hardship. Homeowners are unable to refinance or modify their mortgage loan. Restore your dignity and peace of mind. Enjoy not only forgiveness, but some banks offer cash or other compensation to the homeowners who cooperate in this short sale process. Real estate firms that specialize in these types of transactions have the necessary experience and solution to eliminate your mortgage debt problems and provide you with the free lifestyle you long for. Time is of the essence so call an agency right away to have your questions answered. Make the best decision of your life and stop your foreclosure proceedings.
Finance
Zero Down Loans – 2 Money Saving Tips
This days things are a bit different, most lenders expect to see your cash “show me the money” before offering a loan.
Once you wish to buy a house, you should have cash which you have preserved for a home mortgage upfront payment in addition to closing fees. The sum of your mortgage loan upfront payment may range widely, however typically you ought to produce a deposit which equals a minimum of 3 % from the purchase value. Additionally, you will require funds for mortgage closing costs. Of course for most first time buyers such expenses could be very expensive and out of reach.
The loan provider will require evidence that you’ve preserved the resources you will apply for an advance payment as well as part or perhaps all of the closing costs. In the event the money is in a personal savings account, the lending firm will probably ask the banks to validate the balance and the length of period which the capital have been around in your account. The lending company wants to be positive that you will not be borrowing the whole set of funds you will make use of for your home loan deposit as well as closing costs.
There are several non-profit plans out there that permit for some type of assistance to the buyer. Nehemiah is one of the largest non-profit organizations that allow the seller to give money for the down payment and closing costs.
This program is approved by FHA which is part of HUD. Nehemiah can basically get a consumer into their dream home with no money out of pocket. FHA states that you must have 3% of your own money into the deal. And FHA typically asks for 2.25% as your down payment, which is integrated in the 3% total. This indicates that you will require paying an extra 3/4%. However FHA also permits you to be given a 100% gift which may be used for both your down payment as well as closing costs. This present could come through possibly a family member and or a non-profit institution.
It is well worth to check whether you are qualified for such grants.
One other option for people to succeed to buy a house with no money down is in case they are military or veterans of the armed forces.
VA loans are one type of that programs. All active and retired members of the army and Coast Guard and their unmarried widows are qualified for this benefit. Some members of the Reserves and National Guard whom have finished at the very least six years of service could also be eligible for no money down home loans. Whereas there used to be restrictions which enabled an eligible individual from using this benefit only once in their life, this stipulation has now been raised. The only limitations on VA no money down home loans are that a person may use this benefit on only one home at a time and this house must be the primary residence, not a rental or second residence.
Don’t give up on your dream to be a homeowner in the USA.
Finance
California Mortgage Loans – Are California Mortgage Loans Affordable?
Deciding on what kind of loan to get is confusing enough – Unfortunately, getting a mortgage loan in California adds its own spin. There are several important differences between getting a loan in California versus anywhere else in the country. This article will explore some of those differences, as well as give you a few valuable tips for choosing the right mortgage loans.
One big difference between California mortgage loans and other loans is that they must be insured against flood and earthquake. Lenders that will originate a loan without insurance in California are few and far between. Because insurance is generally based on the price of the property, which tends to be high in California, insurance prices are a real concern lenders and borrowers alike.
Another difference between California mortgage loans and loans from other areas is the terms of loans. Because of differences in interest rates and home prices, home loans can stretch up to 50 years – As opposed to the usual 30 years over the rest of the country.
When you’re getting a loan in California, it’s important to both educate yourself and to shop around for the best terms and rates. Whatever your financial situation, whether you’re looking to put zero down or 30% down, finding the right lender will make a huge difference.
Working with a mortgage broker can be another great way to help find the perfect loan. Mortgage brokers have dozens, if not hundreds of lenders they work with to provide you with the perfect loan. Better yet, working with a mortgage broker doesn’t cost you an extra dime: They usually split the closing costs that the banks would have charged you anyway.
Once you find a loan you’re interested in, be sure you know what all the costs involved are, including mortgage insurance, property taxes, legal, and closing costs.
Finance
Falling Standard Of Education In Nigeria: Who Is To Be Blame?
INTRODUCTION
The concept ” falling standard of Education” is a relative term because there is no well defined instruments to measure it with utmost reliability and validity. That is why scholars’ views on the concept varies. These scholars view it at different perspectives, depending on the angle each of them is looking at it.
Babalola, A (2006) sees the concept from admission of Nigerian University products in developed countries universities. That the first six Nigerian Universities (University of Ibadan, Ile Ife, Lagos, Benin, Nsukka and Zaria) had their products competing favourably with any other University in the world as their products were sought for by University of Harvard, Cambridge, Oxford and London for admission into their post-graduate courses. That these students record breaking performances and when they graduate are employed by the best multi-national companies and corporate bodies globally unlike today where no Nigerian University is among the top 6,000 Universities of the world (Adeniyi, Bello (2008) in Why no worry about rankings). He sees standard from how universities contribute to knowledge and solving problems besetting mankind.
According to Gateway to the Nation (2010), University of Ibadan is ranked 6,340th University in the world. In Africa, University of Ibadan is ranked 57th, OAU 69th and South African Universities are leading the way in Africa.
He also use written and spoken English as a yardstick for measuring standard of education which University of London conducted a research in West Africa and the result showed that teachers trained by colonial masters were better of than those trained by indigenous teachers.
He also used staffing, funding, foundation, origin and students as standard of education.
Standard of education to Dike, V. (2003) is how education contribute to the public health (or sociopolitical and economic development of a Nation).
Standard of education to either passing or failing of external examinations like WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, JAMB,(NOW UTME) among others.
Teachers without Boarders (2006) looks at educational standard from how the products of schools can be measured in terms of outcome. That is how school leavers contribute to the society in terms of cognitive affective and psychomotor. I will be using students to refer to both students and pupils, I will use head teacher to refer to both principal and headmaster.
Which ever way you may view standard of education, for you to conclude whether the standard is falling or not, you must take into consideration all the aforementioned variables including achieving educational goals.
Equally, for justice to be done while measuring these standards one has to look at reliability where all the schools to be measured must have the same infrastructure, teaching materials, quality of teachers, level and degree of learners, condition within which learning takes place, some methods of assessment and some types of contribution to the society among others.
CAUSES OF FALLING STANDARDS
Haven discussed what makes up standard in education, may I crave your indulgence to some of the established facts that constitute falling standard of education in Nigeria.
(1) Discipline: This is one of the outstanding attributes of education when it is rightly observed.
a. Repeating: school no longer observe repeating as every student is promoted to the next class whether they understand or not gives room for falling standard.
b. Attendance: The 75% of attendance universally accepted as the bases for someone to sit for examination is no longer observed.
c. Late coming: Student that come late are no longer punished, which leads to their losing morning classes.
d. Misbehaviour: Students are no longer punished for misbehavior because of their parental influences (lost of jobs or unnecessary transfer).
e. Cultism: This could refer to rituals, usually under oath binding the members to a common course. They operate covertly in fulfillment of their objectives to the detriment of other people. Thus, planning secondary needs above primary needs.
These cults exist because of over population of students in schools, wrong admissions not based on merits, hence fear of examination failures and selfish worldly gains.
(2) Quest for paper qualification: Nigerians respect paper qualification above performance in the fields. Hence, cognitive, affective and psychomotor domains are supposed to be measured on the field.
(3) Politicizing education: Merit is no longer regarded as it is now ” who you know” and not “what you can deliver” Technocrats (educationists are not appointed Commissioner of education and education board).
(4) Policy problem: Sometimes the type of policies government make on education adversely affects output. For instance, in College of Education, we have National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), competing with JAMB for admission as the two guidelines vary.
Equally, WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, JAMB ( now UTME) compete with qualifying pre-requisites and regulation of entries into tertiary institutions.
(5) Teachers not being part of the examination bodies. One wonders whether the continuous Assessment submitted by these teachers are used or not.
(6) Accessibility of Schools: The Nigerian population boom has outnumbered the existing schools as the existing schools have to over admit.
This point can be practically seen in the following areas:
(i) Teacher / Student ratio of 1:25 is no longer there as in my class, it is 1:3900.
(ii) Students / books / Journals ratio of 1:10 is no longer feasible.
(iii) Politics of admission: Schools can no longer set targets for admission to conform with their facilities as powerful notes from above will force the school authorities to either over admit or find themselves in the labour market again. Yet it is those that are giving these notes are suppose to build more schools or provide needed infrastructure etc. to accommodate those collecting these notes.
(7) Over-dependent on cognitive domain: Schools do not give regards to affective domain that will mould characters of our young ones. Little attention is given to psychomotor while no attention is given to affective domain.
(8) Shortage of qualified teachers: Some schools in the rural areas only have the headmaster as government employee while the rest that may be secondary school drop outs are PTA staff. What miracle can these staff perform? Dike, V. (2006) observed that only 23% out of the then 400,000 primary schools in Nigeria have grade II even when NCE is now the minimum qualification for teachers at primary and Junior Secondary schools.
(9) Teachers welfare: It is no longer news that
(a) Politicians do not have negotiation council to negotiate their salary increase.
(b) There is no disparity among political office holders from the federal, state and local governments.
(c) Their salaries are increased at astronomical manner.
(d) Their salaries are increased any time without recourse to whether the nation’s economy can bear it or not.
(e) But for teachers, they must negotiate the 10 to 20% of an attempt to increase their salary with consideration of the economy of the nation. How can these teachers contribute and perform miracle when their family members are in the hospitals and the O.S. syndrome is written on their cards by pharmacists while they do not have money to treat.
(10) Constant Strikes: This is an impediment to smooth covering of syllabus. Oefule (2009) explained that one Nigerian guest asked a question on strike at Oxford University community but the vice chancellor could not even remember about strike, only the registrar remembered it for 17 years back. This is what governance means to the people.
(11) Long rule of the military; Education was not properly funded by the military regimes as according to Babalola, A(2006) Obasanjos administration inherited many left over problems of the military such as non- payment of pensions and gratuities of retired University staff, poor remuneration of university staff, dilapidating buildings of schools, libraries with outdated books, obsolete laboratory equipments, bad campus roads, inadequate water and power supply among others.
(12) In the secondary and primary schools levels, schools do not even have buildings talk less` of furniture’s, equipments and reading materials. This is the level where the foundation of education should be laid. Any faulty foundation will lead to faulty structures. What do you expect from the tertiary level?
(13) Lack of training of teachers: Teachers are not trained to update their knowledge with latest discoveries based on research, then how can they give what they don’t have?
(14) Poor state of Educational teaching facilities: Dike V. (2006) reported that research result shows that over 2015 primary schools in Nigeria do not have building but study under trees, talk less of teaching materials.
(15) Corruption: leaders of the schools and some Government officials either connive to buy equipments with loan money that cannot be of any use to the school or take such loans and do not even do anything with it.
(16) Poor budgetary allocation to education: A research work of 2001 shows that Nigeria only, allocate less than 20% to education it further reveals that Nigeria spends 0.76% to education as against Uganda 2.6%, Tanzania3.4%, Mozambique 4.1%, Angola 4.9%, Coted Ivore 5% Kenya 6.5% and South Africa 7.9% among others.
WHO IS TO BE BLAMED?
We have seen the causes of falling standards and from these causes we can deduce that the following are to be blamed:
1. Government suppose to carry the lion share of the blame because all the other variables are dependent variables to it.
2. Teachers also have their shares of the blame with regards to their diligent duties.
3. Parents: feeding has to be provided by parents. This is because parents do not leave schools to operate without interference.
4. Students: students who do not abide by school rules and regulations nor pay attention to their studies also contribute to falling standards. Students also seek for paper qualification and disregards to performance they also participate in cult activities that derail the progress of the academy.
5. The society is not left out as it is the way it sees and respects the products of these schools that recycles back again.
SOLUTION
Based on the problems or causes identified above, the following solutions are proffered: Schools should respect and restore back discipline to bring back the lost glory of our educational standards.
Performance should be regarded and respected more than just paper qualification. Equally, education should not be politicized for whatever reason.
Policy makers should be mindful of policies that affect education .eg JAMB(UTME) regulation in admissions.
Teachers should be involved in examination activities and examination bodies should always publish examination reports and distribute it to various schools for them to hold school workshop for training of subject teachers on their areas of weaknesses observed in the students’ scripts with regards to following the marking scheme.
More schools should be built to increase accessibility by all. Cognitive, affective and psychomotor domain should be used for assessment of students.
Teachers’ welfare should be given priority by government to avoid unnecessary strikes in our educational sector while more qualified teachers should be employed to curb the present shortage of teachers in our schools.
Our civilian government should prove to the people that they are better than military government.
Teachers should be trained so that they can meet up with any new challenges Educational facilities should be upgraded to modern standards while teaching facilities should be adequately provided.
Corruption should be eliminated to the barest minimum by all stakeholders while government should increase its budgetary allocations to education to improve the standard of education in Nigeria.
